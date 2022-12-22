You are here

An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars

This image released by Sideshow and Janus Films shows filmmaker Jafar Panahi during the filming of “No Bears.” ( AP)
  In July, Panahi went to the Tehran prosecutor's office to inquire about the arrest of Mohammad Rasoulof, a filmmaker detained in the government's crackdown on protests
  Panahi himself was arrested and, on a decade-old charge, sentenced to six years in jail
NEW YORK: After being arrested for creating antigovernment propaganda in 2010, the Iranian director Jafar Panahi was banned from making films for 20 years. Since then, he’s made five widely acclaimed features.
His latest, “No Bears,” opens soon in US theaters while Panahi is in prison.
In July, Panahi went to the Tehran prosecutor’s office to inquire about the arrest of Mohammad Rasoulof, a filmmaker detained in the government’s crackdown on protests. Panahi himself was arrested and, on a decade-old charge, sentenced to six years in jail.
Panahi’s films, made in Iran without government approval, are sly feats of artistic resistance. He plays himself in meta self-portraitures that clandestinely capture the mechanics of Iranian society with a humanity both playful and devastating. Panahi made “This is Not a Film” in his apartment. “Taxi” was shot almost entirely inside a car, with a smiling Panahi playing the driver and picking up passengers along the way.
In “No Bears,” Panahi plays a fictionalized version of himself while making a film in a rural town along the Iran-Turkiye border. It’s one of the most acclaimed films of the year. The New York Times and The Associated Press named it one of the top 10 films of the year. Film critic Justin Chang of The Los Angeles Times called “No Bears” 2022’s best movie.
“No Bears” is landing at a time when the Iranian film community is increasingly ensnarled in a harsh government crackdown. A week after “No Bears” premiered at the Venice Film Festival, with Panahi already behind bars, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by Iran’s morality police. Her death sparked three months of women-led protests, still ongoing, that have rocked Iran’s theocracy.
More than 500 protesters have been killed in the crackdown since Sept. 17, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. More than 18,200 people have been detained.
On Saturday, the prominent Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman,” was arrested after posting an Instagram message expressing solidarity with a man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.
In the outcry that followed Alidoosti’s arrest, Farhadi — the director of “A Separation” and “A Hero” — called for Alidoosti’s release “alongside that of my other fellow cineastes Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof and all the other less-known prisoners whose only crime is the attempt for a better life.”
“If showing such support is a crime, then tens of millions of people of this land are criminals,” Farhadi wrote on Instagram.
Panahi’s absence has been acutely felt on the world’s top movie stages. At Venice, where “No Bears” was given a special jury prize, a red-carpet walkout was staged at the film’s premiere. Festival director Alberto Barbera and jury president Julianne Moore were among the throngs silently protesting the imprisonment of Panahi and other filmmakers.
“No Bears” will also again test a long-criticized Academy Awards policy. Submissions for the Oscars’ best international film category are made only by a country’s government. Critics have said that allows authoritative regimes to dictate which films compete for the sought-after prize.
Arthouse distributors Sideshow and Janus Films, which helped lead Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Japanese drama “Drive My Car” to four Oscar nominations a year ago, acquired “No Bears” with the hope that its merit and Panahi’s cause would outshine that restriction.
“He puts himself at risk every time he does something like this,” says Jonathan Sehring, Sideshow founder and a veteran independent film executive. “When you have regimes that won’t even let a filmmaker make a movie and in spite of it they do, it’s inspiring.”
“We knew it wasn’t going to be the Iranian submission, obviously,” adds Serling. “But we wanted to position Jafar as a potential best director, best screenplay, a number of different categories. And we also believe the film can work theatrically.”
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences declined to comment on possible reforms to the international film category. Among the 15 shortlisted films for the award announced Wednesday was the Danish entry “Holy Spider,” set in Iran. After Iranian authorities declined to authorize it, director Ali Abbasi shot the film, based on real-life serial killings, in Jordan.
“No Bears” opens in New York on Dec. 23 and Los Angeles on Jan. 10 before rolling out nationally.
In it, Panahi rents an apartment from which he, with a fitful Internet signal, directs a film with the help of assistants. Their handing off cameras and memory cards gives, perhaps, an illuminating window into how Panahi has worked under government restrictions. In “No Bears,” he comes under increasing pressure from village authorities who believe he’s accidentally captured a compromising image.
“It’s not easy to make a movie to begin with, but to make it secretly is very difficult, especially in Iran where a totalitarian government with such tight control over the country and spies everywhere,” says Iranian film scholar and documentarian Jamsheed Akrami-Ghorveh. “It’s really a triumph. I can’t compare him with any other filmmaker.”
In one of the film’s most moving scenes, Panahi stands along the border at night. Gazing at the lights in the distance, he contemplates crossing it — a life in exile that Panahi in real life steadfastly refused to ever adopt.
Some aspects of the film are incredibly close to reality. Parts of “No Bears” were shot in Turkiye just like the film within the film. In Turkiye, an Iranian couple (played by Mina Kavani and Bakhiyar Panjeei) are trying to obtain stolen passports to reach Europe.
Kavani herself has been living in exile for the last seven years. She starred in Sepideh Farsi’s 2014 romance “Red Rose.” When nudity in the film led to media harassment, Kavani chose to live in Paris. Kavani was struck by the profound irony of Panahi directing her by video chat from over the border.
“This is the genius of his art. The idea that we were both in exile but on a different side was magic,” says Kavani. “He was the first person that talked about that, what’s happening to exiled Iranian people outside of Iran. This is very interesting to me, that he is in exile in his own country, but he’s talking about those who left his country.”
Many of Panahi’s colleagues imagine that even in his jail cell, Panahi is probably thinking through his next film — whether he ever gets to make it or not. When “No Bears” played at the New York Film Festival, Kavani read a statement from Panahi.
“The history of Iranian cinema witnesses the constant and active presence of independent directors who have struggled to push back censorship and to ensure the survival of this art,” it said. “While on this path, some were banned from making films, others were forced into exile or reduced to isolation. And yet, the hope of creating again is a reason for existence. No matter where, when, or under what circumstances, an independent filmmaker is either creating or thinking.”

