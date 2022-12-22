Does AI threaten the future of Google Search?

You are here

Last year, Google Search and other web-based Google properties, which span many countries and languages, accounted for $149 billion in revenues.
  • Some experts believe emerging technology such as ChatGPT and Noor could challenge Google’s dominance
  • The latest AI bots certainly have the potential to revolutionize web searches but, for now at east, they have limitations
LONDON: Google Search is in peril, some people believe. The ubiquitous search engine, which has been the gateway to the internet for billions of people worldwide for the past two decades, faces “existential threats,” they say, that are forcing parent company Alphabet’s management to declare a “code red.”

“Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption,” Paul Buchheit, a Gmail developer wrote in a message posted on Twitter this month. “(Artificial Intelligence) will eliminate the search engine result page, which is where they make most of their money.”

Buchheit continued by predicting that AI could transform and replace the internet-search industry in much the same way the way Google effectively destroyed the formerly successful Yellow Pages model of printed telephone directories of businesses, which had thrived for many decades.

AI and chatbot services such as ChatGPT are already beginning to revolutionize the way people carry out research online by providing users with an unprecedented level of convenience and speed.

Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword-matching to provide results, AI chatbots use advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the deeper intent behind a user’s query.

As a result, ChatGPT is capable of responding to more complex requests, building simple codes, working out difficult issues, and chatting in a relatively human-like manner. Contrast this with Google, which can only provides users with the links and tools they need to carry out detailed research themselves.

Because the results are shown in real time and more accurately reflect what is actually being asked, natural language processing services such as ChatGPT provide access to all the information users require, through a conversational AI interface, in a fraction of the time it would take them to manually search for it.

In other words, as many experts have been quick to point out, ChatGPT performs many similar tasks to Google — only better.

Google is one of several businesses, research facilities and experts who have contributed to the development of ChatGPT, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer. It is a groundbreaking collaborative project spearheaded by a research lab called OpenAI, which is also behind DALL-E, an AI-powered system that generates images from natural language descriptions provided by a user.

Although Google’s own search engine already exploits the power of AI in an effort to enhance the service it provides and deliver more relevant results to users, some experts believe the tech giant might struggle to compete with the newer, smaller companies developing these AI chatbots, because of the many ways the technology could hurt its existing business model.

In April, the Technology Innovation Institute, a cutting-edge research hub in Abu Dhabi, unveiled a service similar to ChatGPT, called Noor. The biggest Arabic-language natural language processing model to date, it is intended to provide the Arab region with a competitive edge in the field, given that technologies such as chatbots, market intelligence, and machine translation traditionally have tended to significantly favor English- and Chinese-language markets.

Last year, Google Search and other web-based Google properties, which span many countries and languages, accounted for $149 billion in revenues. The disruptive power of services such as ChatGPT and Noor therefore could represent a significant blow to Google’s parent company Alphabet and its business model.

“The potential for something like OpenAI’s ChatGPT to eventually supplant a search engine like Google isn’t a new idea but this delivery of OpenAI’s underlying technology is the closest approximation yet to how that would actually work in a fully fleshed out system, and it should have Google scared,” TechCrunch US managing editor Darrell Etherington wrote this month.

However, it is still early days and, as Jacob Carpenter points out, “the idea of upstart AI firms supplanting Google feels premature” given Alphabet can call on its significant resources to help see off any potential competition.

ChatGPT, described as the most advanced AI chatbot in the market, is available in several regions and supports a variety of languages, including Arabic. However, despite the enormous advances it undoubtedly represents, limitations remain.

In its current form, ChatGPT is unable to access the internet or other external sources of information, which means it cannot respond to or provide geo-based recommendations.

Moreover, the training data for its model only goes up to 2021, so the program often offers incorrect or biased answers, which means the service, at least for now, is not a reliable source of information.

Although the buzz generated by ChatGPT and Noor is likely to attract users and investors, which will help the technology to further develop, significant skepticism remains as to whether such AI chatbots will ever be able to do to Google Search what Google Search did to Yellow Pages.

For all the lofty claims from some experts about the potential of advanced-language models — and although it is important to recognize that they do offer distinct advantages, enhanced abilities and a different user experience to existing Google services that has the potential to revolutionize the way we search for things on the web — it is also important to be aware that even the developers of ChatGPT have said the technology is “not a direct competitor to Google Search and is not likely to replace it.”

Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

Updated 21 December 2022
AFP

Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

  • I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted, saying he will then run software and server teams at Twitter
Updated 21 December 2022
AFP

Elon Musk said Tuesday he would resign as chief executive of Twitter once he finds a replacement, in apparent response to a poll he launched that suggested users wanted him to step down.
Musk has fully owned Twitter since October 27 and has repeatedly courted controversy as CEO, sacking half of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and trying to charge for previously free services.
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted, saying he will then only run software and server teams at Twitter.
In the poll results which were posted on Monday, 57 percent of voters, or 10 million votes, favored Musk stepping down just weeks after he took ownership of the company for $44 billion.
Musk has used the Twitter polls to take other decisions on the platform, including the reinstatement of the account of former US president Donald Trump and other suspended users.
Earlier this week he used a laughing emoji to ridicule a report he was in search of someone to take over as boss of Twitter, and tweeted that “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”
Analysts have pointed out that the stock price of his electric car company Tesla has slumped by one-third since Musk’s Twitter takeover, and some suggest Tesla’s board was putting pressure on him to quit his Twitter role.
“Finally a good step in the right direction to end this painful nightmare situation for Tesla investors,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Tuesday.
In discussions with users after posting his latest poll, Musk had renewed his warnings that the platform could be heading for bankruptcy.

The unpredictable entrepreneur posted his poll on his resignation shortly after trying to extricate himself from yet another controversy.
On Sunday, Twitter users were told they would no longer be able to promote content from other social media sites.
But Musk seemed to reverse course a few hours later, writing that the policy would be limited to suspending accounts only when that account’s “primary purpose is promotion of competitors.”
The attempted ban prompted howls of disapproval and even bemused Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, who had backed Musk’s takeover.
Analyst Ives noted that “advertisers have run for the hills and left Twitter squarely in the red ink potentially on track to lose roughly $4 billion per year.”
Shortly after taking over the platform, Musk announced it would charge $8 per month to verify account holders’ identities, but he had to suspend the “Twitter Blue” plan after an embarrassing rash of fake accounts. It has since been relaunched.
On November 4, with Musk saying the company was losing $4 million a day, Twitter laid off half of its 7,500-strong staff.
Musk also reinstated Trump’s account — though the former US president indicated he had no interest in the platform — and said Twitter would no longer work to combat Covid-19 disinformation.
In recent days, he suspended the accounts of several journalists after complaining some had published details about the movements of his private jet, which he claimed could endanger his family.
Some of the suspended accounts have since been reactivated.
On Monday, the head of the European Parliament, speaker Roberta Metsola, sent a letter to Musk inviting him to testify before the legislature, her spokesman said.
The parliament has no power to compel Musk to turn up, and his response was not immediately known.
 

 

Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program

Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program

Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program
  • Recent wins bring the newspaper’s design awards tally to nearly 100 in just 4 years
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab News, the leading English-language daily in the Middle East, has won six awards at the 24th edition of the prestigious European Newspaper Award program, bringing the total tally to nearly 100 awards since 2018. 

The jury panel for this year comprised 15 judges from nine countries including Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Germany.   

This year, the European Newspaper Award jury honored Arab News across six categories: Environmental Protection, Visualization, Sectional Front Pages, Visual Storytelling, Illustration and Special Editions. 

“For Arab News to be recognized with these awards is a great honor. There were over 4,000 entries from all over Europe, so to win six Awards of Excellence for our design is a brilliant achievement,” said Arab News’ Creative Director Simon Khalil.  

The paper’s special commemorative issue for Saudi National Day 2022, which featured infographics, photo-based stories and long-form stories, won the design excellence award in the Special Editions category. 

Its simple and effective designs for the stories “The danger of saying ‘NO’,” which sheds light on violence against women, won in the Sectional Front Pages category, and the op-ed “Germany’s post-Merkel checklist” by Helmut K. Anheier, adjunct professor of social welfare at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs and professor of sociology at the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin, and Edward L. Knudsen, research associate at the Hertie School, won in the Visualization category.   

  

The paper created animated and eye-catching imagery for the story “Saudi’s animal kingdom” published on Endangered Species Day, which won in the Environmental Protection Category.  

The design for the op-ed “Europe’s climate diplomacy heats up” by Laurence Tubiana, former French ambassador to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and a professor at Sciences Po, Paris, won in the Illustration category, while the graphic design for the story “KSA prepares to tap resource-rich seas for fishing bounty” won in the Visual Storytelling category. 

“Recognition for Arab News’ design helps us raise the profile of our brand and reinforces the creative vision we implement on a daily basis. These awards will push the whole Arab News team to deliver bigger and better design for all our readers globally. Our readers are the priority, and it is our mission to create innovative design for them to enjoy,” Khalil added. 

Arab News relaunched in 2018 with a commitment to becoming digital-first and design-focused. The new brand identity was reflected in its cutting-edge editorial and fresh design approach.  

Since then, the paper has amassed nearly 100 design accolades across global awards programs such as the Society for News Design, the Asian Newspaper Design Awards, the WAN-IFRA Asian Media Awards, the Indigo Design Awards, the Society of Publication Designers and more.  

