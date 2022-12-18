You are here

Pakistan faces fresh uncertainties with Imran Khan's party set to dissolve assemblies

Imran Khan gestures. (REUTERS)
Imran Khan gestures. (REUTERS)
Pakistan faces fresh uncertainties with Imran Khan’s party set to dissolve assemblies
PTI will dissolve the provincial assemblies in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday. Inset: Former PM Imran Khan. (Reuters)
Pakistan faces fresh uncertainties with Imran Khan’s party set to dissolve assemblies

Imran Khan gestures. (REUTERS)
  • PTI will dissolve the provincial assemblies in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec. 23
  • Political upheavals likely to shift focus away from Pakistan’s economic issues
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistan faces heightened political uncertainties with the expected dissolutions of two provincial assemblies, experts said on Sunday, after former Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement in his latest attempt to pressure the federal government to hold early elections.

Khan, who was removed from office in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April, has campaigned for snap polls since his ouster and refused to accept the government of PM Shehbaz Sharif, which he says was cobbled through a parliamentary vote and not voted to power by the masses.

On Saturday, Khan said his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which controls two of the country’s four provincial assemblies, would dissolve the regional legislatures in central Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec. 23.

Khan’s announcement increased uncertainties in a country that has witnessed months of political instability, which has taken a toll on an already frail South Asian economy struggling to stave off financial default.

“He’s put the government in a difficult position by announcing the decision to dissolve the assemblies,” Mazhar Abbas, senior journalist and political analyst, told Arab News.

“The decision is a political one and a constitutional one.”

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, said Khan may be expecting fruitful negotiations to take place before Friday.

“If Khan was so determined to dissolve the assemblies, he would have done so immediately,” Mehboob told Arab News. “He is expecting that in the next four to five days, some negotiations that may be going on behind the scenes may bear fruit.”

The expected dissolutions and their aftermath would also shift focus away from major issues Pakistan was facing.

“Issues that need our attention, such as economic problems and the floods, will be ignored,” Mehboob added.

Pakistan, faced with high inflation and dwindling foreign reserves, has been battling an economic crisis exacerbated by devastating floods that killed over 1,700 people.

Mohammed Zubair, a leader in PM Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party and spokesperson of former Pakistani Premier Nawaz Sharif, told Arab News that the opposition may call for a vote of no-confidence against the Punjab chief minister but said the PML-N and its allies have yet to decide.

He said Khan is plunging “the country into more uncertainty,” adding that “high tension will also persist.”

“If the vote of no-confidence is not pursued, then obviously the assemblies would be dissolved,” Zubair said. “It would put a burden on the election commission and the government.”

 

Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition

Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition
Updated 18 December 2022
Ellie Aben

Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition

Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition
  • Lezly Ocampo, 32, cared for elderly at Burjeel Homecare in Abu Dhabi
  • She was posthumously honored with UAE’s Fallen Frontline Heroes Order
Updated 18 December 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: When Julius Concepcion spoke to his wife in early May 2020, he thought it might be the last time he heard her voice.

Lezly Ocampo was lying in a hospital bed thousands of miles away from home, struggling to breathe.

Like many Philippine migrant workers, 32-year-old Ocampo had left her home in the northern La Union province to work in the Middle East.

For three years, she cared for the elderly at Burjeel Homecare in Abu Dhabi. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the number of infections surged in the UAE, Ocampo, like other frontline health workers, took on additional working hours to protect her patients.

However, on April 27, she too contracted the virus.

Initially, Ocampo’s symptoms were mild, without pain and fever. Concepcion spoke to her each day on the phone and the family was hopeful for a swift recovery and return to the Philippines, as planned, for a short vacation with the couple’s five-year-old daughter.

But after a few days, she was transferred to intensive care.

“I could see that she was really struggling. She was already in the ICU at that time. I could see during our video call she was already coughing blood,” Concepcion told Arab News, as he remembered their last call on May 9.

“She said: ‘I love you very much. Take care of our daughter, Shammy. I love you all very much. I am now very weak.’”

Ocampo died on May 12 — International Nurses Day.

