RIYADH: The Al-Murabba zone said its fond farewells to the Riyadh Season on Sunday after offering visitors international menus and high-end hospitality.
Al-Murabba diversified visitors’ experiences through eight international restaurants and two international cafes boasting dishes from Italy, Japan, France, and China.
It also hosted famous chefs to present the best cuisine, while entertainment options included various types of music, and of course heritage on the doorstep.
The zone welcomed visitors wanting refreshment after visiting the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, with gardens and attractively illuminated corridors nearby leading the inquisitive to the restaurants with seating areas both inside and out.
Restaurants to entice visitors to Al-Murabba included The Maine Mayfair, which served American and French food; Nakahara, with its Japanese-style barbecue dishes; and Trattoria 13 Gobbi, which offered innovative Italian menus.
La California Cafe, from the French city of Cannes, served international dishes, while Ho Lee Fook gave visitors traditional Chinese food served in a modern way. Carbone served American-Italian food in a late-1950s European style, and L’Eclair De Genie was the place to go for French pastries.
The restaurants have provided visitors to Al-Murabba with the best of gourmet cooking from around the world since the opening of the attraction on Nov. 3.
Al-Murabba says farewell to Riyadh Season
https://arab.news/maypd
Al-Murabba says farewell to Riyadh Season
- Al-Murabba hosted famous chefs to present the best cuisine, while entertainment options included various types of music, and of course heritage on the doorst
RIYADH: The Al-Murabba zone said its fond farewells to the Riyadh Season on Sunday after offering visitors international menus and high-end hospitality.