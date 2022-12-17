You are here

  • Home
  • Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
US actress Angelina Jolie, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) special envoy, gives a statement in Goudebou, a camp that welcomes more than 11,000 Malian refugees in northern Burkina Faso, on International Refugee Day. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5jp5

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.

In a joint statement issued Friday, the US actor and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency's special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying in the statement, adding that she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.

Jolie first started working with the UN refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012. The release described the multi-hyphenate as “carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience.”

“After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was quoted as saying. “I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.”

In an opinion piece published in The Guardian last month, Jolie alluded to frustration with the lack of global progress in ending sexual violence in conflict.

“We meet and discuss these horrors and agree that they should never be allowed to happen again. We promise to draw — and to hold — that line. But when it comes to hard choices about how to implement these promises, we run into the same problems time and again,” she wrote, specifically calling out UN Security Council members for “abusing their veto power.”




Angelina Jolie meeting with Somali refugees in Yemen. (AFP)

Jolie previously characterized the United Nations as “imperfect” during a 2017 speech in Geneva, but also defended the international body and said it needed to be supported.

She later pressed the United Nations to create a permanent and independent investigative body to amass and evaluate evidence in cases regarding alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and other human rights violations. While promoting that effort at UN headquarters in 2019, she told the AP that promoting equality for women, combatting injustice, and helping refugees were the most important parts of her life after her children.

“But in many ways, they go hand in hand,” she said. Jolie has been involved in other advocacy efforts, recently pushing for the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act in the US.

Topics: Angelina Jolie United Nations

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Just like the French baguette and the Italian pizza, Lebanon’s manakeesh has become synonymous with its Middle Eastern country of origin — so much so that it has been nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. 

Sahar Baassiri, Lebanon’s ambassador and permanent representative to UNESCO in Paris, revealed the news on her Twitter account on Thursday. 

Manakeesh is a type of soft dough that is topped with thyme, cheese or ground meat. Similarly to a pizza, it can be sliced or folded.

“Congratulations Lebanon,” Baassiri wrote on Twitter, adding that the application was submitted on Wednesday. 

Twitter users quickly celebrated the news, commenting on her post. 

“Thank you! We need more Lebanese dishes to be registered as Lebanese,” tweeted one user, while another wrote: “Congratulations, to me, manakeesh was always ranked first.” 

Topics: Manakeesh UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese dance group Mayyas, who won the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent,” returned this week to Dubai to wow their fans with yet another breathtaking performance.

The all-female troupe performed at a star-studded event that celebrated the Emirati property development company Damac’s 40th anniversary.

In completely black suits and hats, they showcased a brand-new routine by choreographer Nadim Cherfan.

The guests in attendance included Egyptian TV presenter Nour Al-Ghandour, Moroccan TikToker Shahinaz Al-Bouchi and Saudi TV presenter Lojain Omran.

This is not the group’s first performance in Dubai since they won “America’s Got Talent.”

They performed in October at Dubai’s The Pointe.

Later that month, they also danced at The Next Level at The View at The Palm in Dubai, marking their highest-ever stage performance at 250 meters above sea level.

Topics: Mayyas Dubai

Historic Arab manuscripts showcased at Pearls of Wisdom exhibition in Abu Dhabi palace

Historic Arab manuscripts showcased at Pearls of Wisdom exhibition in Abu Dhabi palace
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Historic Arab manuscripts showcased at Pearls of Wisdom exhibition in Abu Dhabi palace

Historic Arab manuscripts showcased at Pearls of Wisdom exhibition in Abu Dhabi palace
  • Influence on European Renaissance highlighted
  • Display of religious, music, philosophy, science texts
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The month-long Pearls of Wisdom exhibition launched this month at Qasr Al-Watan, Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Palace, on the sidelines of the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Manuscripts Conference.

Running until Jan. 6, 2023, it will showcase valuable manuscripts in the fields of literature, heritage, religion, music, philosophy and science.

Split into seven zones, the exhibition will take visitors on a historical journey that deliberates on the influence of Arab culture in generating religious dialogue and contributing to knowledge that paved the way for the European Renaissance.

At the heart of the House of Knowledge, visitors will find themselves in an immersive gallery panel covering the Golden Age of Islamic civilization and two regions that are at the heart of medieval Europe: Al-Andalus in the Iberian Peninsula and Sicily in southern Italy.

