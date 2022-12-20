You are here

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Argentina's captain and forward Lionel Messi (C) holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy on board a bus as he celebrates alongside teammates and supporters after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province. (AFP)
Argentina's players celebrate on board a bus with supporters after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament as they leave Ezeiza International Airport en route to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training centre. (AFP)
Soccer fans surround the bus taking Argentine soccer team that wan the World Cup bus to the Argentina Soccer Association grounds where they will spend the night after landing at Ezeiza airport. (AP)
Argentina's players celebrate on board a bus with supporters after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament as they leave Ezeiza International Airport en route to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training centre in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province. (AFP)
AP

  • Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles
  • The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos”
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.
Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad.
Messi was the first player from the plane carrying the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they walked past a sign that read, “Thank you, champions.”
The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos,” a song that was written by a fan to the tune of an old song by the band and became a popular unofficial anthem for Argentine fans at the World Cup in Qatar.
The newly crowned champions of the world boarded an open top bus and several, including Messi, could be seen singing the words to “Muchachos” while they waited for everyone to get on to travel to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association.
The bus moved at a snail’s pace as fans, many of whom were waving Argentine flags, swarmed the bus on a highway, eager for a glimpse of the players as law enforcement officers tried to keep them at bay.
Throughout the trip, Messi held on the World Cup as players waved to fans and often sang along with them.
It took the bus around one hour to travel approximately 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from the airport to AFA headquarters, where the players were welcomed with fireworks.
They will sleep at AFA headquarters for a few hours before boarding the bus later Tuesday to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that was a sea of people Sunday afternoon after the team won the country’s third World Cup, and its first since 1986.
President Alberto Fernández declared a national holiday Tuesday so the country could celebrate the victory.
The day after the streets of Argentina turned into massive parties following the Sunday victory, many kept a close eye on the flight that brought the players home to celebrate. As the plane got closer to Argentine soil, almost 200,000 people were tracking its path online and news channels gave live coverage of the arrival.
In the afternoon, people started arriving at the airport and outside the AFA headquarters in hopes of getting a glimpse of the team.
Many were also already at the Obelisk, seemingly ready to spend the night there to ensure a prime spot for Tuesday’s festivities.
Several players posted photos of the plane ride on social media.
Messi held the World Cup on the plane. Nicolás Tagliafico, meanwhile, posted a photo of the World Cup buckled into an airplane seat as if it were just another passenger.
As of early Tuesday morning there were no official plans for Fernández, or any other political leaders, to take part in the celebrations despite earlier rumors that the players would go to Government House, which was offered up for the celebrations, according to Security Minister Aníbal Fernández.
The World Cup and the success of the Messi-led squad has brought much-needed good news for a country that has been stuck in economic doldrums for years, is suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates and where almost four-in-10 people live in poverty.
Fernández retweeted several messages of congratulations for the World Cup victory from other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Thank you for this greeting President Putin,” Fernández wrote on Twitter after a telephone call with the Russian leader. “Let the happiness that today unites Argentina with so many countries in the world serve as an example: Our societies need unity and peace.”

Newcastle fans can help Bruno Guimaraes put World Cup disappointment behind him, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle fans can help Bruno Guimaraes put World Cup disappointment behind him, says Eddie Howe
Updated 20 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle fans can help Bruno Guimaraes put World Cup disappointment behind him, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle fans can help Bruno Guimaraes put World Cup disappointment behind him, says Eddie Howe
  • The Brazilian midfielder was rarely used in Qatar, to the surprise of many observers, not least the United faithful who have been blown away by his performances this year
  • More generally, head coach Howe said he will assess the physical and mental health of the players returning from international duty ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth
Updated 20 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United star man Bruno Guimaraes could use some love from Geordie fans as he returns to club duty following his disappointment with Brazil at the World Cup, according to head coach Eddie Howe.

The midfielder was rarely used in Qatar, much to the surprise of many onlookers, not least the Newcastle United faithful who have been blown away by his Premier League performances since he arrived at the club in January.

Amid some criticism of Brazil’s performance at the tournament from the Brazilian media and fans on social media, Howe thinks the time is just right time for Guimaraes to return to St James’ Park and begin to put the international disappointment behind him.

“I would say every player needs some Newcastle love, to feel the positive force of the crowd behind them,” said Howe ahead of the return to competitive action in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

“Bruno is no different and if he can feel that positivity and love for him, I would encourage that. To have that positivity behind you, it makes a huge difference.

“Bruno is fine physically. He was obviously disappointed not to reach the latter stages (of the World Cup) with his country. I think there is an element of disappointment they couldn’t go further as I think their dream was to win.”

Howe added: “It’s important that whatever happened at the World Cup, they now put that behind them and use whatever positive things they can from the competition.”

United return to domestic competition as one of English football’s form sides. They have lost just once since the summer, a late and unfortunate 2-1 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield in late August. They claimed their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round thanks to a penalty-shootout win over Crystal Palace in the last 32, in which Nick Pope became a United star.

But will Pope and the Magpies’ other internationalists be available and fit for selection after their World Cup adventures?

