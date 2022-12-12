Amazon Saudi unveils blueprint for people of determination

Amazon has announced its blueprint to increase workplace inclusivity for people of determination in Saudi Arabia.

Launched in time for International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the inclusion blueprint is a comprehensive framework of on-the-job accommodations, policies and sensitization training that is designed to create a best-in-class employee experience for this talent pool.

The company’s approach to nurturing a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace across its corporate and operation sites includes identifying unique needs and delivering personalized support to allow their full and equal participation — from job search through to employment.

Alanud Alfagir, general manager of partnerships and cooperation at the Authority of People with Disability, said: “The Saudi government believes in the fundamental role that every person plays in the development and advancement of the country’s economy. We welcome Amazon’s efforts to build an inclusive work culture that empowers a diverse pool of Saudi talent and supports the sustainable development goals.”

Abdo Chlala, director of GCC, Amazon, said: “At Amazon, we believe we are at our best when our employees reflect each other and their communities. We fully support Saudi Arabia’s vision to empower people of determination and are committed to spear- heading progress toward a diverse, equitable, and inclusive society. We remain deliberate in nurturing an environment where our employees, inclusive culture and policies come together to expand the horizons for people of determination.”

The company’s regional blueprint for creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive employee experience for people of determination covers three pillars:

Deploying global standards for on-the-job accommodations, encompassing both physical and technology-based assistance, such as real-time translation to sign language, screen reader and magnification tools, voice dictation software, and training in basic workplace skills, including team engagement, public speaking and interpersonal skills.

Empowering policies and benefits that provide options, such as flexible working hours, choice of location and upskilling and reskilling programs to support access to a variety of roles.

Fostering a culture of inclusion through workshops and training programs to sensitize managers and existing employees, creating an environment where employees of determination are able to thrive and advance their careers.

While supporting government objectives, Amazon Saudi is extending its partner ecosystem through its collaboration with APD — the government agency that works to enhance the services provided to people of determination; and nongovernment organization Qaderoon, which encourages and enables employers to recruit, retain and include people of determination in the workforce.

Dr. Hatem Samman, public policy lead, Amazon Saudi, said: “We are very proud to expand our partnerships in Saudi Arabia.

Leveraging the expertise and know-how of public and nongovernment organizations, such as the APD and Qaderoon, will further enhance Amazon’s practices to ensure that people of determination are well-equipped to participate in and advance their careers at the company.”