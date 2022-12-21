You are here

  • Home
  • Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends
Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bhvsd

Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends
  • Violence was a problem, Becker said, recounting instances at Wandsworth and later at HMP Huntercombe where inmates threatened to harm him until others stepped in
  • Becker said he and partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro likely won’t stay in Germany, where privacy is hard to maintain. Instead, he suggested Miami or Dubai might become his next home
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Tennis great Boris Becker tearfully recounted the moment the door of his single-occupancy cell at Britain’s notorious Wandsworth prison closed for the first time, speaking publicly after serving eight months for bankruptcy offenses.
“It was the loneliest moment I’ve ever had in life,” Becker said in an interview with German broadcaster SAT.1 that aired Tuesday, recalling how hours earlier he had been unable to say farewell to his loved ones before being led downstairs to the courtroom jail.
The three-time Wimbledon champion ​​was sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. Becker would normally have had to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for release, but was released early under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.
Becker, who was deported to his native Germany on Dec. 15, said he prayed daily in the three weeks between his conviction and sentencing, conscious that there was a chance he might not get away with a suspended sentence.
Arriving in Wandsworth, the 55-year-old Becker said he feared attacks by other inmates.
“The many films I saw beforehand didn’t help,” he said.
Becker said prison authorities appeared to have tried to ensure his safety, allocating him a single cell and getting three experienced inmates — or “listeners” — to guide him in his new life behind bars.
That included coping with the lack of food, Becker said, as prison fare was largely restricted to rice, potatoes and sauce. “Sunday roasts” consisted of a chicken drumstick, he said.
“I felt hunger for the first time in my life,” said Becker, who won the first of many millions of dollars as a player at the age of 17.
Violence was a problem, he said, recounting instances at Wandsworth and later at HMP Huntercombe where inmates threatened to harm him until others stepped in.
Known for his showmanship on the court, Becker said he immersed himself in stoic philosophy while in prison and embraced the opportunity to teach fellow prisoners math and English — despite being German.
In November, fellow inmates managed to organize three chocolate cakes for his birthday, Becker said.
“I’ve never experienced such solidarity in the free world,” Becker said, adding that he planned to stay in touch with friends he’d made in prison.
For Becker, who rose to stardom in 1985 at age 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon, the prison sentence was a heavy blow.
Asked about the judge’s statement that Becker had shown “no humility,” he acknowledged in the interview that “maybe I should have (been) even more clear, more emotional” during the trial.
Becker also admitted fault.
“Of course I was guilty,” he said of the four out of 29 counts he was convicted on.
Still, Becker said he “it could have been much worse.”
After retiring from professional tennis in 1999, the six-time Grand Slam champion worked as a coach, television pundit, investor and celebrity poker player.
Now he hopes to turn a new page and avoid the mistakes he made in the past — many of which he blamed on laziness and bad financial advice received from others that led to his 2017 bankruptcy.
“It’s up to me to keep going down that path and stay true to myself,” he said. “I believe prison was good for me.”
Becker said he and partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro likely won’t stay in Germany, where privacy is hard to maintain. Instead, he suggested Miami or Dubai might become his next home.
But the former world No. 1’s time outside the limelight probably won’t last long.
Organizers of the annual Berlinale said Tuesday that next year’s film festival will feature the premiere of an as-yet untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, with a red carpet appearance by the protagonist likely.

Topics: boris becker Germany Dubai

Related

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release
Sport
Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release
Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison for bankruptcy offenses
Sport
Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison for bankruptcy offenses

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
File photo pf the stage on the opening day of competition during the 2015 IWF World Championships in Houston, Texas. AFP
Updated 21 December 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
  • IWF event in Riyadh is qualifier for 2024 Olympics
  • 1,500 athletes from 130 countries expected
Updated 21 December 2022
SPA

Riyadh: The International Weightlifting Federation has announced it has chosen Riyadh to host its senior world championships between Sept. 2 and 17, 2023, that would serve as a qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A total of 1,500 athletes representing 130 countries are expected to participate in the IWF’s largest-ever contest since its formation in 1895. The tournament is compulsory for those wishing to compete in France the following year.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said the Kingdom continued to show it could host some of the world’s biggest competitions.

“Hosting this championship is in line with the objectives of the sports sector within the Saudi Vision 2030 (plan), which promotes and increases the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s opportunities to host the biggest and most important global events,” he said.

