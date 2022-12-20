You are here

Eight Iraq civilians killed in attack blamed on extremists

Eight Iraq civilians killed in attack blamed on extremists
An Iraqi woman walks along a street in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP

BAGHDAD: Suspected extremists on motorbikes stormed a village north of Baghdad late Monday and killed eight Iraqi civilians, officials said.
There was no immediate claim for the attack but the village was a focus of resistance to the Daesh group during its lightning advance through swathes of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014.
It came a day after Daesh extremists killed nine federal police in an ambush in Kirkuk province further north.
“A group of terrorists on motorbikes attacked the village of Albu Bali from three sides,” the mayor of the district center Al-Khalis, Odai Al-Khadran, told Iraq’s official INA news agency.
“The village is inhabited by farmers... dozens of residents mobilized to defend against the terrorist attack,” he said, adding that eight had been killed and three wounded.
An interior ministry official, who asked not to be identified, blamed IS for the attack, recalling that villagers had formed a paramilitary group to defend their land against the jihadists in 2014.
The defense ministry said it had sent a high-ranking delegation to Diyala province “to throw light on the circumstance of the criminal action.”
Daesh extremists seized large areas of Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” which they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition.
IS lost its last Syrian bastion, near the Iraqi border, in 2019.
Despite the setbacks, which have left Daesh a shadow of its former self, the group can still call on an underground network of between 6,000 and 10,000 fighters to carry out attacks on both sides of the porous border, a UN report said earlier this year.
Last Wednesday a roadside bomb hit a military vehicle killing three Iraqi soldiers in farmland north of Baghdad, the defense ministry said.

Topics: Iraq

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union foreign policy chief and the EU official coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on Tuesday, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan.
IRNA gave no further details about the meeting.
Talks to restore Iran's 2015 nuclear accord have been at a stalemate since September. Western powers accuse the Islamic Republic of raising unreasonable demands after all sides appeared to be nearing a deal.

Children among 547 detained Syrians declared dead — rights monitor

BEIRUT: Ever since Yehya Hijazi and his two sons were detained in 2012 by the Syrian government, their relatives had clung onto the hope they were still alive and might be released one day.
But after a decade of silence from the authorities, their hopes were shattered when the independent Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) monitoring group contacted the Hijazi family to tell them it had obtained death certificates for all three.
“You’re hoping every second that you’ll catch another glimpse of this person whom you love very much, that you’ll hear any news of him,” Yehya’s brother Mohammad told Reuters by phone from northwestern Syria. “Then you hear he’s dead.”
The SNHR said the documents confirming the death of Yehya and his sons were among 547 detainee death certificates issued by the authorities since 2017 that it had obtained from whistleblowers within government departments.
The rights group said the documents provided answers to the fates of hundreds of missing people. Activists hope they will eventually be used in international proceedings against the government, which has been accused by a UN commission of inquiry of crimes against humanity for its detention policies.
The government did not respond to emailed questions about the death certificates obtained by SNHR. Syrian officials have in the past denied accusations of systemic torture and mass executions in jail.
Reuters reviewed 80 of the death certificates, including the three for the Hijazi family, as well as those for a three-year-old girl and her six-year-old sister.
A Syrian human rights lawyer, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, reviewed a sample of the documents. He said the layout, language used and the elements of information included matched other Syrian death certificates.
Mohammad Hijazi said the family had not requested death certificates from the authorities as they lived in areas controlled by the opposition. He added that acquaintances in government-held zones also refused to ask civil registries about deaths, fearing they might be seen as opposed to Damascus.
NO CAUSE OF DEATH
The war in Syria spiralled out of a 2011 uprising against President Bashar Assad’s rule and has killed over 350,000 people, uprooted more than half the population and forced millions abroad as refugees.
Tens of thousands are estimated to have been held in Syrian government detention centers, according to the UN commission. Detainees are often held incommunicado, leaving their families wondering about their whereabouts, or if they are even alive, the commission and families of detainees have said.
International rights groups do not operate openly in Syria and do not have access to detention centers. In August, the UN secretary general’s office recommended establishing a mechanism to determine the fate of missing Syrians, but it has yet to be set up.
The 547 certificates included those for 15 children and 19 women, the SNHR said.
Some of the 80 certificates reviewed by Reuters listed the place of death as military hospitals or military tribunals. Others were vague about the place of death, with “Damascus” or a village on its outskirts. Some were left blank.
The certificates reviewed by Reuters also had significant gaps between the date of the death and when it was recorded in the registry, with most showing a lag of several years and one showing a delay of 10 years.
None of the certificates reviewed by Reuters listed a cause of death. The SNHR said that was the case for all 547.
The rights group said it had matched the names that appeared on the death certificates against wider lists of people detained by the Syrian authorities.
The group was able to reach the families of 23 of the deceased. It said many had suspected their loved ones were dead, but only had confirmation when they saw the death certificates.
Torture and ill treatment in Syrian government prisons remains “systemic,” according to a 2022 report by the UN commission of inquiry on Syria, which noted abuses in detention centers run by non-government factions too.
It said the government was deliberately withholding information from the families of loved ones and has described its detention policies as amounting to crimes against humanity.
WAIT CONTINUES
In 2018, Syrian authorities began updating civil registries in bulk with the death certificates of people who had died in detention but did not directly inform their relatives, the UN commission said.
The government did not respond to questions about why it had not informed relatives of the deceased.
Relatives in government-held areas could find out if their loved-ones had died by requesting their family records from the civil registries. They were not granted access to bodies to bury them, or told where the remains were, according to the commission and the SNHR.
Others have learned of deaths by recognizing their relatives in leaked pictures taken by military photographers working in prisons, the most prominent of whom was code-named Caesar.
In a 2015 interview, Assad dismissed the Caesar photographs as allegations without evidence. Former war crimes prosecutors described the images as clear proof of systematic torture and mass killings.
SNHR director Fadel Abdul Ghany said he hoped the large batch of death certificates would provide some relief to those still waiting to know the fate of their relatives.
But for Mohammad Hijazi, the wait continues.
While he now knows the fate of his brother Yehya, he said 40 more relatives had been arrested by the government in central Syria and the family had no news of them yet.
“I haven’t been able to tell our mother Yehya is dead. I just keep telling her he’s still in jail,” he said.

