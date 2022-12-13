Two citizens airlifted from Turkiye to continue treatment in Saudi Arabia 

You are here

The man and woman were transported by the Saudi Ministry of Defense’s medevac. (SPA)
Updated 13 December 2022
  The move was implemented following the directions of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
RIYADH: The Saudi Consulate in Istanbul airlifted two Saudi citizens to continue their treatment in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. 

The man and woman were transported by the Saudi Ministry of Defense’s medevac.

The move was implemented following the directions of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Riyadh Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh.

The Saudi Press Agency said early Tuesday that the meeting discussed bilateral relations.

Saudi Minister of State Khaled Al-Issa attended the meeting.

Separately, the Crown Prince on Monday received the Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions Dimitri Kerkentzes.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed and Kerkentzes discussed the Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Morocco’s World Cup achievement lauded by Saudi crown prince

Morocco’s World Cup achievement lauded by Saudi crown prince
  The Crown Prince wished the Moroccan national team further success in the competition
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sent his best wishes to the Moroccan team after they became the first African nation to make it to the last four of a World Cup.

The Arab team will play France on Wednesday for a place in the World Cup Final in Qatar against either Argentina or Croatia.

Morocco booked their place in the showdown following their historic 1-0 victory over Portugal on Saturday.

And during a telephone call with King Mohammed VI on Monday, the crown prince said the team’s achievement was guaranteed to make every Arab happy.

He wished the Moroccan national team further success in the competition, and King Mohammed thanked him for his warm sentiments.
 

Designer Charaf Tajer reveals subtleties of establishing luxury brand

Charaf Tajer in conversation with Osama Chabbi at the annual Hia Hub conference in Diriyah's Jax district, in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Charaf Tajer in conversation with Osama Chabbi at the annual Hia Hub conference in Diriyah’s Jax district, in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  Casablanca has had partnerships with brands such as New Balance and Bvlgari, and Tajer told Chabbi that the recipe to successful collaboration was savoir faire, in that the brand must have something to say
RIYADH: The designer, founder, and creative director of luxury clothing brand Casablanca has revealed the nuances behind establishing a legacy fashion house.

Speaking to French Tunisian fashion commentator Osama Chabbi at the annual Hia Hub conference in Diriyah’s Jax District, in Riyadh, Charaf Tajer highlighted expansion plans for the French brand.

Founded in 2018 as a menswear brand, Casablanca introduced women’s garments to its range in 2020.

Born in Paris and of Moroccan descent, Tajer said: “I love to dream big, and I’d like to think that Casablanca can be the next big French fashion house.”

FASTFACT

The fashion industry’s recent return to craftsmanship, heritage, and the initial codes of luxury, has seen the Casablanca silk shirt became a product iconic to the brand.

The fashion industry’s recent return to craftsmanship, heritage, and the initial codes of luxury, has seen the Casablanca silk shirt became a product iconic to the brand.

With its fresh take on everyday casual wear, tethered to a bossa nova aesthetic, the brand aims to lead the way in innovating the sector’s view on modern luxury.

“I think every big brand has an item that you can identify easily … not necessarily on purpose, but that was one of the most identifiable that stood out from the very first collection, probably the first item that I presented from the brand,” Tajer added.

His Casablanca collection has been inspired by the multicultural aspects of the Moroccan city where his parents first met.

Tajer said: “Myself, I’m a person with different layers … Casablanca has the Spanish name, it’s a Muslim country, it’s in Africa, it used to be a French colony.

“All of these things and different layers of architecture and cultures … you can go from one street to another and have another experience and I feel like I can relate to this a lot.”

He pointed out that the brand’s optimistic perspective of the world contrasted with the often-held opinion of artists being deep and complex individuals.

Tajer noted that he took storytelling to adventurous lengths, attributing his inspiration to his travels, the nature of a given city, the individuals encountered, furniture he collected, and the beauty of the space he embodied.

“The brand is the story of us exploring the world. I love looking at the world as a psychedelic experience because sometimes I stop and look at these places where I am and there are these tall buildings, and the sky is changing color.

“The biggest motivator for me is how happy and positive it can be, but at the same time, how deep it can be,” he added.

On inclusivity in the fashion industry, Tajer said there was always more that could be done in representing various ethnicities and backgrounds.

“Visibility has never been in question for us, it’s just normal. Now, I think the next step is to have more people of color to be the decision makers, not only on the catwalk. The next step is ownership.

“Every day I’m thinking of the same question: How am I going to change the world? How am I going to change the perception of the world on people of color?”

Casablanca has had partnerships with brands such as New Balance and Bvlgari, and Tajer told Chabbi that the recipe to successful collaboration was savoir faire, in that the brand must have something to say.

He pointed out that collaborations could become more prominent than the brand’s personal line, making the company itself less interesting.

“Doubt is key. It’s a balance between 50 percent extreme doubt and 50 percent extreme confidence. If you find yourself in between this, you’re going to find the sweet spot somewhere,” he added.

Also inspired by the Mexican culture in Los Angeles and the synthesization of underground culture, he said: “If you manage to synthesize your story enough — not dilute it but synthesize it — you can tell the story, and everyone will want to know your story. Create your visual vocabulary and present it to the world.”

 

Discovery Space Mission: Explore the space immersive experience at Riyadh’s Boulevard world

Discovery Space Mission: Explore the space immersive experience at Riyadh's Boulevard world. (Supplied)
Discovery Space Mission: Explore the space immersive experience at Riyadh’s Boulevard world. (Supplied)
  Riyadh Season began in October and has welcomed more than 6 million visitors so far from all over the world
JEDDAH: The Discovery Space Mission in Boulevard World has opened to bring an immersive experience to all interstellar adventurers at Riyadh Season.

Warner Bros. Discovery and the General Entertainment Authority have announced the arrival of the attraction, which is inspired by the season’s theme “Beyond Imagination” and will run until January.

Visitors can venture into space as astronauts, and many thrilling interactive activities include negotiating the terrain on Mars, and exploring the Milky Way and the Solar System.

Jamie Cooke, the general manager of Warner Bros. Discovery Central and Eastern Europe, Baltics, Middle East, Mediterranean, and Turkey, said: “Our long-standing commitment has been for our brand, the Discovery Channel, to offer educational entertainment through varied world-class offerings. Discovery Space Mission is yet another milestone in this commitment.

“We are excited to see people of all ages enjoy an out-of-this-world experience through our newest activation.”

Tickets to the attraction are available at www.ticketmx.com.

Riyadh Season began in October and has welcomed more than 6 million visitors so far from all over the world. It boasts more than 8,500 activities, events, and experiences, with around 252 restaurants and cafes, 240 stores and daily firework shows.

 

 

Saudi energy minister delivers greetings from Kingdom’s rulers to Kuwaiti crown prince

Saudi energy minister delivers greetings from Kingdom’s rulers to Kuwaiti crown prince
  Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman passed on the message from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the prince and the country's Emir
KUWAIT: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is on an official visit to Kuwait, met the country’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Abdulaziz passed on greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the prince and Kuwait’s emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Sheikh Mishal in turn conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the king and crown prince, wishing them health and prosperity.

Also present at the meeting were Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled, the Saudi ambassador to Kuwait; Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the chief of the Kuwaiti crown prince’s diwan; Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak, the Kuwaiti minister of amiri diwan affairs; and Bader Hamid Al-Mulla, the country’s deputy prime minister.

 

