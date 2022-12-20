stc honored at 9th Annual Internal Audit Conference

You are here

Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group, received the honor at the event.
stc Group was honored at the 9th Annual Internal Audit Conference, which was recently hosted in Riyadh, under the theme “Elevating Impact.” The award recognized the company’s role as the leading digital enabler in the Kingdom and its sponsorship of the conference.

The conference was held under the patronage of President of the General Court of Audit and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Association of Internal Auditors Dr. Hussam Al-Anqari, who presented the award to Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group.

The event spotlighted the most important challenges facing the internal audit profession and presented the best professional solutions and practices for the business environment.

Alwetaid reiterated stc’s commitment to and interest in sponsoring the conference as the group aims to enable digital transformation in the Kingdom and help internal audit processes achieve the set objectives through the adoption of a regular approach, which enables evaluating and improving the effectiveness of risk management and internal controls.

Abdullah Al-Enezi, internal audit CEO at stc Group, participated in a session titled “Preparing the internal audit to keep pace with the transformation plans.” He discussed the main challenges resulting from the rapid changes and transformation of the economy, the development of technology and the constant updates in regulations and legislation. He also highlighted ways to support the control system, allowing the business sector to make an impact by adding value to push development plans, leading to the success of the business sector, in accordance with the best professional practices.

The Annual Internal Audit Conference is a large gathering of Saudi and non-Saudi professionals from the field of internal auditing in the Kingdom. A group of local and international leaders and experts meet during the event to discuss key challenges facing the internal auditing profession, and the best professional solutions and practices to improve efficiency and add value to businesses. The conference also highlighted the rapid changes that the world is experiencing today, the new governance challenges, risks and compliances, as well as the role of regulators in supporting internal auditors and preparing them for further development plans.

