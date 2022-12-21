You are here

Jerusalem chef gives tourists a Palestinian taste of life in the Old City

Jerusalem chef gives tourists a Palestinian taste of life in the Old City
Izzeldin Abdul Aziz Bukhari, founder of SacredCuisine, guides a group of tourists in a spice shop at a market in Jerusalem's Old City, on December 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • "Palestinian cuisine really utilizes what the land has to offer," Bukhari says
  • He explains that kras beid, a quiche-like dish but with a pizza-style crust, is not just a food but also a social activity
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Palestinian chef Izzeldin Bukhari begins the tours he offers to the Old City of Jerusalem with breakfast at Abu Shukri’s hummus restaurant which he says serves the perfect balance of chickpeas, tahina and lemon juice.
“Palestinian cuisine really utilizes what the land has to offer,” Bukhari says, explaining that these heavily plant-based recipes are deeply rooted in a connection to the local produce.
Bukhari, descended from Sufi mystics who walked to Jerusalem from Bukhara in Uzbekistan 400 years ago, takes guests down the narrow streets of the Old City, to food stalls and restaurants, telling stories of recipes dating back thousands of years.
For Palestinians living in the complex and often tense political environment of East Jerusalem, which includes the walled Old City and its holy sites of three major religions, food is a major part of their cultural identity. The stories behind it open up ways to talk about the wider culture.
Bukhari explains that kras beid, a quiche-like dish but with a pizza-style crust, is not just a food but also a social activity which brings people together in the evenings. Even the humble plate of hummus served for breakfast has found itself at the center of heated debates about whether it is a Jewish or Palestinian dish.
“It gives me a way to talk about Palestine and the culture of Palestine through the food,” said Bukhari.
The overwhelming majority of East Jerusalem’s more than 340,000 Palestinians hold Israeli residency permits but few have citizenship in Israel, which considers the entire holy city as its eternal, undivided capital.
The Palestinians have long sought the city’s east, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and later annexed in a move not recognized internationally, as the capital of a future state.
Friction between Israel and Palestinians can sporadically arise, especially around the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the Middle East’s most volatile holy sites.
A lesson on food becomes a lesson about a city which has changed hands, like recipes, over generations. In a spice shop, Bukhari explains that rice was once considered a rare delicacy and used sparsely or as a garnish served on other grains, while Palestinians mostly cook with other grains, such as Freekeh, wheat picked when it is young and then fire roasted.
“In our area politics is a big part of the talk of the day, so to have something different which is focusing on the culture, I found it to be unique and people enjoy it as well,” said Bukhari.

Where We Are Going Today: Vanilla Patisserie in Eastern Province of KSA

Updated 20 December 2022
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Vanilla Patisserie in Eastern Province of KSA

  • Each cake is sliced by hand by a staff member. Shoppers feel like they are part of the process as their selections are carefully sliced and bagged. Cakes stay fresh and the service delivers a special touch
Updated 20 December 2022
Jasmine Bager

Sandwiched between gate 3 and the Muvi cinema at Dhahran Mall is a neat little boutique stand with a tempting aroma of freshly baked pastries.

It is the ideal spot to visit after leaving the movies, or to enjoy a snack while shopping. It is also worth a trip to the mall simply to buy a slice, or several treats for a gathering.

Vanilla Patisserie initially opened in 2010 in Sharqiya, but that outlet closed during the pandemic. This stand, opened about five months ago, is currently the only branch in the Kingdom.

Each cake is sliced by hand by a staff member. Shoppers feel like they are part of the process as their selections are carefully sliced and bagged. Cakes stay fresh and the service delivers a special touch.

We tried the most popular flavor — the lemon poppy seed slice with a thick vanilla frosting on top, dotted with poppy seeds. It was delicious and moist. We also tried the carrot cake, the second most-popular request and one recommended by staff. It contained nuts and was crunchy, and came with a perfect portion of cream cheese frosting.

Each slice costs SR14 ($3.70), and the menu includes other pastries and cookies, as well as coffee.

The stand is open from noon until midnight. For a complete list of products and offers, visit Instagram @vanilla__sa.

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today:

Where We Are Going Today: Carbone restaurant in Riyadh

Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Where We Are Going Today: Carbone restaurant in Riyadh

  • The original Carbone in New York was awarded a Michelin star in 2013 and has continued to showcase its superior quality and the excellence of its chefs at branches in Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Miami and now Riyadh
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Al-Murabba has become one of the capital’s outstanding neighborhoods, thanks to its blend of ancient and modern, with historical palaces and traditional homes that reflect authentic Saudi heritage.

Several leading restaurants in this Riyadh Season zone serve local and international dishes catering to a wide range of visitor tastes.

Carbone restaurant provides lovers of Italian cuisine with the finest dishes in a luxurious atmosphere with a 1960s-inspired ambiance.

