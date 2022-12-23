Model Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa prepares to represent Bahrain at Miss Universe in New Orleans

DUBAI: After being crowned Miss Universe Bahrain, Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa is set to be one of just two contestants from the Middle East at the Jan. 14 Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, US.
The 24-year-old Bahraini Russian model and pianist, who was named this year’s Miss Universe Bahrain in September, told Arab News that winning the title “completely changed” her life.
“In this short time, I learned and saw so many new things. I traveled to the Philippines. I have been training there with one of the best beauty pageant trainers, and I went to the mental hospital in the Philippines,” she said. “I learned a lot of new things.”
After the support she received from people in Bahrain and from her fans around the world, Abdullah-Khalifa said she is now less nervous about the US contest. “I just want to enjoy this moment and do my best to represent my country on the worldwide stage,” she said.
Her main goal in participating in the renowned pageant is to “let the world know more about (Arabs), more about our culture,” Abdullah-Khalifa said. “I think the world should know that we — modern Arab women — can combine modern values with centuries-old traditions.”
Born to a Bahraini father and a Russian mother, Abdullah-Khalifa declares herself to be an advocate for education and also seeks to raise awareness about anorexia, which she suffers from.
Besides being excited about her upcoming contest, the beauty queen said she feels pressure as the only model from the Gulf region and hopes that, in time, there will be “more representatives” from Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
Winning a Miss Universe title sometimes comes with online criticism, which Abdullah-Khalifa said she experienced her fair share of.
However, her family and team are playing a major role in stopping her from giving these comments too much attention. “I understand those people and I am trying to forgive everyone, so it’s okay,” she said.
Abdullah-Khalifa says she was inspired by Russian model Oxana Fedorova, who won the Miss Universe title in 2002.
She was later inspired by Pia Wurtzbach, the Filipino beauty queen. “I remember how she looked beautiful, kind, innocent and at the same time very strong,” she said. “I wondered at that time why there weren’t Arab representatives at the competition.
“At that time, one of the conditions to participate in Miss Universe was to wear a bikini, which, we can say, is not allowed in our culture. That, I think, was the problem,” explained Abdullah-Khalifa.
“But just last year, finally, the first Bahraini woman Manar Dayani participated in Miss Universe with the burkini on during a swimwear competition.”
That moment gave Abdullah-Khalifa goosebumps. “Even now, I am so emotional, and I am proud of this moment,” she said.
“I think that was when I wished I could participate. I didn’t know how I could participate and what should I do, but it came to me by destiny I think, and my family are all proud and happy with this decision,” added the model.
Food for thought as Dubai reveals plans for 10th anniversary festival
DFF to feature host of events, pop-ups, showcases
Retail CEO hails ‘milestone year for mouthwatering gourmet scene’
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The city’s Department of Economy and Tourism has unveiled details of the 10th anniversary edition of the Dubai Food Festival, as the industry looks forward to 2023.
The DFF, which begins on April 21 and lasts until May 7, will showcase the depth, diversity and creativity of Dubai’s culinary offering through an expanded program of events and activities.
It will celebrate homegrown dishes and international cuisine, as well as global trends and inspirational chefs and culinary pioneers, reported the Emirates News Agency on Thursday.
The event will play host to many activities, including the return of the Etisalat Beach Canteen, and Dubai Restaurant Week with set menus from 50 of the city’s top restaurants.
DFF will also feature a host of pop-ups and showcases, such as 100 Foodie Experiences, and include master classes, partner events and gourmet tastings with Dubai-based chefs from across the city.
It will also witness the launch of the Signature Dish initiative, in which 300 restaurants and cafes produce classic menus at an affordable price.
New attractions for next year include a Chefs in Town program of events, plus more still to be announced.
Details of the DFF were revealed as the DET hosted the third Dubai Gastronomy Forum, a major industry event showcasing new gourmet concepts and highlighting key events and culinary happenings.
The event, which was attended by 150 figures in the industry, took place at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai.
The forum confirmed Dubai’s reputation as an international hub for gastronomy, and a beacon for visionary restaurateurs, chefs, discerning foodies, and culinary aficionados.
The event showed a preview episode of the latest DET food-focused series, “Chefs on a Bus.”
The program will see award-winning pastry specialist Sahar Al Awadhi invite 10 of Dubai’s top chefs to show their favorite restaurants across the city.
It follows the successful launch of a number of series over the last 12 months which have showcased the Dubai food scene, including “Made in Dubai,” and “Meet the Chef.”
Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment CEO Ahmed Al-KHajja said: “This year has been a milestone year for Dubai, and in particular for the city’s mouthwatering gourmet scene.
“We are incredibly proud to work alongside our stakeholders and partners to showcase and further develop Dubai’s unique and diverse gastronomy scene.
