How Madinah's sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city's unique identity 

Interior shot taken at the AlMadinah Region Development Authority. (Credit: Hamza Mahmoud Hasan) 
Interior shot taken at the AlMadinah Region Development Authority. (Credit: Hamza Mahmoud Hasan)
Updated 30 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

How Madinah’s sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city’s unique identity 

How Madinah’s sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city’s unique identity 
  • In line with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s environmental objectives, Saudi Arabia is rolling “smart city solutions”   
  • The plan is to create a unique atmosphere that enhances quality of life and encourages tourism and investment 
Updated 30 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

MADINAH: For hundreds of years, Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Madinah, known as the city of lights, has been a beacon of knowledge, peace, and enlightenment. Today, the city of the prophet aims to enchant visitors and inhabitants with a brand new smart lighting system.

Architect Ziad Tariq Darwish Daiwali, the project’s studies and design director, told Arab News he is optimistic about the sustainable transformation, which will highlight Madinah’s natural beauty, while also increasing nighttime safety and security.

The first stage of the project, which is still in the early stages of implementation, will exchange many of the city’s existing yellow lightbulbs for LED streetlights, which consume far less energy and will benefit the environment.

“The light can change your mood, change your feeling and change the feeling inside the city when you walk through it and near the Al-Haram (mosque),” Daiwali told Arab News.

“Our aim in this project is to give a special visual experience for residents and visitors to Madinah. We started to focus on the most (popular) areas people come to visit, next to Al-Haram, the central area. 




Exterior shot of AlMadinah Region Development Authority’s building in AlMadinah. (Hamza Mahmoud Hasan)

“It’ll be the first step from this project and after that we will be focusing on heritage areas and architecture elements and landmarks for the whole city.

“In line with Vision 2030, this project is very important for the city of Madinah, for residents and visitors, because it will encourage tourism, encourage (economic growth), improve its features, and increase the safety and security for all. It also will give us a special identity different from other cities in the Kingdom.”

Cities around the world are turning to sustainable lighting solutions to help enhance the urban landscape and elevate quality of life. Under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda, the well-being of citizens is of the utmost importance. 

The Kingdom’s smart city vision sets out to develop innovative solutions that focus on sustainable infrastructure, livability, and accentuate the most prominent features of the urban landscape.

In keeping with this vision, Al-Madinah Region Development Authority has begun preparing an integrated study to upgrade and renew the city’s electric lights, under the directives of Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Madinah province, according to Asharq Al-Awsat daily.

In its first phase, the study will focus on the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque, and it will gradually expand to include all vital landmarks and sites in Madinah. The ultimate aim is to install low-energy LED lightbulbs throughout the city.




Architect Ziad Tariq Darwish Daiwali, who is in charge of this project, speaks to Arab News from the AlMadinah Region Development building in AlMadinah. (Hamza Mahmoud Hasan)

The plan is to create a unique atmosphere, compatible with the city’s identity, offering residents and visitors an inspiring visual experience that enhances quality of life and encourages the expansion of commercial, tourism, and investment opportunities in the region.

Fahad Albuliheshi, CEO of MMDA, told Asharq Al-Awsat the main pillar of the project is to study the renewal and promotion of the lighting identity in Madinah based on “its religious status among Muslims and embody the interest that the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques attaches to the care of the two holy cities and the care of the Two Holy Mosques.”

In the case of Madinah, the focus is on the city’s light system, enhancing its public realm with the least environmental impact through intelligently networked, modern, efficient, and sustainable strategies that will harmonize with the city’s urban core and mountainous surroundings.

For more than 1,500 years, since Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah brought it to prominence, the city formerly known as Hijra has been a beloved place of peace and enlightenment, where ignorance and darkness were turned into wisdom and light.

Known in the Arab world as “Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah,” it was the first capital of the Islamic world and is said to be the first place in the Kingdom to have introduced electricity. Where better, then, to roll out this ambitious illumination project?

Changes such as these are considered “smart city solutions,” which will help the Kingdom make its buildings, industries, infrastructure and facilities more sustainable in line with its commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate waste.

Experts believe that when sustainable solutions such as these are blended into the existing environment, they can make a significant contribution to the eco-performance of residential developments.