In November 2020, she was posthumously honored by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with the Fallen Frontline Heroes Order.

Her sacrifice in the UAE’s pandemic fight has not been forgotten.

During UAE National Day celebrations in Manila in early December, Emirati Ambassador Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Al-Zaabi paid tribute to Ocampo and her family.

“We thank the whole UAE for all the tributes and honors. We are very thankful,” Concepcion said, remembering how UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan personally called him with condolences after his wife’s death.

“He thanked me for the sacrifice of my wife and asked me what our needs were ... I’m very thankful to the UAE government for their kindness and generosity. I hope they will never get tired of helping us.”

The family has received assistance from the UAE government, including in repatriating Ocampo’s body for a funeral in the Philippines.

“She had big dreams not only for our family and our daughter, but also for her own family. Even for my family, because she was very close to them also,” Concepcion said.

“We are sad but happy because my wife’s sacrifice was recognized.”

 

Philippines launches incentive program for OFWs to bring more tourists home
Philippines launches incentive program for OFWs to bring more tourists home
New space pact with UAE to help Philippines build domestic ecosystem
New space pact with UAE to help Philippines build domestic ecosystem

Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats

Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats

Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats
  • Cut prices follow sinkage of dinghy on Wednesday that claimed the lives of four people
  • British MP criticized £63 million deal with France to combat crisis as falling ‘short of what is needed’
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: People smugglers have slashed prices of Channel crossings to as little as £435 ($528) by cramming migrants on boats, the Mirror reported on Sunday 

Marketed as discounted Christmas deals, Kurdish smugglers are allegedly charging the cheapest fares ever for illegally entering the UK by boat in Callais. 

“The smugglers are taking what they can to fill boats and the lower the price, the more they try to get on board. We know they’re overcrowded.” Lucy Halliday, operations coordinator at the charity Care4Calais, told the Mirror.

This follows the death of four people when their small dinghy sank in the icy waters on Wednesday. 

One Afghan man told the Sunday People he attempted to board the boat, but traffickers told him it was full. 

“We had walked 10 hours to the beach, but there were already too many people on board. There were many Afghans and lots of women and children. It was a mixed group,” he said. 

After meeting an Afghan middleman in a refugee camp, the 27-year-old doctor said he agreed to pay £2,000 to get him to the UK. He was put in ­contact with Kurdish smugglers via WhatsApp.

Having already paid other smugglers £7,000 to get him from Afghanistan to Calais, he said he is waiting to board the next available boat to the UK, where he aspires to work for the NHS.

An investigation has been launched into Wednesday’s tragedy, a UK government spokesperson said in a statement.

Jalal Siddiq, who had fled war in Sudan in 2016, told the Mirror that he has spent the last few months in a refugee camp in Calais that used to house a branch of the Lidl supermarket.

“I applied to stay as an asylum seeker in France, but they didn’t accept me. Now I want to go to England to study. The French say I was fingerprinted in Italy, so I have to go back there and seek asylum,” Siddiq said.

“I had to leave my wife in Sudan as the road here is difficult, but I hope to be reunited with her in England,” the 24-year-old added.

He told the Mirror that after traveling to Libya, he paid around £340 to board a crowded boat to an island in southern Italy. But he, like many African refugees stuck in camps for months, cannot afford a boat to the UK and tries to jump on lorries at 4 a.m. every day.

“The boats are too expensive, so it’s my only option,” Siddiq told the Mirror.

Critics have panned the UK’s £63 million deal with France to boost coastal patrols announced in November, with the Conservative MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke saying it “falls short of what is needed.”

“The British Government has blood on its hands,” Halliday said.

Police in France have also come under fire for failing to stop the crossings. 

Since 2018, total spending to combat the crisis has reached £175 million, the Mirror reported. Meanwhile, over 44,711 people have crossed the Channel this year in small boats.

 

Iraqi family heartbroken and awaiting answers year on from Channel tragedy
Iraqi family heartbroken and awaiting answers year on from Channel tragedy
French rescue services failed to help sinking migrant boat, BBC investigation reveals
French rescue services failed to help sinking migrant boat, BBC investigation reveals

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising
  • Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour’s $3.2m donation could be among largest in British political history, sources say
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Conservative Party is set to claim up to £15 million ($12.3 million) in fresh funds following a series of donations, including a contribution of up to £4 million from Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, the Sunday Times reported.