Topics: Syria

Iranian taxi driver tortured before death, examination after exhumation reveals

LONDON: The family of an Iranian man who died in police custody said an examination carried out after his body was exhumed found signs of severe torture.

Hamed Salahshoor, 23, was declared dead on Nov. 26, four days after he was detained by authorities for allegedly taking part in protests. His family was told he had suffered a heart attack. They said his body showed signs of severe head trauma and that he might have undergone surgery.

Salahshoor, who worked as a taxi driver, had reportedly received “good news” shortly before his death about a successful job application.

A source close to the family told BBC Persian: “A few hours before his arrest, Hamed received the good news that he had got a job at the Ministry of Oil.”

He called his mother to tell her but later that day his taxi was stopped by authorities between the cities of Izeh and Isfahan, and he was detained.

On Nov. 30, his father was forced to sign a document saying his son had died of a heart attack, Salahshoor’s cousins told the BBC. They added that security forces had threatened other members of the family and they were forbidden from holding a public funeral.

The cousins said that the funeral took place at night, 18 miles from Izeh, with only Salahshoor’s parents present. The family had the body exhumed the following day.

The source told the BBC: “His face was smashed. His nose, jaw and chin were broken. His torso, from his neck to his navel and over his kidneys, was stitched up.

“They buried Hamed with his clothes and shoes on. His body was not straight. And they claim they are Muslims.”

Salahshoor is just one of at least 502 people believed to have died at the hands of the regime since widespread public protests began in September, following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. She died in police custody three days after she was detained by the country’s morality police for improperly wearing her hijab.

As many as 18,450 people have been arrested. A small number have already been executed and many more face the death penalty for their parts in the protests. Torture and other forms of ill-treatment of the detained reportedly are commonplace.

“I’d never been beaten this much in the 19 years of my life but to the last minute I did not express remorse and I did not cry,” said 19-year-old Yalda Aghafazli, who was detained in October, following her release the following month. She was found dead at her home on Nov. 18. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Another young protester, 16-year-old Arshia Emamgholizadeh, committed suicide six days after being released in November. A source told the BBC he was tortured and given pills by authorities while in detention.

Seyed Mohammed Hosseini, a prisoner on death row, has also been severely tortured, according to his lawyer.

“He was beaten while tied up and blindfolded, he was tasered and beaten on the soles of his feet with a metal rod,” Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said on Monday.

 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Berlin steps in to help Athens, Ankara mend ties

ANKARA: A surprise high-ranking meeting in Brussels between Turkiye, Greece and Germany has raised hopes that strained ties between Athens and Ankara can be improved through the mediation of the EU’s political and economic powerhouse.

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, German Chancellery Foreign and Security Policy Adviser Jens Ploetner and Greek Prime Ministry Diplomatic Office Director Anna-Maria Boura met in an effort to strengthen communication channels between Turkiye and Greece, two NATO allies.

No further information was released about the Berlin-brokered meeting that was held at the office of the German representation to the EU.

The meeting followed recent threats by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Ankara’s newly tested domestic short-range ballistic missile, Tayfun, could hit Athens if “it doesn’t stay calm” and if Athens “arms the islands.”

Turkiye and Greece have disagreed over several deep-rooted issues ranging from overflights to the military buildup in the Greek islands near Turkiye’s coastline, the exploration of mineral resources in the Aegean and competing claims for offshore waters.

Previous agreements between the two countries required that the islands remain demilitarized.

Erdogan repeatedly issued direct threats over the Greek military presence on the islands, saying: “We might suddenly come one night.”

The Greek Foreign Ministry, however, released a statement in early December: “The statements made by Turkish officials on the demilitarization of the Aegean islands have been repeatedly rejected in their entirety on the basis of a series of arguments, which are also contained in the relevant letters that Greece has sent to the UN secretary-general.”

During the dispute, Germany has always tried to appease the two NATO partners and act as a mediator in the standoff.