One of the key themes of Vision 2030 is to provide the means to create a vibrant society and to place public well-being at the heart of development and planning decisions. 

Cities designed in previous decades using old technologies are beginning to buckle under the strain of population growth and are failing to meet the Kingdom’s climate change and sustainability goals. Unless changes are made now, these challenges will only grow. 




Interior shot taken at the AlMadinah Region Development Authority. (Hamza Mahmoud Hasan)

Lighting plays a crucial role in transforming buildings to meet the needs of modern living, combining aesthetics, functionality, and efficiency in the delivery of optimum lighting in all areas to ensure the comfort and safety of the public.

Yazeed Alshaibani, a Saudi expert in interior lighting, likened the new developments in Madinah to another city-wide project that used light to communicate and convey emotion.

“For Noor Al-Riyadh, they used lighting designers from all over the world and projected the space with art and it was very appealing. Communication with lighting is a magnificent thing to do. Madinah is doing its own version with their own project,” Alshaibani told Arab News.

From dawn to dusk, the area around the Prophet’s Mosque is bustling with worshippers, many of whom can be seen walking in the peaceful courtyard. Others scramble to enter the mosque to find any empty spot where they can calmly recite their prayers.

At 6 a.m. sharp, the area outside resembles synchronized white doves as the intricately decorated Piazza Umbrellas gracefully open up, adding much-needed shade and a delicate tint of white light to the space. The light feels different when the first patch of sunlight paints the morning sky.

At night, the city is full of bright lights bursting from every building, while the path leading up to the Prophet’s Mosque and the many surrounding back streets are dotted with bright lamps, providing a serene and peaceful atmosphere. Even the stars in the sky seem to compete for attention.

Alshaibani, who was involved in a lighting project at a mosque in Makkah, agrees that changing the lights in Madinah will complement this unique atmosphere and further enhance the spiritual experience. 

“The idea that Madinah is now using white lights to make people feel more awake and more focused is good,” Alshaibani said. “That kind of light helps worshippers read the Qur’an more easily.”

Topics: Madinah Editor's Choice

Saudi maritime industry chiefs ink deal to open 1st integrated logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi maritime industry chiefs ink deal to open 1st integrated logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

Saudi maritime industry chiefs ink deal to open 1st integrated logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port
  • Project located near Jubail Industrial City worth more than $27m
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Medlog, the logistics arm of the Mediterranean Shipping Co., have signed an agreement to build the first integrated logistics park and a re-export zone at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deal, worth more than SR100 million ($27 million), will help achieve Mawani’s goals of increasing the number of national re-export logistics centers to 30 and raising the Kingdom’s logistics performance index ranking to 4.01 by 2030.

The development will cover 100,000 square meters and will have the capacity to handle 300,000 containers a year, streamlining transportation throughout the country.

The SPA said its location near Jubail Industrial City and other major centers in eastern Saudi Arabia would give the port a competitive advantage, improving its logistical operations.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, his deputy Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Mawani President Omar bin Talal Hariri, and Meldog’s Chief Executive Officer Hisham Al-Ansari.

Over the past two years, Mawani, the primary developer of the Kingdom’s maritime transport sector, has struck strategic agreements with local and international partners to establish six integrated logistics parks with more than SR2 billion in investments, creating at least 6,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the first phase.

Topics: General Authority for Ports (Mawani) King Abdulaziz Port

Saudi health minister meets Egyptian counterpart

Saudi health minister meets Egyptian counterpart
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi health minister meets Egyptian counterpart

Saudi health minister meets Egyptian counterpart
  • Egyptian minister tours Kingdom’s health institutions
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel on Wednesday met his Egyptian counterpart Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar during his visit to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During their meeting, they discussed public health integration, including in medicine manufacturing and the localization of the pharmaceutical industry in the Arab world.

Al-Jalajel accompanied Abdel-Ghaffar on a tour of the ministry’s command and control center, Seha Virtual Hospital, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority headquarters, the offices of the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance and the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions, and the Saudi Patient Safety Center.

