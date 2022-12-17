You are here

  European MPs sponsor Iranian detainees in bid to stop executions
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

European MPs sponsor Iranian detainees in bid to stop executions

European MPs sponsor Iranian detainees in bid to stop executions
Protests have been nearly constant in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s morality police in September. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

European MPs sponsor Iranian detainees in bid to stop executions

European MPs sponsor Iranian detainees in bid to stop executions
  • At least 30 Iranians are known to have European sponsors who lobby on their behalf
  • On Thursday a 17-year-old sponsored by a German MP was given temporary release from jail
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

London: As many as 30 politicians from Europe are sponsoring detainees in Iran in a bid to protect them from persecution by the regime for taking part in widespread protests that have rocked the country.

Two demonstrators have been executed in recent days, with thousands of others potentially facing the death sentence or punitive prison terms.

However, the release of a number of people from jail following pressure from activists and relatives has given hope that the regime could bow to pressure over fears of more unrest and increasing international ostracism.

The European sponsors lobby on behalf of detainees, pressuring Iranian ambassadors, raising awareness about the conditions people are kept in, discussing Iran’s violations of its own laws, and demanding information on the whereabouts and publicizing the plight of their detainees. 

Among those known to be sponsors are German Social Democrat Martin Diedenhofen, who has become the sponsor of 19-year-old Mohammad Broghni, who faces the imminent threat of execution; Diedenhofen’s SDP colleague Ye-One Rhie, who is sponsoring rapper Toomaj Salehi; and SDP MP Carmen Wegge, who is sponsoring 20-year-old Armita Abbasi, who was hospitalized on Oct. 18 with injuries consistent with repeated beatings and rape. 

The Christian Democratic Union’s former government minister Norbert Rottgen is sponsoring lawyer Mostafa Nili, who has regularly represented Iranian political prisoners.

Austrian Social Democrat Harald Troch is sponsoring Mohammad Hosseini, who is accused of killing a member of the regime’s Basij militia.

Dutch liberal MP Sjoerd Wiemer Sjoerdsma is sponsoring radiologist Hamid Qara Hasanlu, who faces the death penalty.

Left-wing French MP Elsa Faucillon is sponsoring another prisoner facing execution, Reza Aria, while French Green MP Sophie Taille-Polian is campaigning on behalf of imprisoned brothers Farhad and Farzad Tahazedeh.

Protests have been nearly constant in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s morality police in September. 

Tens of thousands of people have been arrested, but the deaths of protesters at the hands of the regime, as well as the start of executions in a bid to cow the population, have led to renewed anger and pressure, with further protests breaking out nationwide.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old woman, Sonia Sharifi, who has been sponsored by Katja Leikert, a German CDU MP, was released in Abdanan and greeted by cheering crowds.

A few days prior, 15-year-old Amir Hossein Rahimi was released after his mother Elham Najaf was interviewed by local media in which she captured public attention when saying she could not afford his bail.

Iranian activists abroad have taken to publicizing individual detainees on social media, again in a bid to stop the regime executing them, on the advice of international human rights organizations.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Europe Iran

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Ex-UK PM David Cameron to teach politics in Abu Dhabi

Ex-UK PM David Cameron to teach politics in Abu Dhabi
  • He will give 3-week course on ‘politics and government in the age of disruption’ at New York University
  • Former Conservative leader oversaw Brexit referendum but campaigned for UK to remain part of EU
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

London: Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron is set to take up a position teaching politics at New York University Abu Dhabi in January.

The former leader of the Conservative Party, who oversaw the 2016 Brexit referendum, will teach a three-week course on “practising politics and government in the age of disruption.”

The course will be open to all students across the university both in Abu Dhabi and New York, and is part of a series of short courses offered throughout the year “by renowned scholars, writers, artists, journalists, practitioners and policy analysts.”

He was also prime minister during the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, and led the UK’s first coalition administration since Winston Churchill during the Second World War. Cameron went on to win the general election in 2015.

