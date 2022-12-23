You are here

  • Home
  • Start-up wrap: Saudi Arabian delivery startup completes cross-border merger with Egyptian counterpart

Start-up wrap: Saudi Arabian delivery startup completes cross-border merger with Egyptian counterpart

Start-up wrap: Saudi Arabian delivery startup completes cross-border merger with Egyptian counterpart
NOMU is currently present in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wwhvd

Updated 35 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Start-up wrap: Saudi Arabian delivery startup completes cross-border merger with Egyptian counterpart

Start-up wrap: Saudi Arabian delivery startup completes cross-border merger with Egyptian counterpart
Updated 35 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia-based grocery delivery startup Jumlaty has announced a cross-border merger with Egyptian counterpart Appetito to form a new company NOMU that will be headquartered in Riyadh.

Founded in 2020 by Salman Attieh, Jumlaty provides a grocery delivery platform for consumers and businesses. Appetito was founded in the same year and recently signed a partnership with Saudi-based IT company Purity Information Technology to expand into the Kingdom.

“Appetito and Jumlaty have been, separately but similarly, working hard to reinvent the grocery supply chain. Both have focused on reliability, speed, and affordability, building a solid reputation and a loyal customer base of families and F&B businesses,” CEO of Appetito, Sheham Mokhtar, said in a statement.

Mokhtar will be the CEO of NOMU as he stated that the merger is set to put the company on course to reach $25 million in revenue and achieve a positive earning income by 2023.

Aiming to become the leading foodtech platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, NOMU is currently present in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco.

“Together we capture the entire value chain, from monthly shopping to weekly refills and outdoor dining. Most importantly our journey now as one company will be accelerated thanks to an incredible team of international talents and supportive investors,” Attieh, now chairman of NOMU, said in a statement.

The new company will have a holding structure in Abu Dhabi’s International Financial Centre as it plans to expand into Pakistan and sub-Saharan countries in the near future.

Saudi Arabia’s Nama Ventures crafts Muqbis’ pre-seed round

Saudi Arabia-based venture capital firm Nama Ventures has invested in Egypt-based online handicrafts marketplace Muqbis for an undisclosed amount.

Launched in 2021 by Iman El Wasifi, Mohamed Nasser, and Kareem Hussein, Muqbis positions itself as the Etsy of the MENA region providing a platform for local artisans to sell their products online.

“We are super excited to be one of Nama’s Portfolio companies in our first round. Nama is an extraordinary VC that showed a strong belief in what we do and aim to deliver, even before we signed the final agreement for the investment, they bridged all possible ways to support our business growth through recommendations and business matchmaking,” El-Wasifi said in a statement.

Nama Ventures has been one of the most active venture capitals in the region supporting startups in their earliest stages with a focus on investing in pre-seed rounds.

We’ve always wanted to make a bet on ‘the Etsy of Mena’ for a while now, the opportunities are massive and our region enjoys a great deal of artists and talented craftsmen that need the right medium to monetise their craft. Yet we were always challenged in finding the right complementary team to go after the opportunity,” said Mohammed Alzubi, Founder of Nama Ventures.

The funding will support Muqbis in providing the right facilities for their artisans to reach more customers.

Uniting the food and beverage industry

Saudi Arabia’s venture builder Revival Lab signed an investment agreement worth $13.6 million with the Kingdom’s United Investments company to support startups in the food and beverage sector.

Founded in 2022, United Investments supports scalable brands to find market opportunities and seeks to acquire more than 30 F&B companies in Saudi Arabia.

“We seek to strengthen local brands in the food and beverage sector and help build their plans for growth and expansion inside and outside the Kingdom by improving expenditure efficiency and developing operational excellence plans,” Mohammed bin Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani, CEO of United, said in a statement.

Al-Qahtani co-founded Shawarma Hilayel and led its expansion to reach more than 26 branches in addition to 20 other brands with almost 100 branches in total.

