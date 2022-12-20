Saudi Energy Minister discusses clean energy efforts with European delegation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss the Kingdom’s sustainability efforts and the vitality of cooperation.

The conference took place in the minister’s office in Riyadh on Tuesday and was led by its Chair David James McEllister.

The attendees reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts towards its pursuit of leading the transformation in the field of energy through local and regional initiatives.

The meeting particularly focused on the Kingdom’s performance in the field of clean energy technologies to control hydrocarbon emissions and promote renewable energy sources.

Efforts of the Saudi Green initiative and Middle East Green initiative were also evaluated during the get-together in Riyadh.

In addition, they went over the Saudi efforts in managing emissions through capturing, using, recycling and storing of carbon within the carbon circular economy approach, as well as its plan of action to become the world's largest clean hydrogen exporter.

The minister further emphasized the importance of collaboration between Middle East exporters and European consumers to boost their efforts and aid in their advancement.

The Saudi minister also acquainted the delegation with the county’s efforts to support and encourage innovation in the energy sector.

“Climate action will enhance competitiveness, spark innovation, and create millions of high-quality jobs,” noted prince Mohamed ibn Salman bin Abdelaziz.

He added: “young people, both in the Kingdom and in the world, are demanding a cleaner, greener and more inclusive future and we owe it to them to deliver on this.”

Saudi Arabia has been taking a number of initiatives in the area of clean energy, with millions of dollars being pumped into developing green technology to produce sustainable solutions as part of its net-zero goals.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman last year announced the Saudi Green Initiative and since then more than 60 initiatives have been activated to help Kingdom achieve the three targets of reducing emissions, afforestation, and land and sea protection.

During this year's SGI Forum which was held in tandem with COP27 in November, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We are ushering in a new green era for the region; in which we are collectively leading and reaping its fruits, in our joint belief that the effects of climate change are not limited to the natural environment only, but also to the economy and security of our nations.”