“We’ll wait and see,” said Howe. “I spoke with all the international lads when they came back. Kieran (Trippier) and Nick were very keen to play in the game (against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano last Saturday).

“Those conversations are important because those boys have had not just a physical load from being at the World Cup but the mental side of it can’t be underestimated. I’ll continue those conversations with the other lads and will see where we are.”

One player who is a doubt for Tuesday is Allan Saint-Maximin, even though the Frenchman completed a full 90 minutes for United during the friendly at the weekend.

“I think there is a slight injury; we’ll see how he comes on,” said Howe. “Obviously, after a game things can be sore but they can settle quickly, so hopefully that’s the case.”

Another game day is also set to pass without Alexander Isak being available for selection. Despite scoring two goals in his first three games after becoming the club’s record signing in the summer, he has endured a frustrating spell on Tyneside, after suffering a calf injury while on international duty with Sweden and then a setback that has kept him out of the team since October. The thinking around the club is to make sure he is fully recovered before he returns this time.

“Not much has changed with Alex,” said Howe. “We’re still in the same situation where we are assessing him day-by-day and want to make sure when he returns he returns in the best possible condition.”

Kites down Eagles at World Tennis League in Dubai

Kites down Eagles at World Tennis League in Dubai
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Kites down Eagles at World Tennis League in Dubai

Kites down Eagles at World Tennis League in Dubai
  • World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defeats WTA Champ Caroline Garcia
  • Felix Auger-Aliassime bounces back to defeat Nick Kyrgios
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Kites prevailed over the Eagles 35-27 on the opening night of the World Tennis League in Dubai.

Nick Kyrgios fired an ace on the opening point, and partnering Bianca Andreescu he kept a grip on proceedings to defeat Holger Rune and Eugenie Bouchard (Kites) 6-2 6-3. After a comfortable opening set for the Eagles things tightened up in the second, with just one break of serve against Eugenie Bouchard settling the outcome.

The second match of the evening saw a clash between recent WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia of the Eagles against world number one, WTA Player of the Year and ITF World Champion Iga Swiatek. In a high quality battle it was Swiatek who came out on top with a well-earned 6-3 6-4 victory to level the tie.

The deciding match between Nick Kyrgios and Felix Auger-Aliassime also produced great entertainment as Auger-Aliassime had to fight his way into the match after dropping the opening three games. But he rose well to the challenge and quickly levelled at 3-3 before going on to snatch the set 7-5. A break for 3-2 was then enough to secure a 7-5 6-3 victory for Auger-Aliassime and a 2-1 win for the Kites.

There are three matches in each of the six sessions, featuring a mixed doubles, a women’s singles and men’s singles. Teams get one point for each game they win, plus five bonus points for winning the most games in a match. One point wins the game at deuce, there is no advantage scoring, and if sets are one set each a super tiebreak is played, first to 10. That tiebreak can be won by a single point margin.

Herve Renard: The common link between Morocco success and Saudi promise

Herve Renard: The common link between Morocco success and Saudi promise
Updated 19 December 2022
John Duerden

Herve Renard: The common link between Morocco success and Saudi promise

Herve Renard: The common link between Morocco success and Saudi promise
  • French coach’s 2022 World Cup campaign with Green Falcons recalls Atlas Lions showing 4 years ago in Russia
  • Renard spent three and a half years in Morocco before leaving in the summer of 2019 and swapping Rabat for Riyadh
Updated 19 December 2022
John Duerden

Morocco are the toast of world football having reached the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup, but the journey to the last four did not come out of nowhere and it is one that has been watched closely elsewhere in the region.

Four years ago, the Atlas Lions were placed in a tough group in Russia with Spain, Portugal and Iran but just could not get past the group stage. The story of Saudi Arabia in 2022 sounds similar. The Green Falcons were placed in a tough group in Qatar with Argentina, Poland and Mexico and impressed but could not quite get out of their group.

There is a connection between the two teams and the two tournaments and that is Herve Renard. In 2018, he was in charge of Morocco and now, the Frenchman is in charge of the Green Falcons. He has had quite an impact at this tournament and, as he has a contract in Riyadh until 2027, perhaps in the next one, too.

When he watched the North Africans defeat Portugal in the quarterfinals, Renard must have felt pride in his old team for what they had done over the last month. He must also have felt renewed motivation toward the team he now leads. The parallels are obvious as is the conclusion that can be drawn: What Morocco did in the four years between Russia and Qatar, Saudi Arabia could do between Qatar and the US, Canada and Mexico.

Renard spent three and a half years in Morocco before leaving in the summer of 2019 and swapping Rabat for Riyadh. He saw the Mohammed VI Academy, a world-class training facility that opened in 2009 with top-class facilities, coaching and education. Graduates include now world-famous players such as Azzedine Ounahi, Youssef En-Nesyri and Nayef Aguerd.

The investment made and the patience shown at all levels — the women reached the final of the Women’s African Nations Cup earlier in the year and became the first side from the Arab world to qualify for the Women’s World Cup which will take place next summer — is there for all to see.

