Moscow welcomes Turkiye's call for trilateral Syria diplomacy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 45 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Experts noted that the move might be linked with Turkiye’s domestic politics, especially with regard to managing the issue of refugees ahead of the approaching elections
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ISTANBUL: Moscow has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to establish a three-way mechanism for diplomacy between Turkey, Russia and Syria.

Erdogan has brought the new proposal to the table to open a diplomatic channel with Damascus.

Turkish state-run broadcaster TRT cited Erdogan as telling reporters during his flight back from Turkmenistan that he offered to initiate a series of meetings between Turkiye, Russia and Syria to reconsider strained ties with Damascus.

“As of now, we want to take a step as a Syria-Turkiye-Russia trio. First our intelligence agencies, then defense ministers, and then foreign ministers of the parties could meet. After their meetings, we as the leaders may come together,” Erdogan was quoted as saying.

Erdogan added that he offered this plan to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who viewed it “positively.”

In September, Reuters reported that Hakan Fidan, head of Turkiye’s National Intelligence Organization, had met several times in Damascus with his counterpart, Syrian National Security Bureau Chairman Ali Mamlouk.

Experts noted that the move might be linked with Turkiye’s domestic politics, especially with regard to managing the issue of refugees ahead of the approaching elections, as Erdogan’s main focus has shifted from ousting the Assad regime to curbing advances of Kurdish militants along Turkish borders with Syria.

Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad have not had contact since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, as Ankara supported Syrian opposition forces fighting Damascus.

“For Assad, this is all good news. Normalization with Turkiye would be a major watershed moment in the conflict, even if it won’t suffice to end it or address all the problems faced by his regime,” Aron Lund, fellow with Century International, told Arab News.

If Damascus and Ankara can get back on speaking terms, Lund thinks that they would still have a lot to disagree on — not least Turkiye’s troop presence in Syria.

“But they would also have the opportunity to address common problems, one of which is the role of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the US troops in northeastern Syria,” he said.

Lund also emphasized that it is just a proposal and not a done deal.

“It takes two to tango — or three in this case, with Russia. Assad will be able to shape the terms of this process, too, and I’ll be interested to see what the Syrian response will be. The Syrian regime is typically very stubborn about these things, and Assad realizes, of course, that he would be boosting Erdogan’s reelection chances,” he said.

“I don’t think Assad will want to squander the opportunity,” Lund added.

Erdogan “is likely to stay in power one way or the other, and once the elections are over, he may not have the same strong incentive to cozy up to Assad. Still, though, judging by past behavior, I would not be surprised at all if Assad starts to play hardball and stalls the process to extract concessions,” said Lund.

On its side, Russia, Assad’s main backer, has been pushing for reconciliation between Ankara and Damascus for a couple of months.

In September, Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian president’s deputy foreign minister and special envoy to the Middle East and Africa, said that Moscow is willing to organize a meeting between Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Following Erdogan’s offer, Bogdanov was quoted by RIA news agency as saying that Moscow reacted positively to the idea of the Turkish president holding a meeting between the leaders of Turkiye, Syria and Russia.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin was in Turkiye last week to discuss Syria-related developments, while Putin held a phone call with Erdogan on Sunday when the Turkish president asked for a 30-km security corridor on Turkiye’s southern border, in line with the 2019 agreement between Turkiye and Russia.

Under the 2019 deal, Russia guaranteed to establish a buffer zone between the Turkish border and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, which would be controlled by the Syrian army and Russian military police. The agreement, however, was not fully implemented.

Following a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six and injured 81, Turkiye carried out an aerial operation against the YPG in northern Syria and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in northern Iraq on Nov. 20.

Erdogan also pledged a ground operation into northern Syria “at the most convenient time” to build a security strip.

But, Francesco Siccardi, senior program manager and senior research analyst at Carnegie Europe, thinks that for Ankara, normalization with Assad is not an alternative to a ground operation in northern Syria.

“The link between these two policies is Ankara’s interest to undo Kurdish gains in Northern Syria — an objective that it shares with Damascus, too,” he told Arab News.

According to Siccardi, everything Ankara does is calculated to maximize Erdogan’s chances for reelection.

“In this sense, dialogue with Damascus strips the opposition of a key talking point, since they are proposing to do the same,” he said.

“It also allows President Erdogan to present his concrete work toward a solution to the issue of Syrian refugees in Turkiye. And lastly, it puts the security and terrorism issues at the center of the political debate. This approach has benefitted the incumbent president in the past,” Siccardi added.