The course will cover topics including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, though it is unclear if Brexit or Scotland will be on the curriculum. 

It will also cover mass global migration. In 2018, Cameron appeared at the Abu Dhabi Ideas Festival, an event run by NYUAD, where he called it the “number one political issue, year after year.”

A friend told the Financial Times: “He led the Tory party for 11 years and the country for six years and will draw on his experience in teaching the course about politics and government in the age of populism and disruption.”

Topics: Abu dhabi UK

Jordan arrests 44 after deadly fuel protests

Jordan arrests 44 after deadly fuel protests
Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned on Friday that “anyone who raises a weapon against the state will be dealt with firmly.”
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

Jordan arrests 44 after deadly fuel protests

Jordan arrests 44 after deadly fuel protests
  • A senior police officer was gunned down during the riots
  • Fuel prices have nearly doubled compared with a year earlier
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

AMMAN: Jordan has arrested dozens of people accused of involvement in protests against rising fuel prices in which a senior police officer was gunned down, the country’s security agency said Saturday.
Col. Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, the deputy police chief of Maan province, died of a gunshot to the head in the town of Al-Husseiniya on Thursday while confronting what the authorities called “riots.”
“Forty-four people who participated in the riots in a number of regions in the kingdom have been arrested and they will be brought before courts,” the Public Security Directorate said in a statement.
It said reinforcements had been sent to the provinces, and accused “vandals and outlaws” of being behind violence in Maan, in the country’s south.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned on Friday that “anyone who raises a weapon against the state will be dealt with firmly.”
Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya, also on Friday, said “the security services are working to arrest the perpetrator and bring him to justice as soon as possible.”
Two other policemen were shot and wounded, also in Al-Husseiniya, the security directorate said.
Cab and truck drivers in several provinces of southern Jordan began strike actions more than a week ago.
They were joined by bus drivers, and merchants who closed their shops on Wednesday to protest higher fuel costs.
Protests broke out this week when demonstrators blocked roads with burning tires and confronted security forces in some areas.
Fuel prices have nearly doubled in Jordan compared with a year earlier, particularly the diesel used by trucks and buses, and kerosene for heating.
The government has proposed relief measures including financial aid for the most-affected families.

Topics: Jordan

Polls open in Tunisian vote boycotted by opposition

Polls open in Tunisian vote boycotted by opposition
Updated 17 December 2022
Reuters

Polls open in Tunisian vote boycotted by opposition

Polls open in Tunisian vote boycotted by opposition
  • Saied dissolved old parliament, extended powers in 2021
  • Main political parties to boycott Saturday’s vote
Updated 17 December 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Polls opened on Saturday in a Tunisian parliamentary election that will tighten President Kais Saied’s grip on power, capping what his opponents denounce as a march to one-man rule over a country that shook off dictatorship in 2011.
Taking place 12 years to the day after vegetable seller Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in an act of protest that sparked the Arab Spring, the vote is being boycotted by political parties which have accused Saied of mounting a coup.
Voters will be choosing a parliament largely defanged by a new constitution, approved with a low turnout in a July referendum that was engineered by Saied to shift Tunisia back toward a presidential system.
Nejib Chebbi, head of an anti-Saied coalition including Ennahda, has labelled the election a “still-born farce.”
Saied shut the previous parliament down last year, surrounding the legislature with tanks and assuming near total authority.
The vote appears to have stirred little interest among a population jaded by political dysfunction and struggling with economic hardship.
Voting is due to take place from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. (0700 GMT-1700 GMT).
Saied, a former law lecturer who was a political independent when elected president in 2019, has described the election as part of a roadmap for ending the chaos and corruption he says afflicted Tunisia under the previous system.
His opponents including the Islamist Ennahda party meanwhile accuse him of a coup, and have rejected the ballot along with all the president’s other moves since last summer, when he dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree.
The election is taking place against the backdrop of an economic crisis that is fueling poverty, leading many to attempt the perilous journey to Europe aboard smugglers’ boats.
With the main parties absent, a total of 1,058 candidates — only 120 of them women — are running for 161 seats.
For 10 of those — seven in Tunisia and three decided by expatriate voters — there is just one candidate. A further seven of the seats decided by expatriate voters have no candidates running at all.