Sweden’s blocking of Turkish man’s extradition ‘very negative,’ Ankara says

Sweden’s blocking of Turkish man’s extradition ‘very negative,’ Ankara says
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Sweden's blocking of Turkish man's extradition 'very negative,' Ankara says

Sweden’s blocking of Turkish man’s extradition ‘very negative,’ Ankara says
  Ankara says Kenes is a member of an organization that it accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Sweden’s Supreme Court decision to block the extradition of Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes is a “very negative” development, Turkiye’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, as Stockholm seeks Ankara’s approval for it to join NATO.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was speaking at a news conference in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month singled out Kenes as a person Ankara wants extradited from Sweden as a condition for Ankara’s approval for Stockholm to join NATO.

Ankara says Kenes is a member of an organization that it accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said it was bound to act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“We cannot speculate on what possible impact this will have on the NATO accession,” the Swedish Foreign Ministry said in an emailed comment. “Sweden’s government has to follow Swedish and international law when it comes to questions of extradition, which is also made clear in the trilateral agreement.”

Finland and Sweden both asked to join NATO in May in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but their bids require the approval of all 30 NATO member states, including Turkiye.

In June, Sweden and Finland agreed to take a number of steps to overcome Turkiye’s objections, signing a three-way agreement.

One of Turkiye’s demands was that Sweden and Finland extradite suspects Turkiye seeks over terrorism-related charges, although the two Nordic countries have said they have not agreed to specific extraditions and that all requests will be dealt with according to domestic and international law.