Turkiye hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population in the world. But the country’s ongoing economic crisis has further fueled anti-Syrian refugee sentiment, pushing several opposition parties to call for forced deportations of Syrians, blaming them for the economic problems of Turkiye.

In the meantime, the trio offer came at a time when Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, criticized Turkiye over its ties with Russia and urged Ankara to join the EU’s sanctions against Moscow.

Prof. Emre Ersen, an expert on Turkiye-Russia relations from Marmara University, thinks that if the two governments finally decide to come together, this could be regarded as a significant achievement for Russian diplomacy, particularly at a time when Moscow is becoming more isolated in the international arena due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Yet, Ersen noted a number of thorny issues that need to be resolved between Ankara and Damascus in order for this diplomatic process to be successful.

“Turkiye still continues to support the rebel groups in Syria, which is a major problem for the Assad regime,” he said.

“Damascus is also highly critical of the Turkish military presence in Syria as well as the Turkish army’s cross-border military operations against the Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia. Against this background, the rapprochement process will most likely be quite gradual,” he added.

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month
Updated 20 sec ago

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month
Updated 20 sec ago
PARIS: Hundreds took to the streets Friday in Iran’s restive southeast, footage shared by human rights groups showed, beginning a fourth month of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.
The Islamic republic has seen waves of demonstrations since the September 16 death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
Protesters in Zahedan, the Sistan-Baluchestan provincial capital, chanted “Death to the dictator,” taking aim at supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a video shared by Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and verified by AFP.
Other images from Zahedan showed crowds of men, some raising posters with anti-regime slogans, and a group of black-clad women marching down what appeared to be a nearby street, also chanting slogans.
Sistan-Baluchestan, on Iran’s southeastern border with Afghanistan and Pakistan, had been the site of often deadly violence even before nationwide protests erupted.
The province’s Baluchi minority, who adhere to Sunni Islam rather than the Shiite branch predominant in Iran, have long complained of discrimination.
US-based rights group HRANA said hundreds rallied after Friday prayers in Zahedan, which has seen weekly protests since the security forces killed more than 90 people in the city on September 30, in what has been dubbed “Bloody Friday.”
The trigger for that violence was the alleged rape in custody of a 15-year-old girl by a police commander in the province’s port city of Chabahar.
But analysts say Baluchis were inspired by the protests that flared over Amini’s death, which were initially driven by women’s rights but have expanded to include other grievances.
Last week, a cleric was killed after being kidnapped from his mosque in Khash, a town in Sistan-Baluchestan.
Zahedan’s chief prosecutor said Tuesday that the killers of cleric Abdulwahed Rigi had been arrested, and accused them of seeking to stir trouble between Sunnis and Shiites.
The largely peaceful demonstrations sparked by Amini’s death have been met with a crackdown by the Iranian security forces that has killed at least 458 protesters, according to a toll issued on December 7 by the Norway-based IHR.
Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, said on December 3 that more than 200 people had been killed in the unrest, including security personnel.
The United Nations says Iran’s security forces have arrested at least 14,000 people.
Iran’s judiciary said it has handed down 11 death sentences in connection with the protests.
Iran executed Mohsen Shekari on December 8 and Majidreza Rahnavard on Monday. Both were 23 years old.
Rahnavard was hanged in public rather than in prison as has been usual in the Islamic republic in recent years.
Amnesty International said on Friday that at least 26 people were at risk of execution in connection with the protests in Iran, which according to the London-based rights group is already the world’s most prolific user of the death penalty after China.
The crackdown on the demonstrations has led to international condemnation, sanctions and Iran’s removal Wednesday from a UN women’s rights body.
Solidarity protests have also erupted worldwide, and a group of Iranians in Germany on Friday reached the final day of a hunger strike while camped outside their country’s consulate in the city of Frankfurt.
Ultraconservative cleric Ahmad Khatami meanwhile lashed out at the European Union after the bloc slapped him with sanctions over what it called “repression against protesters.”
Khatami was sanctioned for allegedly inciting violence against protesters, including demanding the death penalty.
During a Friday sermon in Tehran, the cleric said the EU had a “black” human rights record, state news agency IRNA reported.
The EU “is on the top of the list of human rights violators,” Khatami charged.
Iran’s foreign ministry on Thursday condemned the EU measures, branding them “unacceptable and groundless.”