“During the last 12 months, we have seen the launch of the inaugural “Michelin Guide Dubai,” the arrival of the “Gault & Millau” guide, the launch of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants list, and a host of other accolades for the city’s homegrown eateries, fine dining institutions, and neighborhood favorites.
“We are proud and thankful to come together to the table with our partners and discuss how we can make 2023 an even greater success than 2022.”
Dubai welcomed 11.4 million international overnight visitors between January and October this year and was recognized as the No. 1 global destination, and the fourth leading location for food lovers in the Tripadviser Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Year in review: The best TV shows of 2022, from ‘Severance’ to ‘Slow Horses’
Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: From startups, through spinoffs, to sign-offs — it was a great year for the small screen. Read on for our top picks of 2022’s small-screen entertainment.
‘Severance’
Starring: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette
It didn’t get much pre-release hype, but this dystopian psychological thriller (laced with some black, black comedy) was one of the best shows not just of this year, but of the century. It centers around a group of employees at the sinister and secretive tech company Lumon Industries who have volunteered for a medical procedure that severs their non-work memories from their work memories. Mark (Adam Scott) leads a team of workers who uncover a conspiracy that affects them all. Disturbing, funny, shocking, emotional and thought-provoking in equal measure, as well as being beautifully shot and superbly acted, “Severance” was a true original.
“Station Eleven” premiered too late in 2021 to make last year’s “Best of” list, but this 10-episode miniseries did run into 2022. It’s an adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel (with significant deviations from the book) set 20 years after a flu pandemic has caused civilization to collapse. While there are plenty of harrowing incidents post-apocalypse, “Station Eleven” is ultimately uplifting, warm and optimistic. It follows The Traveling Symphony — a small group of survivors who now make their living as wandering performers of music and Shakespeare plays. On their annual route of several settlements, they encounter a violent cult whose leader is inspired by the titular graphic novel, of which Kirsten — the symphony’s lead actress — is also a huge fan. Both Davis and Lawler (as the older and younger Kirsten respectively) turned in Emmy-worthy performances.
‘Ozark’
Starring: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner
This superb thriller about a family — the Byrdes — making a fortune (not always) reluctantly laundering money for a ruthless Mexican cartel got the ending it (and we) deserved in its fourth and final season, which was unbearably tense throughout and left us guessing right to the end as to whether buttoned-down Marty (Bateman) and ambitious Wendy (Linney) and their kids Charlotte and Jonah could really make it out alive and clean. As the season progressed, it was Marty’s former protégé Ruth Langmore (the magnificent Garner) who looked more likely to make that journey. “Ozark” will be missed.
‘Stranger Things’
Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink
Even if it’s only accomplishment was bringing the brilliant Kate Bush back into the global limelight, season four of the Eighties-set sci-fi phenomenon would have been worth it. Happily, it was about way more than that. The show continued its ‘let’s-go-darker’ trajectory with its teenaged heroes facing their most horrific enemy yet: A humanoid demon called Vecna who brutalizes his victims. With three storylines taking place in three different locations (including Russia, where police chief Hopper was incarcerated), this was an ambitious, sprawling story arc from showrunners the Duffer Brothers. But they piled on the tension, the drama, the jeopardy and the thrills for the show’s best season yet.
‘Mo’
Starring: Mo Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso
Comparisons between “Mo” and the Emmy-nominated “Ramy” are inevitable: Amer stars in “Ramy” and Ramy Youssef co-created “Mo” with Amer. And both shows are about the experiences of young Arabs in America, struggling to reconcile their Muslim heritage with the Western culture that has helped form them. But “Mo” was a triumph in its own right. The big-hearted, flawed, frustrated, charismatic hustler of a title character was someone you really wanted to succeed, even though he could be unlikeable. “Mo” was a very funny show, but also an important, thought-provoking one, covering topics including the Palestinian experience, religion, race, love, identity, duty versus desire, and the gap between the haves and have-nots with a light but intelligent touch that packed a punch without being preachy.
‘Better Call Saul’
Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks
Another superb show that came to a close in 2022. This prequel spin-off from the much-loved “Breaking Bad” has, incredibly, surpassed its forerunner. Odenkirk continued to excel in the role of a lifetime as lowlife lawyer Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill, trying to hold everything together while his life is falling apart. And the flash-forward, post-“Breaking Bad” scenes were as well-judged and -executed as the rest of the series. Cast, crew and creators were all at the top of their game. A fantastic goodbye.
‘Somebody Somewhere’
Starring: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Murray Hill
The lowest-key entry on this list, but possibly the one with the most heart. This brilliant, understated, bittersweet comedy-drama centers on a 40-something woman, Sam (Everett), who had returned to her hometown of Kansas to look after her terminally ill adopted sister. The series begins not long after her sister’s death, which has left Sam devastated and rudderless, wondering where she fits in and how she can find happiness. But, through a workmate, she discovers a community of misfits and begins to recover some of her former passion for life.