“The agreement will provide unique opportunities to support male and female entrepreneurs as the industry shifts to cloud kitchens. It also seeks to develop startups in this field by building an integrated system that supports financial sustainability and good return on investment for investors,” CEO of Revival Lab, Mohammed Al-Maghlouth, stated.

The partnership will aim to encourage the growth of new ventures in the F&B sector in the Kingdom while promoting the shift towards cloud Kitchens.

Supplies simplified by Suplyd

Egypt-based restaurant logistics startup Suplyd secured $1.6 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Endure Capital, Seedstars, Camel Ventures, and Falak Startups.

Established in 2022, the company provides a platform to digitise the procurement supply chain process for hotels, restaurants, and cafes to buy stock directly from suppliers.

“Suplyd offers a smooth purchasing experience, clarity of product availability, guaranteed delivery dates as well as transparent pricing. Coupling that with its useful analytics, reporting, and digital records enables suppliers to handle their complex internal logistics and optimize their assets,” Ahmed El-Mahdy, COO of Suplyd, said in a statement.

The company will utilize its acquired funding to support its tech stack, grow its team, and scale its operations.

Topics: Start-up Jumlaty Appetito

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose more than $1 on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to US transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season, according to Reuters.

Brent crude was up by 66 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $81.64 a barrel by 0440 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $78.27 a barrel, up 78 cents, or 1 percent higher.

They hit highs of $82.17 and $78.77, respectively, earlier in the session. Both contracts were on track to post a second weekly gain, with Brent up 3.3 percent and WTI up 5.4 percent.

Russia’s Baltic oil exports could fall by 20 percent in December from the previous month after the European Union and G7 nations imposed sanctions and a price cap on Russian crude from Dec. 5, according to traders and Reuters calculations.

Russia may cut oil output by 5 percent-7 percent in early 2023 as it responds to price caps on its crude and oil products by halting sales to the countries which support them, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

“Crude prices are higher as energy traders focus on Moscow’s response to the price cap put on Russian oil and not so much the thousands of flight cancelations that will disrupt holiday travel,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

More than 4,400 US flights have been canceled over a two-day period due to the winter storm, coinciding with a holiday travel season that some predict could be the busiest ever.

On Thursday, oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic settled lower as flights were scrapped. The snow storm could also upend motorists’ plans to travel during Christmas and New Year, curbing gasoline consumption.

However, heating oil demand could be boosted as the extreme weather is expected to cause power outages.

“As US crude oil inventories fall and winter storms hit the US, cold temperatures are expected to extend southward to Texas, Florida, and the eastern states. Demand for heating oil will soar,” Leon Li, an analyst at CMC Markets, said.

US crude stocks fell more than expected in the week to Dec. 16 as imports dropped sharply, the Energy Information Administration said, with inventories falling by 5.9 million barrels to 418.2 million barrels versus forecasts for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.

However, surging COVID-19 cases in the world’s No.2 oil consumer China, concerns about further rate hikes globally and recession curbing fuel consumption limited oil’s price gains.

“The oil market’s biggest wildcard is China and optimism is still strong that the reopening will continue and eventually lead to more demand,” OANDA’s Moya said. 

Topics: Oil

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 4.4% in October to $6.62bn: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 4.4% in October to $6.62bn: GASTAT

Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years

Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years
Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years

Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years
Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about two years.
While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a “serious recession” in 2023 and demand for big-ticket items will be lower.
His comments came after a Tesla stock sell-off deepened on Thursday over worries about softening demand for electric cars and Musk’s distraction with Twitter and his stock sales.
“I won’t sell stock until I don’t know probably two years from now. Definitely not next year under any circumstances and probably not the year thereafter,” Musk said.
Shares of Tesla rose 3 percent to $129.23 in after-hours trading on Thursday following an 8.9 percent drop in regular trading hours.
Musk has previously made promises about not selling Tesla stock before subsequently selling it. Last week, Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales, taking his total near $40 billion since late last year and frustrating investors as the company’s shares wallow at over two-year lows.
“I needed to sell some stock to make sure, like, there’s powder dry...to account for a worst case scenario,” the billionaire said.
He said Tesla’s board is open to share buyback, but that will depend on the scale of a recession.
On Thursday, Tesla stocks plunged 9 percent, after Tesla started to offer deep, $7,500 discounts to US consumers, fueling investor concerns about softening demand as the economy slows.
“I think there is going to be some macro drama that’s higher than people currently think,” he said, adding that homes and cars will get “disproportionately impacted” by economic conditions.
Musk said that Tesla is close to picking the location of its new “Gigafactory.” Tesla could announce the construction of a “Gigafactory” in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon as soon as Friday, with an initial investment of between $800 million and $1 billion, local newspaper Reforma reported on Monday.
Asked whether he would bring in someone such as venture capitalist David Sacks to run Twitter to allow him to focus on Tesla, Musk dodged the question and said Twitter was a relatively simple business.
“(Twitter) is maybe 10 percent of the complexity of Tesla,” Musk said.
Musk said earlier this week that he will step down as chief executive of Twitter once he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job.”
In response to concerns that his political views and controversial comments are alienating some people, he said, “I am not going to like sort of suppress my views just to boost the stock price.”
Musk has increasingly used Twitter’s live audio platform to weigh in on his product and strategic decisions at the social media company he took private in October in a $44 billion deal.

Topics: Tesla Elon Musk

Related

Update
Media
Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

Turkiye wants bilateral trade volume with Saudi Arabia to reach $30bn, says minister

Turkiye wants bilateral trade volume with Saudi Arabia to reach $30bn, says minister
Updated 22 December 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkiye wants bilateral trade volume with Saudi Arabia to reach $30bn, says minister

Turkiye wants bilateral trade volume with Saudi Arabia to reach $30bn, says minister
  • Saudi, Turkish businessmen sign 10 cooperation deals at business forum in Istanbul
Updated 22 December 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ISTANBUL: With eyes set on increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion soon, Turkish and Saudi investors gathered at the Turkiye-Saudi Forum that began on Thursday in Istanbul.

The event, organized in partnership with the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, Turkiye’s Investment Office of the Presidency, and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye, seeks to highlight promising investment opportunities.

Addressing the forum, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said: “The manufacturing, tourism, construction and biotechnology, and healthcare sectors are some of the key sectors that have the potential to drive areas for mutually beneficial investment opportunities.”

He stressed the importance of private-sector partnerships and business-to-business relations to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Turkiye’s trade volume with Saudi Arabia increased from $3.7 billion in 2021 to $4.3 billion between January-October 2022. However, the Turkish government’s target for bilateral trade volume is to reach $10 billion soon.

“But it is not enough. We should attain $30 billion if we are already making plans for 2030. When we work together, our countries will win,” Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati said, underlying that the finance sector is one of the most promising avenues for developing business ties.

“Turkiye will continue to be an investor-friendly country,” he said.

There are about 1,100 Saudi companies in Turkiye with investments worth $11 billion in agriculture, real estate, energy, and other sectors; while Saudi Arabia also suggests Turkish investors expand their business activities beyond the construction sector by investing in aviation, defense, tourism, innovation, health, technology, energy and food sectors.

Turkiye also offers deepening ties with the Kingdom by jointly investing in third countries, especially in the African continent.

According to Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a fellow for the Middle East at Rice University’s Baker Institute, Turkish and Saudi leaders have moved closer in aligning their visions of regional stability and they may wish to focus on developing the institutional links between the two states.

“It will give the bilateral relationship a depth and a durability that was missing before, and that befits two of the largest economies in the region,” he told Arab News.

Several Turkish and Saudi businesspersons attended the forum where about 10 cooperation deals were signed.