Jordan buries police officer killed during fuel protests

Jordan buries police officer killed during fuel protests
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordan buries police officer killed during fuel protests

Jordan buries police officer killed during fuel protests
  • Col. Abdul Razzaq Al-Dalabeeh, deputy police chief of Maan, was shot in the head while officers responded to rioters
  • King Abdullah vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: A high-ranking Jordanian police officer who was shot and killed on Thursday in the protest-hit southern city of Maan was laid to rest on Friday in his hometown of Jasrah, 40 km from the capital Amman.

Col. Abdul Razzaq Al-Dalabeeh, deputy police chief of Maan, was shot in the head while officers responded to rioters in Al-Husseiniya. Two others were injured in the clashes in Maan, which has been rocked by demonstrations against increasing fuel prices.

On Friday King Abdullah vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, a royal court statement said, adding that the monarch reaffirmed that violence against the state, vandalism of public property, and violating Jordanians’ rights will be dealt with firmly.

He stressed that assaults and acts of vandalism were “dangerous threats to national security,” adding: “We will not tolerate violence against our security personnel, who work day and night to protect Jordan and Jordanians.”

He acknowledged Jordanians’ difficult economic conditions and their right to peaceful self-expression within the law, saying that state institutions will take all measures to hold criminals to account.

The Public Security Department said security agencies would maintain a “strict approach” in response to rioting and violence while respecting Jordanians’ right to peaceful demonstrations.

The government said it would “maintain zero tolerance” toward acts of violence and any attempt to undermine the country’s security and stability.

Faisal Shboul, minister of state for media affairs, said justice would be served and those involved in the killing of Al-Dalabeeh would be prosecuted.

The Bani Hassan tribe, the largest in Jordan and to which Al-Dalabeeh belonged, called on the authorities to identify his killer while stressing the “government is not welcome in the condolence house.”

Twelve MPs from the tribe said they would resign, introduce a vote of no confidence against the government or boycott the lower house if the authorities failed to bring the perpetrator to justice.

At a press conference on Friday, Interior Minister Mazen Farayeh said some of the sit-ins in Maan and other regions had turned violent, with protesters blocking streets and attacking government institutions.

He also promised intensified efforts to identify the killer of Al-Dalabeeh.

Farayeh said the government “protects freedom of opinion and peaceful demonstrations but would use appropriate force against rioters and vandals.”

FASTFACT

The Bani Hassan tribe, to which Al-Dalabeh belonged, called on the authorities to identify his killer while stressing the ‘government is not welcome in the condolence house.’

He also said more security forces would be deployed in Maan and other regions to prevent rioting.

Jordan, especially the southern regions, has witnessed strikes for nearly two weeks.

Truck drivers in Maan began the protest against rising diesel prices by organizing a sit-in on the desert highway linking Amman and the port city of Aqaba, before colleagues from other regions, including in Amman and Mafraq on the border with Iraq, also joined in.

Bus and taxi drivers across Jordan have also staged sit-ins, demanding the government decrease fuel prices.

In a move described as “civil disobedience,” merchants from the southern cities of Maan, Tafileh and Karak closed their shops in solidarity with drivers.

Some regions saw rioting, road blockades and tire burnings that prompted the intervention of security forces.

During a recent session, MPs called on the government to reduce prices of fuel and basic commodities and intervene to curb inflation.

Some lawmakers threatened to launch a motion of no confidence against the government.

Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh said the “government does not have the luxury to subsidize fuel derivatives.”

He added: “Lowering the fuel prices would mean an additional cost of 550 million Jordanian dinars ($77 million) to the budget. The government does not have this money,” Khasawneh said.

Some deputies have cited the premier’s “poorly phrased remarks” as the reason behind increased tensions in the streets.

Fuel prices in Jordan have seen consecutive hikes over the past few months, particularly diesel and kerosene.

Acknowledging Jordanians’ difficult economic conditions, the interior minister said fuel prices would be lowered by this month-end or next month.

The government has also proposed relief measures including financial aid of around 3.5 million dinars for thousands of poor families.

UN urges speedy probe into Irish peacekeeper’s death

Sean Rooney. (Supplied)
Sean Rooney. (Supplied)
Updated 16 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

UN urges speedy probe into Irish peacekeeper’s death

Sean Rooney. (Supplied)
  • Irish minister expresses concern over incident
  • Killed soldier 'was on his way home for holiday'
Updated 16 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The UN Interim Force in Lebanon has urged Beirut to ensure a speedy investigation after an Irish soldier was shot dead in the south of the country.

A UNIFIL convoy came under fire near Al-Aqabiya, the Irish military said, wounding three other personnel.