 

Topics: Saudi Minister of Health

Stargazing in Enaiza started the passion for GCC’s first female aerospace engineer

Stargazing in Enaiza started the passion for GCC’s first female aerospace engineer
Updated 22 December 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Stargazing in Enaiza started the passion for GCC’s first female aerospace engineer

Stargazing in Enaiza started the passion for GCC’s first female aerospace engineer
  • Mishaal Ashemimry returned home to Saudi Arabia this year because of improvements to the industry in the Kingdom
Updated 22 December 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: When it comes to progress in advanced industries like aerospace, the Middle East region has the benefit of the knowledge accrued by the rest of the world’s trials and errors.

That is the view of the Gulf Cooperation Counsel’s first female aerospace engineer, Mishaal Ashemimry, who called it “the biggest motivator in terms of the career I chose, and what keeps me going.”

Ashemimry has been passionate about space since childhood, stargazing at her home of Enaiza in Qassim from the age of six.

“I had a calling when I was six, when I looked up at the stars and I was like, ‘OK, I’m super excited about this stuff. I don’t understand anything about it. I need to learn more.’ So, it became logical for me that I need to understand the stars and what’s up there, because I didn’t understand what they’re made out of and so forth. So that created this curiosity that I wanted to explore,” she said.

As she grew older, she realized the only way to fully understand stars and space was to go there, and the only way to go to space is by rocket.

“At the time, obviously, I didn’t know it was called aerospace. I just knew this is a vehicle I need to make so I can go to space. And then as I grew and learned more and so forth, I realized it’s aerospace engineering,” she said.

“Yes, it’s a new field in Saudi, which is … exciting because, you know, you get a lot that has happened since the 1940s until now.”

Ashemimry said she was lucky enough that her passion was so strong and that she kept learning, as it made her even more curious to create vehicles and explore space.

“I guess, the essential ingredient inside of me that drives me is the desire for exploration and to understand what we don’t understand … the universe, as we all know, is extremely mysterious. And there’s a lot for us to learn,” she explained.

“It’s kind of interesting to be part of that and to kind of see where … how do we move forward from here and how do we leapfrog into the future?”

Ashemimry moved back to Saudi Arabia this summer because of the current state of the aerospace industry in the Kingdom. “In 2018, the Saudi Space Commission was created and that showcased to me that Saudi Arabia is moving in the right direction from my point of view, which is towards space. And I wanted to see what would happen in the next few years,” she said.

Eng. Mishaal Ashemimry is currently special advisor to the CEO of the Saudi Space Commission and vice president for the diversity initiative of the International Astronautical Federation. Ashemimry is a consultant in her field and was a professor at the University of Miami Mechanical and Aerospace Department.

Topics: The Mayman Show

Two Saudi citizens flown to Kingdom after falling ill in Indonesia

Two Saudi citizens flown to Kingdom after falling ill in Indonesia
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Two Saudi citizens flown to Kingdom after falling ill in Indonesia

Two Saudi citizens flown to Kingdom after falling ill in Indonesia
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: An evacuation plane arrived in Indonesia on Thursday to fly two critically ill Saudi citizens to the Kingdom.

The man and woman were transported from different regions in the country, the Kingdom’s embassy in Indonesia said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia saudi citizens

KSRelief launches new education and health programs in Yemen, Nigeria

KSRelief launches new education and health programs in Yemen, Nigeria
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

KSRelief launches new education and health programs in Yemen, Nigeria

KSRelief launches new education and health programs in Yemen, Nigeria
  • The initiative is expected to benefit more than 16,000 students and educational personnel
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief ) humanitarian efforts in Yemen and Nigeria continue with the focus on educational training and medical care for the less fortunate.
In Yemen, KSRelief signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society institution to ensure access to a safe educational environment in several governates. The initiative is expected to benefit more than 16,000 students and educational personnel.

The program will provide new educational equipment and tools to a number of schools and will offer training courses for 40 school supervisors and social workers in targeted schools.
In the health sector, KSRelief also launched the “Saudi Noor Voluntary Program” to combat blindness and its causes in Mukalla. KSRelief’s voluntary medical team has examined 729 cases, distributed 92 glasses and performed 40 surgeries.

This comes as part of the projects related to combating blindness for low-income families in a number of countries, state news agency SPA reported.
Meanwhile, in Nigeria, KSRelief distributed 1,482 food baskets with 8,892 displaced people benefiting from the activity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia KSRelief

