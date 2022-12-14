You are here

  • Home
  • Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, center, joined from left by Arati Prabhakar, the president's science adviser, and National Nuclear Security Administration Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Marvin Adams, during a news conference in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP)
Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, center, joined from left by Arati Prabhakar, the president's science adviser, and National Nuclear Security Administration Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Marvin Adams, during a news conference in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9nmwm

Updated 38 sec ago
AP

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy
  • Fusion works by pressing hydrogen atoms into each other with such force that they combine into helium, releasing enormous amounts of energy and heat
Updated 38 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Scientists announced Tuesday that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it — a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the sun.
Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved the result last week, the Energy Department said. Known as a net energy gain, the goal has been elusive because fusion happens at such high temperatures and pressures that it is incredibly difficult to control.
The breakthrough will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other officials said.
“Ignition allows us to replicate for the first time certain conditions that are found only in the stars and the sun,” Granholm told a news conference in Washington. “This milestone moves us one significant step closer” to having zero-carbon fusion energy “powering our society.”
Fusion ignition is “one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century,″ Granholm said, adding that the breakthrough “will go down in the history books.”




This June 14, 2018, image released by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in Livermore, California, shows scientist working at the lab's National Ignition Facility, a laser-based inertial confinement fusion research facility. (AFP)

Appearing with Granholm, White House science adviser Arati Prabhakar called the fusion ignition achieved Dec. 5 “a tremendous example of what perseverance really can achieve” and “an engineering marvel beyond belief.”
Proponents of fusion hope it could one day displace fossil fuels and other traditional energy sources. Producing carbon-free energy that powers homes and businesses from fusion is still decades away. But researchers said the announcement marked a significant leap forward.
“It’s almost like it’s a starting gun going off,” said professor Dennis Whyte, director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a leader in fusion research. “We should be pushing toward making fusion energy systems available to tackle climate change and energy security.”
Kim Budil, director of the Livermore Lab, said there are “very significant hurdles” to commercial use of fusion technology, but advances in recent years mean the technology is likely to be widely used in “a few decades” rather than 50 or 60 years as previously expected.
Fusion works by pressing hydrogen atoms into each other with such force that they combine into helium, releasing enormous amounts of energy and heat. Unlike other nuclear reactions, it doesn’t create radioactive waste.
President Joe Biden called the breakthrough a good example of the need to continue to invest in research and development. “Look what’s going on from the Department of Energy on the nuclear front. There’s a lot of good news on the horizon,” he said at the White House.
Billions of dollars and decades of work have gone into fusion research that has produced exhilarating results — for fractions of a second. Previously, researchers at the National Ignition Facility, the division of Lawrence Livermore where the success took place, used 192 lasers and temperatures multiple times hotter than the center of the sun to create an extremely brief fusion reaction.
The lasers focused an enormous amount of heat on a miniature spherical capsule, said Marvin Adams, deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, an Energy Department agency. The result was a superheated plasma environment where a reaction generated about 1.5 times more energy than was contained in the light used to produce it.
Riccardo Betti, a professor at the University of Rochester and expert in laser fusion, said there’s a long road ahead before the net energy gain leads to sustainable electricity.
He likened the breakthrough to when humans first learned that refining oil into gasoline and igniting it could produce an explosion. “You still don’t have the engine, and you still don’t have the tires,” Betti said. “You can’t say that you have a car.”
The net energy gain achievement applied to the fusion reaction itself, not the total amount of power it took to operate the lasers and run the project. For fusion to be viable, it will need to produce significantly more power and for longer periods.
Budil said people sometimes joke that the Livermore lab, known as LLNL, “stands for ‘Lasers, Lasers, Nothing but Lasers.’” But she said the lab’s motto “sums up our approach nicely: Science and technology on a mission.”
It is incredibly difficult to control the physics of stars. Whyte said the fuel has to be hotter than the center of the sun. The fuel does not want to stay hot — it wants to leak out and get cold. Containing it is a challenge, he said.
Results from the California lab exceeded expectations, said Jeremy Chittenden, a professor at Imperial College in London specializing in plasma physics.
Although there’s a long way to go to turn fusion into a usable power source, Chittenden said, the lab’s achievement makes him optimistic that it may someday be “the ideal power source that we thought it would be” — one that emits no carbon and runs on an abundant form of hydrogen that can be extracted from seawater.
One approach to fusion turns hydrogen into plasma, an electrically charged gas, which is then controlled by humongous magnets. This method is being explored in France in a collaboration among 35 countries called the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, as well as by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a private company.
Last year the teams working on those projects on two continents announced significant advancements in the vital magnets needed for their work.
Carolyn Kuranz, a University of Michigan professor and experimental plasma physicist, hoped the result would help bring “increased interest and vigor” to fusion research — including from private industry, which she and others said will be needed to get fusion energy to the grid.
“If we want to prevent further climate change, we are going to need diverse options of energy production to deploy,” Kuranz said. “And nuclear energy — both fission and fusion — really must be a part of that equation. We’re not going to get there with renewables alone.”
 

