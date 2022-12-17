MENA region’s 50 most-funded startups attracted $3.2 billion since their inception

You are here

Tamara co-founders Turki Bin Zarah, Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. The startup has seen a steady pace of growth. (Supplied)
CAIRO:  The Middle East and North Africa’s 50 most-funded startups attracted a total of $3.2 billion in fundraising since their inception, with 18 companies from the UAE, 12 from Saudi Arabia and 11 from Egypt, according to Forbes.

UAE-based startups made most of the list, raising $964 million in total funding, followed by the Kingdom with $946.7 million and Egypt with $508.5 million.

Saudi-based startups made five of the top 10 most-funded startups, with financial technology firm Tabby in second, payment app Tamara in third, digital freight network TruKKer in fourth, e-commerce company Sary in seventh and grocery platform Nana in ninth.

Startups that qualified for the list had to be no more than seven years old, excluding companies like Saudi Arabia’s fintech Foodics, which raised a total of $198 million, and the UAE’s cloud kitchen Kitopi, which raised $804 million in total funding.

Forbes’s list indicated that fintech companies were the most funded, with 21 startups attracting $1.3 billion in total funding, followed by e-commerce, with 10 startups raising $576.7 million and four mobility startups raising $299.6 million.

Letswork has it all worked out

The UAE-based platform for shared spaces Letswork raised $2.1 million in a seed funding round to expand its operations to Saudi Arabia.

Established in 2019 by Omar Almheiri and Hamza Khan, the company provides a marketplace for users to directly rent out co-working spaces, including meeting rooms, private offices and creative studios.

It supports companies that operate in a hybrid or remote work model with its flagship offering, the Letswork Pass, a subscription service that gives access to a distributed network of workspaces.

As part of its expansion plans for the Kingdom, the company has received a strategic investment from one of the largest co-working space operators in the country, The Space, in addition to an investment from Saudi activist and media presenter Ahmed Al Shugairi.

“Saudi Arabia is the largest market in the Middle East, and Riyadh is one of the first markets where Dubai-based companies expand into; hence many of our corporate clients were requesting to use Letswork there,” Khan, CEO of Letswork, said in a statement.

The company currently operates in Dubai and Riyadh and has a presence in Portugal, Spain and Bahrain.

The funding round saw participation from 500 Global, DTEC Ventures and other angel investors.

Art of the matter

The UAE-based venture capital firm Morningstar Ventures has invested over $5 million in its first interactive and immersive digital art gallery called 37xDubai.

Located in Dubai’s Burj Daman Tower, the gallery will be at the heart of Dubai’s business and lifestyle center and will open its doors in the first quarter of next year.

In the UAE, 23 percent of the population owns at least one non-fungible token, making it one of the region’s best markets for digital art.

The art gallery aims to bridge the gap between art and technology by introducing a new concept of Web3-enabled education, digital and traditional artistry, entertainment and communication.

“The design and architecture of our gallery are highly sophisticated, filled with state-of-the-art equipment, interior, sound, and lighting infrastructure. We hand-picked and meticulously selected every element of the space to ensure that the 37xDubai gallery and its exhibitions could be presented in an unforgettable fashion to every one of our visitors,” Clemence Cazeau, CEO 37xDubai, said in a statement.

Qatar invests in cybersecurity

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority led a $196.5 million series G funding round in Boston-based cybersecurity startup Snyk Ltd.

Founded in 2015, the company provides a solution to find and fix vulnerabilities and license violations in open-source dependencies and container images.

QIA manages assets valued at around $450 billion, and its latest investment in Synk has valued the startup at $7 billion, a decrease from its previous round that put it at $8.5 billion. The company will use its investment to drive product innovation and expand its team via strategic acquisitions to maintain its position as a leading developer security platform.

“We’re confident that Snyk’s proven approach positions the company for a successful future and is aligned with QIA’s track record of supporting innovative companies shaping the future of the global economy,” Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA, said in a statement.

The funding round saw new investors like Evolution Equity Partners, G Squared, Irving Investors, Sands Capital and Tiger Global.

Making the right Moove

Nigeria-based mobility fintech startup Moove is raising $30 million through its first sukuk issuance to expand its operations to the UAE.

Founded in 2020, the company offers vehicle financing to mobility entrepreneurs worldwide.

The company plans to fuel its expansion into the MENA region by building a fleet of electric vehicles for ride-hailing.

“Our first sukuk issuance showcases our growth and sustainability as a global company. Equally important is that this furthers our mission to build the biggest EV ride-hailing fleet in the region, to drive forward mobility electrification and enable cities to reach their net-zero targets,” Ladi Delano, co-founder and co-CEO of Moove, said in a statement.

The company will use its fund to scale to 2,000 electric vehicles in the UAE over the next 12 months to create sustainable economic opportunities.

As part of its expansion to the UAE, it will also roll out its electric vehicle charging app Moove Charge specifically for ride-hailing drivers.

