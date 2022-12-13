You are here

Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Footballer union 'sickened' as Iranian player risks death sentence

Footballer union ‘sickened’ as Iranian player risks death sentence
Nasr-Azadani, who played at Under-16 level for the national team, began his football career with Tehran team Rah-Ahan. (@FIFPRO)
Footballer union ‘sickened’ as Iranian player risks death sentence

Footballer union ‘sickened’ as Iranian player risks death sentence
  • Nasr-Azadani was arrested in the city of Isfahan two days after allegedly taking part in an “armed riot” in which three security agents were killed
PARIS: The world union of professional footballers FIFPRO said it was “shocked and sickened” by the risk of Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani being sentenced to death in connection with protests which have shaken the country for three months.
Nasr-Azadani was arrested in the city of Isfahan two days after allegedly taking part in an “armed riot” in which three security agents were killed on September 16, Isfahan’s judiciary chief Abdullah Jafari said, quoted Sunday by Iran’s ISNA news agency.
Jafari said the 26-year-old had been accused of “rebellion, membership in illegal gangs, collusion to undermine security and therefore assisting in moharabeh” — or “emnity against God” — a capital crime in the Islamic republic.
“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country,” the union wrote on its Twitter page late Monday.
“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”
The alarm comes after a global outcry following the execution by Iran in the past days of two young men arrested over the protests.
Nasr-Azadani, who played at Under-16 level for the national team, began his football career with Tehran team Rah-Ahan, with whom he played for the first time in Iran’s top flight league.
The defender briefly played for Tractor SC under former Wales coach John Toshack and is currently at FC Iranjavan Bushehr.
Former Iranian international star Ali Karimi, a strong supporter of the protests, backed the footballer in a tweet, saying “Do not execute Amir.”
The Iranian national team took part in the World Cup in Qatar and staged their own protest by refusing to sing the national anthem in their opening match against England.
However, they rolled back to sing the anthem for subsequent matches against Wales and the USA.
Iran is facing protests sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died after she was arrested by morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
According to Amnesty International, 11 people have been confirmed to have been sentenced to death over the protests and at least another nine, including Nasr-Azadani, risk being sentenced to death.
Iran calls the protests “riots” and says they have been encouraged by its foreign foes.
Prominent former international star Voria Ghafouri was arrested in Iran last month after he backed the protests and condemned the crackdown but was later released on bail.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Amir Nasr-Azadani FIFPro

Morocco 90 minutes away from once in a lifetime shot at World Cup glory

Morocco 90 minutes away from once in a lifetime shot at World Cup glory
  • Led by Walid Regragui, the Atlas Lions have already seen off Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and will not fear taking on reigning champions France
  • The goalkeeper of the tournament is surely going to be Yassine Bounou who has been beaten just once and that was by an unfortunate deflected own goal
An Arab team are now 90 minutes away from the World Cup final.

Morocco may face their toughest test yet in Wednesday’s semifinal against defending champions France but there is belief, excitement and plenty more beside in the camp of the Atlas Lions. It is easy to understand why for a team that topped their group above Croatia and Belgium and went on to eliminate Spain and then Portugal. There are not many European powerhouses left for Morocco to dump out of the competition.

Morocco are the story of the 2022 World Cup, whatever happens at Al-Bayt Stadium, and they not only have the Arab region and the whole of Africa cheering them on, but also much of the planet as well. The heroic players have gone from outsiders to popular underdogs, and now contenders. And there is the unavoidable fact that a team that has beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal can beat France. If they do that then they can beat Croatia or Argentina. If they do that then they will be world champions. It is a thrilling prospect.

The performance against Portugal just confirmed the growing belief that it is possible. After the win over Spain, it was expected that the Selecao, with greater firepower than their Iberian neighbors, would provide a tougher test. It did not turn out like that.

It was a tight 1-0 win for Morocco but a deserved one. The Europeans had more of the possession but that is a stat that has mattered less and less in this tournament. The Arab team broke forward dangerously time and time again and looked comfortable in the face of increasingly frantic Portuguese attacks. The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo was brought on early in the second half and barely had a sniff said it all.

And more impressive was the fact that the game ended with just one of the usual back four on the pitch. Captain and inspiration Romain Saiss was stretchered off with a hamstring issue. He has vowed, understandably, to “give everything” to be fit for the semifinal.

His central defensive partner Nayef Aguerd is also hoping to start, as is left-back Noussair Mazraoui. It is almost incredible, and a testament to the team’s organization, that in their absence the backline still held out and has still conceded just one goal from the last eight games. Striker Walid Cheddira will be absent after picking up a quickfire double booking.

These are now household names. Before the tournament, it was all about Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi. The stars from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have stood out but others have more than played their part. The goalkeeper of the tournament is surely going to be Yassine Bounou who has been beaten just once and that was by an unfortunate deflected own goal. The Sevilla stopper is a hugely reassuring presence between the sticks. He also knows what this run to the last four means for the country and the wider region.

