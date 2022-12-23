Muslim World League urges Afghan government to lift university ban for women

RIYADH: The Muslim World League has denounced the decision of the Afghan government to deny Afghan women and girls the right to a university education.
Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the organization’s secretary-general, said in a statement that the move contradicted the guidance of Islam and the consensus of Islamic scholars, and violated international and human values.
Al-Issa, who is also president of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, said the decision deprived women and girls of their legitimate right to education, and the Afghan people in general of the contribution women make to the nation’s prosperity and development.
He urged the government to reverse its decision and adopt the guidelines of Islamic scholars on the matter.
DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Officials from the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and the Saudi Cultural Development Fund on Wednesday inked a partnership deal.
The agreement, signed at a ceremony in Riyadh, aims to support the local content industry, spread knowledge, nurture creativity, highlight national talents locally and globally, and contribute to spreading a culture of quality and excellence.
The fund will provide SR15 million ($4 million) to support the second edition of an initiative to enrich Arabic content while empowering cultural projects. This will be done through training schemes and the development of skills programs related to the cultural sector.
The agreement was signed by Ithra director, Abdullah Al-Rashid, and the CDF’s chief executive officer, Mohammed bin Dayel.
RIYADH: Indonesian Vice President Marouf Amin on Thursday received Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on the sidelines of the second Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ international conference in Bali.
The ASEAN meeting was attended by 130 leading figures, including government ministers, muftis, presidents of Islamic universities, centers, and associations, and religious and cultural leaders from member countries.
In a speech, Amin said the conference provided a partnership and cooperation platform between Indonesia and Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, in areas including education, and research.
And he pointed out that religious leaders had an important role to play in helping tackle some of the challenges facing the world.
Amin noted that through the conference, Indonesia aimed to promote religious, political, economic, social, cultural, and environmental justice and moderation, based on the principles of Islam.
National Dialogue Award winners seek a cohesive society
Updated 8 min 49 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The winners of the second National Dialogue Award were revealed by the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue on Wednesday.
The National Dialogue Award is one of the center’s 42 initiatives to highlight and promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and cohesion.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan, secretary general of the center, praised the role played by government and private institutions, civil society organizations and individuals.
“The award is based on a set of standards that contribute to strengthening the system of positive values that the center seeks to integrate in society to achieve the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership by spreading a culture of tolerance, coexistence and cohesion among all segments of society, and confronting everything that threatens the social fabric,” he said.
A total of 172 participants competed in different categories including 108 individuals, 29 government, 17 civil society organizations and 18 private.
The winners from the government institutions were “Purple Saturday Initiative” (Authority of People with Disability) and “Consolation Initiative” (Municipality Makkah).
The winners from the civil society organizations were Alwaleed Philanthropies Foundation, and Young Leaders for International Communication for the “Peace for Civilizational Communication” project.
The winners from the private-sector institutions were Hayat Muhammadiyah Initiative (Waqf of Muhammad bin Ahmed Al-Rashid), and the Abdullah Al-Othaim and Sons Charitable Foundation.
Winners from the individuals section was the “Saudi Arabia, the Homeland of Tolerance” initiative launched by Zakia Suhail Al-Lahyani.
A ceremony is expected to be held soon to honor the winners of the award.
The winners of the first edition of the National Dialogue Award from the government were the Ministry of Justice for the “Shaml” program and King Abdulaziz University for the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Institute for Moderation.
From the private category, the winner was Al-Fawzan Holding Company.
Winners from the civil society organizations were Abdulaziz bin Talal and Surra Bint Saud Foundation for Human Development won for the “Ahyaha” initiative, and the Charitable Center for the Teaching of the Qur’an and its Sciences (Riyadh Branch) for “Learning Program.”
Muhammad Al-Mousa bagged the prize in the individuals category.
How Madinah’s sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city’s unique identity
In line with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s environmental objectives, Saudi Arabia is rolling “smart city solutions”
The plan is to create a unique atmosphere that enhances quality of life and encourages tourism and investment
Updated 7 min 23 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
MADINAH: For hundreds of years, Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Madinah, known as the city of lights, has been a beacon of knowledge, peace, and enlightenment. Today, the city of the prophet aims to enchant visitors and inhabitants with a brand new smart lighting system.
Architect Ziad Tariq Darwish Daiwali, the project’s studies and design director, told Arab News he is optimistic about the sustainable transformation, which will highlight Madinah’s natural beauty, while also increasing nighttime safety and security.
The first stage of the project, which is still in the early stages of implementation, will exchange many of the city’s existing yellow lightbulbs for LED streetlights, which consume far less energy and will benefit the environment.
“The light can change your mood, change your feeling and change the feeling inside the city when you walk through it and near the Al-Haram (mosque),” Daiwali told Arab News.
“Our aim in this project is to give a special visual experience for residents and visitors to Madinah. We started to focus on the most (popular) areas people come to visit, next to Al-Haram, the central area.
“It’ll be the first step from this project and after that we will be focusing on heritage areas and architecture elements and landmarks for the whole city.
“In line with Vision 2030, this project is very important for the city of Madinah, for residents and visitors, because it will encourage tourism, encourage (economic growth), improve its features, and increase the safety and security for all. It also will give us a special identity different from other cities in the Kingdom.”
