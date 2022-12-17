Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash

You are here

Elon Musk said he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended. (File/AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire’s plane.
The reinstatements came after the unprecedented suspensions evoked stinging criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations from several parts of the globe on Friday, with some saying the microblogging platform was jeopardizing press freedom.
A Twitter poll that Musk conducted later also showed that a majority of the respondents wanted the accounts restored immediately.
“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A Reuters check showed the suspended accounts, which included journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, have been reinstated.
Officials from France, Germany, Britain and the European Union earlier condemned the suspensions.
The episode, which one well known security researcher labeled the “Thursday Night Massacre,” is being regarded by critics as fresh evidence of Musk, who considers himself a “free speech absolutist,” eliminating speech and users he personally dislikes.
Shares in Tesla, an electric car maker led by Musk, slumped 4.7 percent on Friday and posted their worst weekly loss since March 2020, with investors increasingly concerned about his being distracted and about the slowing global economy.
Roland Lescure, the French minister of industry, tweeted on Friday that, following Musk’s suspension of journalists, he would suspend his own activity on Twitter.
Melissa Fleming, head of communications for the United Nations, tweeted she was “deeply disturbed” by the suspensions and that “media freedom is not a toy.”
The German Foreign Office warned Twitter that the ministry had a problem with moves that jeopardized press freedom.
ELONJET
The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk’s private plane using publicly available information.
On Wednesday, Twitter suspended the account and others that tracked private jets, despite Musk’s previous tweet saying he would not suspend ElonJet in the name of free speech.
Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of “live location information.”
Then on Thursday evening, several journalists, including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, were suspended from Twitter with no notice.
In an email to Reuters overnight, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, said the team manually reviewed “any and all accounts” that violated the new privacy policy by posting direct links to the ElonJet account.
“I understand that the focus seems to be mainly on journalist accounts, but we applied the policy equally to journalists and non-journalist accounts today,” Irwin said in the email.
The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing said in a statement on Friday that Twitter’s actions “violate the spirit of the First Amendment and the principle that social media platforms will allow the unfiltered distribution of information that is already in the public square.”
Musk accused the journalists of posting his real-time location, which is “basically assassination coordinates” for his family.
The billionaire appeared briefly in a Twitter Spaces audio chat hosted by journalists, which quickly turned into a contentious discussion about whether the suspended reporters had actually exposed Musk’s real-time location in violation of the policy.
“If you dox, you get suspended. End of story,” Musk said repeatedly in response to questions. “Dox” is a term for publishing private information about someone, usually with malicious intent.
The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, one of the journalists who had been suspended but was nonetheless able to join the audio chat, pushed back against the notion that he had exposed Musk or his family’s exact location by posting a link to ElonJet.
Soon after, BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos, who hosted the Spaces chat, tweeted that the audio session was cut off abruptly and the recording was not available.
In a tweet explaining what happened, Musk said “We’re fixing a Legacy bug. Should be working tomorrow.” 

Updated 17 December 2022
Reuters

  • Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk’s approach to policing tweets
Updated 17 December 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said.
Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, said that he was contacted by a Musk representative about offering more shares at the same price, $54.20, that Musk paid to take the company private in October.
Jared Birchall, the managing director of Elon Musk’s family office reached out to potential investors this week, news platform Semafor reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the fundraising effort.
Twitter and Musk did not respond to requests for comments.
Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk’s approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay interest on the $13 billion debt that Musk took on to buy the social media company.
Musk sold another $3.6 billion worth of shares in Tesla earlier this week, making it nearly $40 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle company sold this year.
Tesla shares on Friday posted their worst weekly loss since March 2020, with investors increasingly concerned about Musk being distracted by Twitter and the slowing global economy.

Ciro Gomez Leyva. (Twitter @CiroGomezL)
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

  • "I want to send my solidarity, my support for Ciro Gomez Leyva," the president said during his daily morning conference
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

MEXICO CITY: One of Mexico's best-known journalists, who is a prominent critic of the country's president, said Friday he had survived an apparent assassination attempt.
Ciro Gomez Leyva is known for his criticism of the government led by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who regularly lambasts him at press conferences.
"At 11:10 pm (0510 GMT Friday) 200 meters from my house, two people on a motorbike shot at me, apparently with the clear intention of killing me," Gomez Leyva tweeted.
"I was saved by the armor plating on my van that I was driving and I have informed the authorities," he added, posting images of bullet holes in his car.
Lopez Obrador condemned the attack.
"I want to send my solidarity, my support for Ciro Gomez Leyva," the president said during his daily morning conference.
"He is a leader of public opinion and damage to a personality like Ciro generates a lot of political instability."
Lopez Obrador has not been shy to criticize the journalist.
Only on Wednesday he said that listening to Gomez Leyva and other journalists critical of his administration was "dangerous for your health."
"Imagine if you just listen to Ciro... you might even get a tumour in your brain," the president said.
The attack on Gomez Leyva comes during one of the deadliest years for journalists in Mexico, with 13 murders so far this year, according to government data.
The country is considered one of the world's most dangerous places to work as a journalist, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Since 2000, more than 150 journalists have been murdered in Mexico, according to an RSF count. Most of these crimes have gone unpunished.