Topics: Tunisia

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month
  • Waves of demonstrations since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini
  • UN says Iran’s security forces have arrested at least 14,000 people
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

PARIS: Hundreds took to the streets Friday in Iran’s restive southeast, footage shared by human rights groups showed, beginning a fourth month of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.
The Islamic republic has seen waves of demonstrations since the September 16 death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
Protesters in Zahedan, the Sistan-Baluchestan provincial capital, chanted “Death to the dictator,” taking aim at supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a video shared by Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and verified by AFP.
Other images from Zahedan showed crowds of men, some raising posters with anti-regime slogans, and a group of black-clad women marching down what appeared to be a nearby street, also chanting slogans.
Sistan-Baluchestan, on Iran’s southeastern border with Afghanistan and Pakistan, had been the site of often deadly violence even before nationwide protests erupted.
The province’s Baluchi minority, who adhere to Sunni Islam rather than the Shiite branch predominant in Iran, have long complained of discrimination.
US-based rights group HRANA said hundreds rallied after Friday prayers in Zahedan, which has seen weekly protests since the security forces killed more than 90 people in the city on September 30, in what has been dubbed “Bloody Friday.”
The trigger for that violence was the alleged rape in custody of a 15-year-old girl by a police commander in the province’s port city of Chabahar.
But analysts say Baluchis were inspired by the protests that flared over Amini’s death, which were initially driven by women’s rights but have expanded to include other grievances.
Last week, a cleric was killed after being kidnapped from his mosque in Khash, a town in Sistan-Baluchestan.
Zahedan’s chief prosecutor said Tuesday that the killers of cleric Abdulwahed Rigi had been arrested, and accused them of seeking to stir trouble between Sunnis and Shiites.
The largely peaceful demonstrations sparked by Amini’s death have been met with a crackdown by the Iranian security forces that has killed at least 458 protesters, according to a toll issued on December 7 by the Norway-based IHR.
Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, said on December 3 that more than 200 people had been killed in the unrest, including security personnel.
The United Nations says Iran’s security forces have arrested at least 14,000 people.
Iran’s judiciary said it has handed down 11 death sentences in connection with the protests.
Iran executed Mohsen Shekari on December 8 and Majidreza Rahnavard on Monday. Both were 23 years old.
Rahnavard was hanged in public rather than in prison as has been usual in the Islamic republic in recent years.
Amnesty International said on Friday that at least 26 people were at risk of execution in connection with the protests in Iran, which according to the London-based rights group is already the world’s most prolific user of the death penalty after China.
The crackdown on the demonstrations has led to international condemnation, sanctions and Iran’s removal Wednesday from a UN women’s rights body.
Solidarity protests have also erupted worldwide, and a group of Iranians in Germany on Friday reached the final day of a hunger strike while camped outside their country’s consulate in the city of Frankfurt.
Ultraconservative cleric Ahmad Khatami meanwhile lashed out at the European Union after the bloc slapped him with sanctions over what it called “repression against protesters.”
Khatami was sanctioned for allegedly inciting violence against protesters, including demanding the death penalty.
During a Friday sermon in Tehran, the cleric said the EU had a “black” human rights record, state news agency IRNA reported.
The EU “is on the top of the list of human rights violators,” Khatami charged.
Iran’s foreign ministry on Thursday condemned the EU measures, branding them “unacceptable and groundless.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini

Jordan buries police officer killed during fuel protests

Jordan buries police officer killed during fuel protests
Updated 17 December 2022
Raed Omari

Jordan buries police officer killed during fuel protests

Jordan buries police officer killed during fuel protests
  • Col. Abdul Razzaq Al-Dalabeeh, deputy police chief of Maan, shot in the head as officers responded to rioters
  • King Abdullah vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice
Updated 17 December 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: A high-ranking Jordanian police officer who was shot and killed on Thursday in the protest-hit southern city of Maan was laid to rest on Friday in his hometown of Jasrah, 40 km from the capital Amman.