Before visitors conclude their visit, they can head to the palace’s library to explore a collection of more than 50,000 books about the UAE’s history and politics along with topics including history, architecture, biology and ethnography.

Organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the conference is being held under the theme “Arabic Manuscripts from East to West: Spain and Italy as a Model,” and in coordination with the National Marciana Library of the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, the University Library of Bologna in Italy, the National Library of Spain, and Royal Library of San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

Topics: Pearls of Wisdom

6 highlights from this year’s Ramallah Art Fair

6 highlights from this year’s Ramallah Art Fair
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

6 highlights from this year’s Ramallah Art Fair

6 highlights from this year’s Ramallah Art Fair
  • This year’s exhibition features more than 200 works from 40 artists
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: This year’s Ramallah Art Fair runs until Feb. 12 at Zawyeh Gallery in Ramallah, but can also be viewed online via the gallery’s website. This third edition of the show features more than 200 artworks, contributed by 40 Palestinian, Arab and international artists — the first time it has featured non-Palestinians.

Zawyeh director Ziad Anani said in a press release: “Artists from Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Norway, Spain, and Germany will exhibit for the first time in Palestine as part of our efforts to build bridges between Palestine and the world.”

While some of the artists may come from outside its borders, Palestine remains the main theme of most of the work on display, which includes paintings, photographs and sculptures.

Here, we take a look at some of the highlights from the show.

Amir Hazim

‘Witness’

This image comes from the young Baghdad-born visual artist’s black-and-white photography series “Above The Damage,” which chronicles the protests of 2019 on the streets of Baghdad. “This is the story of Baghdad’s renaissance: a generation whose dreams and hopes are hanging onto a thread but together weave a movement of bravery and social change,” the artist’s statement reads. “Instead of presenting these snapshots as reportage, (the photographs) speak of the Baghdad youth at the fringes of these political protests.”

The gallery’s show brochure says: “Growing up in Baghdad, where violence and disappointment have gradually become normalized, Hazim stands out. In a land where dreams have been crushed, he never lost his creative drive. His portraits purposefully show … women and men who are ready to tell their own story away from Western media and occupation. These images represent a new chapter for a city and country that has suffered from massive deaths and casualties for over two decades.”

Bryanna Millis

‘I Belong There’

Millis’ collage is part of her “multisensory” project “Unfortunately, it was Paradise,” which is named after a poem by Palestinian hero Mahmoud Darwish. Millis was born in America, but has lived and worked in Palestine for many years, and many of the works in her project are based on interviews with Palestinians. Millis says she hopes the project invites viewers “to reflect on exile and belonging through lenses of history, lived experience, and the spiritual experience of oneness — unity between the energies of the self and the universe,” as well as to explore “what it means to create an internal sense of belonging in the world.”

Ghada Hassanien

‘Rhythm 2’

The Belgium-based Palestinian photographer contributes a series of black-and-white images focusing on tree branches as living bodies. “When I photograph nature, I become her breath,” Hassanien says in her artist’s statement. “And the breathtaking rise and fall of this breath possesses me and stirs my soul. And I become the pulse of this breath; its inclination, its hints, its sway, its echo, its incantations, its ululations, the rhyme and rhythm which become secret luminescent threads for me to weave a tapestry for her ecstatic downpour.”

Inass Yassin

‘Tree and Bird’

Yassin uses idyllic scenes such as this one in a nostalgic way, in keeping with her series “We Took It For Granted,” which, she says in her artist’s statement, “is a notion that applies to our constant experiences of losing a piece of a place or a memory after they are ripped off — forcefully, not naturally.”

Majd Masri

‘Hidden 1’

Masri’s painting is one of several abstract works on display at this year’s fair. The Jerusalem-born painter and art teacher says she examines “the creation, nostalgia, and the use of contradictions from daily lives (to) explore and interact with the personal and social scenes trying to find some answers.”

Monther Jawabreh

‘Edge 1’

Jawabreh was born in Palestine’s Al-Aroub refugee camp. His “Edge” works, according to the gallery, “weave stories from the past with stories in the present.” In his artist’s statement, Jawabreh writes that by re-cutting old pencil drawings and different materials “as an attempt to dismantle the concept of demolition and construction,” he seeks “to liberate the artwork from fixed time … to become a force of construction and deletion between the past and the temporality of the work itself.”