Tunisia raises price of drinking water

Tunisia raises price of drinking water
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia raises price of drinking water

Tunisia raises price of drinking water
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: The Tunisian government has raised the price of drinking water by up to 23 percent, the official gazette said on Tuesday, as the country seeks to reduce subsidies to qualify for IMF help.

Tunisia, which has a shortage of water after years of drought, is under pressure from the International Monetary Fund to cut government subsidies, including of energy, food and water, to qualify for a recovery package the country needs to save public finances from collapse.

The price of water will be unchanged for small consumers, and the highest increase is for tourist facilities, for which the price per cubic meter has increased by 23 percent to 1.990 dinars ($0.6394).

Big consumers also will pay more. Those whose consumption exceeds 40 cubic meters face a 15 percent increase to 1.830 dinars and consumers of between 70 and 100 cubic meters per quarter will pay 17 percent more to 0.930 dinars with immediate effect.

Tunisia has launched water desalination plants to try to make up for the country’s lack of dams and the impact of climate change.

Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe

Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
AP

Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe

Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe
  At least 591 Syrians have crossed the Mediterranean from Algeria and Morocco to Spain in 2022
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
AP

QAMISHLI, Syria: Baran Ramadan Mesko had been hiding with other migrants for weeks in the coastal Algerian city of Oran, awaiting a chance to take a boat across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.
Days before the 38-year-old Syrian Kurd was to begin the journey, he received news that a smuggler boat carrying some of his friends had sunk soon after leaving the Algerian coast. Most of its passengers had drowned.
It came as a shock, after spending weeks to get to Algeria from Syria and then waiting for a month for a smuggler to put him on the boat.
But having poured thousands of dollars into the journey, and with his wife and 4- and 3-year-old daughters counting on him to secure a life safe from conflict, the engineer-turned-citizen journalist boarded a small fishing boat with a dozen other men and took a group selfie to send to their families before they went offline.
After a 12-hour overnight journey, Mesko made his way to Almería, Spain, on Oct. 15, and then flew to Germany four days later, where he is now an asylum seeker in a migrant settlement near Bielefeld. He’s still getting used to the cold weather, and is using a translation app on his phone to help him get around while learning German. He said he’s hopeful his papers will be settled soon so his family can join him.
At least 246 migrants have gone missing while trying to cross the western Mediterranean into Europe in 2022, the International Organization for Migration says. In the past few years, thousands more have perished making the dangerous sea voyage.
Mesko is among a growing number of Syrian Kurds making the journey to Europe on a winding course that includes travel by car and plane across Lebanon, Egypt, Libya, Algeria, then finally by boat to Spain. They say they are opting for this circuitous route because they fear detention by Turkish forces or Turkish-backed militants in Syria if they try to sneak into Turkiye, the most direct path to Europe.
According to data from the European Union border agency Frontex, at least 591 Syrians have crossed the Mediterranean from Algeria and Morocco to Spain in 2022, six times more than last year’s total.
A Kurdish Syrian smuggler in Algeria said dozens of Kurds from Syria arrive in the Algerian coastal city of Oran each week for the sea journey.
“I’ve never had numbers this high before,” the smuggler told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of arrest by Algerian authorities.
Years of conflict and economic turmoil have left their mark on Syria’s northern areas, home to some 3 million people under de facto Kurdish control. The region has been targeted by Daesh group militants, Turkish forces and Syrian opposition groups from the country’s northwestern rebel-held enclave. Climate change and worsening poverty spurred a cholera outbreak in recent months.
Like Mesko, many of the migrants come from the Syrian city of Kobani, which made headlines seven years ago when Kurdish fighters withstood a brutal siege by the Islamic State militant group.
The town was left in ruins, and since then, “not much has happened” to try to rebuild, said Joseph Daher, a professor at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, adding that most development funding went to cities further east.