“The quest to intensify existing private sector partnerships and explore new ones has recently gained momentum in the wake of the normalization process in the bilateral relations concomitant with the regional de-escalation in the region. The forum represents a timely initiative as the two largest economies in the region seek to capitalize on the investment opportunities made available by the recent political rapprochement between the two countries,” Dr. Eyup Ersoy, visiting research fellow under the Institute of Middle Eastern Studies at King’s College London, told Arab News.

In late November, Nebati also met Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi in Istanbul to evaluate avenues for economic and commercial cooperation.

The representatives of the Turkish and Saudi business communities are expected to gather again in March 2023, this time in Riyadh.

Dr. Ersoy thinks that the energy sector needs constant investments in both countries, while the construction sector, as well as the housing market, also bear high untapped potential for bilateral economic relations as the two governments promote large-scale investments in this sector domestically.

“For Saudi Arabia, investment cooperation with the Turkish public and private sectors in agricultural, pharmaceutical, and health sectors seems especially relevant for the local development of these sectors in its domestic economy,” he said.

At a trade roadshow hosted in Istanbul last week, the Saudi Tourism Authority announced that Turkish citizens could now obtain an entry visa into Saudi Arabia more simply and quickly.

Experts underline that deepening economic and business ties carry a range of advantages for the two countries.

“The governments of each state have advanced ambitious development goals for their economies, and furthering closer economic collaboration with each other, especially through dynamic business networks, is certain to contribute to these goals,” Dr. Ersoy said.

He added: “In addition, diversification of economic and business ties is set to enhance investment opportunities for both sides, even in third markets through joint initiatives. Besides, intensification of commercial and financial transactions has the potential to mitigate the volatility observed in bilateral relations by creating and cementing economic interdependencies between the two countries.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye trade Istanbul Al-Falih

Related

Fintech firm PayTabs acquires Türkiye’s largest social commerce platform
Business & Economy
Fintech firm PayTabs acquires Türkiye’s largest social commerce platform

Saudi bourse loses 61 points as investors reverberate the restrained mood

Saudi bourse loses 61 points as investors reverberate the restrained mood
Updated 22 December 2022
Nirmal Menon

Saudi bourse loses 61 points as investors reverberate the restrained mood

Saudi bourse loses 61 points as investors reverberate the restrained mood
Updated 22 December 2022
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Stock Index on Thursday continued its lackluster stride for the second day in a row as it shed 61.15 points — or 0.59 percent — to close at 10,215.79 as investor mood remained muted.

Despite the market breadth being pegged positively, with 117 stocks of the listed 221 gaining and 86 losing, and 13 out of the 22 indices closing in black, the total trading turnover declined 24.57 percent to SR2.67 billion ($710 million) on Thursday from SR3.54 billion on Wednesday. 

“There is a clear calmness for the Saudi market index, as it has been moving sideways in the past few sessions. We may not see strong momentum till the end of this year because of continued fears and uncertainty that affect investor sentiments for the coming period,” Raed Mohamed Diab, vice president of investment strategy and research of Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

The lack of enthusiasm could be felt across all the indices in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, with four falling between 0.08 and 0.5 percent. Boursa Kuwait and Muscat Securities Market, on the other hand, gained 0.13 and 0.86 percent, respectively. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also fell 116 points to close at 18,680.87. 

However, the only saving grace for the bearish streak in the last trading week of the year would be oil prices which climbed for the fourth straight day in a row. 

Brent crude futures gained $1.17 to trade at $83.37 a barrel at 2:35 p.m. Riyadh time, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.11 at $79.40. 

“The stability of oil prices above the $80-per-barrel levels and their rebound in the recent period with expectations of a second weekly gain this week helps provide strong support to markets in the region in the coming period,” said Diab. 

Diab is, however, optimistic that the earnings and dividend announcements in the coming year could change the fortune of the markets. 