In October, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Ankara to end its threats against Greece over the islands and called on both sides to solve the dispute through international law.

Jannes Tessmann, head of Germany’s Stiftung Mercator’s Istanbul office, said that Germany has a strong interest in resolving the Mediterranean conflict between Greece and Turkiye for a number of reasons.

“However, there are reasons not to have high expectations of the talks: Elections in both countries make concessions difficult. Moreover, Germany has lost credibility as a mediator after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s last visit to Turkiye and Greece. Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu accused her of partisanship,” Tessmann told Arab News.

During a joint press conference in Istanbul last July, the Turkish and German foreign ministers argued over disputes between Ankara and Athens, with Cavusoglu claiming that Germany had lost its impartiality in mediating between Turkiye and Greece.

According to Tessmann, there are few countries outside the EU with which Germany has as close a relationship as Turkiye.

Therefore, developments in Turkiye often have a direct impact on Germany, economically, socially and politically, he said.

From this perspective, experts note that any normalization of ties between Ankara and Athens could deepen cooperation prospects in other spheres and would bring benefits to all.

Kristian Brakel, head of office at the Heinrich Boll Foundation Turkiye, said that the meeting was a promising step toward getting the parties back to the table.

“With elections upcoming in both countries in 2023, for now deconfliction is the priority,” he told Arab News.

“I believe neither country wants a real conflict, so agreeing on a simple mechanism or some red lines that would ensure that heated rhetoric will not lead to accidental clashes would be worth a lot,” he added.

In a situation where NATO is needed more than ever, Brakel added that Germany, as an ally to both Turkiye and Greece, is interested in building cohesion against Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

Tessmann agreed, saying that Russia’s war has increased Turkiye’s importance as a geopolitical actor and NATO partner.

“Decision-makers in Europe are aware of this, but the eastern Mediterranean conflict makes constructive cooperation with Turkiye difficult on many other levels,” he added.

Communication channels between Athens and Ankara closed, especially after Erdogan said that Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis “no longer exists” for him after the latter reportedly lobbied to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye during his visit to the US.

Ebru Turhan, associate professor of European Studies at Turkish-German University, drew attention to earlier attempts by Germany under Angela Merkel to mediate between the two NATO allies.

“During 2020-2021, Germany served as a central mediator between Greece and Turkiye in the mitigation of the so-called east Med crisis,” she told Arab News.

“Due to its balanced stance toward both countries and its rejection of imposing hard sanctions on Turkiye, the then German federal government was perceived as a credible mediator by Ankara,” she added.

However, after Scholz’s visit to Athens in October and the prospects of an arms deal between Athens and Berlin, Turhan said that Germany’s role as a trustworthy and balanced crisis manager deteriorated in the eyes of Turkish political elite and mass media.

“With a nuanced and constructive approach both toward Turkiye and Greece, the German federal government could regain its role as a balanced and reliable mediator in the east Med crisis,” she said.

“This would also moderate and weaken the politicization and mediatization of German-Turkish relations ahead of upcoming Turkish elections, and improve German-Turkish bilateral relations,” Turhan added.

In order to restore their strained relations, Turhan said that Greece and Turkiye should focus on depoliticizing and removing media influence from their dialogue.

“The political elite in both countries should negotiate and deliberate on common challenges behind closed doors in a professional setting rather than reverting to harsh public statements — what we also call megaphone diplomacy,” she said.

Topics: Turkiye Greece Germany Recep Tayyip Erdogan Annalena Baerbock Mevlut Cavusoglu

Global cooperation, shared responsibilities key to tackling global refugee, migrant crisis: Egypt

CAIRO: Global cooperation and the sharing of responsibilities were essential in tackling the global refugee and migrant crisis, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement on Sunday to mark International Migrants Day, the Egyptian government highlighted its approach to hosting 9 million refugees and migrants.

The annual awareness event aims of highlight the rights and challenges of migrants and their contribution to the communities in which they live.

The ministry said that partnerships with countries of origin, transit, and destination, as well as regional and multilateral organizations, were required to ensure the establishment of clear and fair rules on asylum and migration, the reduction of forced displacement, and the promotion of integration.

This in turn, it added, led to the promotion of tolerance and the spread of a culture of peace, understanding, and acceptance of others.

The ministry statement noted the importance of addressing the root causes of illegal immigration and the need to empower youth and adapt their skills to the requirements of internal and external job markets.

Egypt’s strategy on migration was linked to related international treaties, and the statement pointed out that refugees arriving in Egypt had found the country to be a safe haven, offering them basic services and freedom of movement.

In accordance with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and in line with its international commitments, the Egyptian government had set up a national coordinating committee for combating and preventing illegal immigration and people trafficking, and through legislation aimed to raise awareness of the issues and help support the work of agencies.

According to the UN, although migrants and displaced people were among the most vulnerable and marginalized groups in society, they were often found to be a source of prosperity, innovation, and sustainable development in their countries of origin and transit as well as host nations.

The International Organization for Migration has estimated that more than 35,000 migrants had died or disappeared since 2014 with most disappearances thought to have occurred during detention, deportation, or because of people trafficking.

Topics: Egypt International Migrants Day