Recent events in northeastern Syria have given its residents an additional incentive to leave.
Turkiye stepped up attacks on Kurdish areas in Syria after a bombing in Istanbul in November killed six people and wounded over 80 others. Ankara blames the outlawed Kurdish Workers’ Party and the US-backed Kurdish militia, the People’s Protection Unit in Syria. Both have denied responsibility.
Since then, Turkish airstrikes have pounded areas across northeastern Syria, including Kobani, further battering its already pulverized infrastructure, and Ankara has vowed a ground invasion.
Bozan Shahin, an engineer from Kobani, recalled a Turkish airstrike last month.
“I saw my mother trembling in fear and holding my 4-year-old sister to keep her calm,” Shahin said.
He now wants to join the flow of Kurds headed from Syria to Europe.
“I have some friends who found a way to get to Lebanon through a smuggler and go somewhere through Libya,” he said. “I’m not familiar with all the details, but I’m trying to see how I can take that journey safely.”
The operation, which takes weeks and costs thousands of dollars, is run by a smuggler network that bribes Syrian soldiers to get people through checkpoints where they could be detained for draft-dodging or anti-government activism, then across the porous border into Lebanon, the migrants and smugglers said.
There, the migrants typically stay in crowded apartments in Beirut for about a week while awaiting expedited passports from the Syrian Embassy by way of a smuggler’s middleman.
With passports in hand, they fly to Egypt to transit before taking another flight to Benghazi in war-torn Libya before embarking on the journey to Algeria through another network of smugglers.
“We went in vans and jeeps and they took us across Libya through Tripoli and the coastal road and we would switch cars every 500 kilometers or so,” Mesko said.
During the journey across the desert, they had to cross checkpoints run by Libya’s mosaic of armed groups.
“Some of the guards at checkpoints treated us horribly when they knew we were Syrian, taking our money and phones, or making us stand outside in the heat for hours,” he said.
An armed group kidnapped the group of migrants who left before his and demanded $36,000 for their release, Mesko said.
By the time they reached the Algerian city of Oran, Mesko was relieved to take refuge in an apartment run by the smugglers. While they waited for weeks, he and the other migrants spent most of their time indoors.
“We couldn’t move freely around Oran, because security forces are all over and we did not cross into the country legally,” Mesko said. “There were also gangs in the city or even on the coast who would try to mug migrants and take their money.”
Human rights groups have accused the Algerian authorities of arresting migrants, and in some cases expelling them across land borders. According to the UN refugee agency, Algeria expelled over 13,000 migrants to neighboring Niger to its south in the first half of 2021.
Despite his relief at arriving safely in Germany with a chance to bring his wife and girls there, Mesko feels remorse for leaving Kobani.
“I was always opposed to the idea of migrating or even being displaced,” he said. “Whenever we had to move to another area because of the war, we’d come back to Kobani once we could.”
Mesko spends much of his time at asylum interviews and court hearings, but says he’s in good spirits knowing he’s started a process he only dreamed of months ago. He hopes to be granted asylum status soon, so his wife and daughters can reunite with him in Europe.
“Syria has become an epicenter of war, corruption and terrorism,” he said. “We lived this way for 10 years, and I don’t want my children to live through these experiences, and see all the atrocities.”

Lebanon ‘running out of medicine,’ pharmacists’ chief warns

Lebanon ‘running out of medicine,’ pharmacists’ chief warns
Updated 21 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon 'running out of medicine,' pharmacists' chief warns

Lebanon ‘running out of medicine,’ pharmacists’ chief warns
  Currency hits record low as General Labor Union pushes for rise in minimum wage
Updated 21 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon is fast running out of medicines and infant formula, with deliveries at a standstill and supplies expected to run out within days, the head of the country’s pharmacists’ syndicate has warned.

Joe Salloum said that the exchange rate crisis has led to an almost complete cessation of medicine and infant formula deliveries to pharmacies.

He added: “Salvation begins with electing a new president to secure a minimum level of financial and economic stability, and to restore constitutional and legislative life so that we can take a path to recovery and develop executive plans, especially for the health sector.