“These kinds of moments are difficult to believe,” said Bounou, “but we’ve come to change the mentality, our insecurity. Moroccan players can compete against anyone in the world. I think the most important thing, except the semifinal and that, is that we’ve changed that mentality and the generation after us will know that Moroccan players can do all this.”

That is the message that is ringing out loud and clear. If Morocco can do it then the other Arab giants can do something similar. European and South American teams have always won the World Cup but that is not an immutable law. One day it is going to change and new teams from new continents will reign over all others. It could be Morocco this month, it could be Saudi Arabia in the next decade or it could be Egypt in 20 years but it is a matter of when and not if.

France, of course, will have plenty to say. The champions will pit their attack of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann against the best defense in the World Cup. When one is quiet, as Mbappe was in that hard-fought 2-1 quarterfinal win over England, the other two step up.

It is a test for the Moroccan backline but then France have not looked entirely comfortable at the back and given the attacking talent that the Lions have, and the way they break forward quickly, there are sure to be opportunities.

There is another, huge, factor in Morocco’s favor: The fans. This will practically be a home game for the Reds and it is something that Les Bleus have not yet had to face in this tournament, with almost the entire stadium set to support Morocco. The noise will, once again, be deafening, and the excitement levels off the charts. In what could be a very tight game, the fans could make the all-important difference.

And then there is coach Walid Regragui, the man who came in just at the end of August and is on the brink of making an unforgettable history. The sight of the 47-year-old being thrown into the air by players at the final whistle has become one of the tournament’s enduring images and he would love nothing more than to be tossed skyward once more on Wednesday.

“We are becoming the team that everyone loves at this World Cup because we are showing that even if you don’t have as much talent, if you show that desire, heart and belief, you can achieve,” he said in comparing his team to Rocky Balboa, the legendary fictional boxer who never knows when he is beaten.

“I am sure many of you will say this is a miracle, but we have won without conceding against Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and that’s the result of hard work. We can dream — why shouldn’t we dream about winning the World Cup?”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco France Walid Regragui Yassine Bounou

Saudi Cup to feature German Derby winner Sisfahan for Red Sea Turf

Saudi Cup to feature German Derby winner Sisfahan for Red Sea Turf
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cup to feature German Derby winner Sisfahan for Red Sea Turf

Saudi Cup to feature German Derby winner Sisfahan for Red Sea Turf
  • 4-year-old on world’s richest card ahead of European G1 campaign
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Henk Grewe’s 2021 German Derby winner Sisfahan is set to embark on a trip to Saudi Arabia in the New Year, with the four-year-old being targeted for the Saudi Cup Group 3 Red Sea Turf Cup Handicap on Feb. 25.

Sisfahan, who runs in the colors of Darius Racing and Michael Motschmann, had been due to line up in the 3,000-meter contest last year, but was forced to miss the race after suffering an injury in training.

Holger Faust, racing manager of Darius Racing, said: “It was the plan to run him there last year, but he got injured, so it was disappointing to miss the race.

“We’ve been thinking about it all year and I’m glad he’s come back at the right time this year, so he’s ready for the race.”

After nearly a year off the track, the four-year-old returned in the G1 Preis von Europa over 2,400 meters in September, and built upon that to win the G2 Gran Premio Jockey Club, over the same distance, at San Siro a month later.

“He had a fracture and an operation in January and for a horse to come back in September is quite early,” Faust said.

“We didn’t really have a race for him, but we decided to bring him back in a Group 1 because it was on his home track. He finished last in that race, but we were all fine with that and with his performance.

“We were quite confident for the race in Italy. He won that race and it was brilliant to see him coming back like this.”

Faust is optimistic that his first attempt at 3,000 meters will suit the son of Isfahan. “To me he is a classical 2,400-meter horse, but I don’t think he minds further. When you see him winning his races, he wins with a lot of stamina.

“Also, when jockeys ride him, they say he’s hard to stop after his races, so he’s got this attitude and he looks like a real stayer.”

Faust also explained that the decision to race at the Saudi Cup meeting was made as its placement in the racing calendar fits Sisfahan’s schedule.

“The races in the spring in Germany, they are not really attractive for a Group 1 winner. Even though the Red Sea Turf is a Group 3 race, it has a high value and it makes sense to run a Group 1 horse in those kind of races,” he said.

“When you have a horse of that class, the horse gives everything — it doesn’t matter if he runs for EUR50,000 or for EUR2 million — the horse gives his best, so we thought it would be better to run in this race.

“With German races not being very attractive in spring, we thought this way we can give him a pause and then bring him back to European races when the Grand Prix season starts, which in Germany is at the end of July.

