Industry heavyweights to discuss global issues at 16th Asian Financial Forum  

RIYADH: The 16th Asian Financial Forum, a premier financial and business forum, will be held on Jan. 11 and 12 next year in Hong Kong where industry heavyweights will discuss issues related to global finance, economy, trade and sustainability.
The forum themed “Accelerating Transformation: Impact ∙ Inclusion ∙ Innovation” will be held in a hybrid format.
It will provide a platform to connect participants for business and investment opportunities to strengthen Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center. The key business event has been organized by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.
Highlights of the two-day forum include Ban Ki-moon, former secretary-general of the UN, Helen Clark, former New Zealand premier and the former executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Christiana Figueres.
The two-day event will include more than 40 discussion sessions, featuring top financial, government and business leaders to shed light on major topics, including the global economic outlook, regional trade collaborations such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, asset and wealth management, environment, social and governance and green finance.
In the main panel discussions, international financial and business leaders including Valérie Baudson, CEO of Amundi; Takeshi Kunibe, chairman of the board, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.; Robert F. Smith, Founder, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners; Mark Tucker, group chairman of HSBC Holdings; Jose Vinals, group chairman, Standard Chartered; Ridha Wirakusumah, CEO of Indonesia Investment Authority and James Turner, Group CEO, Prudential will examine macroeconomic trends amid the epidemic recovery and external uncertainties, and key market opportunities.
Nearly 100 exhibitors will also showcase new technologies and investment opportunities at the event. Three highlighted zones, including Fintech Showcase, InnoVenture Salon and FintechHK Start-up Salon will allow on-site participants to experience the technologies of tomorrow.