‘House of the Dragon’
Starring: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine
The “Game of Thrones” prequel comfortably blew this year’s other megalithic fantasy TV show (Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) out the water. “House of the Dragon” had a lot to live up to, following in the footsteps of arguably the most-talked-about show of all time, but it carried it off, taking many of its predecessor’s best bits (the political intrigue, the fighting, the flesh, the dragons) and dumping the worst. Set a couple of centuries before “GoT,” “House of the Dragon” told the story of the ruling Targaryen family and covered familiar ground: Honor, betrayal, pride, family versus friends, sexism, and what’s ‘right’ versus what’s necessary. Though complex, it was well-paced and managed to stand up to the huge weight of expectation on it.
‘Andor’
Starring: Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard
Disney’s time as guardians of the “Star Wars” brand has been mixed. There’s the “Mandalorian” and then there’s “Solo,” for example. “Andor” was an unqualified success, though. And that’s probably because it was the least “Star Wars”-y of all “Star Wars” releases. This tale of a nascent rebellion finding its feet against the bureaucratic, dehumanized, power-crazed Empire stayed (relatively) small-scale, eschewing spectacular space battles in favor of stealth and high-stakes intrigue, as we see how the thief Cassian Andor (Luna) starts his journey to becoming one of the rebels’ greatest heroes (a story whose ending we already know from the 2016 movie “Rogue One”).
‘Slow Horses’
Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves
This Apple TV+ spy thriller is already into its second season of 2022, and both have been great. The twist to this show — based on Mick Herron’s books — is that the spies in question are often-hapless, disgraced burnouts who’ve been ‘exiled’ to Slough House, away from the real action of ‘The Park’ (MI5 HQ in the show). There’s plenty of humor here, mostly when the burnouts’ boss, Jackson Lamb (Oldman — the stand-out performer in an impressive ensemble) displays his propensity for verbally abusing his charges at every opportunity, but “Slow Horses” is no comedy. It’s a gritty, twisty tale of betrayal, vengeance and power struggles. Lamb might be a horrible boss, but he’s also a fiercely loyal one, so when The Park tries to use his team as scapegoats and/or fodder, there’s going to be trouble.
Singer Nadine Khouri on her ‘haunted’ new album, ‘Another Life’
The acclaimed Lebanon-born musician’s latest release tackles themes including the pandemic, relocation, and self-reflection
The singer recently relocated from the UK to Marseille in France
Updated 22 December 2022
Bojan Preradovic
BEIRUT: The stage can be a liberating place. Some musicians slip into a completely different persona when performing. For others, the microphone serves to amplify their voices, bestowing them with clarity and strength in a merciless industry that often offers diminishing returns in exchange for genuine creativity and artistic courage.
Nadine Khouri, the enigmatic, Lebanon-born singer-songwriter whose spellbinding, penumbral vocal delivery has adorned a collection of captivating releases over almost two decades, certainly belongs to the latter variety.
Her velvety voice seized the attention of English producer John Parish, best known for his work with iconic artists including PJ Harvey, Tracy Chapman, Eels and Sparklehorse. Last month, Khouri followed up her 2017 collaboration with Parish — the critically acclaimed LP “The Salted Air” — with “Another Life,” a nine-track anthology of mesmerizing material that challenges everything she has done to date but stays true to her immense talent as a songwriter.
“It’s a much less confessional album than ‘The Salted Air,’” the soft-spoken singer and guitarist tells Arab News. “That one was quite romantic, while ‘Another Life’ is more of a haunted album.”
Laden with intriguing intimacy and spectral mystique in equal measure, the LP — originally meant to be recorded in the spring of 2020 — alludes to themes of exile and loneliness and addresses the way Khouri spent her time during the COVID-19 pandemic with elegance and grace.
“During the lockdowns, I couldn’t write at all. I found myself really struggling. I was stuck inside alone, and a lot of the time I was getting a lot of flashbacks, reliving old memories,” she recalls, while stressing that the experience was also constructive. “It put a lot of things I was thinking about into perspective. Many images from the past appeared that I was perhaps suppressing.”
Her inclination to engage in introspection and dip deep was rooted in another major life event that she undertook at the same time. After living in London for the best part of the last 20 years, she had finally decided to leave post-Brexit Britain behind for greener pastures across the English Channel.
“When I was moving from the UK to Marseille, I thought a lot about the lives I’ve lived, and what I was leaving behind,” she says. “And with the tragedy of the (August 4, 2020) Beirut explosion, there was a lot I was asking myself at that point. Many of those questions found their way into the music.”