The killing of Pvt. Sean Rooney, 23, in southern Lebanon on Wednesday night, occurred after the vehicle in which he was traveling deviated from a convoy, in an area outside UNIFIL’s scope of work, and the vehicle was targeted.

Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Gen. Joseph Aoun headed to UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura on Friday to offer their condolences, and meet Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, the force commander.

Aoun said that both the Lebanese army and UNIFIL were coordinating their efforts.

Mikati said in a statement: “Investigations are ongoing into the killing of the Irish soldier, and whoever is found guilty will be punished.”

A delegation of MPs from the Amal Movement also offered condolences at the UNIFIL headquarters, stressing solidarity with the international forces.

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney expressed his concern about the incident in a telephone call with the Lebanese Caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Slim.

Coveney said: “For two decades, the Irish unit has not been subjected to any aggression. It is carrying out its duty to maintain peace in the region.”

The Irish minister stressed the importance of an investigation finding out the truth, given the role played by the Irish unit within UNIFIL for decades.

Both the French Foreign Ministry and the US State Department condemned the incident and the unreasonable level of violence against the peacekeepers, which also endangers Lebanese civilians and threatens stability in southern Lebanon.

The US State Department urged the Lebanese government to cooperate fully with UNIFIL.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins said: “We, as a people, are very proud of our continuing record of peacekeeping with the UN. However, we must never forget the dangers of this work."

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said: “We are working in a difficult hostile environment."

A source told Arab News: “Three parties are in charge of the investigation: the UNIFIL leadership, the Lebanese army intelligence, and an Irish team that is expected to arrive to help the probe.”

The source said that the vehicle was shot at seven times, and the doctor who examined the victim, who was the driver, said he was was shot in the head and immediately killed.

This resulted in the car turning over and three other soldiers being wounded, one of whom is in a critical condition.

The source added: “Some things remain unclear. We still don’t know why the vehicle deviated from the convoy, why the Lebanese army was not escorting the convoy, whether the victim used the GPS provided by all UNIFIL convoys, and whether he used his communication device to inform the headquarters that he had lost his way.

“It seems that the youths in Al-Aqabiya were apprehensive about the UNIFIL vehicle, as UNIFIL had never entered their town, especially at night. The vehicle was besieged.”

Since a Security Council resolution was renewed in September, no significant incidents have been recorded between the UNIFIL patrols and locals in the areas of operation, which are mostly pro-Hezbollah.

However, incidents have occurred against the backdrop of UNIFIL forces entering private property or residential neighborhoods, during which vehicles have been destroyed, communication devices confiscated, and soldiers injured.

Hezbollah has denied any connection to Wednesday’s incident.

UNIFIL patrols daily more than 400 missions in its areas of operation, and it is escorted by the Lebanese army.

There are about 11,000 officers and soldiers in the force, including 350 Irish soldiers.

The source said: “The UNIFIL convoy, which set off on Wednesday night from the town of Al-Tiri, headquarters of the Irish unit, was heading to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut because the young Irish victim wanted to leave for his country to spend the holidays with his family.”

 

 

Tunisian election to entrench president’s rule

Tunisian election to entrench president’s rule
Updated 16 December 2022
Agencies

Tunisian election to entrench president’s rule

Tunisian election to entrench president’s rule
  • Tunisia holds a parliamentary election on Saturday that will tighten President Kais Saied's grip on power
  • The ballot bolsters a new political order following Saied's dissolution last year of the previous legislature
Updated 16 December 2022
Agencies

