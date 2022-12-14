You are here

Turkish court orders jail, political ban for Erdogan rival

Supporters of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu demonstrate as a Turkish court convene to reach a verdict in the trial of Imamoglu, who is accused of insulting state officials with comments he made at the time of elections in 2019, on Wednesday. (Reuters)
  • The ruling comes just six months ahead of scheduled presidential and parliamentary elections
  • Imamoglu, from the opposition Republican People's Party, was tried over a speech after 2019 local elections in Istanbul when he said those who annulled the vote were "fools"
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, to more than two years in prison and imposed a political ban for insulting public officials, in a ruling set to go to an appeal.
The ruling comes just six months ahead of scheduled presidential and parliamentary elections, in which Imamoglu has been mooted as a potential strong challenger to Erdogan. A main opposition presidential candidate has not yet been chosen.
Imamoglu, from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was tried over a speech after 2019 local elections in Istanbul when he said those who annulled the vote were “fools.” The charge carried a maximum prison sentence of four years.
Imamoglu narrowly won the municipal election in March 2019, beating a candidate from Erdogan’s ruling AK Party. After those results were annulled, he won the re-run vote comfortably. His victory ended the 25-year rule in Turkiye’s largest city by the AKP and its Islamist predecessors.
The outcome of the 2023 election is seen hinging on the ability of the CHP and others in opposition to join forces around a single candidate to challenge Erdogan and the AKP, which has governed Turkiye for two decades.
A jail sentence or political ban would need to be upheld in appeals courts, potentially extending the case beyond the election due by June 2023. Critics say Turkish courts bend to Erdogan’s will. The government says the judiciary is independent.

Jordan, UK sign MoU to boost cybersecurity cooperation

Jordan, UK sign MoU to boost cybersecurity cooperation

  • Both countries aim to raise public awareness of cybercrime threats
AMMAN: Jordan and the UK signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cybersecurity collaboration between both countries, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The MoU was signed by Jordanian National Center for Cyber Security Director Bassam Maharmeh and British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind.

The NCSC stated that the agreement reflects the countries’ efforts to safeguard the economic, social and security benefits of using transparent and safe cyberspace. 

“The memorandum is in line with the national strategy for cybersecurity and serves the NCSC’s efforts to achieve a safe and reliable Jordanian cyberspace that enables growth and prosperity,” it added. 

Both countries aim to also raise public awareness of the threat of cybercrime.

 

Jordan’s Department of Palestinian Affairs welcomes UN decision to extend UNRWA mandate

Jordan’s Department of Palestinian Affairs welcomes UN decision to extend UNRWA mandate

  • Renewal reflects international community’s belief in UNRWA’s importance to Palestinian refugees, says director general
AMMAN: Jordan’s Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) welcomed the UN General Assembly’s decision to extend the mandate of the International Relief Agency (UNRWA) for three years until June 2026.
DPA Director General Rafiq Khirfan praised the vote in favor of renewing the UNRWA mandate, which “represents a testament for the Palestinian cause,” Jordan’s News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Khirfan stressed the need for continued support from donor countries to enable the UNRWA to carry out basic services to the more than 5.7 million Palestinian refugees within its five operation areas.
He said that the renewal of the UNRWA’s mandate reflects the international community’s belief in the agency’s importance to the Palestinian refugee community and the region’s stability.

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 28 years in prison

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 28 years in prison

  • Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and other members of his cabinet had informed Vandecasteele's family about the sentence
  • Justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne is expected to answer questions about the situation in Belgian parliament
AMSTERDAM: Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele has been sentenced to 28 years in prison in Iran, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
The source confirmed a report by Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and other members of his cabinet had informed Vandecasteele’s family about the sentence on Tuesday.
Justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne is expected to answer questions about the situation in Belgian parliament later on Wednesday.
41-year old Vandecasteele has been detained by Iran for almost a year, but the charges against have remained unclear.
Belgium has repeatedly said there are no grounds for his detention.
Iranian authorities have yet to comment on the matter.
“It’s a disgrace and a tragedy for Olivier and his family,” family spokesman Olivier Van Steirtegem told Het Nieuwsblad.
“He is innocent and the victim of a larger, shady international game.”
Last week, the Belgian constitutional court suspended an agreement between Iran and Belgium that would have made it possible to swap prisoners between the two countries.
That deal was seen by his family as the only hope for Vandecasteele, who according to Belgian media might have been swapped for Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian who last year was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in Belgium for trying to stage a bomb attack in Paris.

Stay of execution for Iran protester on death row: lawyer

Stay of execution for Iran protester on death row: lawyer

  • Mahan Sadrat was one of nearly a dozen Iranians sentenced to death after being convicted of capital offences
  • "My client, Mahan, was saved from execution," lawyer Abbas Mousavi announced in an Instagram post
TEHRAN: A young Iranian who had been sentenced to death for his actions during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini has been given a stay of execution, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Mahan Sadrat was one of nearly a dozen Iranians sentenced to death after being convicted of capital offenses during the nationwide protests that erupted in mid-September.
“My client, Mahan, was saved from execution,” lawyer Abbas Mousavi announced in an Instagram post.
Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency quoted a statement from the supreme court media office as saying the death sentence against Sadrat had been “suspended.”
Sadrat, who is in his early 20s, had been found guilty of “moharebeh” — or “enmity against God” — an Islamic sharia law offense that carries the death penalty in Iran.
His conviction was based on allegations he had drawn a knife, causing fear and insecurity, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.
At his court hearing on November 3, Sadrat pleaded not guilty to the knife charge, but admitted to setting a motorbike on fire, according to court documents cited by IRNA.
Iran has been gripped by demonstrations since the September 16 death in custody of Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
Authorities have since made thousands of arrests in a crackdown on what they regard as “riots.”
Iran’s judiciary has said it has handed down 11 death sentences in connection with the protests.
In the past week, it has hanged Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, both 23, the latter in public rather than in prison as has been usual in Iran in recent years.
Campaigners say a dozen other defendants face charges that could see them also receive the death penalty.

Iran likely to be ousted from UN women’s body

Iran likely to be ousted from UN women’s body

  • The 45-member Commission on the Status of Women meets annually with aims to promote women empowerment
TEHRAN: Iran appears set to be ousted from a UN women’s body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said.
The 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) will vote on a US-drafted resolution to “remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term.”
The 45-member Commission on the Status of Women meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women. A US official told Reuters they had “consistently seen growing support” to remove Iran.
Iran, 17 other states and the Palestinians argued in a letter to ECOSOC on Monday that a vote “will undoubtedly create an unwelcome precedent that will ultimately prevent other Member States with different cultures, customs and traditions ... from contributing to the activities of such Commissions.”
The letter urged members to vote against the US move to avoid a “new trend for expelling sovereign and rightfully-elected States from any given body of the international system, if ever perceived as inconvenient and a circumstantial majority could be secured for imposing such maneuvers.”
Only five of the signatories to the letter are currently ECOSOC members and able to vote on Wednesday.
The Islamic Republic on Monday hanged a man in public who state media said had been convicted of killing two members of the security forces, the second execution in less than a week of people involved in protests against Iran’s ruling theocracy.
Nationwide unrest erupted three months ago after the death while in detention of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code laws.
The demonstrations have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the most significant legitimacy challenges to the Shiite clerical elite since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iran has blamed its foreign enemies and their agents for the unrest.
The Geneva-based UN Rights Council voted last month to appoint an independent investigation into Iran’s deadly repression of protests, passing the motion to cheers of activists. Tehran accused Western states of using the council to target Iran in an “appalling and disgraceful” move.

