China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet

China claims Tibet has been part of its territory for centuries, although backers of the exiled Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama say it was functionally independent for most of that time. (AP)
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

  • Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, along with their close family members, would be banned from entering China
  • China in recent years has passed legislation mandating tit-for-tat sanctions against foreign individuals
AP

BEIJING: China has sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid a continuing standoff between the sides over Beijing’s treatment of religious and ethnic minorities.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, along with their close family members, would be banned from entering China.
Any assets they had in China would be frozen and they would be barred from contact with people or organizations within China.
The notice said the measures were in response to the US sanctioning two Chinese citizens “under the excuse of the ‘Tibet human rights’ issue.” Neither could immediately be reached for comment.
On Dec. 9, the US imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the top official in Tibet from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, the region’s police chief since 2018.
“Our actions further aim to disrupt and deter the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) arbitrary detention and physical abuse of members of religious minority groups in the Tibetan Autonomous Region,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in announcing the sanctions.
An accompanying Treasury Department notice said Wu had been responsible for “stability policies” in Tibet whose implementation involved “serious human rights abuse, including extrajudicial killings, physical abuse, arbitrary arrests, and mass detentions.”
It said that during Zhang’s tenure, police have been engaged in serious human rights abuses, including “torture, physical abuse, and killings of prisoners, which included those arrested on religious and political grounds.”
The Chinese announcement gave no specific accusations against Stein and Yu.
Stein has been deputy staff director at the Congressional-Executive Commission on China since 2021 and previously served as senior adviser to Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Sarah Sewall, including serving as her lead staffer on Tibetan issues. Previously, he was director of government relations at the monitoring group International Campaign for Tibet.
The Chinese-born Yu is a senior academic who taught at the US Naval Academy and a noted critic of the regime of Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping. He served as key China adviser under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
China in recent years has passed legislation mandating tit-for-tat sanctions against foreign individuals from the US, the EU and other countries over perceived slights against its national interests. Washington and others have compiled a long list of Chinese officials barred from visiting or engaging in transactions with their financial institutions ranging from the leader of the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong to local officials accused of human rights abuses.
China claims Tibet has been part of its territory for centuries, although backers of the exiled Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama say it was functionally independent for most of that time.
Communist forces invaded in 1950 and China has ruled the Himalayan region with an iron fist ever since, imposing ever stricter surveillance and travel restrictions since the last uprising against Beijing’s rule in 2008. Lengthy prison sentences in dire conditions are imposed for acts of defiance, including defending the region’s unique language and Buddhist culture from attempts at assimilation.
China has also been accused of detaining hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in reeducation camps as part of a campaign to wipe out their native language and culture, including through forced adoptions and sterilizations. China denies such charges, saying it has only been fighting terrorism, separatism and religious extremism.

Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News

  • Plans to send Abdullah Al-Senussi to answer questions over 1988 Lockerbie bombing shelved over fears of unrest
  • ‘The Butcher’ thought to be behind 2003 Saudi crown prince assassination plot, 1989 Niger plane bombing and 1996 Abu Salim massacre
Arab News

LONDON: A plan to extradite Abdullah Al-Senussi, the brother-in-law and most trusted ally of Muammar Qaddafi, to the US was aborted this week by Libyan authorities.

Sources told The Guardian that officials in Tripoli feared a public backlash if Al-Senussi, 72, was sent to America this coming weekend, so soon after Mohammed Abouagela Masud, the man suspected of involvement in the Lockerbie bombing, was captured at his home by armed men on Nov. 17 and handed over to the US in Misrata, in an operation Libya claims was “lawful, and conducted in cooperation with Libyan authorities” but which Masud’s family say was “unlawful abduction.”

Al-Senussi, Qaddafi’s former spy chief known as “The Butcher,” was sentenced to death after he was convicted of various crimes in a mass trial in 2015 and is being held in Rawawa prison in Tripoli, where he is said to be in poor health.

He was set to be flown to the US to answer questions about the Lockerbie attack, which killed 270 people on board Pan Am Flight 103 and in the small Scottish town it was flying over when a bomb exploded aboard the plane in 1988.

However, the nature of Masud’s arrest and extradition has caused anger in some quarters in Libya, leading to the Government of National Unity reversing its decision to send Al-Senussi.

A source told The Guardian: “The idea was to have Masud sent to the US first and then give them (Al-Senussi). There have been discussions for months about this. But then officials got worried.”

Efforts to extradite both Masud and Al-Senussi were first launched under the previous US administration. An agreement was eventually reached with Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the GNU’s interim prime minister, in August this year, which represented a foreign policy win for US President Joe Biden following the disastrous departure of the US from Afghanistan 12 months before and the president’s flagging popularity ahead of the US midterm elections.

Dbeibeh’s mandate to govern expired a year ago, giving him the incentive to maintain good ties with the US but also dampening his desire to rile the Libyan public or other powerbrokers in the country.

Alia Brahimi, a Libya expert with the Atlantic Council, told The Guardian: “Al-Senussi is suspected of a great many crimes and the possibility that he might answer for one of them, an act of mass murder no less, is extraordinary.

“Any transfer would generate enormous controversy, whatever the circumstances, as did that of Masud, and rightly so. But the lasting story will be about the long arm of American justice, and it will be heard around the world.

“Successive transitional governments (in Libya) have struggled to hold members of the old regime accountable in a transparent and ordered way, because of the chaos which has prevailed since the revolution but also because of the continuing power of regime interest groups.”