“The Saudi Cup meeting perfectly suits him now, being at the end of February, and if he performs in Saudi Arabia, it’s possible for him to run on the big day in Dubai as well. Then if everything works out and the horse is sound, he gets a nice break before we see him again.”

No runs are planned before February, with the Red Sea Turf expected to be Sisfahan’s next race.

“He had a tough program this autumn — he returned eight months after his injury and ran three races in six weeks. There’s not really a race for him in December or January, so why look for a race that’s not really there?”

Sisfahan is already well travelled, having run at the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar in 2021, and Faust does not expect him to be fazed by a trip to Riyadh. “He’s completely uncomplicated. He’s a very calm horse, he travels well. He has a lovely character. Even when he got injured and had to stay a while in his box, there was never a problem.”

English jockey Jack Mitchell, who has been in the saddle for each of Sisfahan’s last three runs, is currently expected to maintain the partnership on Saudi Cup night.

“I think Jack should stay on board, there’s no reason to change anything. He gets on well with the horse,” Faust said.

Sisfahan is set to become the first German-trained runner in the Red Sea Turf Cup Handicap, which carries a prize fund of $2.5 million and will be run on the same card as the world’s most valuable race, the $20 million Saudi Cup.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Emirati cycling sensation Safiya Al-Sayegh reflects on career-defining year

Emirati cycling sensation Safiya Al-Sayegh reflects on career-defining year
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Emirati cycling sensation Safiya Al-Sayegh reflects on career-defining year

Emirati cycling sensation Safiya Al-Sayegh reflects on career-defining year
  • After becoming national champion in 2022, Al-Sayegh believes the sport will continue to prosper in the UAE
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: It has been a career-defining year for Safiya Al-Sayegh, with a four-medal haul at the Arab Track Cycling Cup and the awarding of a professional cycling contract, a historic first for an Emirati cyclist.

The talented youngster enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2022 after she became the first Emirati woman to join a World Tour Pro Team amid an incredible season of on-track success.

“The young Safiya couldn’t have imagined the milestone moments that I’ve experienced over the past year,” she said. “It has been my best season so far, and I’m so proud to have captured the national championship along with the Arab ITT Championship, and a podium finish at the Asian ITT U23 championship this year. Signing my first pro contract was an incredible moment and it’s safe to say all the hard work has paid off.”

Al-Sayegh took up the sport at 14 when she began cycling with her father around her local neighborhood each evening. While she excelled in team sports at school, her cycling passion grew stronger when Safiya discovered there was a national team in the UAE, and from that point her career quickly took off.

Now at university, finding the balance between a cycling career and her studies in graphic design has been quite difficult, but Al-Sayegh is enjoying juggling the two.

“It has always been challenging but great fun to combine my life on the track and in the classroom. Since I started competitive cycling in 2016, it’s been hard to find the right balance between both, but I’m fighting to keep performing well on both fronts and will keep doing so until I graduate.”

The cycling community continues to grow in the UAE, with major international events including the UCI Gran Fondo World Series, and cycling brands such as Colnago recently introduced to the Emirates.

Team UAE has seen unprecedented success with their star performer, Tadej Pogacar, emerging as a two-time winner of the Tour de France in recent years, and the continued growth of the community is something that Safiya believes will result in a new generation of cycling stars emerging in the near future.

“The love for cycling is only growing bigger and deeper here in the UAE. We’ve seen that the last few years have turned our sport into one of the most popular across the nation and having the support of our wise leadership will hopefully help the sport evolve over time.

“As well as the health and fitness benefits for young people who like to lead active lives, knowing that the sport is supported and having role models based here in the UAE is a privilege, and I hope we’ll see more young cyclists get on their bikes in the future.”

Topics: UAE Safiya Al-Sayegh

France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal

France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal
France's forward Olivier Giroud and (R) Morocco's forward Youssef En-Nesyri. AFP
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal

