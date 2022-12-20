stc honored at 9th Annual Internal Audit Conference

Huawei AppGallery celebrates another year of successful partnerships

AppGallery, the official app distribution platform for Huawei devices and one of the world’s top three app marketplaces, is celebrating its another year of its anniversary with stronger growth than ever before. Huawei’s open, secure and innovative app ecosystem remains committed to the company’s vision of a fully connected, intelligent world for everyone, while providing users with unique experiences that enhance every aspect of their life.

Counting more than 580 million monthly active users across more than 170 countries and regions, AppGallery has made tremendous progress in a short time. The strong support from the 6 million registered developers worldwide has been key to the platform’s success, along with the trust that major international and local partners have demonstrated since Day 1.

Among dozens of successful local partnership stories, the UAE Ministry of Interior’s MOI UAE app was the first federal government app to be completely integrated with Huawei Mobile Services back in February 2020. The MOI UAE app launch on the AppGallery quickly attracted the attention of AppGallery users. At the same time, it marked the beginning of the AppGallery team’s close collaboration with local and federal government entities, to integrate HMS into essential public sector mobile apps and contribute to the UAE’s digital transformation journey.

Having recently completed its HMS integration and the publication of five apps on AppGallery in the first half of 2021, the UAE-based multinational real estate giant Emaar plans to strengthen its strategic partnership with Huawei as part of its ongoing focus on innovation and collaboration to increase visibility and reach new audience via multiple platforms. Emaar also recently launched the Dubai Hills Mall app with its first creative digital campaign in 2022 on Huawei Ads, and is looking to roll out a more comprehensive media plan in the near future.

Emirates and Huawei first established a strategic partnership in early 2020, making the official Emirates app available on the AppGallery. A few months ago, the two companies announced the extension of their collaboration through the signing of an MoU at the Arabian Travel Market 2022. The MoU aims to boost audience engagement for both brands in the Middle East, China and African markets through joint activities and synergies.

ADCB, one of the region’s leading banks, was also among the first to join the AppGallery and the HMS ecosystem, with remarkable success. This partnership was an expansion of Huawei’s ongoing commitment to working with local brands and deliver some of the best technological products along with community-focused initiatives.

AppGallery has also made a strategic partnership with the premier streaming platform Viu. The collaboration has facilitated the business growth of the streaming platform in the region, expanding its access to an even wider audience as the number of Huawei device users continues to rise. Huawei AppGallery provides the app with access to a premium global user base of more than 730 million users, who in return get access to the video streaming service, allowing them to catch up on all the latest entertainment wherever they go, including the newest and most popular movies and TV shows. Viu offers fresh premium TV series, movies, and lifestyle programming in local and regional languages and subtitles in different genres from top content providers, as well as premium original productions under the brand “Viu Original.”

Lu Geng, vice president of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships and Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: “Huawei has devoted the last four years actively improving its underlying technologies in the MEA region, opening its capabilities and tools to developers, and providing a plethora of products and services. The HMS ecosystem is becoming more inclusive, open and innovative. Collaborations with partners like MOI, Emaar, Emirates, ADCB and Viu highlight AppGallery’s true potential, and we’re excited to continue creating the mobile experiences of the future alongside them.”

HMS Core is a combination of device and cloud open capabilities provided by Huawei Mobile Services, to help partners achieve both efficient app development and operation growth. For example, apps like Carrefour and Emirates can enhance the user experience and effectively increase their active users, by providing stable and time-efficient push notification services using the HMS Core.

In addition, the HMS Core service can analyze the user’s preferences, enabling apps such as Dubai Mall to do precise targeting with products and ads relevant to the users. The HMS Core has introduced more AI-based innovation capabilities. Snapchat, as an example, cooperates with the HMS Core machine learning service to implement AI-based games such as face detection. The HMS Core industry solution will continue to cooperate with partners to create high-quality apps for users.

In line with its seamless AI life strategy, Huawei is constantly evolving the HMS ecosystem to support enhanced cross-device collaboration capabilities with “Super Devices,” including smartphones, tablets, PCs, wearables, and IoT devices, with the goal of delivering an elevated AI life experience for users across scenarios. Taking advantage of the latest HMS Core updates, developers are now able to create high-quality smart living experiences for everyone while monetizing their apps. The increasing number of premium apps, combined with the millions of new users that join AppGallery each month, confirm the platform’s ongoing success.