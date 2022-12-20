You are here

Saudi Energy Minister discusses clean energy efforts with European delegation

Saudi Energy Minister discusses clean energy efforts with European delegation
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee. (SPA))
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss the Kingdom’s sustainability efforts and the vitality of cooperation.

The conference took place in the minister’s office in Riyadh on Tuesday and was led by its Chair David James McEllister.  

The attendees reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts towards its pursuit of leading the transformation in the field of energy through local and regional initiatives.   

The meeting particularly focused on the Kingdom’s performance in the field of clean energy technologies to control hydrocarbon emissions and promote renewable energy sources.   

Efforts of the Saudi Green initiative and Middle East Green initiative were also evaluated during the get-together in Riyadh.   

In addition, they went over the Saudi efforts in managing emissions through capturing, using, recycling and storing of carbon within the carbon circular economy approach, as well as its plan of action to become the world's largest clean hydrogen exporter.  

The minister further emphasized the importance of collaboration between Middle East exporters and European consumers to boost their efforts and aid in their advancement.    

The Saudi minister also acquainted the delegation with the county’s efforts to support and encourage innovation in the energy sector.   

“Climate action will enhance competitiveness, spark innovation, and create millions of high-quality jobs,” noted prince Mohamed ibn Salman bin Abdelaziz. 

He added: “young people, both in the Kingdom and in the world, are demanding a cleaner, greener and more inclusive future and we owe it to them to deliver on this.” 

Saudi Arabia has been taking a number of initiatives in the area of clean energy, with millions of dollars being pumped into developing green technology to produce sustainable solutions as part of its net-zero goals.  

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman last year announced the Saudi Green Initiative and since then more than 60 initiatives have been activated to help Kingdom achieve the three targets of reducing emissions, afforestation, and land and sea protection.

During this year's SGI Forum which was held in tandem with COP27 in November, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We are ushering in a new green era for the region; in which we are collectively leading and reaping its fruits, in our joint belief that the effects of climate change are not limited to the natural environment only, but also to the economy and security of our nations.” 

Topics: ESG

SINGAPORE: China's crude oil imports from Russia rose 17 percent in November from a year earlier, as Chinese refiners rushed to secure more cargoes ahead of a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations on Dec. 5.

The jump made Russia the top oil supplier for China ahead of Saudi Arabia.

Arrivals of Russian crude, including oil pumped through the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, amounted to 7.81 million tonnes last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

That is equivalent to 1.9 million barrels per day, compared to 1.82 million bpd in October and 1.63 million tonnes in the same period last year.

From Dec. 5, the EU banned imports of Russian crude oil and G7 nations introduced a cap of $60 a barrel on Russian oil in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

Steep discounts of Russian crude oil, however, still attracted Chinese buyers in November, especially the independent refiners in the oil refining hub of Shandong, although some state-owned refiners began scaling back purchases due to concerns about Western sanctions on Moscow.

China's imports from Saudi Arabia totaled 6.62 million tonnes in November, or 1.61 million bpd. That was down 11 percent from a year ago.

Analysts expected Saudi Arabia's market share in China to stay firm or even pick up in the future after China's President Xi Jinping pledged to do more energy deals with the world's top oil exporter.

The customs data on Tuesday also showed that crude oil imports from Malaysia almost tripled in November from 2021. The South East Asian country is a transfer point for sanctioned shipments originating from Iran and Venezuela.

Tanker tracking specialist Vortexa Analytics estimated that Chinese imports of Iranian oil may have hit a monthly record of nearly 4.7 million tonnes in November.

But customs data showed no imports from Venezuela or Iran.

Crude shipments from the US reached 1.05 million tonnes year in November, the highest level since January, as buyers took advantage of sizable arbitrage profits following the increase of shale oil production and reserves sales in the US.

Topics: Saudi Oil Russia China

RIYADH: The UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank has launched a new sustainability-linked current account for corporate clients in an effort to help companies achieve environmental, social, and corporate governance objectives.   

As with traditional current accounts, FAB corporate clients will be able to use their sustainable accounts to retain their intraday liquidity for business needs, and to carry out daily payables and receivables, the bank said in a press release.  

Meanwhile, FAB said it will ensure that cash amounts held in the account are used to fund sustainable projects based on FAB’s Sustainable Finance Framework.  

Landmark Retail, an omnichannel retailer, is the first corporate to open a sustainable current account with FAB in line with its commitment to convert its Treasury products to sustainable ones, it said.  

This comes as FAB is growing its portfolio of ESG-linked products and services, including sustainability-linked loans and green bonds. It was among the first in the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council to issue a green bond in 2017 and to join the global Net-Zero Banking Alliance in 2021.  