Col. Abdul Razzaq Al-Dalabeeh, deputy police chief of Maan, was shot in the head while officers responded to rioters in Al-Husseiniya. Two others were injured in the clashes in Maan, which has been rocked by demonstrations against increasing fuel prices.

On Friday King Abdullah vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, a royal court statement said, adding that the monarch reaffirmed that violence against the state, vandalism of public property, and violating Jordanians’ rights will be dealt with firmly.

He stressed that assaults and acts of vandalism were “dangerous threats to national security,” adding: “We will not tolerate violence against our security personnel, who work day and night to protect Jordan and Jordanians.”

He acknowledged Jordanians’ difficult economic conditions and their right to peaceful self-expression within the law, saying that state institutions will take all measures to hold criminals to account.

The Public Security Department said security agencies would maintain a “strict approach” in response to rioting and violence while respecting Jordanians’ right to peaceful demonstrations.

The government said it would “maintain zero tolerance” toward acts of violence and any attempt to undermine the country’s security and stability.

Faisal Shboul, minister of state for media affairs, said justice would be served and those involved in the killing of Al-Dalabeeh would be prosecuted.

The Bani Hassan tribe, the largest in Jordan and to which Al-Dalabeeh belonged, called on the authorities to identify his killer while stressing the “government is not welcome in the condolence house.”

Twelve MPs from the tribe said they would resign, introduce a vote of no confidence against the government or boycott the lower house if the authorities failed to bring the perpetrator to justice.

At a press conference on Friday, Interior Minister Mazen Farayeh said some of the sit-ins in Maan and other regions had turned violent, with protesters blocking streets and attacking government institutions.

He also promised intensified efforts to identify the killer of Al-Dalabeeh.

Farayeh said the government “protects freedom of opinion and peaceful demonstrations but would use appropriate force against rioters and vandals.”

FASTFACT

The Bani Hassan tribe, to which Al-Dalabeh belonged, called on the authorities to identify his killer while stressing the ‘government is not welcome in the condolence house.’

He also said more security forces would be deployed in Maan and other regions to prevent rioting.

Jordan, especially the southern regions, has witnessed strikes for nearly two weeks.

Truck drivers in Maan began the protest against rising diesel prices by organizing a sit-in on the desert highway linking Amman and the port city of Aqaba, before colleagues from other regions, including in Amman and Mafraq on the border with Iraq, also joined in.

Bus and taxi drivers across Jordan have also staged sit-ins, demanding the government decrease fuel prices.

In a move described as “civil disobedience,” merchants from the southern cities of Maan, Tafileh and Karak closed their shops in solidarity with drivers.

Some regions saw rioting, road blockades and tire burnings that prompted the intervention of security forces.

During a recent session, MPs called on the government to reduce prices of fuel and basic commodities and intervene to curb inflation.

Some lawmakers threatened to launch a motion of no confidence against the government.

Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh said the “government does not have the luxury to subsidize fuel derivatives.”

He added: “Lowering the fuel prices would mean an additional cost of 550 million Jordanian dinars ($77 million) to the budget. The government does not have this money,” Khasawneh said.

Some deputies have cited the premier’s “poorly phrased remarks” as the reason behind increased tensions in the streets.

Fuel prices in Jordan have seen consecutive hikes over the past few months, particularly diesel and kerosene.

Acknowledging Jordanians’ difficult economic conditions, the interior minister said fuel prices would be lowered by this month-end or next month.

The government has also proposed relief measures including financial aid of around 3.5 million dinars for thousands of poor families.

Topics: Jordan

