Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia opens Japanese Art Exhibition

RIYADH: Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fumio IWAI opened the Japanese Art Exhibition “Variation and Autonomy: The Prints of Contemporary Japanese Painters,” at L’Art Pur Gallery in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Princess Adwaa bint Yazid bin Abdallah Al Saud, the founder of L’Art Pur Foundation, was present during the occasion.
The exhibition introduces various works of 10 contemporary Japanese artists who have explored a wide range of possibilities through prints published in the 1970s and expanded the range of expression in contemporary art using the print medium.
During his speech in the opening ceremony, Ambassador IWAI said: “While Manga and Anime gain huge popularity in the Kingdom, I would like you to enjoy different aspects of Japanese culture through exploring the artworks of contemporary Japanese painters.”
In addition, he expressed his hope that this exhibition would contribute in deepening Saudi people’s understanding of Japanese culture and enhancing further the existing cordial relationship between the two friendly countries.
The exhibition is organized in cooperation with L’Art Pur Foundation and Japan Foundation and is open to public until January 7, 2023.
