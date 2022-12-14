You are here

Houthis accused of torturing prisoner, concealing death from family for years
The Yemeni organization's officials have called for the creation of an international commission to investigate reports of abuse and fatalities among Houthi detainees.
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Omar Ahmed Al-Samae mercilessly tortured before being murdered
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni human rights group and relatives have accused the Iran-backed Houthis of torturing and killing a prisoner of war and then for years concealing his death from family.

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms said that Omar Ahmed Al-Samae, a Yemeni government fighter seized from a battlefield in the province of Saada in 2018, was mercilessly tortured before being murdered. The militia group later told his family that he was being held in jail.

But when his parents traveled from Taiz city to Sanaa to see their son, the Houthis escorted them to 48 Model Hospital’s mortuary and showed them his body. It was then that the relatives spotted clear signs of torture.

A medical report showed that Al-Samae had passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. However, the Houthis continued to demand money from his family to make them believe he was still alive, the rights network claimed.

In a statement, the network said: “During this time, the Houthi jail superintendent repeatedly asked the victim’s family for expenditures for their son Omar, despite the fact that Omar had died two years ago as a consequence of electric shock torture.”

The Yemeni organization’s officials have called for the creation of an international commission to investigate reports of abuse and fatalities among Houthi detainees.

The rights group recently claimed that since late 2014, the Houthis had executed 147 inmates in detention facilities, while 282 others had died while imprisoned as a result of negligence. A further 98 detainees were believed to have died within days of being released from Houthi custody.

Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warned that three Yemeni journalists jailed by the Houthis could soon die after being placed in solitary confinement and tortured for weeks.

The freedom of information group said that the trio, among four journalists sentenced to death by a Houthi-run court two years ago, had been segregated from other prisoners and beaten, and it urged international mediators to assist in their release.

Jonathan Dagher, head of RSF’s Middle East desk, accused the Houthis of using the reporters as hostages to gain leverage in negotiations.

He said: “The Houthis are carrying out their death sentence slowly by torturing these journalists.

“We call on the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to do everything possible to secure their immediate release, and we call on the Houthis to follow through on their own proposal to allow UN representatives to visit these hostages and to urgently allow a medical team to come and examine them.”

Separately, in the northern province of Hajjah, an explosive-rigged drone on Monday hit a school in Hairan district, killing a child and wounding three more.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, accused the Houthis of intentionally attacking civilian institutions as the school was not located near a military position or a battlefield.

He said the attack reaffirmed the group’s “disregard for calls and efforts for calm and peace.”
 

Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

  • They said steps taken by the country’s Competition Protection Agency in the past decade to regulate the market have helped boost effective and beneficial competition
KUWAIT: The UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia and the Arab Competition Network have congratulated Kuwaiti authorities on their efforts to protect consumers against commercial fraud.
The organizations said the measures they introduced have helped to create effective and beneficial competition, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Kuwait’s Competition Protection Agency has made significant progress in the past decade in its efforts to “regulate the local market,” Natalya Khaled, ESCWA’s economic affairs chief, said during a two-day conference.
She cited a raft of legislative reforms in the country as the catalyst for more stringent competition policies and consumer protection laws to help foster more efficient regulatory practices.
The aim of the conference was to shed light on the pivotal role of the CPA in Kuwait’s efforts to regulate the marketplace and protect consumers from illegal practices.

Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

  • Iraq’s infrastructure is crumbling while its economy remains heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for 90 percent of government revenue
BAGHDAD: Iraq, a top oil exporter battered by climate change impacts, must diversify its economy and pursue a “greener growth model,” the World Bank said on Tuesday.

In a report presented to authorities in Baghdad, the Washington-based institution said $233 billion must be invested by 2040 to allow Iraq to embark “on a green growth path.”

The mostly desert country, after decades of war and turmoil, is also suffering worsening climate change shocks from drought and water scarcity to rising temperatures.

Iraq’s infrastructure is crumbling while its economy remains heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for 90 percent of government revenue.

“Iraq faces the challenge of moving away from total oil dependence toward a more diversified, private sector-led economy that creates jobs and builds human capital while building resilience to climate change,” said Ferid BelHajj, World Bank regional vice president for the Middle East and North Africa.

Citing water shortages, desertification and air pollution, BelHajj said that “Iraq has enough financial resources to manage these challenges. 

“The question is how to ensure that these financial resources are made available for new policies to tackle environmental challenges, and how to do it in an efficient way.”
 

Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

  • Near-weekly protests have rocked Sudan since army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led an October 2021 military coup derailing a transition to civilian rule
KHARTOUM: Hundreds of Sudanese protesters took to the streets on Tuesday to protest a recent deal aimed at ending the crisis caused by last year’s military coup.

“No to the settlement,” protesters chanted, heading toward the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum.

Near-weekly protests have rocked Sudan since army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led an October 2021 military coup derailing a transition to civilian rule.

Sudan’s short-lived transition was installed following the 2019 ouster of President Omar Bashir.

On Dec. 5, military leaders and multiple civilian factions signed the deal as the first component of a planned two-phase political process. But critics have slammed the deal, which largely fell short on specifics and timelines, as “vague” and “opaque.”

“We are against this deal, which doesn’t provide any clarity regarding our demands of justice and accountability,” said Nisreen, a 38-year-old protester in Khartoum.

“We no longer trust the military. We gave them the trust once before and they later launched the coup.”

Others carried banners demanding justice for people killed during anti-coup protests.

At least 122 people have been killed during a crackdown on demonstrations, according to pro-democracy medics.

Last week’s deal was signed by Al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo as well as civilian groups including the Forces for Freedom and Change, which was ousted in last year’s coup. 

During the signing ceremony, Burhan vowed that the military would “go back to the barracks.”

Civilian and military signatories to the deal have pledged to hammer out the details of transitional justice, accountability and security reform “within weeks.”

Egypt returns seized antique coins to 4 countries

An Egyptian antiquity official hands over coins to a representative from Saudi Arabia in Cairo. (Supplied)
Updated 13 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

  • Issa said his ministry, in collaboration with other relevant authorities, plays a “very important role” which is to seize any stolen Egyptian artifact before it is smuggled abroad
CAIRO: Egypt has returned 176 antique coins seized at Egyptian ports to their countries of origin — Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and China.

A ceremony was held at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo attended by embassy officials from the four countries.

Ahmed Issa, Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities, stressed the importance of the event, “through which we send an important message: Egypt not only preserves its heritage, antiquities and civilization but also of other countries.”

Issa said his ministry, in collaboration with other relevant authorities, plays a “very important role” which is to seize any stolen Egyptian artifact before it is smuggled abroad, in addition to seizing any artifact belonging to other countries that have ancient civilizations.

He said Egypt’s central administration for archaeological units at the country’s ports has, over the past few years, seized many artifacts belonging to some Arab and foreign countries, following the UNESCO convention which Egypt joined in 1972, as well as in the application of bilateral agreements signed between Egypt and many countries, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia and China.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the move followed Egypt’s realization of the importance of the civilizations and heritage of other peoples and its resolve to abide by all international treaties and agreements.

Waziri said Egyptian authorities seized 133 coins belonging to Saudi Arabia, six to Iraq, four to Jordan and 33 to China.

The coins were deposited in the museum until they were returned to their home countries.

Ahmed Nayef, Iraq’s ambassador, praised Egypt’s action to bring back “parts of the history and civilization” to the four countries.

Jordan’s Ambassador Amjad Al-Adaileh said the ceremony at the museum was the “best evidence and witness to what Egypt is offering in order to protect the heritage and civilization of the world.”

Issa handed over the coins to the officials from the four countries.

Egyptian archaeological official Hamdi Hammam said the Saudi coins dated back to different periods starting from the era of King Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Iraqi coins to the era of King Faisal I, Jordan’s coins dated back to the era of King Hussein bin Ali and King Hussein bin Talal, and the Chinese coins dated back to the Ming dynasty.

In 2017, Egypt handed over a set of ancient coins to Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and in 2020, it handed over 100 stolen gold and silver coins to Saudi Arabia, India, and China.

 

Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

  • Official visit includes talks on greater cooperation, joint innovation
DUBAI: Hu Chunhua, China’s vice premier, visited the Museum of the Future, where he was greeted by Dubai Future Foundation CEO Khalfan Belhoul, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Representatives from the museum and the foundation met the delegation to discuss enhancing cooperation on the development of innovative ideas.
The tour was part of an official visit from Hu, who is in the UAE this week to strengthen relations between the two countries.
The delegation included Zhang Yiming, Chinese ambassador to the UAE; Guo Wei, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese State Council; and Wu Jianghao, China’s assistant minister of foreign affairs.
On Sunday, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, deputy prime minister and minister of the presidential court, received the vice premier at Qasr Al-Watan.
China is a key partner of the UAE, and the two countries are seeking to drive trade growth, enhance infrastructure, facilitate knowledge exchange and leverage advanced technology.