He said it was an opportunity for Saudi athletes to gain experience, increase sporting contacts and ensure eligibility for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Male athletes compete in the following divisions: 55 kg, 61 kg (Olympic qualifying), 67 kg, 73 kg (qualifying), 81 kg, 89 kg (qualifying), 96 kg, 102 kg (qualifying), over 102 kg (qualifying), 109 kg, and over 109 kg.

Female athletes compete in the following categories: 45 kg, 49 kg (qualifying), 55 kg, 59 kg (qualifying), 64 kg, 71 kg (qualifying), 76 kg (qualifying), 81 kg (qualifying), over 81 kg (qualifying), 87 kg, and over 87 kg (qualifying).

Topics: International Weightlifting Federation weightlifting Paris 2024 Olympics

Related

Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022
Sport
Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022
Saudi women weightlifters win gold in weightlifting tournaments video
Sport
Saudi women weightlifters win gold in weightlifting tournaments

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral
A group photo of the Moroccan national team players with their mothers and the nation’s King in the center. Photo credit: social
Updated 21 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral
  • Mothers of the Moroccan players played a prominent role in the team’s history-making World Cup performance, acting as cheerleaders for their sons, both on and off the pitch
Updated 21 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Riyadh: A group photo of the Moroccan national football team with their mothers and the nation’s king in the center has gone viral on social media.

The photo was taken during a reception ceremony held by King Mohammed VI in the presence of Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid at the Royal Palace in Rabat.

Mothers of the Moroccan players played a prominent role in the team’s history-making World Cup performance, acting as cheerleaders for their sons, both on and off the pitch. 

One Moroccan player, Sofiane Boufal, was seen dancing with his mother on the pitch, celebrating their country’s historic win over Portugal in Qatar.

In an unprecedented achievement, the national team reached the semifinals of the World Cup — a first for Moroccan, Arab and African football.

During the ceremony, the king awarded Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, and national team coach Walid Regragui with the Order of the Throne, a state decoration for distinguished services of a civil or military nature.

Moroccan players were also given awards for their efforts, while royal medals were issued to all technical and medical staff.

The Atlas Lions arrived home late on Tuesday amid celebrations in Rabat and other Moroccan cities.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco Portugal

Related

Jubilant Morocco welcomes home history-making World Cup team
Sport
Jubilant Morocco welcomes home history-making World Cup team
France end Morocco World Cup dream to set up Argentina final
Sport
France end Morocco World Cup dream to set up Argentina final

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint
Updated 21 December 2022
Ali Khaled

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint
  • LaLiga president tells Arab News about new joint venture with Dubai-based esports platform, Spanish success in European competitions, failed European Super League
Updated 21 December 2022
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: The smile on Javier Tebas’ face, even before the question had been completed, was telling.

The president of LaLiga was once again asked to address the notion that Spain’s top division had lost some of its lustre in recent years following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018, and Lionel Messi from Barcelona, in the summer of 2021.

Tebas told Arab News: “Although they went to different teams, Messi to PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, their (league’s) popularity has not increased. Ligue 1 and Serie A are similar. LaLiga remains top.”

LaLiga returns to action on Dec. 29 with two fixtures that see Girona host Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao visit Real Betis. The following two days will see the completion of the season’s 15th round of matches.

Messi may be the name on everyone’s lips after his glorious World Cup win with Argentina, while Ronaldo has made the news for a series of setbacks starting before Qatar 2022 had even kicked off, but for LaLiga it is business as usual.

Real Madrid and Barcelona remain arguably the two most popular teams in the Middle East region and the profile of Spanish football’s top division is, according to Tebas, as strong as ever, and not just because of the big two.

He said: “The popularity level is the same as in Latin America. There is a lot of talk about Atletico Madrid, about Valencia, Sevilla. The popularity is increasing worldwide, but especially here in the Middle East, and in South American countries, in Latin American countries. It is at the same level.”

Tebas was speaking to Arab News while on a trip to Dubai, during which the LaLiga signed a joint venture agreement with Galaxy Racer — one of the world’s leading esports, gaming, and content platforms — to raise the profile of the Spanish brand in the Middle East and North Africa, and Asian regions.

The deal is expected to generate more than $3.16 billion, with each party holding a 50 percent stake.

It will also help LaLiga boost its audience in the two regions — which have more than 1.3 billion people under the age of 30 — by granting broadcast and media rights in the 29 countries covered by the deal.

