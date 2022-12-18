You are here

Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats
Migrants board a smuggler's boat in northern France in an attempt to cross the English Channel. (File/AFP)
Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats
  • Cut prices follow sinkage of dinghy on Wednesday that claimed the lives of four people
  • British MP criticized £63 million deal with France to combat crisis as falling ‘short of what is needed’
LONDON: People smugglers have slashed prices of Channel crossings to as little as £435 ($528) by cramming migrants on boats, the Mirror reported on Sunday 

Marketed as discounted Christmas deals, Kurdish smugglers are allegedly charging the cheapest fares ever for illegally entering the UK by boat in Callais. 

“The smugglers are taking what they can to fill boats and the lower the price, the more they try to get on board. We know they’re overcrowded.” Lucy Halliday, operations coordinator at the charity Care4Calais, told the Mirror.

This follows the death of four people when their small dinghy sank in the icy waters on Wednesday. 

One Afghan man told the Sunday People he attempted to board the boat, but traffickers told him it was full. 

“We had walked 10 hours to the beach, but there were already too many people on board. There were many Afghans and lots of women and children. It was a mixed group,” he said. 

After meeting an Afghan middleman in a refugee camp, the 27-year-old doctor said he agreed to pay £2,000 to get him to the UK. He was put in ­contact with Kurdish smugglers via WhatsApp.

Having already paid other smugglers £7,000 to get him from Afghanistan to Calais, he said he is waiting to board the next available boat to the UK, where he aspires to work for the NHS.

An investigation has been launched into Wednesday’s tragedy, a UK government spokesperson said in a statement.

Jalal Siddiq, who had fled war in Sudan in 2016, told the Mirror that he has spent the last few months in a refugee camp in Calais that used to house a branch of the Lidl supermarket.

“I applied to stay as an asylum seeker in France, but they didn’t accept me. Now I want to go to England to study. The French say I was fingerprinted in Italy, so I have to go back there and seek asylum,” Siddiq said.

“I had to leave my wife in Sudan as the road here is difficult, but I hope to be reunited with her in England,” the 24-year-old added.

He told the Mirror that after traveling to Libya, he paid around £340 to board a crowded boat to an island in southern Italy. But he, like many African refugees stuck in camps for months, cannot afford a boat to the UK and tries to jump on lorries at 4 a.m. every day.

“The boats are too expensive, so it’s my only option,” Siddiq told the Mirror.

Critics have panned the UK’s £63 million deal with France to boost coastal patrols announced in November, with the Conservative MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke saying it “falls short of what is needed.”

“The British Government has blood on its hands,” Halliday said.

Police in France have also come under fire for failing to stop the crossings. 

Since 2018, total spending to combat the crisis has reached £175 million, the Mirror reported. Meanwhile, over 44,711 people have crossed the Channel this year in small boats.

 

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising
  • Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour’s $3.2m donation could be among largest in British political history, sources say
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Conservative Party is set to claim up to £15 million ($12.3 million) in fresh funds following a series of donations, including a contribution of up to £4 million from Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, the Sunday Times reported.

The fundraising effort will likely see the UK’s ruling party overtake the main opposition Labour Party in donations received ahead of the next general election, said Conservative chair Nadhim Zahawi.

Mansour’s donation could be one of the largest in UK political history, sources said. Other expected major donors include Graham Edwards, executive chairman and co-founder of investment company Telereal Trillium; and steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

Figures revealed last week showed that donations to the Conservative Party had fallen 40 percent over the past three months.

Data from the UK Electoral Commission showed the party overtaken by Labour in received donations for the first time in more than a year.

Mansour, who has a net worth of $2.5 billion, served as transport minister under the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Over the past decade, Mansour has been granted millions of pounds in loans and guarantees by UK Export Finance, part of the Department for International Trade.

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns
  • Nimco Ali: ‘I don’t want open borders … but you can be strict and still be human and have compassion’
  • Somali-born Ali, who moved to Britain as a child refugee, served under former PM Boris Johnson
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments on migration are driving a surge in racism in the country, the former government adviser on tackling violence against women has said, the Sunday Times reported.

Somali-born Nimco Ali, who resigned from her post, warned that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will lose the next general election “with Suella as his home secretary.”

Ali, 39, moved to the UK as a child refugee. She served as an adviser under the Boris Johnson government but resigned this month after citing complaints about Braverman, who was made home secretary in October.