 

Topics: energy climate Fusion energy

Related

Powering the future of energy in Middle East and Africa with GE
Corporate News
Powering the future of energy in Middle East and Africa with GE
Climate-stressed Iraq must pursue ‘green growth’, says World Bank
Middle-East
Climate-stressed Iraq must pursue ‘green growth’, says World Bank

Latest FBI data on hate crimes against Arabs and Muslims ‘incomplete and unreliable’

Latest FBI data on hate crimes against Arabs and Muslims ‘incomplete and unreliable’
Updated 13 December 2022
RAY HANANIA

Latest FBI data on hate crimes against Arabs and Muslims ‘incomplete and unreliable’

Latest FBI data on hate crimes against Arabs and Muslims ‘incomplete and unreliable’
  • Authorities in several states with large Arab American communities are not using an FBI reporting system introduced in 2021, ADC said
Updated 13 December 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A recently introduced FBI system designed to improve the monitoring and recording of hate crimes is “not complete” and is still evolving, officials from the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee told Arab News on Tuesday. As a result, they said, the latest statistics collected from it are “unreliable.”

The FBI has been collecting data from states and documenting incidents of hate crimes since 1991. In 2021 it introduced the National Incident-Based Reporting System, which it said would make it easier to consistently log hate crimes and provide a clearer and more accurate view of the problem across the country, said Chris Habiby, the ADC’s director of government affairs and advocacy.

However, law enforcement authorities in several major jurisdictions in states with large Arab American populations have yet to start using NIBRS, and an estimated 56 percent of hate crimes are not reported to authorities at all, he added, which calls into question the latest FBI statistics.

“This year’s hate crime statistics report is incomplete and unreliable and we must not compare it to previous years,” said Habiby.

“Our collective focus must be on standing with every community targeted by hate violence and working to ensure full and accurate reporting in the years ahead. We must also work toward making hate-crime reporting by law enforcement agencies across the country mandatory.”

According to the FBI report, 7,303 hate crime incidents were reported in 2021. Of those, the greatest number of incidents based on race, ethnicity or ancestry (2,233) were against Black people. There were 324 anti-Jewish incidents, which was the largest number based on religion.

The report includes 75 incidents of anti-Arab hate and 96 incidents targeting Muslims but Habiby said these figures are far below the actual numbers.

“The problem right now is that there are a significant amount of agencies that are not NIBRS-compliant yet so their data was not included in the report that was released,” he explained.

“There are more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the country and a third of them did not report anything (to the new system).

“We are talking about almost, essentially, the entire states of Florida and California had no data reported. New York City, Chicago and Phoenix had zero data reported and we know there are a significant amount of hate crimes that occur in those jurisdictions.

“They haven’t transferred their data into NIBRS and, to remain uniform, the FBI did not include their data in the report that was released … It speaks to the unreliability of the report this year.”

The problem is compounded by a general underreporting of hate crimes to law enforcement in the first place, Habiby added.

“We have to factor in that the Department of Justice estimates that 56 percent of all hate crimes are not reported, so the number that we see is already going to be lower than what the reality is,” he said.

According to the Arab American Institute, nearly two-thirds of Arabs in the US live in just 10 states: California, Michigan, New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Despite the issues surrounding the delays among law enforcement agencies in integrating with the new FBI system, Habiby said the ADC believes that when all states and jurisdictions update their procedures and start entering all their data into NIBRS it will provide a more accurate picture of the extent of hate crimes not only against Arabs and Muslims in the US, but all communities.

Meanwhile, he added, the ADC is working to compile its own figures and encourages Arab and Muslim Americans to report any incidents of hate crimes to the organization in addition to reporting them to the police.

ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub said: “The Arab and Muslim communities continue to be targeted by those who hold anti-Arab, racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic views. ADC has begun work to strengthen and expand the nationwide community infrastructure to accurately capture and report anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate crimes and incidents nationwide.”

Topics: FBI Muslims Arabs

Related

US FBI director says TikTok poses national security concerns
Media
US FBI director says TikTok poses national security concerns

India says soldiers wounded in latest high-altitude clash with Chinese troops

India says soldiers wounded in latest high-altitude clash with Chinese troops
Updated 13 December 2022

India says soldiers wounded in latest high-altitude clash with Chinese troops

India says soldiers wounded in latest high-altitude clash with Chinese troops
  • India, China share undemarcated border, tensions flared after deadly clash in June 2020 
  • Armies had another face-off in January 2021
Updated 13 December 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian soldiers were wounded in a recent clash with Chinese troops along the disputed Himalayan border, India’s defense minister said on Tuesday, marking the most serious incident between the two nuclear-armed nations in nearly two years. 

Soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army approached the notional border in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern tip of India, which shares a border with China, leading to a face-off and physical scuffle on Dec. 9 that “led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said. 

Addressing the Indian parliament on Tuesday, Singh said Chinese troops crossed into Indian territory and “unilaterally changed the status quo,” adding that after soldiers from both sides withdrew quickly, local commanders met on Dec. 11 to discuss the incident. 

“The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” Singh added.

No Indian soldiers were killed or seriously wounded, the minister said, although he did not give details on the number of soldiers involved in Friday’s confrontation. 

The Chinese government has so far stayed quiet about the incident.

India and China have had numerous overlapping claims along their undemarcated 3,488 km border — which stretches across nearly the entire Himalayan range — for decades. 

Soldiers from the two nations clashed in June 2020 in the Galwan area of the Ladakh region, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

The incident escalated tensions between the countries and was followed by another face-off in January 2021 that left troops injured on both sides.

Senior military commanders from the neighboring countries have held 16 rounds of meetings since the 2020 clash, negotiating a pullback from the Line of Actual Control, in Ladakh. 

The talks led to India and China withdrawing some of their troops from the remote Gogra-Hotsprings area in Ladakh in September this year, ahead of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Uzbekistan, which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Modi and Xi did not have a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan or when they met more recently at the Group of 20 Summit in Bali last month. 

Manoj Kewalramani, chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Research Program and a China studies fellow at Bangalore-based think tank Takshashila Institution, said New Delhi’s relation with Beijing is “not healthy.”

“It was noteworthy that the two leaders have been at multilateral summit meetings twice since September, but no bilateral meeting has taken place. In fact, after the Bali G20, signs pointed to a much more difficult relationship going forward,” Kewalramani told Arab News.

“I think the incident fits what seems to be an ugly pattern that is developing along the entire stretch of the Line of Actual Control,” he added.

“It only underscores the need to return to patrolling protocols and confidence-building measures that have worked in the past.” 

China appears to have continued with its “strategy of maintaining pressure on India,” Manoj Joshi, of Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

He added: “The issue is the intention, and the Chinese, I don’t think, wants to settle the issue despite the fact that there was disengagement.

“The relationship remains full of tension. If the relationship deteriorates further, it might impact the G20 that India is hosting next year: the Chinese might boycott it.”

Topics: India China Arunachal Pradesh

Related

Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
World
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff

UK rail strikes begin wave of festive season walkouts

UK rail strikes begin wave of festive season walkouts
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

UK rail strikes begin wave of festive season walkouts

UK rail strikes begin wave of festive season walkouts
  • Commuters faced a battle to get to and from work, while many opted to stay at home
  • Thousands of members of the country's biggest rail union the RMT launched their latest stoppage over a below-inflation pay offer
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: UK rail workers on Tuesday began a two-day national strike, kicking off a month of walkouts involving professions from nurses to passport control workers that could spell Christmas misery for millions.
Commuters faced a battle to get to and from work, while many opted to stay at home, as thousands of members of the country’s biggest rail union the RMT launched their latest stoppage over a below-inflation pay offer.
Braving the ice and snow that has already hit travelers, activists picketed major railway stations Tuesday, as train services wound down and people were advised only to travel if essential.
Trains were only running from 7:30 am (0730 GMT) to 6:30 p.m. on strike days, with just one in five services expected to run.
At London’s Kings Cross station, Allan Smith, a 28-year-old web developer, said he had sympathy with the strikers, despite struggling to get to Heathrow airport.
“I totally get it. It’s hard for the people at the moment,” he told AFP.
Former firefighter Chris McBride, 74, blamed “incompetent government” for the chaos, with more stoppages planned between now and into the New Year.
The UK is experiencing a wave of industrial action on a scale not seen since the 1980s, with inflation in double digits pushing up the cost of living and energy costs soaring due to the war in Ukraine.
Postal workers are staging a two-day strike from Wednesday, while nurses are set to walk out for the first time in their union’s 106-year history on Thursday, again over pay.
Rail workers will hold another two-day strike from Friday, when they will be joined by bus drivers, highway workers and airport baggage handlers.
Border Force staff checking passports at major airports including Heathrow and Gatwick will strike over Christmas.
RMT members on Monday rejected an 11th hour pay offer from Network Rail, which owns the UK’s railway infrastructure, leading its staff, along with workers from 14 train companies, to walk out.
Network Rail had offered its workers a pay rise of five percent backdated for this year and a further four percent at the start of 2023.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told AFP: “We’re looking for some compromise, we need an improvement in the pay offer, which is way below inflation.”
He said Network Rail wanted to “impose changes that are not acceptable” and “the government is provoking this situation.”
Network Rail boss Andrew Haines was pessimistic over chances of a breakthrough, as the government urged the RMT to call off the strikes.
“I’d have to say that with the level of disruption the RMT are imposing, the way forward isn’t obvious,” he told BBC television.
The government has also urged unions to call off planned strikes that will hit health care and mail delivery over the Christmas period.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC the government was “taking a reasonable and fair approach,” saying pay offers for public sector workers are in many cases higher than in the private sector.
“I’d ask the union leaders, to engage with that and end this disruption, particularly at Christmas time. It’s going to make an enormous negative difference to people’s lives,” Sunak said.
Talks between the government and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) ended without agreement on Monday night.
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen told the BBC that “this government has turned their back on” nurses.
Up to 100,000 nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will walk out on Thursday and on December 20, prompting the government to put the army on standby.
“This is going to cause disruption, but there is disruption every day because of the underfunding of the service, because of the underpaying of the staff, and that’s what we want to resolve” Mark Boothroyd, a nurse and union representative, told AFP.