France v Morocco: Keys to World Cup semifinal
  • Morocco have a number of fitness concerns in their defense — center-back Nayef Aguerd missed the Portugal game with a muscle injury and his regular partner, Romain Saiss, was substituted with a repeat of a hamstring injury
  • Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud have scored nine goals between them and Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann will also ask plenty of questions
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: World Cup holders France face Africa’s first-ever semifinalists Morocco in Wednesday’s last-four clash in Qatar.
AFP Sport looks at some of the keys to the game.
- Rock-solid Morocco -
Morocco have conceded just one goal in the entire tournament — an own goal in their 2-1 win over Canada in the group stage — with Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal all failing to breach a rock-solid back line.
But France boast multiple goal threats. Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud have scored nine goals between them and Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann will also ask plenty of questions.
Morocco have a number of fitness concerns in their defense — center-back Nayef Aguerd missed the Portugal game with a muscle injury and his regular partner, Romain Saiss, was substituted with a repeat of a hamstring injury.
Whoever Walid Regragui is able to send out will have to be fully switched on — France showed against England that even if Mbappe is neutralized there are plenty of other sources of danger.
- France wary of counter-attacks -
It is likely that France will enjoy plenty of possesion in the Moroccan half but they will have to guard against swift counter-attacks.
Morocco’s style is direct and while they tend to focus on the flanks, with Hakim Ziyech on the right and Sofiane Boufal on the left, they can also go long to striker Youssef En-Nesyri and then scamper forward in support.
France’s full-backs Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez can expect a busy night, while Morocco will look to take advantage of any slip-ups from center-half Dayot Upamecano, who had some shaky moments against England.
“We are well aware of their qualities, even if they don’t often have possession,” said Kounde. “They are very efficient with the ball, they try to combine quickly and find their wide players.”
- Do Morocco have the legs? -
Morocco spent a huge amount of energy in their wins against Spain and Portugal and with some players carrying injuries, Wednesday’s game will be a real test of their durability and stamina.
The match against Spain went to penalties while they faced a frantic second half against Portugal.
France, in contrast, have been able to take care of their knockout games without any extra-time and should be much fresher.
Didier Deschamps’ men will seek to exploit their fitnees advantage by making Morocco work hard without the ball, switching play and forcing Regragui’s team to chase the ball, especially in the early stages.
- Lions roared on -
France have fewer injury concerns and more attacking weapons but Morocco will have the crowd behind them at the Al Bayt Stadium, urging them to pull off another upset.
The African side, known as the Atlas Lions, have been one of the best-supported teams in Qatar and they will benefit from huge backing on Wednesday as the first Arab team to reach the semifinals of a World Cup.

Topics: World Cup 2022 France Morocco Kylian Mbappé Olivier Giroud

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
France's forward Kylian Mbappe Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. AFP
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi

France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi
  • Morocco’s willingness to run with the ball and then harry to retrieve should make for a high-energy game
  • Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, attacks from the left while Olivier Giroud, level with Lionel Messi on four goals, occupies the traditional center-forward role
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Defending world champions and title favorites France face African history-makers Morocco on Wednesday in what is sure to be a high-octane World Cup semifinal at the Al Bayt stadium.
France, who defeated England on Saturday, are looking to become the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy but they can expect fierce resistance from the surprise package of the tournament.
Morocco’s giant-killing run to the last four, the first time an African nation has made it this far, has electrified fans at home and delighted the Moroccan diaspora in Europe and beyond.
The Atlas Lions will again be roared on by thousands of passionate supporters in the stadium on the desert outskirts of Doha and can count on local Qatari support too as the first Arab team ever to make it to the last four.
“It’s not over yet, our ambition is to go to the final,” former Morocco international Aziz Bouderbala, part of the 1986 World Cup team that reached the last 16, told AFP.
“We are living a historic moment. We are among the four best teams in the world but it’s fabulous, it’s delirium.”
The game will have added spice given France was Morocco’s colonial power and hundreds of thousands of people with Moroccan roots live and work in the country.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who was born near Paris and spent most of his playing career in the French league, believes his team have become the neutral’s favorite.
“We’ve become the team people feel positive toward at this World Cup,” said Regragui.
“We’re showing the world what’s possible with less talent, less quality, less money, and what you can achieve with desire, hard work and belief.”
France will have fewer fans in the stadium but will be supported in person by President Emmanuel Macron.
On paper Didier Deschamps’ team, packed with talent and experience, should progress with some comfort.
But if the France coach, a World Cup winner as a player in 1998, is worried about complacency undoing his team, he need only remind his players how Morocco got to this stage.
In the round of 16, playing aggressive, hard-running football, Regragui’s team knocked out 2010 winners Spain on penalties before eliminating highly rated Portugal, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo in tears.
Morocco had earlier served notice of their intent by topping Group F, beating Belgium and Canada and drawing with 2018 runners-up Croatia.
The have only conceded one goal in the entire competition but it will require another night of heroic defending if they are to keep out a potent France attack.
- Mbappe threat -

Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, attacks from the left while Olivier Giroud, level with Lionel Messi on four goals, occupies the traditional center-forward role. 
Antoine Griezmann has been outstanding in a deeper, creative role.
France defeated Poland and England in their two knockout games and pre-tournament concerns about their injury losses — Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema — have dissipated.
But the French will also have to be alert themselves to Morocco’s swift counter-attacks, with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on the right flank and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri looking to exploit weaknesses in Deschamps’ back line.
Morocco’s willingness to run with the ball and then harry to retrieve should make for a high-energy game.
“Obviously we know they are having an exceptional World Cup and have beaten some big nations, so it is a match we will be taking seriously,” said France right-back Jules Kounde.
“They are no longer a surprise package, they deserve to be here. We hope to make things difficult for them and qualify.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 France Morocco