At the inking of the agreement, Tebas was keen to highlight that such partnerships were not agreed in a matter of days, weeks, or even months.

“In Dubai there has been a LaLiga office since 2014,” he said at the Investopia conference taking place at the Palace Hotel in Downtown Dubai. “The agreement with Galaxy Racer has been obtained after spending seven years here, revealing confidence in the Arab world.

“Each country is different, that’s why we have more than 120 people working outside of Spain,” he added.

The Spanish league’s presence in the region is more than just a commercial one, with LaLiga Academy UAE established in 2017 and located at Dubai Sports City.

The program has trained more than 2,500 aspiring male and female footballers, follows LaLiga’s playing methodology, and is overseen by its UEFA-Pro certified coaches.

The mission is to unearth local talent and provide career paths into the professional game, potentially at LaLiga clubs.

Tebas said: “The next step will be to have these schools for children in Saudi Arabia.”

Over the last two years, LaLiga’s president has become one of the most vocal opponents of the failed European Super League project, and those who might hope to see it resurrected at some time in the future.

“We are against the Super League and all of European football is against a Super League because this would be just giving money to only some clubs in Europe. The rest of the structure of football in Europe will lose a lot of money,” he added.

Speaking at Investopia, he conceded that while certain issues in European football needed to be addressed, it must be done in conjunction with UEFA and other existing authorities and federations.

He said: “For more than 50 years we have created an economic football ecosystem balanced between national and European leagues, a model of success.

“Obviously some issues need to be corrected, but it is based on strong domestic leagues in their territories and strong international competition such as the Champions League.

“There are things to correct but the fundamental model has worked. And what is being talked about now will change a successful model.”

Tebas pointed out that the football pyramid did not exist simply to serve Europe’s elite.

“Most of the players in this ecosystem compete in national leagues. Professional football is not just big clubs or players, it is hundreds of professional clubs, hundreds of clubs with thousands of players, whose families live off football. This (European Super League) will destroy jobs, economic income.

“The existing model is already operating very well in the Champions League, so there’s no reason whatsoever to change it,” he added.

On concerns that Barcelona had pulled financial levers to allow the club to raise money from future earnings to fund several high-profile signings during the summer, Tebas said: “In order to buy these players, they had to sell 700 million euros ($743 million) in assets, and they will get 130 million euros per year. In the case that they couldn’t have sold their assets for 700 million euros, they wouldn’t have been authorised to purchase these players.

“They have to work it out in the salaries, but actually they are in a good financial position.”

Despite Spain’s painful World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco, Tebas has little doubt over the health of the nation’s clubs and the talent at LaLiga.

“They (LaLiga clubs) have already won a lot of Champion Leagues and a lot of Europa Leagues, so they will continue winning and winning.

“In the 21st century they have won 35 European titles, the (English) Premier League 13, and the French league, zero.

“In the last 10 years, 60 percent of the European titles went to LaLiga. And last year, from the four Champions League semi-finalists, two were Spanish, Villarreal and Real Madrid. And the champions were Real Madrid.

“The Ballon d’Or went to Karim Benzema, and the Golden Boy (award) to Gavi. LaLiga is top,” he added.

Topics: La Liga Javier Tebas

Related

Barcelona ‘spectacular’ in La Liga, warns Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
Sport
Barcelona ‘spectacular’ in La Liga, warns Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside in La Liga, move to top
Sport
Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside in La Liga, move to top

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break
Updated 21 December 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break
  • Sharjah maintain challenge with convincing win but there's more misery for fallen giants Al-Nasr
Updated 21 December 2022
Matt Monaghan

The ADNOC Pro League burst back into life after the World Cup 2022 break when Leonardo Jardim’s relentless Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club continued their title push, holders Al-Ain stumbled once again and promoted Dibba Al-Fujairah tasted victory for the first time in 11 attempts.

Brazilian talent Igor Jesus’ astounding half-volley saw leaders Shabab Al-Ahli earn a 2-1, come-from-behind win at dark-horses Al-Wasl, amid a raucous atmosphere. There was also unbridled joy for Dibba — and more misery for fallen giants Al-Nasr — when Ibrahim Saeed emphatically punished a defensive error for the only goal at a crestfallen Al-Maktoum Stadium.