On Thursday, Mouwasat Medical Services Co.’s board of directors recommended a 100 percent capital increase to SR2 billion by distributing one bonus share for every share held, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. The company also proposed a 30 percent cash dividend or SR3 per share for 2022. The share price of the company increased by 1.05 percent to SR193. 

Meanwhile, Nomu, on Dec. 22, hosted the debut of plastic and chemical trader Saudi Top Trading Co., which recently offered 880,000 shares, or 22 percent of its capital, at a price of SR133 per share. The company’s share price fell 10.68 percent on its opening day to close at SR118.80. 

Edarat Communications and Information Technology Co. also announced that it would begin trading on Nomu on Dec. 26. Its capital currently stands at SR6.3 million, divided into 630,000 shares, and set its price guidance at SR300 per share. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Seera Holding Group informed that it had applied to the Capital Market Authority to offer 16.5 million shares, or 30 percent of Lumi Rental Co.’s capital, in an initial public offering on the Saudi Exchange. 

On the performance front, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. was the topmost gainer as its share price rose 6.38 percent to close at SR13. In comparison, another peer, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co., logged the worst performance with a 3.47 percent drop to wrap up at SR10.2. 

Topics: TASI Tadawul saudi stocks shares

Related

Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 
Closing Bell: TASI tiptoes along to global market cues, closes up 27 points  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI tiptoes along to global market cues, closes up 27 points  

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 
  • Strategy based on four basic pillars: Generation, management, commercial investment, and protection of intellectual property
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the launch of the National Intellectual Property Strategy to support the Kingdom’s economy based on innovation and creativity.  

By establishing an intellectual property value chain that supports economic growth, the Kingdom is set to become a pioneer in the field in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

“We have minds and energies that are passionate about innovation and creativity, and by enabling them, the Kingdom will be a fertile environment for the knowledge economy through an integrated intellectual property system that supports the development of innovative technologies and industries and contributes to the growth of enterprises,” SPA said, citing the Crown Prince. 

The National Intellectual Property Strategy is based on four basic pillars: Generation, management, commercial investment, and protection of intellectual property. 

The generation of intellectual property came as one of the pillars of the strategy due to its high importance and its contribution to enhancing the Kingdom’s ability to generate intellectual property assets of economic and social value. 

The management pillar aims to elevate the value of intellectual property by establishing a rapid, high-quality system for its registration to ensure effective management of human creativity. 

The commercial investment will contribute to the growth and attraction of investments in the Kingdom. This comes in light of the Kingdom’s investments in future cities and projects based on innovation and creativity, such as The Line and NEOM, and its distinguished geographical location and strong digital infrastructure.   

Meanwhile, the protection of intellectual property pillar aims to activate the market economy through the protection of intellectual property. It works on respecting intellectual property rights and enhancing the value of their protection for creative rights. 

In an attempt to achieve these pillars, work will be done to boost cooperation and integration between national entities as a key partner to back the objectives of the new strategy. 

“The national strategy for intellectual property will also enable stimulating investment, creating high-quality jobs and raising awareness of human rights, creators and innovators,” the Crown Prince added.

Topics: Saudi crown prince property Vision 2030

Related

Special Fears of widening gender inequality in Afghanistan as Saudi Arabia joins calls to Taliban to keep university doors open to women
Saudi Arabia
Fears of widening gender inequality in Afghanistan as Saudi Arabia joins calls to Taliban to keep university doors open to women
Update Saudi Arabia, Georgia to enhance cooperation, says joint statement video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Georgia to enhance cooperation, says joint statement

Latest updates

Start-up wrap: Saudi Arabian delivery startup completes cross-border merger with Egyptian counterpart
Start-up wrap: Saudi Arabian delivery startup completes cross-border merger with Egyptian counterpart
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea off east coast- Yonhap
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea off east coast- Yonhap
Policeman killed in suicide blast in Pakistan’s federal capital
Policeman killed in suicide blast in Pakistan’s federal capital
Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison
Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison
McCollum’s 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track
McCollum’s 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.