“Otherwise, we will face an inevitable collapse and forced cessation of the entire pharmaceutical sector within days.”

Salloum’s warning came as economist Louis Hobeika told Arab News that the local currency was heading for further collapse.

The currency has gradually depreciated over the past three years.

Hobeika told Arab News: “The political horizon is completely blocked and the Lebanese market is small, meaning that any pressure on the demand for the dollar affects the exchange rate.

“No one in Lebanon is selling their dollars. Those who are visiting Lebanon are Lebanese expatriates spending the holidays here. They either exchange small amounts of dollars or pay directly in dollars in restaurants and shops.”

The economist added: “It is true that the political situation is the same, but Lebanon is sinking more and more every day — neither electing a president, nor forming a government, nor implementing reforms. The dramatic drop in the local currency’s value is proof.”

Hobeika said that the Central Bank was no longer able to fix the situation.

Its financial reserves, which are $10 billion as announced, and perhaps lower, are no longer sufficient to fix the situation, said the economist.

“Every two weeks we face issues with the purchase of subsidized cancer medicine and wheat. If the Central Bank were able to control the exchange rate, it would have already done so.”

Hobeika said that the crisis had become too big for the Central Bank to resolve.

Economic committees are expected to approve the content of an agreement with the General Labor Union, raising the minimum wage from 2.5 million Lebanese pounds ($1,650) to 4.5 million LBP, raising the daily transportation allowance from 90,000 LBP to 125,000 LBP, and increasing school and family allowances.

Hobeika, however, said that addressing the issue by raising the minimum wage will increase inflation, warning that the exchange rate could reach 70,000 LBP or more very soon.

“This is not a solution ... this is suicide.”

The General Labor Union had called for raising the minimum wage to 20 million LBP when the dollar exchange rate was equivalent to 36,000 LBP.

The value of the local Lebanese currency hit a record low on Wednesday.

The exchange rate reached 47,000 LBP at noon, dropping 1,500 LBP in just two hours and raising concerns among citizens about upcoming price hikes.

The fall came as the Central Bank extended a circular allowing commercial banks to purchase an unlimited amount of US dollars on its Sayrafa exchange platform until the end of January.

The drop in the exchange rate was reflected in fuel prices.

The price of a 20-liter canister of gasoline rose by 20,000 LBP, diesel by 21,000 LBP, and household gas by 13,000 LBP.

The representative of fuel distributors, Fadi Abu Shakra, said: “We are witnessing a crime against Lebanese citizens who are deprived of benefiting from the drop in global oil prices.”

He added: “We, as distributors, buy dollars from the parallel market to cover the price of fuel, and the Central Bank also buys dollars; so we are technically racing our Central Bank, which is unacceptable.”

The exchange rate is expected to hit 50,000 LBP by the start of 2023 and possibly 100,000 LBP within months if no political breakthrough is made in the country.

Observers attribute the exchange rate crisis to smuggling operations and mafia outfits that control the black market.

The UN estimates that eight out of 10 people in Lebanon now live below the poverty line.

Israeli actions in West Bank’s Area C ‘seriously threaten the two-state solution’

Israeli actions in West Bank’s Area C ‘seriously threaten the two-state solution’
Updated 21 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

Israeli actions in West Bank's Area C 'seriously threaten the two-state solution'