Cities around the world are turning to sustainable lighting solutions to help enhance the urban landscape and elevate quality of life. Under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda, the well-being of citizens is of the utmost importance.
The Kingdom’s smart city vision sets out to develop innovative solutions that focus on sustainable infrastructure, livability, and accentuate the most prominent features of the urban landscape.
In keeping with this vision, Al-Madinah Region Development Authority has begun preparing an integrated study to upgrade and renew the city’s electric lights, under the directives of Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Madinah province, according to Asharq Al-Awsat daily.
In its first phase, the study will focus on the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque, and it will gradually expand to include all vital landmarks and sites in Madinah. The ultimate aim is to install low-energy LED lightbulbs throughout the city.
The plan is to create a unique atmosphere, compatible with the city’s identity, offering residents and visitors an inspiring visual experience that enhances quality of life and encourages the expansion of commercial, tourism, and investment opportunities in the region.
Fahad Albuliheshi, CEO of MMDA, told Asharq Al-Awsat the main pillar of the project is to study the renewal and promotion of the lighting identity in Madinah based on “its religious status among Muslims and embody the interest that the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques attaches to the care of the two holy cities and the care of the Two Holy Mosques.”
In the case of Madinah, the focus is on the city’s light system, enhancing its public realm with the least environmental impact through intelligently networked, modern, efficient, and sustainable strategies that will harmonize with the city’s urban core and mountainous surroundings.
For more than 1,500 years, since Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah brought it to prominence, the city formerly known as Hijra has been a beloved place of peace and enlightenment, where ignorance and darkness were turned into wisdom and light.
Known in the Arab world as “Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah,” it was the first capital of the Islamic world and is said to be the first place in the Kingdom to have introduced electricity. Where better, then, to roll out this ambitious illumination project?
Changes such as these are considered “smart city solutions,” which will help the Kingdom make its buildings, industries, infrastructure and facilities more sustainable in line with its commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate waste.
Experts believe that when sustainable solutions such as these are blended into the existing environment, they can make a significant contribution to the eco-performance of residential developments.
One of the key themes of Vision 2030 is to provide the means to create a vibrant society and to place public well-being at the heart of development and planning decisions.
Cities designed in previous decades using old technologies are beginning to buckle under the strain of population growth and are failing to meet the Kingdom’s climate change and sustainability goals. Unless changes are made now, these challenges will only grow.
Lighting plays a crucial role in transforming buildings to meet the needs of modern living, combining aesthetics, functionality, and efficiency in the delivery of optimum lighting in all areas to ensure the comfort and safety of the public.
Yazeed Alshaibani, a Saudi expert in interior lighting, likened the new developments in Madinah to another city-wide project that used light to communicate and convey emotion.
“For Noor Al-Riyadh, they used lighting designers from all over the world and projected the space with art and it was very appealing. Communication with lighting is a magnificent thing to do. Madinah is doing its own version with their own project,” Alshaibani told Arab News.
From dawn to dusk, the area around the Prophet’s Mosque is bustling with worshippers, many of whom can be seen walking in the peaceful courtyard. Others scramble to enter the mosque to find any empty spot where they can calmly recite their prayers.
At 6 a.m. sharp, the area outside resembles synchronized white doves as the intricately decorated Piazza Umbrellas gracefully open up, adding much-needed shade and a delicate tint of white light to the space. The light feels different when the first patch of sunlight paints the morning sky.
At night, the city is full of bright lights bursting from every building, while the path leading up to the Prophet’s Mosque and the many surrounding back streets are dotted with bright lamps, providing a serene and peaceful atmosphere. Even the stars in the sky seem to compete for attention.
Alshaibani, who was involved in a lighting project at a mosque in Makkah, agrees that changing the lights in Madinah will complement this unique atmosphere and further enhance the spiritual experience.
“The idea that Madinah is now using white lights to make people feel more awake and more focused is good,” Alshaibani said. “That kind of light helps worshippers read the Qur’an more easily.”
Saudi maritime industry chiefs ink deal to open 1st integrated logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port
Project located near Jubail Industrial City worth more than $27m
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Medlog, the logistics arm of the Mediterranean Shipping Co., have signed an agreement to build the first integrated logistics park and a re-export zone at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The deal, worth more than SR100 million ($27 million), will help achieve Mawani’s goals of increasing the number of national re-export logistics centers to 30 and raising the Kingdom’s logistics performance index ranking to 4.01 by 2030.
The development will cover 100,000 square meters and will have the capacity to handle 300,000 containers a year, streamlining transportation throughout the country.
The SPA said its location near Jubail Industrial City and other major centers in eastern Saudi Arabia would give the port a competitive advantage, improving its logistical operations.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, his deputy Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Mawani President Omar bin Talal Hariri, and Meldog’s Chief Executive Officer Hisham Al-Ansari.
Over the past two years, Mawani, the primary developer of the Kingdom’s maritime transport sector, has struck strategic agreements with local and international partners to establish six integrated logistics parks with more than SR2 billion in investments, creating at least 6,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the first phase.