Prolific Al-Ain hit man Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba’s second-half penalty, meanwhile, was required to salvage a 2-2 home draw with 12th-placed Baniyas, pushing the champions seven points off the pace in seventh. Former Barcelona superstar Miralem Pjanic was among the scorers when third-placed Sharjah thumped 10-men Al-Ittihad Kalba 4-0 and a roller coaster finale at second-placed Al-Wahda witnessed them draw 2-2 versus mid-table Khor Fakkan, despite the hosts trailing 1-0 up to the 89th minute and leading 2-1 by the 96th minute.

UAE record marksman Ali Mabkhout’s brace and an astonishing “Olimpico” goal direct from a corner by beguiling playmaker Khalfan Mubarak featured in 2020/21 victors Al-Jazira’s entertaining 4-2 triumph at new boys Al-Bataeh, and Tunisia schemer Firas Ben Larbi’s late penalty moved Ajman up to fifth, courtesy of a slender 1-0 win at now-bottom-placed Al-Dhafra.

 

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

 

Player of the week — Miralem Pjanic (Sharjah)

There have been tougher tests in Pjanic’s esteemed career.

Yet the accomplished way he navigated Tuesday’s annihilation of Kalba, hamstrung by hot-headed defender Mohammed Rabii’s 25th-minute dismissal, evidenced why the King were prepared to go to such great lengths and bring him in.

The 32-year-old’s perfect dead-ball — a trademark skill — crafted Ousmane Camara’s headed opener. He was heavily involved in Luanzinho’s second and showcased sharp goal-scoring instincts to be astutely positioned to slot home Sharjah’s third.

An impressive 71 of 79 passes were completed, three key passes produced and no fouls conceded. This was consummate control.

Sharjah have often failed to represent their collective might, dropping points in three out of four fixtures from match weeks five to eight and even making intolerably hard work of doomed-looking Dhafra.

Questions have been asked of the Bosnia and Herzegovina metronome’s enduring ability to influence proceedings. They were heightened pre-match when news broke of Greece centerback Kostas Manolas and Spain predator Paco Alcacer’s absences.

Rarefied performances like this provide a positive retort.

 

Goal of the week — Igor Jesus (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

It took something exceedingly special to edge out Jazira artist Mubarak’s strike.

This is exactly what Jesus delivered at Zabeel Stadium. That it also came with an ominous message for Shabab Al-Ahli’s challengers added greater resonance.

The highly rated 21-year-old almost broke Wasl goalkeeper Khaled Al Senani’s net when he unleashed a half-volley at hyper speed, under pressure by several markers, from the edge of the penalty box.

His 20th-minute clincher was packed with subtext. It provided Dubai derby cheer, an instant salve to ADIB Cup quarterfinal elimination by Jazira, downed an ADNOC Pro League title rival, secured a two-point advantage, and made it six top-flight wins in a row and three-consecutive top-flight scoring displays by an attacking prospect recovering from a serious knee injury which made 2021/22 a virtual washout.

Jesus’ hot streak is the most pertinent.

Summer hire Jardim’s stellar reputation earned at Al-Hilal and Monaco was unquestionable. An already stacked squad was impressively bolstered by Belgium centerback Jason Denayer and 2017 AFC Player of the Year Omar Khribin.

But there appeared no obvious plunderer of goals with Jesus’ recovery unknown. The Brazilian — linked to Everton and Galatasaray after 2020/21’s auspicious debut campaign in Dubai — is showing he can be the attacking spark which ignites a first successful title charge since 2017’s merger.

 

Coach of the week — Gregory Dufrennes (Dibba Al-Fujairah)

An opening win of vast strategic importance was masterminded by Dibba tactician Gregory Dufrennes.

The Frenchman knew a 10th defeat of the campaign in this “relegation six-pointer” could not be countenanced. It is where the value became apparent of the five-man defense trialled in ADIB Cup and President’s Cup ties, during the five-week league stoppage.

Nasr could not find a way through the new system, with their spiky visitors’ first clean sheet of the season setting a platform for valuable victory once Amran Al-Jassasi erred and Saeed struck.

The bottom three of Nasr, Dibba and Dhafra have found themselves cast adrift, with the 13th and 14th-placed clubs eventually falling into First Division League. Only two points now separates this floundering trio after a consequential match week 11 meeting.

 

Mubarak’s timely return to action

A sense of wonder has returned to the UAE and Jazira’s attacks thanks to the timely rehabilitation of Mubarak.