Topics: UK rail strike Christmas

Related

UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against government
World
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against government
UK rail worker dies from COVID-19 after spitting assault
World
UK rail worker dies from COVID-19 after spitting assault

French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice

French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters

French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice

French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice
  • Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police on the spot after causing devastation and chaos on a two km stretch of Nice’s seaside boulevard
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters

PARIS:A French court said on Tuesday all eight defendants on trial over a 2016 truck rampage in the French city of Nice were guilty for their roles in the crime, in which 86 people were killed.
Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police on the spot after causing devastation and chaos on a two km stretch of Nice’s seaside boulevard, where families had been celebrating Bastille Day.
The court found Mohamed Ghraieb, the main defendant and a friend of Bouhlel, guilty of belonging to a terrorist organization. He was handed an 18-year prison sentence.
The court also found two other defendants guilty of helping Bouhlel to obtain weapons and the truck.

Topics: Nice France terrorism

Related

Senior Russian official says he’s unaware of more prisoner swap talks with US

Senior Russian official says he’s unaware of more prisoner swap talks with US
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters

Senior Russian official says he’s unaware of more prisoner swap talks with US

Senior Russian official says he’s unaware of more prisoner swap talks with US
  • Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying: "According to my information, no contacts are expected on this subject through the lines that I know about"
  • Russia has previously said contacts with the US on prisoner exchanges were being conducted by the two countries' intelligence services
Updated 13 December 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that he knew of no new scheduled contacts with the United States regarding further prisoner swaps in the wake of a high-profile exchange last week, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.
He was responding to comments by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who told reporters on Monday that Washington expected an “engagement” with Moscow this week on the case of Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.
Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying: “I don’t know what they have in mind. As the president has already said, we have a department dealing with this matter. According to my information, no contacts are expected on this subject through the lines that I know about.”
It was not clear if Ryabkov was ruling out Russian participation in talks this week, or if a meeting might be planned without his knowledge. Russia has previously said contacts with the United States on prisoner exchanges were being conducted by the two countries’ intelligence services.
Whelan was not included in a prisoner swap last week that saw Russia free US basketball star Brittney Griner, serving a nine-year sentence in Russia on a drugs charge, in return for Viktor Bout, a Russian jailed for arms trafficking in the United States. Washington says Whelan is unjustly imprisoned and it is determined to bring him home.
Russian and US diplomats met in Istanbul last Friday to discuss a number of technical issues in their relationship, which is bedevilled with disputes including over embassy staffing levels.
Russian news agencies quoted Ryabkov as saying the consultations had been useful but there was no progress on substantive issues including visa and embassy questions.
Russia said last week that 30 more of its embassy staff would have to leave the United States on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions. Ryabkov said Russia would “respond” to this.
The two countries would continue talks on points of contention in the new year, he said.

Topics: Russia US Viktor Bout prisoner swap

Related

Russia sought to swap ex-US Marine for ‘assassin’ held in Germany
World
Russia sought to swap ex-US Marine for ‘assassin’ held in Germany
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
World
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap

Latest updates

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy
Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy
CNN adds breaking news simulation to academy program
CNN adds breaking news simulation to academy program
400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
Houthis accused of torturing prisoner, concealing death from family for years
Houthis accused of torturing prisoner, concealing death from family for years
Messi and Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final
Messi and Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.