Al-Senussi is widely despised in Libya, ranked second on a list of wanted war criminals by opponents during the uprisings against Qaddafi’s regime in the Arab Spring, and is considered responsible for the massacre of about 1,200 people at Abu Salim prison in 1996. However, he and his family still retain significant support among a number of key Libyan tribes.

In his role as the country’s intelligence chief, he is believed to have been behind a plot to murder King Abdullah, when he was Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, in 2003.

In 1999, a French court convicted him in absentia of complicity in the 1989 bombing of a plane over Niger that killed 170 people, and he is thought to have been the handler of the only man ever convicted of involvement in the Lockerbie bombing, Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi.

Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
Agencies

  • The motives of the gunman were unclear
  • ‘The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over’
Agencies

PARIS: Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in central Paris on Friday, police and prosecutors said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested.

The motives of the gunman were unclear, with two of the four injured left in a serious condition in rue d’Enghien in the trendy 10th arrondissement.

“The shooting took place at a Kurdish community center situated in the Rue d’Enghien as well as at a restaurant facing the Kurdish center and a hairdresser,” Alexandra Cordebard, mayor of the city’s 10th arrondissement, told journalists.

The man was known to French authorities and had attacked a migrant camp one year ago, BFM TV reported.

“The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over,” a police source said. “His motives remain unknown at this stage.”

The shots shortly before midday (1100 GMT) caused panic in the neighborhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars.

Resident Emmanuel Boujenan said that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.

“There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon ‘he’s in there, he’s in there, go in’,” he explained.

He said he saw two people on the floor of the salon with leg wounds.

A shopkeeper in the area said on condition of anonymity that she heard seven or eight shots, saying “it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been opened and that “a man aged between 60 and 70 has been arrested and is in custody.”

“His identity is in the process of being checked,” it added.

News of the shooting set nerves jangling in a city that has been repeatedly targeted by Islamist terror groups since 2015.

Paris is also the scene of occasional outbreaks of gang violence.

Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

  • Strikes by unions representing workers in sectors including rail, health and border staff are taking place
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was disappointed about disruption caused by strikes by unions representing workers in sectors including rail, health and border staff.
“I’m really sad and disappointed about the disruption that has been caused to so many people’s lives, particularly at Christmas time,” Sunak told reporters.

Adding "I know things are difficult but its the right thing for whole country to beat inflation"

Updated 23 December 2022
ALI YOUNES

  • US military had developed three innovative AI military systems to counter expansive Iranian threats
  • Iran had developed its capabilities into highly sophisticated drone systems with increased range and deadlier payloads
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: A senior US military leader said that the US is building innovative military systems in the Middle East designed to counter emerging threats from Iran and other non-state actors in the region.

Commander of US Central Command General Michael “Erik” Kurilla said during a press briefing from CENTCOM headquarters, Tampa, Florida, that the US military had developed three innovative AI military systems to counter expansive Iranian threats on land, air and sea in the region, especially its drone capabilities.

US Central Command, which has its headquarters in Qatar, in addition to its US headquarters, counts its area of responsibility as the Middle East region, Iran, Egypt, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other Central Asian republics.

In the briefing attended by the Arab News, he said that Iran had developed its capabilities into highly sophisticated drone systems with increased range and deadlier payloads, which pose a threat to the US and its partner militaries in the region.

“Iranian drones are a threat in the region. Iran commands an arsenal of drone systems ranging from small, short-range to modern intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance units,” he said. “They are building larger drones that can fly further with increasingly deadly payloads.”

Kurilla said that the US military see the drones’ systems of today in the same way that the US viewed the Improvised Explosive Devises or IEDs at the beginning of US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He said the US wass downsizing its boots on the grounds and instead would rely on interconnected AI systems that would integrate a military partnership within the region’s militaries.

Kurilla said the US had developed three distinct sophisticated and inter-connected AI military systems that covered land, sea and air capabilities.

He said that Task Force 59 would have a fleet of more than 100 maritime vessels based in Bahrain and Aqaba, Jordan, and would be operating together, communicating together, and providing a common operating picture to all participating militaries.

Task Force 99, which is based in Qatar, will operate aerial drones complete with tailored payloads and other capabilities operating to observe, detect and gather data that feeds into an operations center.

Task force 39 is the land component that will test concept and technology, to include a fleet of unmanned land vehicles paired with manned ground vehicles while providing new technology to defeat Iranian drones.

Kurilla said that the US was still partnering with Syrian Democratic Forces, the militia groups based in northern Syria, to counter threats from Daesh.

“Just this past week, we conducted a series of raids with our Syrian Democratic Force partners resulting in numerous Daesh operators captured, including a senior leader,” he said.

Kurilla said that while Daesh capabilities in Iraq and Syria had been significantly degraded, the group still retained capabilities to conduct operations in the region.

In Iraq, the US General said the US military continued to advise, assist and enable the Iraqi security forces in the fight against Daesh, which has been taking the lead in fighting the group in its territory.

Kurilla said that the US would release a “full roll-up of our Defeat Daesh operations in Iraq and Syria,” detailing the full tally of operations, raids, detentions, and killed Daesh operatives by the US and its partners.

Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

  • Talks on prisoner swaps had been “effective” and would continue
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia's ambassador to the United States on Friday compared the state of U.S.-Russia relations to an "ice age", and said that the risk of a clash between the two countries was "high", Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, but that talks on prisoner swaps had been "effective" and would continue.
U.S.-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades amid the fallout from Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, and the consequent imposition of Western sanctions.
Two prisoner swaps, in which U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed and basketball star Brittney Griner were freed by Russia in return for convicted drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko and arms dealer Viktor Bout, were rare instances of successful U.S.-Russia diplomacy in 2022.