Monday’s first league start since September 2021 began with a fifth-minute assist for Mabkhout. It was then highlighted by an impudent strike from a corner just before the opening stanza concluded.

Gasps of adulation provided reminder of a unique, yet often-fragile, creator.

Injury had significantly hampered his club’s 2021/22 title defense, plus restricted him to just three qualifying run-outs when his nation went agonizingly close to reaching the World Cup.

The 27-year-old provides a significant boost to both parties.

Jazira remain within striking distance in the top flight. The UAE, unlike Qatar and Saudi Arabia, are expected to take a strong squad to Iraq for next month’s 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Mubarak’s magical presence could be defining.

Topics: UAE Pro League

Related

Al-Ain’s Soufiane Rahimi named UAE Pro League’s best player for October
Sport
Al-Ain’s Soufiane Rahimi named UAE Pro League’s best player for October
UAE Pro League review: Late goals boost Al-Ain and Al-Wasl
Sport
UAE Pro League review: Late goals boost Al-Ain and Al-Wasl

World Tennis League thriller in Dubai sees Hawks defeat Falcons on second day

World Tennis League thriller in Dubai sees Hawks defeat Falcons on second day
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News

World Tennis League thriller in Dubai sees Hawks defeat Falcons on second day

World Tennis League thriller in Dubai sees Hawks defeat Falcons on second day
  • Zverev overcomes hot favorite Djokovic
  • Rybakina battles back to beat Sabalenka
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Hawks staged a stunning fight back to defeat the Falcons in a thrilling second evening of the World Tennis League here on Tuesday.

The Falcons’ Grigor Dimitrov and Paula Badosa defeated the Hawks’ Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-3, 10-4. The Hawks’ Elena Rybakina then recovered from a frustrating opening set to defeat the Falcons’ Aryna Sabalenka 0-6, 6-1, 10-6 and level the tie. Taking the unlikely win for the Hawks, Alexander Zverev then stunned the Falcons’ Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4.

The Hawks needed two chances to take the opening set of the mixed doubles, with Thiem failing to serve it out at 5-4 before Badosa dropped her serve at 5-5 to leave Pavlyuchenkova to close out the set instead. Just one break of Thiem’s serve at 1-0 in the second set was enough to give the Falcons the set, and they then swept to a commanding 5-0 lead in the super tiebreak to lead the tie 1-0.

The Falcons then appeared to be heading for victory — with Djokovic still to play and the hot favorite against an opponent who had not played for over six months due to injury — as Sabalenka cruised to a 6-0 opening set lead over Rybakina. But in a sensational turnaround, the 2022 Wimbledon champion claimed the second set 6-1 and then edged the super tiebreak 10-6 to level the tie.

Zverev faced a formidable challenge against Djokovic and began in the worst possible way by double-faulting three times as he was broken in the very first game. But he levelled at 2-2 and then earned a second crucial break to lead 5-3 and serve out the set. After an early exchange of breaks in the second set, Zverev broke again to lead 3-2, which then proved to be decisive.

“I knew I had to play the best tennis I played the last seven months, which is not that difficult,” said Zverev. “I’m happy to get my first win in a long time. I’m doing okay from the looks of it. I’m just trying to get healthy and better every day.”

There are three matches in each of the six sessions, featuring mixed doubles, women’s singles and men’s singles. Teams get one point for each game they win, plus five bonus points for winning most games in a match. One point wins the game at deuce, there is no advantage scoring, and if sets are one set each a super tiebreak is played, first to 10. That tiebreak can be won by a single point margin. Finally, the team manager can call one timeout in each set.

Topics: World Tennis League Dubai Tennis

Related

Kites down Eagles at World Tennis League in Dubai
Sport
Kites down Eagles at World Tennis League in Dubai
Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances
Sport
Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances

follow us

Latest updates

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends
Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends
Saudi Arabia’s Hassana invests $2.4bn in DP World’s UAE assets    
Saudi Arabia’s Hassana invests $2.4bn in DP World’s UAE assets    
Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022
Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022
Saudi Arabia, UK sign MoU to enhance cooperation in financial services
Saudi Arabia, UK sign MoU to enhance cooperation in financial services
SNB Capital launches future-focused investment fund to tap high-growth sectors 
SNB Capital launches future-focused investment fund to tap high-growth sectors 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.