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, head of Global Banking UAE & Global Head of Government, Sovereigns & Public Sector at FAB, said, “We are pleased to partner with Landmark Retail in piloting our new sustainable account offering in the UAE. This partnership demonstrates our staunch commitment to key stakeholders in our core market as they embark on strategic and operational shifts necessary to deliver on their ESG aspirations.”   

ALEC to acquire Target Engineering  

Dubai-government-owned ALEC Engineering and Construction has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Target Engineering, a subsidiary of Arabtec, which was dissolved by shareholders in 2020.   

The deal will see the joint turnovers of the companies hitting $2 billion.   

As part of the deal, ALEC, which is owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai, will acquire Target’s assets, including 30 marine vessels, 52,000 sq. m of fabrication facilities, and its 11,000-strong workforce, the company said in a press release.   

Additionally, the deal will allow ALEC to hold Target’s controlling stake in IDROTEC srl, an Italian specialized marine design engineering firm known for its specialist marine, hydraulic and environmental design for the oil and gas sector and marine developments, the statement added.   

“ALEC has an established track record of continuously enhancing the skills and capabilities within the organization, and leveraging this expertise to enter into, and become a market leader in new market segments,” said ALEC CEO Kez Taylor.   

He said bringing Target Engineering within their fold is a move that plays to both these objectives as their specialist skillsets in oil and gas, energy — including renewables, marine, and industrial construction — perfectly augment ALEC’s own capabilities.   

Deyaar launches $82-million projects in Al Furjan   

Dubai-based real estate firm Deyaar Development plans to launch three new projects in Al Furjan worth around 300 million dirhams ($82 million). These projects will comprise 400 residential units and hotel apartments, consisting of one, two and three bedrooms, the company said in a press release.   

Deyaar’s first project in Al Furjan will be Amalia Residences, with the remaining two projects set to be announced in 2023.   

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: “We are pleased to announce the expansion of our growing portfolio of residential and hotel projects in conjunction with the launch of our presence in Al Furjan through three distinct projects. Each development will add significant value to the growing and vibrant area. These projects embody Dubai’s elegant lifestyle and will bring unique housing options to the Al Furjan area.”   

The company said Amalia Residences project will have a variety of modern and spacious residential units with a wide range of amenities for residents.   

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market, in which the Dubai Islamic Bank owns a majority stake, Deyaar Development owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate units spread across several prominent areas in Dubai.  

Topics: UAE fab bank Investment Deyaar

RIYADH: Oman Investment Authority, the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, aims to spend 1.9 billion rials ($4.95 billion) on investment projects in 2023, state media reported on Tuesday. 

The OIA said the financing will come from the local and foreign private sectors, from financing institutions, or from the agency itself or its subsidiaries. 

Investment 

The OIA has also reportedly joined a group of foreign investors to invest $214 million in Group14 Technologies, a battery materials manufacturing company based in the US. Group14 develops lithium-silicon battery materials and aims to replace the standard lithium-ion batteries.  

According to a Fast Company report, Group14 has stated that it had secured a total of $614 million in its Series C investment round with the latest funding infusions. Some of the key investors in Group14 Technologies include SK Materials and Porsche.  

The report stated that OIA intends to incorporate Oman into the firm’s worldwide supply chain through its investment in Group14 Technologies. The firm also added that the consortium behind the recent additional funding included Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, and Molicel. 

State budget 

The state’s general budget for 2023 will be approved at an oil price of $55 per barrel, local media reported quoting a Finance Ministry statement on Tuesday. 

The ministry estimates that the 2023 budget deficit will amount to about 1.3 billion rials, constituting 11 percent of total revenues and 3 percent of the gross domestic product. 

Preliminary estimates for the 2023 budget show that total public spending is estimated at 12.950 billion rials, up by 7 percent from the approved spending in the 2022 budget. 

Topics: Oman budget economy

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia successfully emerges from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels and businesses in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah are experiencing a revival thanks to an increased flow of Umrah pilgrims.  

The Kingdom's hotel, restaurant, transportation, food and commercial sectors have benefited from the influx of Umrah pilgrims, according to a Saudi Press Agency report. It said that ready-made clothes were the most demanded goods among pilgrims, along with gifts and Zamzam water. 

The economic benefits result from steps taken to make the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah more accessible to pilgrims, including lifting COVID-19 and age restrictions, extending the duration of Umrah visas from 30 to 90 days, and reversing the need to be accompanied by a male guardian.  

Since the start of this year’s season, the Kingdom has issued 4 million Umrah visas for pilgrims from around the world, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said last week.  

Also, in September, the ministry launched a new unified government platform through which pilgrims can plan and book their visits to Makkah and Madinah.  