This philosophy and policy is not a common one in the Arab world where there are too many federations, clubs and national teams that want results right now and care about little else. Morocco’s success should not only be inspirational in showing how Arab teams can compete with the best in the world but also demonstrate the necessity of putting in hard work behind the scenes.

Saudi Arabia are still on that journey and improvements have been made in recent years. The success of the various youth teams is testament to that. The country’s U-23 team roared to the Asian title in June, lifting the trophy in almost Morocco-like fashion without conceding a single goal. The group was tough enough, containing Japan, the UAE and Tajikistan.

Then came knockout wins over Vietnam, Australia and then a victory over hosts Uzbekistan in the final, to break the hearts of 35,000 passionate home fans. The U-19 and U-20 team are the defending Asian champions too and have won the last two U-20 Arab Cups. All in all, the signs for the future are very good indeed. The country is home to the Asian champions and it could be argued that the Saudi Professional League is the strongest in the entire continent with only Japan as a rival.

For those who have been watching events in the country in the past year or two, the exploits of the team in Qatar did not come as a complete shock. The spectacular and deserved come-from-behind win over Argentina in the opening game was, of course, a major surprise, but most people in the country expected the team to be competitive, if not to actually defeat the team that would go on to be crowned champions.

There was an unfortunate 2-0 loss at the hands of Poland when the West Asian powerhouse performed well but missed a penalty and came up against an inspired goalkeeper. It ended with a 2-1 defeat to Mexico. In a tough group, Saudi Arabia held their own and were close to going through.

Morocco did just that and have something that the Green Falcons clearly do not — a national team squad bursting with players who are based overseas. That has to be the next step for Saudi Arabia, who came into the World Cup with a squad based entirely at home. One positive is that given how the team played there is genuine European interest in some players. Saud Abdulhamid has been linked with clubs in England, Italy and Spain. Mohamed Kanno is also on shopping lists. It will not be easy for the pioneers but if they can find their feet and forge a path to Europe, others will follow.

That is the dream: Stars who go overseas to improve and bring their international experience back when they represent their country, and who also leave opportunities at home for promising youngsters to get some playing time and make names for themselves. Then, the virtuous cycle continues.

Renard would love nothing more than to see some of his players head north. He has already had an influence on Morocco’s success and has already brought respect to football in Saudi Arabia. If history repeats itself then the world should get ready for the Green Falcons in 2026.

Ballon D’or winner Benzema ends France career

Ballon D’or winner Benzema ends France career
France's forward Karim Benzema looks down during a training session ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. AFP
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

Ballon D’or winner Benzema ends France career

Ballon D’or winner Benzema ends France career
  • “I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I wrote my story and ours ends,” Benzema, 35, wrote on Twitter
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

Paris: Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema announced he was ending his international career on Monday, the day after France lost in the World Cup final to Argentina. 
“I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I wrote my story and ours ends,” Benzema, 35, wrote on Twitter.
Benzema, who scored 37 goals for France in 97 appearances, had to withdraw from France’s World Cup squad before their first match due to a left thigh injury. 
The Real Madrid player, who won the Ballon d’Or award in October, had been desperate to feature in Qatar having not been selected when France won the World Cup in Russia four years ago.
He was frozen out of the France team for five and a half years because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sextape involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena.
In a trial last year he was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and fined 75,000 euros ($79,500).
For the Qatar World Cup, coach Didier Deschamps opted not to call up a replacement and France still had depth in their squad, particularly in an attack led by 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe won the World Cup Golden Boot award with eight goals, including a hat-trick in Sunday’s penalty shootout defeat by Argentina following a 3-3 draw at the end of extra time.

Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart

Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart

Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart
  • The partnership agreement with the BFF is part of Saudi Arabia’s drive to strengthen its existing ties with Asian footballing organizations
  • Women’s football in Bangladesh is undergoing a transformation across all levels of the game
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

DOHA: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has kicked on with its quest for international collaborations by teaming up with the sport’s Bangladesh governing body via the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

Inked in the Qatari capital Doha by SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal and his Bangladesh Football Federation counterpart, Kazi Salahuddin ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final, the MoU will see the two Asian federations work together in areas such as women’s football, technical development, football management, talent identification, and refereeing.

The partnership agreement with the BFF is part of Saudi Arabia’s drive to strengthen its existing ties with Asian footballing organizations and support the development of the game. Key areas of the linkup will be centred around youth and women’s football.

Women’s football in Bangladesh is undergoing a transformation across all levels of the game, from grass roots development to refereeing and coaching.

The women’s national team recently made history by lifting the country’s first-ever women’s title after being crowned champions of the South Asian Football Federation Championship.

Al-Misehal said: “Bangladesh is an important partner to Saudi Arabia, and all of us could see during this FIFA World Cup the unbelievable passion they share for football.

“We hope to help transform that passion into further development opportunities to make football across our nations more competitive and played by more youth.”

Salahuddin said: “We are delighted to partner with the SAFF, and we salute Saudi Arabia’s recent progress and constant drive to improve football and sports in general, as evidenced by their win against mighty Argentina during the FIFA World Cup.

“We hope to benefit from this partnership and offer a stronger platform for boys and girls to fulfil their football potential.”