TUNIS: Tunisians go to the polls Saturday to elect a parliament largely stripped of its powers, under a hyper-presidential system installed by the head of state Kais Saied after his power grab last year.
Over a decade since Tunisia’s popular revolution unseated dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, opposition parties have urged a boycott of the vote, which they say is part of a “coup” against the only democracy to have emerged from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.
The election for the new 161-seat assembly comes after President Saied froze the previous legislature on July 25 last year, following months of political crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
He later dissolved the parliament, which had long been dominated by his nemesis the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.
Saied on Wednesday defended his decision, saying that the “Tunisian people, wherever I went, were all asking to dissolve the parliament.”
“The country was on the brink of civil war,” he told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
The previous legislature had far-reaching powers, in the mixed presidential-parliamentary system enshrined in the North African country’s post-revolution constitution.
Last July, Saied used a widely shunned referendum to push through a new constitution, stripping parliament of any real clout and giving his own office almost unlimited powers.
The legal expert who oversaw its drafting said the version Saied published had been changed in a way that could lead to a “dictatorial regime.” Saied later published a slightly amended draft.
Analyst Hamadi Redissi said the aim of Saturday’s polls was “to complete the process that started on July 25” last year.
The resulting parliament “won’t have many powers — it won’t be able to appoint a government or censure it, except under draconian conditions that are almost impossible to meet.”
Saied’s new system essentially does away with political parties and electoral lists, meaning candidates will be elected as individuals with no declared affiliation.
He appoints the prime minister under the new constitution — a departure from the previous system which gave parliament a central role in picking the cabinet.
The assembly’s final make-up is not expected to be determined until March next year, after any second-round run-offs have been completed.
The vote aims “to increase the legitimacy of the presidency,” Redissi said, adding that the result would be “a rump parliament without any powers.”
Almost all the country’s political parties, including Ennahdha, have said they will boycott the vote, labelling Saied’s moves a “coup.”
The head of the National Salvation Front, the main opposition alliance which includes Ennahdha, said the bloc would not recognize the results.
The elections “will plunge the country even further into political crisis,” Ahmed Nejib Chebbi told journalists in Tunis on Thursday.
He also voiced alarm over the postponement of a critical International Monetary Fund meeting next Monday, at which the Washington-based lender was to decide on a bailout package for the deeply indebted North African country.
The delay “threatens the country’s economic balance,” he said.
The powerful UGTT trade union federation, which did not openly oppose the initial power grab, has called the poll meaningless.
Most of the 1,058 candidates are unknowns.
The Tunisian Observatory for Democratic Transition says some 26 percent are teachers, and a further 22 are mid-level public servants.
The election result will likely see a drop in the representation of women, with just 122 female candidates.
Nejib Chebbi, head of an anti-Saied coalition including Ennahda, said the election amounted to a “a still-born farce,” and the result seems unlikely to have any impact on government policy.
Al Bawsala, a non-governmental organization that has monitored the work of parliament, has said it will boycott the new legislature which it believes will be an instrument for the president.
Few of the country’s nine million registered voters are expected to turn out.
Several young people told AFP they had little interest in the election or desire to know more about the candidates.
Marwa Ben Miled, a 53-year-old shopkeeper, told AFP the country was “going from bad to worse.”
“What happens on the political scene doesn’t interest me anymore,” she said. “I don’t trust anyone.”
Tunis construction worker Mohamed Salmi said he did not plan to vote. “They have made our lives hell ... Our ultimate dream has become to find a bottle of milk for our children,” he told Reuters.
Saied’s electoral law forbids candidates from speaking to the foreign press, a stance the North Africa Foreign Correspondents’ Club said would make it difficult for journalists to do their jobs.
Saied has made several public appearances, meeting market traders in the Old City of Tunis in the run-up to the vote.
Some social media users have posted satirical images ridiculing the vote.
In one video, a mock candidate appears with a cigar and smelling a posy of jasmine, before giving a donation to a pair of musicians who then shout pro-Saied slogans.
(With AFP and Reuters)

France announces it will end visa restrictions with Morocco

France announces it will end visa restrictions with Morocco
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

France announces it will end visa restrictions with Morocco

France announces it will end visa restrictions with Morocco
  • "We've taken measures with our Moroccan partners to re-establish a consular relationship," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said
  • It was not immediately clear whether France had got anything in return from Morocco
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

PARIS: France will end visa restrictions for Moroccan nationals, the foreign minister said on Friday, in a sign of warmer relations between the two countries after more than a year of tensions between Paris and Rabat.
“We’ve taken measures with our Moroccan partners to re-establish a consular relationship,” Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday after talks with her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Rabat.
France, under pressure from public opinion to act to curb undocumented immigrants, announced last year it would cut the number of visas granted to nationals from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia because of the North African countries’ refusal to take back their citizens living illegally in France.
It was not immediately clear whether France had got anything in return from Morocco. Morocco’s Bourita said France had made a unilateral decision to end restrictions after what he said was also a unilateral decision to introduce the restrictions.
France has generally warmer relations with Morocco than with its eastern neighbor Algeria, also a former colony.
But ties deteriorated after media reports in the summer of 2021 said President Emmanuel Macron’s phone was on a list of potential targets for surveillance by Morocco using the Pegasus software. Morocco has denied the allegation and said it did not possess Pegasus.
The improvement in relations comes two days after France and Morocco played each other in the football World Cup semifinals in Qatar. France won the match, which gave greater visibility to the extensive links between the two countries and their dual nationals.

