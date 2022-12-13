Chinese delegation tours UAE Museum of the Future

You are here

Hu Chunhua, China’s vice premier, and his delegation during their visit to the Museum of the Future, where there were greeted by Dubai Future Foundation CEO Khalfan Belhoul. (WAM)
  • Official visit includes talks on greater cooperation, joint innovation
DUBAI: Hu Chunhua, China’s vice premier, visited the Museum of the Future, where he was greeted by Dubai Future Foundation CEO Khalfan Belhoul, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Representatives from the museum and the foundation met the delegation to discuss enhancing cooperation on the development of innovative ideas.
The tour was part of an official visit from Hu, who is in the UAE this week to strengthen relations between the two countries.
The delegation included Zhang Yiming, Chinese ambassador to the UAE; Guo Wei, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese State Council; and Wu Jianghao, China’s assistant minister of foreign affairs.
On Sunday, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, deputy prime minister and minister of the presidential court, received the vice premier at Qasr Al-Watan.
China is a key partner of the UAE, and the two countries are seeking to drive trade growth, enhance infrastructure, facilitate knowledge exchange and leverage advanced technology.

UK-funded wastewater treatment plant opened in Amman

UK-funded wastewater treatment plant opened in Amman
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

UK-funded wastewater treatment plant opened in Amman

UK-funded wastewater treatment plant opened in Amman
  • Jordanian engineering students have worked with industrial partners from Royal Academy of Engineering
  • British deputy ambassador salutes collaboration between industry and academia
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: Britain’s Deputy Ambassador in Amman Helen Fazey has inaugurated a project that will help support Jordan’s aim to meet 11 percent of water demand through its wastewater treatment plants by 2025.
Fazey opened the prototype solar-powered wastewater treatment plant in Fuheis, north of Amman — developed with funding from the Newton-Khalidi Fund — on Tuesday, reported the Jordan News Agency.
Jordanian engineering students have worked with industrial partners from the UK’s Royal Academy of Engineering and Jordan’s Industrial Research and Development Fund to design and build the plant.
They have brought together expertise in a UK-Jordan joint initiative, with a core focus in fostering innovation in energy-efficient and cost-efficient wastewater treatment technology.
The project is being implemented by De Montfort University in the UK and Jordan’s Al-Balqa Applied University.
Fazey said: “Today we see the success of a UK-Jordan collaboration between industry and academia addressing an issue of key importance to Jordan.
“This ambition requires a skilled workforce and innovative technology. I hope that those involved will take their experience with this prototype, and the process of communication and cooperation that brought them here, and make it into a stepping stone toward a new generation of engineers who can apply their academic learning to work with industrial partners.”
The Newton-Khalidi Fund is underpinned by an agreement between the Ministry of Planning and the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
It was launched at the World Science Forum in November 2017, and is designed to promote economic development and social cohesion in Jordan by supporting research collaboration between Jordanian and UK-educated and trained scientists, researchers, and engineers.
 

UN chief: Syrians face dire winter if aid from Turkiye is cut

UN chief: Syrians face dire winter if aid from Turkiye is cut
Updated 13 December 2022
AP