Israeli actions in West Bank’s Area C ‘seriously threaten the two-state solution’
  EU urged to impose sanctions on Israel and cancel trade deals with it in response to destruction of Palestinian projects
  The Palestinians have voiced fears about the incoming right-wing Israeli government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Updated 21 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority has protested against growing restrictions imposed on Palestinian development in Israeli-controlled parts of the West Bank, known as Area C — in addition to other limitations across the territory.
It called on the international community to intervene and stop the Israeli measures as they seriously threaten the two-state solution.
Area C, which Israel administers, covers over 60 percent of the West Bank.
The PA accused Israel of waging war targeting the area by demolishing homes, expanding settlements, confiscating land by various means and for different settlement and military purposes, and preventing Palestinians from reclaiming them and building homes there.
The protest came as a recent document claimed that the EU was strengthening its support for the Palestinian presence in Area C, which prompted an angry reaction from Israelis.
The Palestinians have voiced fears about the incoming right-wing Israeli government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Cabinet members Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, moving to annex Area C to Israel — as Smotrich threatened several times.
Israel already has almost complete control over law enforcement, planning, and construction in Area C, and Israeli settlements and military training areas are concentrated within it.
An estimated 300,000 Palestinians live in Area C in 530 residential communities, of which 241 are located wholly or partly within it, one of the direct outcomes of the Israeli-Palestinian Interim Agreement on the West Bank and Gaza Strip (Oslo II) signed on Sept. 28, 1995.
The agreement provided for the temporary division of the West Bank as part of a transitional phase of five years, whereby Areas C falls under Israeli control.
The entire area, with the presence of the Israeli army, includes settlements, bypass roads, and border areas. At the same time, Area C was supposed to be transferred from Israeli control to Palestinian control, but this did not happen.
Ibrahim Melhem, the spokesman for the PA, told Arab News that Israel should not confiscate Palestinian lands for settlement purposes.
The PA does not recognize the Israeli administrative divisions of Palestinian lands, he pointed out, and added that the US, EU and the UN opposed the Israeli measures of confiscating and appropriating Palestinian lands in Area C, which undermined the two-state solution.
Melhem stressed that the PA adopted a strategy to enhance the steadfastness of the Palestinians in Area C by supporting farmers in various ways.
The Israeli authorities, however, destroy agricultural equipment that the Palestinian ministries provide to farmers in those areas, said Melhem.
“The Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture sends tractors, greenhouses, agricultural equipment, fertilizers, and water tanks to farmers in those areas, but the Israeli authorities come the next day and eradicate them, which hinders the development efforts of the Palestinian Authority,” Melhem told Arab News.
The PA spokesman did not hide his concern about stricter measures that might be taken by the next Netanyahu-led government.
Area C is rich in natural resources, including water sources and natural reserves, and contains most of the Palestinian agricultural lands and pastures.
In addition to the archaeological sites, all major Palestinian projects require work in Area C.
It includes about 385,900 Israeli settlers and about 300,000 Palestinians.
Israeli planning and zoning regulations in Area C prohibit Palestinian construction in about 70 percent of the area, and make it almost impossible to obtain permits in the remaining 30 percent.
Mustafa Barghouthi, secretary-general of the National Initiative Party, told Arab News that he was worried about the possibility that the next Israeli government will annex the remaining lands of the West Bank, eliminating the possibility of an independent Palestinian state.
He urged the PA to consider Area C in the West Bank as a “priority area” and to exert more efforts to strengthen the steadfastness of its residents.
Barghouthi, who also heads the Palestinian Medical Relief Committee active in Area C over the past two decades, added that “work in Area C is considered one of the forms of resistant development.”
He urged the EU to impose sanctions on Israel and cancel trade agreements with it in response to its destruction of projects funded by Brussels in Area C.
Shadi Othman, spokesman for the EU in the Palestinian Territories, told Arab News that the EU financed and implemented several projects and developmental and humanitarian aid in Area C, which, according to international law, is occupied Palestinian land.
The EU’s policy “is based on continuing to fund and implement these projects now and in the future,” he told Arab News.
He added the European support “continues, and we will work in Area C as part of the West Bank ... and all EU countries agree on this position.”
Othman said that the European support provided to Palestinian projects in Area C during the last three years amounted to €30 million ($31.7 million).
The EU spokesman expressed concern over the Israeli army’s destruction of projects funded by the EU in Area C in the West Bank, and confirmed that the EU always discussed the matter with Israeli authorities.