Topics: Ramallah Art Fair

Model Baraka Merzaia: the face of a new Algeria

Model Baraka Merzaia: the face of a new Algeria
Updated 16 December 2022
Maïssa Benali Cherif

Model Baraka Merzaia: the face of a new Algeria

Model Baraka Merzaia: the face of a new Algeria
  • The multi-talented, multilingual model, actress and singer is making a name for herself beyond her homeland
Updated 16 December 2022
Maïssa Benali Cherif

ALGIERS: Baraka Merzaia is a true force of nature. Beautiful, intelligent and multi-talented, the young Algerian rising star is attracting praise and attention from across the world for a wide variety of reasons. If you don’t yet know her name, you soon will.

Merzaia was born in Adrar, in the south of Algeria, but is now based in Algiers. Her talent was first noticed aged 16, when she joined a choir to learn to improve her already impressive vocal skills.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baraka (@barakamerzaia)

Like many young people of her generation in Algeria, Merzaia is a polyglot, which has helped her gain fans across borders. In India, four years ago, when the country celebrated the 150th anniversary of the birth of Gandhi, Merzaia was praised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her “memorable” rendition of “Vaishnava Jana To,” a hugely popular Hindu hymn “whose lyrics are imbued with empathy” that Merzaia hopes is contagious.

In 2019, Merzaia was named Miss Talent in her homeland, and has since landed several modelling contracts, and aspires to hit the international catwalks soon, inspired particularly by the career of Somali-American model Halima Aden — who famously sported the hijab on a Vogue cover and was the first model to wear a burkini in Sports Illustrated magazine. Like Aden, Merzaia aims to remain true to her faith and smash stereotypes in the fashion industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baraka (@barakamerzaia)

She tells Arab News France that she has already turned down offers of partnerships with brands who have asked her to remove her headscarf for photo shoots.

“Many consider my (headscarf) to be a fashion accessory,” she says. “That is far from the case, and I am convinced that I can carry out my projects without compromising my integrity.”

Another major inspiration, she tells Arab News, is her mother — a PhD holder whose thirst for knowledge has inspired Merzaia to pursue higher education, in addition to her artistic projects.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baraka (@barakamerzaia)

The singer, model, and actress has built up a following of more than half a million over various social-media platforms, on which she documents her daily life and her artistic projects, with a strong emphasis on Algerian culture and heritage.

One example is a video shot during a visit to her hometown of Ain Salah. “When I posted a video showing how we make kesra — a semolina pancake baked in sand — I was inundated with messages from curious people across the country asking me to share this type of content more frequently,” she says.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baraka (@barakamerzaia)

Her kesra video was widely shared online — including by NWE, a media that highlights African culture in all its diversity — and helped to highlight a little-known facet of Algerian culture.

Merzaia explains that she sees social media as an opportunity to introduce people to the south of Algeria, which is under-represented across mainstream media, and, at the same time, to disabuse people of stereotypes concerning Saharan inhabitants.

In 2006, a census estimated that the Black community in Algeria represented around 5 percent of the population, the lowest ratio in the Maghreb.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baraka (@barakamerzaia)

While Baraka is not overtly political, her claiming of — and ability to reconcile — her Algerian and African heritage, and her faith, demonstrates that these aspects of Algerian identity complement each other, when popular wisdom might suggest that they are incompatible.

At a time when many young people in North Africa tend to look to the West for cultural inspiration, Merzaia demonstrates that Algerian culture, in addition to being plural and rich, “has a lot to offer and deserves to be discovered,” as she puts it.

“I don’t consider myself to be an influencer,” she says. “Nevertheless, I do want to shed light on my culture, by sharing with my followers my faith and culture, (and this balance) between modernism and tradition.”

Topics: Baraka Merzaia

Latest updates

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Kyiv warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid
Kyiv warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid
Musk says will restore suspended Twitter accounts of journalists
Musk says will restore suspended Twitter accounts of journalists
France hope for clean bill of health on eve of World Cup final
France hope for clean bill of health on eve of World Cup final
Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win in a row
Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win in a row

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.