UN chief: Syrians face dire winter if aid from Turkiye is cut

UN chief: Syrians face dire winter if aid from Turkiye is cut
Updated 13 December 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN chief warned in a new report that the already dire humanitarian situation in Syria is worsening and if aid deliveries from Turkiye to the rebel-held northwest aren’t renewed next month millions of Syrians may not survive the winter.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the UN Security Council obtained Monday by The Associated Press that cross-border aid to the northwest remains “an indispensable part” of humanitarian operations to reach all people in need.
Deliveries across conflict lines within the country, which Syria’s close ally Russia has pressed for, have increased but Guterres said they cannot substitute for “the size or scope of the massive cross-border United Nations operation.”
Russia has also pushed for early recovery projects in Syria and Guterres said at least 374 have taken place throughout the country since January, directly benefitting over 665,000 people, but he said “further expansion” is needed.
The council asked for a report from the secretary-general on Syria’s humanitarian needs in the July resolution that extended the delivery of food, medicine and other desperately need aid through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing from Turkiye to northwest Idlib for six months until Jan. 10.
Russia has sought to reduce cross-border aid, with the aim of eliminating it.
In July 2020, China and Russia vetoed a UN resolution that would have maintained two border crossing points from Turkiye for humanitarian aid to northwest Idlib. Days later, the delivery of aid was reduced to just the Bab Al-Hawa crossing for a year as they demanded.
In July 2021, Russia pressed for a further reduction, finally agreeing to a six-month extension with another six-months contingent on a report from the secretary-general on progress in cross-line deliveries. But in July this year, Russia insisted on UN authorization for just six months.
Strongly appealing for Bab Al-Hawa to remain open for UN assistance, Guterres warned that “a halt to cross-border deliveries in the midst of winter months would risk leaving millions of Syrians without the aid needed to endure harsh weather conditions.”
He said cross-border aid “remains a lifeline for millions of people” and Security Council renewal of the resolution authorizing continued deliveries is not only “critical” but “a moral and humanitarian imperative.”
According to his report, 7.5 million people live in areas not under Syrian government control, mainly across the north with a small number in Rukban in the southeast, and 6.8 million of them need humanitarian assistance due to hostilities and widespread displacement.
More broadly, Guterres said, “after 11 years of conflict, the country still has the largest number of internally displaced people in the world, drives one of the world’s largest refugee crises, and the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.” The already dire situation is compounded by cholera spreading across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic, a worsening economy and climate and other human-caused shocks, he said.
“As a result of these challenges, in 2023, 15.3 million people, out of a total population of 22.1 million, are estimated to require humanitarian assistance, compared to 14.6 million people in 2022,” the secretary-general said. “This is the highest level of people in need since the start of the conflict” in 2011.
Data on humanitarian needs collected by the UN and its partners from over 34,000 households in July and August found that 85 percent of households were completely unable or insufficiently able to meet their basic needs, an increase from 75 percent in 2021, according to the report.
The report also cited a 48 percent increase in severe acute malnutrition among children aged 6 months to 5 years in 2022 compared to 2021. At least 25 percent of children under the age of five in some districts are stunted and at risk of irreversible damage to their physical and cognitive development as well as “repeated infection, developmental delay, disabilities and death,” it said.
Secretary-General Guterres said winter weather is expected to worsen the situation for millions of Syrians, and among the most vulnerable are those in the northwest who rely on cross-border aid deliveries and face declining humanitarian conditions due to ongoing hostilities and “a deepening economic crisis.”
“Today, in the northwest, 4.1 million people, 80 percent of them women and children, out of a population of 4.6 million, are estimated to need humanitarian assistance to meet their most basic needs,” he said.

EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe

EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe

EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe
  • As Kaili sat in a Brussels jail cell, her colleagues in the Strasbourg parliament are scrambling to distance themselves from the taint of scandal
  • On Wednesday, a judge will decide whether to maintain her and 3 co-accused in custody pending trial
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

STRASBOURG: The European Parliament on Tuesday sacked one of its own vice presidents amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar, as the institution tries to contain the scandal.
The assembly’s MEPs voted 625 to one to strip Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili of her vice presidential role, despite her lawyer declaring that she was innocent and “has nothing to do with Qatar’s bribes.”
As the 44-year-old former TV news presenter sat in a Brussels jail cell, her colleagues in the Strasbourg parliament are scrambling to distance themselves from the taint of scandal.
The parliament’s president, Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, called the vote after reaching agreement with the leaders of the parliament’s political groupings, amid fears the scandal will spread.
On Wednesday, a Belgian judge will decide whether to maintain Kaili and three co-accused in custody pending trial.
She was arrested last week during a series of raids by Belgian graft investigators on the homes and offices of several MEPs and their assistants or associates.
Belgian prosecutors said 600,000 euros ($630,000) were found at the home of one suspect, 150,000 euros at the flat of an MEP and several hundred thousand euros in a suitcase in a hotel room.
Some of these “bags of cash” were found in Kaili’s home, a judicial source said, leading a judge to conclude that, as she had apparently been caught red-handed, her parliamentary immunity from prosecution would not apply.
A Belgian judicial source told AFP that investigators believe that figures representing Qatar had been paying off European politicians to burnish the country’s image.
Qatar is a key energy supplier to Europe, and plays an important intermediary role in several diplomatic tangles, but it has also been criticized for the alleged mistreatment of migrant workers, most notoriously those who built the World Cup stadiums.
Kaili visited Qatar just before the competition and called it a “front-runner in labor rights,” to the consternation of activists and some of her colleagues. She has also defended Qatar’s quest to win EU visa waivers for its citizens.
Qatar has denied any involvement in European corruption. “Any claims of misconduct by the State of Qatar are gravely misinformed,” an official told AFP.
Kaili’s lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told private Greek television channel Open TV: “Her position is she is innocent. She has nothing to do with Qatar’s bribes.”
Asked if any cash was found at Kaili’s home, Dimitrakopoulos said: “I am not confirming or denying. There is confidentiality. I have no idea if money was found or how much was found.”
But Brussels has been rocked by the claims, and Metsola, defending the integrity of the parliament, has sought to portray the alleged bribes as an assault on democracy.
Some MEPs braced for more revelations. “I’m fearful that what we’re seeing here is just the tip of the iceberg,” warned German social democrat Rene Repasi.
Metsola also promised Qatar’s EU visa waiver bid would be sent back to a parliamentary committee for further scrutiny, delaying or derailing the measure.
Kaili was one of six people arrested in the Belgian police raids. Four have been charged with “criminal organization, corruption and money laundering” and two released.
One of those released was Luca Visentini, the general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, a global labor body that has pushed Qatar on labor rights.
“Should any further allegations be made, I look forward to the opportunity to refute them, as I am innocent of any wrongdoing,” he said in an ITUC statement.
The European Parliament is also expected to approve a second text calling for more transparency to deter corruption in European institutions, which will go to a vote on Thursday.