The platform provides a wide range of services and information for pilgrims and visitors, enabling them to perform their Umrah rituals easily. It is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to better the quality of services provided and enrich the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims.  

Speaking about the platform at the Umrah+ Connect event in London last month, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said: “Saudi Arabia is eager to serve the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims from all over the world, and this is why we have also worked to digitize the process for all visa types.”  

Of all the industries impacted by the pandemic, the hospitality sector was the worst hit in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, as in all other territories.  

In 2020, hotel occupancy rates declined to 49 percent in Riyadh from 60 percent in 2019. Likewise, Makkah witnessed a decline from 61 percent to 25 percent, and Jeddah from 58 percent to 37 percent, according to professional services firm Deloitte.  

However, reports from global hospitality data provider STR showed that Saudi Arabia’s hotel industry continues on its trajectory to a full recovery. While occupancy and room tariffs in Riyadh in October hit their highest levels for any month since March 2022, Jeddah hotel occupancy exceeded pre-pandemic levels in November.  

A report by Colliers International, released in June, expects Makkah and Madinah to see the addition of 110,000 rooms by 2030 to cater to pilgrims.  

Over 100,000 rooms are expected to be supplied across the Gulf Cooperation Council region by 2026, with the total supply estimated to exceed 1 million rooms, Colliers International said.   

The large majority will be in Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE.  

If planned mega projects in Makkah and Madinah are taken into account, these projects would require approximately 50,000 further skilled and trained hospitality professionals by 2030, the consultancy said.  

When working on their post-recovery plan, Saudi Arabia factored in tourism as a major sector to focus on.   

Speaking at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh last month, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb announced that the Kingdom is offering investment opportunities worth $6 trillion in the travel and tourism sector through to 2030.  

“We built our tourism industry against the backdrop of a global disaster (COVID-19 pandemic). And we now have $6 trillion of investment opportunities through 2030,” said Al-Khateeb.  

He added: “We value collaboration. We have proved that it will work. Our shared commitment to partnerships will drive the global industry forward. Saudi Arabia is reimagining tourism, making use of the power of partnership and ensuring that no one is left behind.”  

In an October report, the World Tourism Organization listed Saudi Arabia as top of the G20 countries for the flow rating of international tourists in the first seven months of 2022.  

Topics: Umrah Makkah Madinah hospitality hotels

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by uncertainty over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China. 

Brent crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.65 percent, at $80.30 a barrel by 1035 GMT, adding to a 76-cent gain in the previous session. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1, or 1.31 percent, to $76.19 after climbing 90 cents on Monday. 

Oil prices have been buoyed by US plans announced last week to buy up to 3 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after this year's record release of 180 million barrels. 

A weaker dollar has also supported prices, making oil cheaper for those holding other currencies. 

"Oil prices could see further upside, as we expect physical markets to tighten further on the back of supply constraints and stronger global demand," Qatari bank QNB said in a note, predicting prices at $90-$115 a barrel in the coming quarters. 

Rising supply from Kuwait, Russia to weigh on Asia fuel oil in 2023 

Asia is expected to be flooded with more fuel oil supplies in 2023 as Kuwait's new Al-Zour refinery ramps up output and as Russia diverts record volumes from Europe to the East ahead of sanctions. 

Higher supplies are expected to weigh on Asia's fuel oil prices and refiners' margins next year amid steady demand from the ship fueling and power generation sectors. 

The 615,000 barrels-per-day Al Zour refinery, which started exporting products in November, is poised to be a major supplier of very-low sulfur fuel oil, commonly used for ship refueling, known as bunkering. 

Once fully operational, the refinery will export between 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes of VLSFO per month, meeting 8 percent to 10 percent of Asia's demand if the supplies flow East, according to industry sources and Reuters calculations. 

Meanwhile, high-sulfur fuel oil has also come under pressure since May as Russian barrels flooded Asia after Western sanctions following their invasion of Ukraine. Asian refiners’ crack spread for the product fell to an all-time low in October.  

Asia's fuel oil imports from Russia rose to a record of 736,000 bpd in October and were at 410,000 tons as of Dec. 13, data from Kpler showed, ahead of a complete European Union ban on Russian imports on Feb. 5. 

Russia's Transneft receives Polish and German requests for oil 

Russia's Transneft has received requests from Poland and Germany for oil in 2023, the state oil pipeline monopoly's head told Rossiya-24 TV, adding that supplies via the Druzhba pipeline's southern spur are expected to hold steady next year. 

The EU has pledged to stop buying Russian oil via maritime routes from Dec. 5, with Western nations also imposing price caps on Russian crude oil, but the Druzhba pipeline remains exempt from sanctions. 

Transneft's comments are at odds with suggestions last month that Poland aimed to abandon a deal to buy Russian crude. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia China