Braverman has promoted a strong stance on migration, including saying it was her “dream” to be able to deport migrants to Rwanda using a controversial asylum agreement.

Ali said: “When you start to normalize these things it’s really hard to put it back in its box. When you have your home secretary speaking the way she is speaking and being cheered, that is problematic, especially when you’re the first man of color to be prime minister.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying we need stronger borders. For me, I don’t want open borders, that’s not how you run a country, but you can be strict and still be human and have compassion.”

Ali said Braverman’s “crazy rhetoric” had led to her decision to resign, adding: “I don’t know why your ambition is to put people on a flight to Rwanda and get rid of human rights. You are a woman of color.

“I can understand when white able-bodied men say it, but you? Even talking about it now makes me anxious.”

Ali said she had recently suffered two separate incidents of racial abuse in London. “I thought, what is actually going on? Why are people thinking it’s OK to be so openly racist?” she added, describing Braverman’s comments as “legitimizing” racism.

A home secretary source told the Sunday Times: “It’s the home secretary’s duty to be honest with the British people about the scale of the crisis we’re facing on the south coast with the small boats crisis. She makes no apologies for that.”

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan
  • Salang Tunnel, north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion
  • Not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8:30 p.m.
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

KABUL: At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital Kabul, a local official said Sunday.
The Salang Tunnel, which is around 80 miles north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion. It is a key link between the country’s north and south.
A spokesman for Parwan province, Said Himatullah Shamim, said Saturday night’s tunnel explosion killed at least 19 people, including women and children. He said survivors remain trapped under rubble and that the number of casualties could rise.
It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8:30 p.m.
Parwan’s health department has received 14 dead and 24 injured so far, according to local official Dr. Abdullah Afghan. There are five women and two children among the dead, he said, and the rest are men who are severely burnt and cannot be recognized.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works, Molvi Hamidullah Misbah, said earlier Sunday that the fire was extinguished and that teams were still working to clear the tunnel.

Pope Francis signed resignation letter should health fail

Pope Francis signed resignation letter should health fail
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

Pope Francis signed resignation letter should health fail

Pope Francis signed resignation letter should health fail
  • He has said in the past that he would step down from the papacy should health problems keep him from his duties
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis revealed for the first time in an interview Sunday that he had signed a resignation letter nearly a decade ago should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.
Francis — who turned 86 on Saturday — has said in the past that he would step down from the papacy should health problems keep him from his duties.
In Spanish newspaper ABC, the pontiff said he signed his resignation letter and handed it over to the Vatican’s secretary of state, Tarcisio Bertone, before that cardinal’s retirement in 2013.
“I signed the resignation and I told him, ‘In case of medical impediment or whatever, here’s my resignation. You have it’,” the pope said.
Asked by the interviewer whether he wanted that fact to be known, Francis replied: “That’s why I’m telling you.”
He added that he didn’t know what Bertone subsequently did with the letter.
Francis has been limited in his ability to walk by an inoperable knee condition which has forced him to rely on a wheelchair in recent months.
The pope has had to cancel or curtail activities several times over the past year because of pain and in an interview in July he acknowledged that he needed to slow down.
“I think that at my age and with this limitation, I have to save myself a little bit to be able to serve the Church. Or, alternatively, to think about the possibility of stepping aside,” he said.
Francis’s predecessor, Benedict XVI, quit over failing health in 2013. He now lives quietly in Vatican City.

Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan

Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan

Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

PESHAWAR: Four Pakistani police officers were killed and another four critically wounded Sunday when suspected militants attacked a police station in the country’s volatile northwest, police said.
The suspects used grenades and automatic weapons on the station in Lakki Marwat district before fleeing the scene overnight, said Nawaz Khan, an officer of the targeted police station.
Khan said police on duty retaliated and called for reinforcement before the attackers, their ammunition apparently exhausted, fled the scene before help arrived. Police were searching for the attackers.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but previous attacks on police in the district have been claimed by Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, TTP.
Last month, militants ambushed a routine police patrol, killing all six policemen in the vehicle in the Dadewala area of the Lakki Marwat district. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the Dadewala ambush. The militant group is separate but allied with the Afghan Taliban.
A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers near Quetta, in southwestern Pakistan late last month, killing a police officer and three family members traveling in a car nearby. The bombing wounded 23 others, mostly police.
Both southwestern Baluchistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province borders Afghanistan, where Taliban rule last year emboldened Pakistani Taliban.