BERKELEY, California: A prominent video game creator who helped lead Facebook’s expansion into virtual reality has resigned from the social networking service’s corporate parent after becoming disillusioned with the way the technology is being managed.
John Carmack cut his ties with Meta Platforms, a holding company created last year by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in a Friday letter that vented his frustration as he steeped down as an executive consultant in virtual reality.
“There is no way to sugar coat this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy,” Carmack wrote in the letter, which he shared on Facebook. “”Some may scoff and contend we are doing just fine, but others will laugh and say, ‘Half? Ha! I’m at quarter efficiency!’”
In response to an inquiry about Carmack’s resignation and remarks, Meta on Saturday directed The Associated Press to a tweet from its chief technology officer and head of its reality labs, Andrew Bosworth. “”It is impossible to overstate the impact you’ve had on our work and the industry as a whole,” Bosworth wrote in his grateful tweet addressed to Carmack.
Carmack’s departure comes at a time that Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, has been battling widespread perceptions that he has been wasting billions of dollars trying to establish the Menlo Park, California, company in the “metaverse” — an artificial world filled with avatars of real people.
While the metaverse losses have been mounting, Facebook and affiliated services such as Instagram have been suffering a downturn in advertising that brings in most of the company’s revenue. The decline has been brought on by a combination of recession fears, tougher competition from other social networking services such as TikTok and privacy controls on Apple’s iPhone that have made it tougher to track people’s interests to help sell ads.
Those challenges have caused Meta’s stock to lose nearly two-thirds of its value so far this year, wiping out about $575 billion in shareholder wealth.
Although Carmack had only been working part time at Meta, the dismay that he expressed seems likely to amplify the questions looming over Zuckerberg’s efforts to become as dominant in virtual reality as Facebook has been in social networking since he started the service nearly 20 years ago while attending Harvard University.
Zuckerberg began to explore virtual reality in earnest in 2014 with Facebook’s $2 billion purchase of headset maker Oculus. At the time, Carmack was Oculus’ chief technology officer and then joined Facebook after the deal closed. Before joining Oculus, Carmack was best known as the co-creator of the video game Doom.
Federal regulators are now trying to limit Zuckerberg’s sway in virtual reality by preventing his attempt to buy Within Unlimited, which makes a fitness app designed for the metaverse.
Carmack testified earlier this week in a trial pitting the Federal Trade Commission against Meta over the fate of the deal. Zuckerberg is expected to testify at some point in the trial, which is scheduled to resume Monday in San Jose, California.
Despite his frustration with the way things have been going at Meta, Carmack praised its latest virtual reality headset, the Quest 2, in his resignation letter. He described the headset as “”almost exactly what I wanted to see from the beginning” of his Oculus tenure.
“It is successful, and successful products make the world a better place,” Carmack said of the Quest 2. “It all could have happened a bit faster and been going better if different decisions had been made, but we built something pretty close to The Right Thing.”
But Carmack ended his letter with this entreaty: “Maybe it actually is possible to get there by just plowing ahead with current practices, but there is plenty of room for improvement. Make better decisions and fill your products with ‘Give a Damn!’“

TEHRAN: Iran has arrested the lawyer of two female journalists detained after reporting the death of a woman in custody, which sparked three months of protests, a newspaper said Saturday.
The Islamic Republic has been rocked by protests since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16 after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code for women.
“Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, the lawyer for several activists and journalists, has been detained,” the Ham Mihan newspaper said.
The arrest brings to 25 the number of lawyers detained in connection with the protests, the reformist daily said.
Kamfirouzi’s lawyer Mohammad Ali Bagherpour was cited as saying his client had not received a summons, was unaware of the charges he faced and that he had been detained without any legal formalities.
Ham Mihan quoted Kamfirouzi’s brother as saying that the lawyer had been arrested on Wednesday. He said he held the judiciary was “responsible for protecting my brother’s life and health.”
Among Kamfirouzi’s clients were Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, the two female journalists arrested after covering Amini’s death and its aftermath.
Hamedi, who works at the reformist newspaper Shargh, was detained on September 20 after visiting the hospital where Amini had spent three days in a coma before her death.
Mohammadi, a journalist at Ham Mihan, was taken into custody on September 29 after she traveled to Amini’s hometown of Saqez in Kurdistan province to report on her funeral.
The pair were charged on November 8 with propaganda against the state and conspiring against national security — capital crimes under the sharia law in force in Iran.
On Tuesday, the Shargh newspaper published a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists arrested in Iran in connection with the protests.
Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has expressed concern about their fate and demanded their immediate release.
Iran said on December 3 that more than 200 people have been killed in the protests — which it describes as “riots” — including dozens of security personnel.
Norway-based group Iran Human Rights said Iran’s security forces had killed at least 469 people in the protests, in an updated toll issued on Saturday.
Thousands of people have been arrested since the protests erupted. Eleven have been sentenced to death, and two have already been executed.
Meanwhile, reformist newspapers reported that Iran has released two teenagers arrested on suspicion of taking part in the protests.
Amir Hossein Rahimi, 15, and Sonia Sharifi, 17, were both released on Thursday after almost two months in custody, the Etemad and Ham Mihan dailies reported.

Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire’s plane.
The reinstatements came after the unprecedented suspensions evoked stinging criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations from several parts of the globe on Friday, with some saying the microblogging platform was jeopardizing press freedom.
A Twitter poll that Musk conducted later also showed that a majority of the respondents wanted the accounts restored immediately.
“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A Reuters check showed the suspended accounts, which included journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, have been reinstated.
Officials from France, Germany, Britain and the European Union earlier condemned the suspensions.
The episode, which one well known security researcher labeled the “Thursday Night Massacre,” is being regarded by critics as fresh evidence of Musk, who considers himself a “free speech absolutist,” eliminating speech and users he personally dislikes.
Shares in Tesla, an electric car maker led by Musk, slumped 4.7 percent on Friday and posted their worst weekly loss since March 2020, with investors increasingly concerned about his being distracted and about the slowing global economy.
Roland Lescure, the French minister of industry, tweeted on Friday that, following Musk’s suspension of journalists, he would suspend his own activity on Twitter.
Melissa Fleming, head of communications for the United Nations, tweeted she was “deeply disturbed” by the suspensions and that “media freedom is not a toy.”
The German Foreign Office warned Twitter that the ministry had a problem with moves that jeopardized press freedom.
ELONJET
The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk’s private plane using publicly available information.
On Wednesday, Twitter suspended the account and others that tracked private jets, despite Musk’s previous tweet saying he would not suspend ElonJet in the name of free speech.
Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of “live location information.”
Then on Thursday evening, several journalists, including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, were suspended from Twitter with no notice.
In an email to Reuters overnight, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, said the team manually reviewed “any and all accounts” that violated the new privacy policy by posting direct links to the ElonJet account.
“I understand that the focus seems to be mainly on journalist accounts, but we applied the policy equally to journalists and non-journalist accounts today,” Irwin said in the email.
The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing said in a statement on Friday that Twitter’s actions “violate the spirit of the First Amendment and the principle that social media platforms will allow the unfiltered distribution of information that is already in the public square.”
Musk accused the journalists of posting his real-time location, which is “basically assassination coordinates” for his family.
The billionaire appeared briefly in a Twitter Spaces audio chat hosted by journalists, which quickly turned into a contentious discussion about whether the suspended reporters had actually exposed Musk’s real-time location in violation of the policy.
“If you dox, you get suspended. End of story,” Musk said repeatedly in response to questions. “Dox” is a term for publishing private information about someone, usually with malicious intent.
The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, one of the journalists who had been suspended but was nonetheless able to join the audio chat, pushed back against the notion that he had exposed Musk or his family’s exact location by posting a link to ElonJet.
Soon after, BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos, who hosted the Spaces chat, tweeted that the audio session was cut off abruptly and the recording was not available.
In a tweet explaining what happened, Musk said “We’re fixing a Legacy bug. Should be working tomorrow.” 

Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said.
Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, said that he was contacted by a Musk representative about offering more shares at the same price, $54.20, that Musk paid to take the company private in October.
Jared Birchall, the managing director of Elon Musk’s family office reached out to potential investors this week, news platform Semafor reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the fundraising effort.
Twitter and Musk did not respond to requests for comments.
Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk’s approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay interest on the $13 billion debt that Musk took on to buy the social media company.
Musk sold another $3.6 billion worth of shares in Tesla earlier this week, making it nearly $40 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle company sold this year.
Tesla shares on Friday posted their worst weekly loss since March 2020, with investors increasingly concerned about Musk being distracted by Twitter and the slowing global economy.

MEXICO CITY: One of Mexico's best-known journalists, who is a prominent critic of the country's president, said Friday he had survived an apparent assassination attempt.
Ciro Gomez Leyva is known for his criticism of the government led by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who regularly lambasts him at press conferences.
"At 11:10 pm (0510 GMT Friday) 200 meters from my house, two people on a motorbike shot at me, apparently with the clear intention of killing me," Gomez Leyva tweeted.
"I was saved by the armor plating on my van that I was driving and I have informed the authorities," he added, posting images of bullet holes in his car.
Lopez Obrador condemned the attack.
"I want to send my solidarity, my support for Ciro Gomez Leyva," the president said during his daily morning conference.
"He is a leader of public opinion and damage to a personality like Ciro generates a lot of political instability."
Lopez Obrador has not been shy to criticize the journalist.
Only on Wednesday he said that listening to Gomez Leyva and other journalists critical of his administration was "dangerous for your health."
"Imagine if you just listen to Ciro... you might even get a tumour in your brain," the president said.
The attack on Gomez Leyva comes during one of the deadliest years for journalists in Mexico, with 13 murders so far this year, according to government data.
The country is considered one of the world's most dangerous places to work as a journalist, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Since 2000, more than 150 journalists have been murdered in Mexico, according to an RSF count. Most of these crimes have gone unpunished.

 

