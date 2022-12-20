You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban free two Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’: US

Taliban free two Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’: US

Taliban free two Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’: US
The Taliban have freed two Americans in detention in Afghanistan, the State Department said Tuesday, on the same day that the militant regime faced condemnation for banning women at universities. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vc4x

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Taliban free two Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’: US

Taliban free two Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’: US
  • "This was not part of any swap of prisoners or detainees," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters
  • He said that confidentiality rules forbade him from offering more details on the two Americans
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Taliban have freed two Americans in detention in Afghanistan, the State Department said Tuesday, on the same day that the militant regime faced condemnation for banning women at universities.
“This, we understand, to have been a goodwill gesture on the part of the Taliban. This was not part of any swap of prisoners or detainees. There was no money that exchanged hands,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Price said that confidentiality rules forbade him from offering more details on the two Americans.
The release came on the same day that the Taliban banned women from universities, drawing strong condemnation from the United States, which warned it would impose costs on the Islamist militants.
“The irony of them granting us a goodwill gesture on a day where they undertake a gesture like this to the Afghan people, it’s not lost on us.” Price said. “But it is a question for the Taliban themselves regarding the timing of this.”
The United States has repeatedly condemned the Taliban’s track record since the militants swept back to power last year when President Joe Biden pulled out US troops, leading the two-decade-old Western-backed government to collapse.
But the Biden administration said that the Taliban were largely helpful during the takeover on letting out US citizens.

Topics: US Afghanistan Taliban prisoners

Related

Taliban-led Afghan administration suspends female students from universities
Middle-East
Taliban-led Afghan administration suspends female students from universities
‘Fear and panic’ among residents in Bannu as Pakistan Taliban hostage crisis continues
World
‘Fear and panic’ among residents in Bannu as Pakistan Taliban hostage crisis continues

Pole killed fighting in Ukraine buried as hero of 2 nations

Pole killed fighting in Ukraine buried as hero of 2 nations
Updated 10 sec ago

Pole killed fighting in Ukraine buried as hero of 2 nations

Pole killed fighting in Ukraine buried as hero of 2 nations
Updated 10 sec ago
WARSAW: A Polish man who died fighting in Ukraine was buried in his native soil Tuesday as weeping mourners praised him as a hero of two nations.
The body of Daniel Sztyber, 35, of Warsaw, lay in a coffin covered in Poland’s white-and-red flag. Young Ukrainians draped in their nation’s flag and aging World War II veterans joined Sztyber’s parents, sister and childhood friends in mourning him.
At the graveside in Warsaw’s Powązki Cemetery, the resting place of illustrious Poles, Sztyber was praised as a freedom fighter in a long Polish tradition of sacrifice.
It is illegal for Poles to fight in foreign armies, but some have volunteered to help defend Ukraine during Russia’s invasion. Poles, like other foreigners who have decided to take part in a war that technically isn’t theirs, feel they are fighting to defend the free world against the menace of a reawakened Russian imperialism.
It is not clear how many Poles or volunteers from other nations have died while serving in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has made the number of their soldiers killed during the war public.
Poland’s government also cannot say. It does not keep count of those who die in Ukraine because they are acting alone, said Arkadiusz Puławski, a representative from a security department in the Polish prime minister’s office.
No Poles have been prosecuted for going to fight in Ukraine.
Polish army soldiers stood in tribute at Sztyber’s graveside Tuesday, an act that is meant to show respect for the fallen but does not reflect an endorsement of deciding to fight in Ukraine’s war, Puławski said.
The Polish fighter’s father, Mirosław Sztyber, said at his son’s graveside that he hadn’t meant to speak but couldn’t hold back. He said Daniel died while trying to save a comrade and suffered excruciating pain during the last three hours of his life.
According to Polish media reporters, Sztyber was killed in a battle with the Russians in the Luhansk region in late November.
A representative of the Ukrainian Embassy was among those at the funeral, calling Sztyber a “hero of Ukraine,” and telling the mourners that “we join you in your pain.”
Speaking earlier to The Associated Press, the father recalled the last message he sent his son.
“I wrote to him to be brave, that he is fighting the army of darkness and is on the side of good. And he wrote me: Thank you, dad.”
“I respect what he did and have respected it from the beginning. He made his choice fully aware that he was taking a risk, but he wanted a free nation, protection of Poland, Europe and the world,” Mirosław Sztyber said.
It isn’t clear how many Poles have joined Americans, Belarusians, Georgians and others who have made the war in Ukraine their struggle too.
Puławski said the Polish government believes the number of Poles fighting in Ukraine is marginal, and that Russia exaggerates the numbers as part of a propaganda effort.
“They would like to show that they are not losing against Ukrainians but against somebody else,” he said.
He also said that Russia accuses Poles of deploying military manpower in order to be able to invade Ukraine in the future, a falsehood meant to create divisions between Poles and Ukrainians.