The fundraising effort will likely see the UK’s ruling party overtake the main opposition Labour Party in donations received ahead of the next general election, said Conservative chair Nadhim Zahawi.

Mansour’s donation could be one of the largest in UK political history, sources said. Other expected major donors include Graham Edwards, executive chairman and co-founder of investment company Telereal Trillium; and steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

Figures revealed last week showed that donations to the Conservative Party had fallen 40 percent over the past three months.

Data from the UK Electoral Commission showed the party overtaken by Labour in received donations for the first time in more than a year.

Mansour, who has a net worth of $2.5 billion, served as transport minister under the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Over the past decade, Mansour has been granted millions of pounds in loans and guarantees by UK Export Finance, part of the Department for International Trade.

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns
UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns
Ex-UK PM David Cameron to teach politics in Abu Dhabi
Ex-UK PM David Cameron to teach politics in Abu Dhabi

UK home secretary's 'crazy rhetoric' fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns
  • Nimco Ali: ‘I don’t want open borders … but you can be strict and still be human and have compassion’
  • Somali-born Ali, who moved to Britain as a child refugee, served under former PM Boris Johnson
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments on migration are driving a surge in racism in the country, the former government adviser on tackling violence against women has said, the Sunday Times reported.

Somali-born Nimco Ali, who resigned from her post, warned that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will lose the next general election “with Suella as his home secretary.”

Ali, 39, moved to the UK as a child refugee. She served as an adviser under the Boris Johnson government but resigned this month after citing complaints about Braverman, who was made home secretary in October.

Braverman has promoted a strong stance on migration, including saying it was her “dream” to be able to deport migrants to Rwanda using a controversial asylum agreement.

Ali said: “When you start to normalize these things it’s really hard to put it back in its box. When you have your home secretary speaking the way she is speaking and being cheered, that is problematic, especially when you’re the first man of color to be prime minister.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying we need stronger borders. For me, I don’t want open borders, that’s not how you run a country, but you can be strict and still be human and have compassion.”

Ali said Braverman’s “crazy rhetoric” had led to her decision to resign, adding: “I don’t know why your ambition is to put people on a flight to Rwanda and get rid of human rights. You are a woman of color.

“I can understand when white able-bodied men say it, but you? Even talking about it now makes me anxious.”

Ali said she had recently suffered two separate incidents of racial abuse in London. “I thought, what is actually going on? Why are people thinking it’s OK to be so openly racist?” she added, describing Braverman’s comments as “legitimizing” racism.

A home secretary source told the Sunday Times: “It’s the home secretary’s duty to be honest with the British people about the scale of the crisis we’re facing on the south coast with the small boats crisis. She makes no apologies for that.”

Ex-UK PM David Cameron to teach politics in Abu Dhabi
Ex-UK PM David Cameron to teach politics in Abu Dhabi
Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents
Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan
  • Salang Tunnel, north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion
  • Not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8:30 p.m.
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

KABUL: At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital Kabul, a local official said Sunday.
The Salang Tunnel, which is around 80 miles north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion. It is a key link between the country’s north and south.
A spokesman for Parwan province, Said Himatullah Shamim, said Saturday night’s tunnel explosion killed at least 19 people, including women and children. He said survivors remain trapped under rubble and that the number of casualties could rise.
It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8:30 p.m.
Parwan’s health department has received 14 dead and 24 injured so far, according to local official Dr. Abdullah Afghan. There are five women and two children among the dead, he said, and the rest are men who are severely burnt and cannot be recognized.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works, Molvi Hamidullah Misbah, said earlier Sunday that the fire was extinguished and that teams were still working to clear the tunnel.

Fuel tanker blast causes massive fire at Afghan-Iran border
Fuel tanker blast causes massive fire at Afghan-Iran border
Gas cylinder blast leaves 9 dead in Kabul
Gas cylinder blast leaves 9 dead in Kabul