Somalia not at famine levels between October and December — UN agencies, aid groups

Somalia not at famine levels between October and December — UN agencies, aid groups
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters

Somalia not at famine levels between October and December — UN agencies, aid groups

Somalia not at famine levels between October and December — UN agencies, aid groups
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Food insecurity and acute malnutrition in Somalia has not reached “IPC Phase 5 Famine” levels between October and December 2022, although the situation there is still a crisis, UN agencies and aid groups said on Tuesday.
The assessment was issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which sets the global standard for determining the severity of food crises.
Humanitarian organizations have warned for months that parts of Somalia’s Bay region were on the verge of famine because of the impact of a two-year drought, compounded by rising global grain prices and a long-running Islamist insurgency.
The IPC said in a report that following the commendable response efforts of humanitarian actors and local communities, the food insecurity and acute malnutrition situation has not reached famine levels.
“The underlying crisis however has not improved and even more appalling outcomes are only temporarily averted,” the IPC said. “Prolonged extreme conditions have resulted in massive population displacement and excess cumulative deaths.”
The IPC said in a report that 214,000 people in Somalia were classified as being in IPC Phase 5 Catastrophe in October-December.
This was expected to rise to 322,000 in January-March and 727,000 in April-June amid an anticipated reduction in funding for humanitarian assistance, it said.
The IPC said Phase 5 Famine was projected in April-June among agropastoral populations in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts and displaced populations in Baidoa town of Bay region and in Mogadishu.
These population groups are already experiencing very high levels of acute malnutrition and mortality, the report added.
Somalia’s last famine, in 2011, killed more than a quarter of a million people.
Some aid workers have warned that this time could be even worse than in 2011. The drought has laid waste to the Somali countryside, leaving crops shrivelled and the scrublands dotted with the corpses of emaciated livestock.

At least 3,774 children killed in Yemen's civil war: UNICEF

At least 3,774 children killed in Yemen’s civil war: UNICEF
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters
AP

At least 3,774 children killed in Yemen’s civil war: UNICEF

At least 3,774 children killed in Yemen’s civil war: UNICEF
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters AP

At least 3,774 children have been killed in Yemen’s civil war between March 2015 and September 2022, UNICEF said on Monday, a week after it launched a multibillion-dollar global funding drive.

According to the latest statistics published by UNICEF, a further 7,245 children had been maimed in the conflict.

The organization called for an urgent renewal of the ceasefire agreement, which lasted from April until the beginning of October and saw a lull in front-line fighting.

“The urgent renewal of the truce would be a positive first step that would allow critical humanitarian access,” Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

UNICEF said some 3,904 boys were recruited as child soldiers from March 2015 to September 2022.

Russell said: “If the children of Yemen are to have any chance of a decent future, then the parties to the conflict, the international community and all those with influence must ensure they are protected and supported.”

A deal to extend the truce fell through in the hours before its deadline on Oct. 2.

Houthis have widely used land mines, a weapon that has killed at least 74 children across Yemen between July and September this year, the UN reported.

The militia has openly recruited child soldiers, many through “summer camps” in which it disseminates its ideology to young boys.

Houthi officials admitted earlier this year that the militia had recruited some boys as young as age 10, arguing that boys of this age are considered men.

UNICEF last week launched a $10.3 billion Humanitarian Action for Children appeal for 2023 to assist children affected by conflicts and disasters worldwide.

It aims to raise nearly $484.5 million throughout the year for Yemen.

“Thousands of children have lost their lives; hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation,” Russell said.

UNICEF noted that more than 17.8 million Yemenis lack access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services.

This leaves around 10 million children without adequate access to care, it said.

The UN and partners earlier this month appealed for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023, a 25 percent increase on 2022 and more than five times the amount sought a decade ago.

The UN agency also estimated that around 2.2 million children in Yemen are “acutely malnourished.”

 