ASEAN MPs call for urgent rescue of Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water

ASEAN MPs call for urgent rescue of Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water
Updated 20 December 2022
SHEANY YASUKO LAI & MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN

ASEAN MPs call for urgent rescue of Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water

ASEAN MPs call for urgent rescue of Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water
  • Activist says 3 dead on vessel that left Bangladesh Nov. 25
  • Sri Lanka navy rescued 104 Rohingya in another boat Sunday
Updated 20 December 2022
SHEANY YASUKO LAI & MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN

JAKARTA/COLOMBO: Southeast Asian lawmakers urged countries in the region on Tuesday to urgently rescue Rohingya refugees, including women and children, who have been adrift for weeks on a boat off the coasts of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India.

The vessel sailed from Cox’s Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh on Nov. 25 reportedly carrying at least 160 refugees. The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, and activists have warned that some of those onboard have died from a lack of food and drinking water.

“We urgently call on ASEAN member states and other countries in the region to fulfill their humanitarian obligations and launch search and rescue operations for the boat if it enters their waters, and to allow for the proper disembarkation of the refugees,” Eva Sundari, a board member of the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, said in a statement.

“Neglecting the people on the boat is nothing short of an affront to humanity.”

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist in Cox’s Bazar whose sister and niece are onboard the boat, told Arab News that at least two children and one woman have died.

“There’s no one to rescue them,” he said. “There are 160 people on the boat … they may die of dehydration and starvation.”

The number of Rohingya refugees attempting to cross the Andaman Sea from overcrowded camps in Bangladesh to another host country has been on the rise since last year, according to the UNHCR. Earlier this month, 154 refugees on a boat were rescued by a Vietnamese offshore company and handed over to the Myanmar navy.

On Sunday, 104 people onboard another vessel were rescued by the Sri Lanka navy off the coast of Kankesanthurai. They are being held at the Mirihana Immigration Detention Center, about 10 km from the capital Colombo, Kankesanthurai police officer M. Ratnayake told Arab News.

They appeared in court on Monday as Sri Lankan officials sought to determine the next step, though their case is now pending until Jan. 2.

Sri Lanka, which is not party to the 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 protocol, does not have laws or mechanisms for the permanent resettlement of refugees.

“The government should work together with (the) UNHCR and find temporary accommodation for the refugees until they are fixed in permanent shelters either in Lanka or abroad,” Colombo-based lawyer Shiraz Noordeen, who is representing the Rohingya refugees, told Arab News.

“There is a pressing need for Sri Lanka to sign the treaty on refugees with (the) UNHCR to facilitate the movement of such cases.”

The plight of the Rohingya refugees stems from decades of persecution in their home country Myanmar. In 2017, over 730,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh following a crackdown by the Myanmar military that the UN said amounted to genocide.

Nearly 2,000 people, mostly Rohingya, have traveled by sea between January and November this year from Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to the UNHCR — a sixfold increase since 2021. At least 119 of them have died or were reported missing.

“Authorities from ASEAN member states must immediately launch search and rescue operations. For the sake of humanity. ASEAN countries … that intersect the territory of the Indian Ocean should at this time have short-term and long-term plans to rescue them,” Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid told Arab News.

“But the priority right now is to find clarity on their whereabouts and fate, as well as rescue them.”

Topics: ASEAN Rohingya refugees Thailand Malaysia Indonesia

Related

First group of Rohingya leaves Bangladesh for resettlement in US
World
First group of Rohingya leaves Bangladesh for resettlement in US
On remote Bangladeshi island, Rohingya refugee children find healing in art
World
On remote Bangladeshi island, Rohingya refugee children find healing in art

Three dead as blast shuts part of Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline

Three dead as blast shuts part of Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

Three dead as blast shuts part of Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline

Three dead as blast shuts part of Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline
  • The flow of gas through a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline that takes gas from Russia's Arctic to Europe via Ukraine had been halted
  • Governor of the Republic of Chuvashia told state TV that three people, who were carrying out servicing work, have died in the accident
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: A blast ripped through a gas pipeline in central Russia, killing three people and disrupting some of the limited amount of Russian gas that is still reaching Europe, local officials said on Tuesday.
The flow of gas through a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline that takes gas from Russia’s Arctic to Europe via Ukraine had been halted as of 1:50 p.m. (1050 GMT), the local officials said on the Telegram messaging app.
Oleg Nikolayev, governor of the Republic of Chuvashia, told state TV that three people, who were carrying out servicing work, have died in the accident, while another, a driver, “was in a state of shock.”
He said it was unclear when gas supplies via the pipeline could resume, and authorities were trying to work that out.
The Chuvashia regional Emergencies Ministry said an explosion had ripped through the pipeline during planned maintenance work near the village of Kalinino, about 150 km (90 miles) west of the Volga city of Kazan. It said the resulting gas flare had been extinguished.
The pipeline, built in the 1980s, enters Ukraine via the Sudzha metering point, currently the main route for Russian gas to reach Europe.
Europe’s gas prices have surged this year after Russia cut exports through its main gas pipeline route into Germany, leaving only pipelines via Ukraine to ship Russian gas to European consumers.
The head office of the state-owned gas producer Gazprom and its local branch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gazprom said earlier on Tuesday it expected to pump 43 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine through Sudzha in the next 24 hours, a volume in line with recent days.
Forward prices on the Dutch TTF hub rose following the news. The benchmark TTF front-month contract was up 1.10 euros at 108.10 euro per megawatt hour by 1347 GMT. It had traded around 105 euros/MWh earlier in the day.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict gas pipeline Blast

Related

Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK
World
Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK
Oil Updates — Oil prices gain; Rising supply from Kuwait, Russia to weigh on Asia fuel
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Oil prices gain; Rising supply from Kuwait, Russia to weigh on Asia fuel

India prepares to open UAE branch of prestigious technology institute

India prepares to open UAE branch of prestigious technology institute
Updated 20 December 2022

India prepares to open UAE branch of prestigious technology institute

India prepares to open UAE branch of prestigious technology institute
  • IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus plans to start operations in September 2024
  • Expansion is part of India-UAE free trade pact signed this year
Updated 20 December 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities are moving forward with a plan to open the first foreign branch of the country’s prestigious technology institute in the UAE, New Delhi’s envoy to Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is a public engineering institute located in the Indian capital. Run by the Indian Ministry of Education, it is considered one of the best centers of excellence for training, research and science in India, and is ranked 54th globally in engineering and technology studies, according to last year’s QS World University Rankings.

A working group comprising IIT Delhi faculty members visited the UAE last month to develop the project with the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK). According to plans, the first group of students will start their courses at the IIT’s Abu Dhabi campus in the fall of 2024.

“The team visit by the IIT Delhi director in November was very useful ... an MoU is being worked on between ADEK and the Ministry of Education of India,” the Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, told Arab News.

“(We are) making efforts to have the first batch by September 2024.”

India’s plans to set up the offshore campus are a part of its comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the UAE which came into force in May.

The IIT Delhi is one of 23 IITs operating in the country offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate-level programs.

The establishment of a UAE branch would be the first time an IIT campus would be set up abroad.

“Many Western countries have their campuses in the UAE. India is late in the fray. This is part of India’s soft power outreach in the region,” Dr. Sujata Ashwarya, assistant professor in the Centre for West Asian Studies at Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, told Arab News.

She added that India’s newly formulated national education policy for school and college education has been met with enthusiasm in the UAE, and the Indian government is considering promoting it throughout the Gulf region, in addition to the US and UK, in order to attract international students.

“IITs are India’s most prestigious educational institutions and have always held a global ranking,” Ashwarya said.

“Consequently, IITs can be useful and advantageous for the soft power diplomacy that the (Narendra) Modi government is actively promoting in the region.”

Topics: India UAE Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Related

India-UAE agree to chart a new partnership
World
India-UAE agree to chart a new partnership
India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 
Business & Economy
India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 

Tokyo hosts fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue

Tokyo hosts fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News Japan

Tokyo hosts fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue

Tokyo hosts fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue
  • The Jordanian delegation was led by Lina Annab, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Jordan to Japan
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue took place in Tokyo on Tuesday covering topics that included Japan-Jordan security cooperation and regional situations.
The Jordanian delegation was led by Lina Annab, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Japan, and Brig. Gen. Yousef Alkhatib, Assistant of the Chief of Staff for Planning, Organization and Defense Resources.
The Japanese delegation was led by Nagaoka Kansuke, Director General of Japan’s Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and MIURA Jun, Director General for International Affairs of the Bureau of Defense Policy in the Ministry of Defense.

Topics: Japan Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue

Related

South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
World
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
World
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy

Latest updates

Taliban free two Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’: US
Taliban free two Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’: US
Pole killed fighting in Ukraine buried as hero of 2 nations
Pole killed fighting in Ukraine buried as hero of 2 nations
Iranian interference in Yemen started 1979: Yemeni leader
Iranian interference in Yemen started 1979: Yemeni leader
World Cup boom for maker of bisht given to Messi
World Cup boom for maker of bisht given to Messi
Algeria, Germany sign MoU to build 50 MW hydrogen plant
Algeria, Germany sign MoU to build 50 MW hydrogen plant

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.