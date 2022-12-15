You are here

Palestinian activist's family seeks ICC probe into his death

Palestinian activist’s family seeks ICC probe into his death
The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat will submit a case to the International Criminal Court accusing top Palestinian officials over his death in custody. (FILE/AFP)
AP

  • Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the Palestinian Authority
  • Banat’s family said he died after Palestinian security forces arrested him and beat him with batons
RAMALLAH, West Bank: The family of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died last year after allegedly being beaten by Palestinian security forces said Thursday it has asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the death.
Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and had called on Western nations to cut off aid to it because of what he said was its authoritarianism and human rights violations. Banat’s family said he died after Palestinian security forces arrested him and beat him with batons.
“Having lost confidence in the independence of the Palestinian judiciary, Nizar Banat’s family sent a request to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan to investigate their son’s brutal murder and prosecute all those responsible,” the family said in a statement.
At the time of Banat’s death, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations called for an investigation, and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced the formation of an investigative committee. But critics say the committee has dragged its feet on the probe.
It is rare for Palestinians to ask for an investigation into their own leadership.
Banat’s death came amid a crackdown on dissent by the internationally-backed PA, which faces a growing backlash from Palestinians who view it as corrupt and increasingly autocratic — a manifestation of a three-decade peace process with Israel that is nowhere close to delivering Palestinian independence.
His death sparked protests in east Jerusalem and demonstrators burned tires, blocked roads and clashed with riot police in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered.
Banat’s family said it views Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as bearing full responsibility for Banat’s death. Abbas was elected in 2005 for a four-year term and faced a crisis of legitimacy last year when he called off long-delayed elections where his Fatah party was expected to suffer an embarrassing defeat to its rival Hamas. Abbas cited a dispute with Israel for the latest delay.
Abbas’ forces coordinate security with Israeli troops, targeting Hamas and other armed groups that threaten both. The policy is deeply unpopular with Palestinians, many of whom view it as collaboration with an occupying power.
The Palestinians have asked the ICC to investigate alleged war crimes by Israel, a probe it launched last year. The family of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist killed during an Israeli raid in the West Bank this year, have referred a complaint on her death to the international court.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their future independent state.

Jordan hands long prison terms to 2 captagon smugglers

Jordan hands long prison terms to 2 captagon smugglers
  • The two men had attempted to smuggle over 1.9 million captagon pills from Syria to Jordan in 2021
  • The pills were found by narcotics officers in wood-burning stoves
AMMAN: Jordan’s judiciary on Thursday sentenced two men to long prison terms for attempting to smuggle nearly two million captagon pills into the country from Syria, a judicial source told AFP.
The state security court handed a 20-year prison term and a fine of 20,000 Jordanian dinars ($28,000) to one of those convicted — a Syrian — and a 10-year-term, along with a 10,000 dinar fine, to a Jordanian, the source said.
The two men, whose identities have not been disclosed, had attempted to smuggle more than 1.9 million captagon pills from Syria to Jordan in 2021, the source added.
The pills were found by narcotics officers in wood-burning stoves.
The Jordanian army reported in February that an organized ring had attempted to smuggle drugs across the border into the country using drones and with the support of armed groups.
According to organizations that track drug smuggling, much of the production of captagon — an amphetamine that has a big market in the Middle East — takes place in zones controlled by the Syrian government.
Jordanian security forces have tightened border controls in recent years.

Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal

Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi raises the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
WASHINGTON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday sought US help in pressing Ethiopia into an agreement on a mega-dam that the parched Arab country sees as an existential threat.
Visiting Washington for a US-Africa summit, El-Sisi raised the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met a day earlier with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
“This is a very vital and existential matter to us. And we thank the United States for its support and its attention,” El-Sisi told Blinken.
“Reaching a legally binding agreement can achieve something good in accordance with international standards and norms. We are not asking for anything other than that,” he said.
“We need your support on this matter.”
Blinken in the meeting “emphasized the importance of a diplomatic resolution” on the dam “that would safeguard the interests of all parties,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Blinken also raised human rights, acknowledging recent releases of political prisoners but calling for “further progress to advance human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Price said.
The massive $4.2 billion dam on the Nile, set to be the largest in Africa, has been the source of intense friction between Ethiopia and Egypt as well as Sudan.
Egypt, which relies on the river for 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, fears that the dam will reduce its already scarce supply of water.
Abiy has promised to continue talks on the dam but has also gone ahead both with filling and operating the initial turbines.
The previous US administration of Donald Trump, a close ally of army chief turned president El-Sisi, sought to negotiate a solution and cut off aid to Ethiopia after accusing Addis Ababa of failing to engage in good faith.
Trump, while in the White House, made waves by suggesting Egypt could attack the dam, a possibility publicly dismissed by Cairo.
President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a lower-key approach, favoring diplomacy but not linking aid to the issue.
But Biden’s relations soured with Ethiopia over unrelated concerns of rights abuses in an offensive against rebels in the Tigray region, which has come to a halt after a deal last month.
Biden took office seeking a greater distance from El-Sisi over domestic rights concerns but he has welcomed his role in brokering a cease-fire last year in the Gaza Strip and in hosting last month’s UN climate summit.

DOHA: Qatari authorities have detained a British national as part of a criminal investigation into the death of a Briton at an offshore facility, where another Briton was also injured, a Ministry of Interior official said on Wednesday.

In response to a Reuters query, the official said in a statement that the Dec. 12 incident involved three British nationals who had been working for a contractor firm.

"One individual sustained fatal injuries, another was hospitalized and released. A third individual has been detained as part of a criminal investigation by the relevant authorities," the official said without elaborating.

A spokesman for the British foreign office confirmed the fatal incident. "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities," he said in a statement.

 

BEIRUT: Lebanese parliament has failed for the 10th time to elect a president on Thursday, prolonging an institutional void amid a deep economic crisis.

This week’s vote was reflected the previous session to elect a president, with many MPs spoiling their ballots, including one who cast a vote for “Nelson Mandela.”

Last week, Hezbollah opponent Michel Moawad won the support of 39 MPs, but fell well short of the required majority.

  • Foreign ministry spokesman: ‘Removing a legal member of the commission is a political heresy’
  • Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in Iran street violence
TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday accused the United States of orchestrating its removal from a UN women’s rights body over its response to protests triggered by death of Mahsa Amini.
The Islamic republic has seen waves of protests since the September 16 death in custody of Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s dress code for women.
Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in the street violence, leading to international condemnation and Iran’s removal Wednesday from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW).
Iran pointed the finger of blame at the United States, saying the move was a result of its arch-foe’s concerted efforts and that it lacked “legal justification.”
“This one-sided action of the US... is an attempt to impose unilateral political demands and ignore electoral procedures in international institutions,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.
“Removing a legal member of the commission is a political heresy which discredits this international organization and also creates a unilateral procedure for future abuses of international institutions,” he added.
Iran, which was elected to the body in April for a four-year term, was stripped of its membership with immediate effect.
A simple majority was needed to adopt the move, which was approved after 29 members of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted in favor, eight countries including Russia and China voted against and 16 abstained.
The text of the UN resolution said the Iranian authorities “continuously undermine and increasingly suppress the human rights of women and girls, including the right to freedom of expression and opinion, often with the use of excessive force.”
The head of Iran’s high council for human rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, said the motive of the United States for supporting the resolution was to protect its own interests.
The US “only pursues its inhumane and anti-human rights interests and goals” by issuing “false and hypocritical statements and comments” against Iran, he said in a Twitter post.
Iran said on December 3 that more than 200 people had been killed in the unrest, including security personnel. Human rights groups based abroad say the country’s security forces have killed more than 450 people.
Iran has handed down 11 death sentences in connection with the protests. It has carried out two executions in the past week. Campaigners say a dozen other defendants face charges that could see them also receive the death penalty.