The original Carbone in New York was awarded a Michelin star in 2013 and has continued to showcase its superior quality and the excellence of its chefs at branches in Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Miami and now Riyadh.

Diners can choose from a wide range of Italian dishes. Meat lovers will enjoy the carpaccio piemontese, with truffles, walnuts and mushrooms over thin slices of beef seasoned with white truffle extract.

Carbone’s cacciatore is made of fried ribs with parmesan cheese.

Seafood lovers can try the piccata dover, with a sour brown butter sauce, along with lobster ravioli and other dishes known around the world.

Al-Murabba zone, located in the heart of the capital, also features a luminous night garden, which adds to the area’s timeless atmosphere.

 

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Where We Are Going Today: The Maine Mayfair bringings a taste of London to Riyadh

Updated 17 December 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Where We Are Going Today: The Maine Mayfair bringings a taste of London to Riyadh

  • The venue features a stage for live music performances, while round tables are gathered at the center, under a large chandelier
Updated 17 December 2022
Rahaf Jambi

The Maine Mayfair is a London-based restaurant that opened a pop-up in Al-Murabba Zone during Riyadh Season.

Its original location is near Hyde Park in London. The menu features British and contemporary cuisine, serving popular traditional dishes from all over the world with a modern twist.

The restaurant, with its meticulous attention to detail, from its enthusiastic staff to the interior design, is bringing a taste of London to Riyadh.

The venue features a stage for live music performances, while round tables are gathered at the center, under a large chandelier.

As for the food, everything can be shared or enjoyed individually, whether you opt for a steak cooked to perfection and served with fluffy chips, the truffle pasta, or — my personal favorite — the Dover sole meuniere.

For a good pasta dish, choose the lobster tagliolini, which is made with paprika cream and parmesan.  

The chocolate mousse, rich and light, is a perfect way to cap off your dining experience.

Visitors to the Riyadh branch must make a reservation at The Maine Mayfair restaurant via The Chefs app, which costs SR300 ($80) per person.

 

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today:

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Just like the French baguette and the Italian pizza, Lebanon’s manakeesh has become synonymous with its Middle Eastern country of origin — so much so that it has been nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. 

Sahar Baassiri, Lebanon’s ambassador and permanent representative to UNESCO in Paris, revealed the news on her Twitter account on Thursday. 

Manakeesh is a type of soft dough that is topped with thyme, cheese or ground meat. Similarly to a pizza, it can be sliced or folded.

“Congratulations Lebanon,” Baassiri wrote on Twitter, adding that the application was submitted on Wednesday. 

Twitter users quickly celebrated the news, commenting on her post. 

“Thank you! We need more Lebanese dishes to be registered as Lebanese,” tweeted one user, while another wrote: “Congratulations, to me, manakeesh was always ranked first.” 

Topics: Manakeesh UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Review: Sound healing meditation at Saudi Arabia's Khaybar Volcano Camp

Updated 16 December 2022
Jasmine Bager

Review: Sound healing meditation at Saudi Arabia's Khaybar Volcano Camp

Updated 16 December 2022
Jasmine Bager

After a three-hour car ride from AlUla, Khaybar Volcano Camp, tucked away in the vast desert, felt like a beacon of light.

The camp, surrounded by ancient rock formations and the remnants of volcanic activity from long ago, is a new spot for glamping. With 10 luxury pods and a chef on standby, guests can enjoy the high life while being disconnected.

Visitors can also meet the self-proclaimed Chamuel of Light, a yoga teacher, who offers guidance in healing sound meditation as part of a “journey of peace.” 

In a semi-open tent, visitors are invited to lie flat, cover up with warm blankets and close their eyes.

“With my voice, I take you on a journey with the intention of self-love, self-validation and self-acceptance,” Chamuel of Light softly whispered to us.

“Sound has been used for healing and therapy. In fact, the universe communicates through sound.”

At first, it felt strange. I heard muffled giggles from people around me and a soft snore, the cold wind whipping us as it brushed by.

Different sound bowls were used — it felt like the vibrations interrupted any intrusive thoughts or my recitation of endless to-do-lists.

Chamuel of Light spoke in a comforting tone and instructed us to enter a garden, imagine a door, and to “dig deep into our heart of hearts and into the golden light.”

I felt a sudden pain in my stomach, which went up and down like a paint roller on a wall. Later, I found out that this showed I was someone who was deeply emotional but with a strong personality.

The following day, we did another session. This time, anticipating pain in my stomach, I placed my hands on my abdomen when we started.

However, to my surprise, the pain was in my forehead. I was told that this was the site of my “third eye,” and since the pain was traveling upwards, it was now ready to depart my body. I was slightly skeptical, but definitely felt the healing begin.

Every guest at Khaybar Volcano Camp can enjoy a group session or customized one-on-one sessions as part of their stay. Sessions vary from 30 minutes to one hour.

To book, visit ExperienceAlUla.com

Topics: Saudi Arabia meditation Khaybar Volcano Camp