 

Updated 16 December 2022
AFP

  • Platform could be subject to heavy sanctions under future media law
  • Twitter's decision to suspend accounts of journalists reporting on Musk sparked global outrage
Updated 16 December 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU on Friday warned Elon Musk that Twitter could be subject to sanctions under a future media law after the “worrying” suspension of several journalists from the messaging platform.
“News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act,” EU commissioner Vera Jourova posted on Twitter.
“Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.”
Jourova’s warning came backed by two pieces of EU legislation, one of them not yet adopted.
The Digital Services Act (DSA) requires companies serving European web users to meet strict standards against manipulative algorithms, disinformation and other online harm.
It came into force on November 16 but is not fully applicable across the EU’s 27 countries until next March for the biggest online platforms — likely to include Twitter — and a year later for others.
Companies found in violation of the DSA could be fined sums equal to up to six percent of the global revenue — or even banned from the huge EU market.
The EU’s Media Freedom Act (MFA) has been proposed by the European Commission but not yet made into law.
It seeks to protect media pluralism and independence in an increasingly digital space — ensuring media outlets are not unduly pressured and are able to remain editorially independent.
It foresees an EU body being set up which would monitor self-regulation by very large platforms and discuss issues such as “foreign information manipulation and interference.”

Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

  • Digital collectibles inspired by life of former president are like ‘baseball cards,’ Trump says
  • Offer sold out in a few hours, with buyers in the running for ‘private meeting’ with former leader
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Donald Trump has become the latest public figure to join the NFT craze with the launch of his first non-fungible token collection.

The Trump Digital Trading Cards depict the former US president in various guises, including superhero, astronaut and cowboy, and feature several digital pieces of art inspired by his “life and career.”

“Major announcement,” Trump posted along with a promotional video on his social media platform, Truth Social. “My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here. These limited edition cards feature amazing art of my Life & Career.”

The 45,000 digital collectibles were available to buy for $99 on the Polygon blockchain and were reportedly sold out in a few hours, according to OpenSea data.

The website said that anyone who bought one of Trump’s NFT cards was automatically entered into a sweepstake with various prizes.

Winners could enjoy a “memorable evening in Miami with an exclusive dinner hosted by Trump,” an “unforgettable private meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago” or they could “join Donald on the green for an exclusive one hour of golf.”

The NFT collection is the former president’s latest entry into the digital and technology worlds, and represents a shift in tone for Trump, who in the past has often been critical of cryptocurrencies or blockchain.

The announcement has been mocked by social media users, with high-profile Republicans also speaking out.

“I cannot do this anymore,” Steve Bannon, a right-wing media commentator and former chief strategist for Trump, said on his podcast while discussing the NFTs.

Anyone involved in the project “ought to be fired today,” he added.

Although the NFT offer met with a lot of controversy, the cards managed to raise about $4.45 million, according to OpenSea.

Trump’s NFT collection represents a unique way for supporters to show their support for the former president. However, funds will not be use to support any future presidential campaign, but will be directly pocketed by the company.

“These digital trading cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign,” it said.

Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

  • House of Representatives yet to decide on the matter
  • Alabama, Utah become latest states to prohibit use of app on government devices and computer networks
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok has been the subject of much controversy lately, after the US Senate passed a measure prohibiting federal employees from accessing the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app on government-owned devices on Wednesday.

Many people have voiced concerns that the app is a security risk and could be used to spy on users.

The issue has been a hot topic in the news, with Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, weighing in on the issue.

In the past, Pelosi has reportedly said she is “deeply concerned” about the potential security risks posed by the app and that she believes it should be banned in the US.

However, Pelosi — who is poised to step down from her position as leader of the House in January — said on Thursday she had yet to decide whether the House would join the Senate in backing legislation against TikTok.

“We are checking with the administration — just in terms of language, not in terms of being opposed to the idea,” Pelosi told reporters. “I do not know that that will be on the agenda next week, but it is very, very important.”

The issue has been a source of debate among lawmakers, with some arguing that the app should be banned in order to protect the security of users, while others have argued that banning the app would be a violation of free speech.

The controversy has been further complicated by the fact that the app is owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance, which has been alleged to have ties to the Chinese government. This has led to fears that the Chinese government could use the app to collect data on users and potentially use it for malicious purposes.

On Monday, Alabama and Utah became the latest US states to bar the use of TikTok on state government devices and computer networks amid security concerns, and, on Tuesday, Republican Senator Marco Rubio announced bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok in the country, a move likely to ratchet up pressure on ByteDance and the Chinese government.

This is not the first time that TikTok has faced off against the US government. In 2020, then-President Donald Trump attempted to block new users from downloading TikTok and ban other transactions that would have effectively blocked the app’s use in the US, but ultimately lost a series of court battles.

Amid data-security threats, the Chinese app has been banned in India since June 2020 and, more recently, Russian users have been banned from uploading new content following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In August, the UK government decided to close down the official parliamentary TikTok account because of the firm’s links to China, with speakers from the House of Commons and the House of Lords saying they were not consulted over the “pilot project” to engage younger audiences.

