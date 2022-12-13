Chinese delegation tours UAE Museum of the Future

DUBAI: Hu Chunhua, China’s vice premier, visited the Museum of the Future, where he was greeted by Dubai Future Foundation CEO Khalfan Belhoul, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Representatives from the museum and the foundation met the delegation to discuss enhancing cooperation on the development of innovative ideas.
The tour was part of an official visit from Hu, who is in the UAE this week to strengthen relations between the two countries.
The delegation included Zhang Yiming, Chinese ambassador to the UAE; Guo Wei, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese State Council; and Wu Jianghao, China’s assistant minister of foreign affairs.
On Sunday, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, deputy prime minister and minister of the presidential court, received the vice premier at Qasr Al-Watan.
China is a key partner of the UAE, and the two countries are seeking to drive trade growth, enhance infrastructure, facilitate knowledge exchange and leverage advanced technology.
- Official visit includes talks on greater cooperation, joint innovation