As with “The Salted Air,” Parish helped the singer channel a lot of those questions and sentiments in the studio. “Aside from being incredibly talented and capable of elevating anyone’s work, I trust him,” Khouri says. “I really appreciate him as a person and working together has felt natural and comfortable on a human level.
“I knew that John would be able to capture what I was going for on this album. I was looking for harmony and a process that’s as easy as possible.”
Khouri has come a long way since her 2004 debut, “Cuts From The Inside,” an exquisite concoction of eclectic indie rock, poignant lyrics and Khouri’s ashy, signature vocal timbre.
“The Salted Air” deservingly propelled her into wider public view, including a support tour with the American slowcore pioneers, Low. Her latest studio effort, meanwhile, is speckled with intimations of Khouri’s early work, though she readily admits that this was not necessarily a conscious decision.
“I wasn’t trying to revisit my older music, but rather my old self,” she says. “My life as it was, the things that I remember, everything that’s imprinted upon me so strongly. I didn’t want to lose that and was trying to really be with and explore that person that I felt was maybe lost or left behind.”
The dreamy “Keep On Pushing These Walls” and sax-infused, bass-driven “Vertigo” are perfect examples of Khouri’s desire “to end up with something that has more presence, and a proper rhythm section” on “Another Life.”
She will spend the foreseeable future promoting the new record and is “excited” at the prospect of performing with a trio on the French leg of her upcoming tour next year.
“I feel really connected to the people that come to my shows. It blows my mind. You never know who’s going to get your music and it could be anyone, all the way from Yorkshire to Berlin,” she says. “I find that really awesome.”
Pakistani-born inventor of UK’s favorite curry dies aged 77
Ali Ahmed Aslam opened his restaurant Shish Mahal in Glasgow in 1964, where he claims to have created the chicken tikka masala dish
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The purported inventor of one of the UK’s most famous food dishes has died.
Ali Ahmed Aslam, the chef who reportedly created the chicken tikka masala dish, passed away aged 77 on Monday, survived by his five children.
His funeral was held at Glasgow Central Mosque on Tuesday, and his restaurant, Shish Mahal, closed for 48 hours as a mark of respect.
“Hey, Shish Snobs … Mr Ali passed away this morning … We are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” the restaurant announced.
Aslam, who moved to Glasgow as a boy with his family, was originally from Pakistan. He opened Shish Mahal in 1964.
The story of the creation of the chicken tikka masala dish is controversial, with a number of other chefs and restaurants across the UK laying claim to its origins, but Aslam’s remains the most well-known story.
In 2009 a campaign was launched for Glasgow to be officially recognized as the home of chicken tikka masala, and given EU Protected Designation of Origin status for the curry.
In an interview with AFP, Aslam said he had invented the dish after a customer claimed chicken tikka was too dry.
“Chicken tikka masala was invented in this restaurant. We used to make chicken tikka, and one day a customer said, ‘I’d take some sauce with that, this is a bit dry.’
“We thought we’d better cook the chicken with some sauce. So, from here, we cooked chicken tikka with the sauce that contains yoghurt, cream, spices. It’s a dish prepared according to our customer’s taste. Usually they don’t take hot curry — that’s why we cook it with yoghurt and cream.”
How a trip to Bahrain spelled success for French luxury brand Cartier
In the early 20th century, Jacques Cartier visited Bahrain to source natural pearls for the jewelry brand’s pieces
Updated 22 December 2022
Rawaa Talass
LONDON: In 1916, a young woman named Maisie Plant laid her eyes on the world’s most expensive necklace. Its price tag was the princely sum of a million dollars (equivalent to more than $27 million today). Displayed in the vitrine of French jewelry brand Cartier in New York, the necklace had two strands of around 100 shiny pearls. What happened next was a staggering business deal between third-generation jeweler Pierre Cartier and Maisie’s much-older husband, American financier Morton Plant.
Plant owned a townhouse — also valued at a million dollars — on New York’s upscale Fifth Avenue. The two men struck a deal: Plant would give Cartier his townhouse in exchange for the necklace. The elegant mansion block was converted into a brand-new Cartier store, where it stands until this day.
In the early 20th century, pearls were a sign of wealth and power, adorning the wrists, décolletages, and heads of royals and socialites. “Pearls were it. That’s what everyone wanted, more than anything else, in a way that maybe diamonds are today,” Francesca Cartier Brickell, the English author of “The Cartiers” — and direct descendant of the family — told Arab News. “Pearls were the most valuable objects in the world. One pearl was four times as valuable as a diamond of the same size.”
According to Brickell’s late grandfather Jean-Jacques Cartier, who sold the company in the 1970s, 60 percent of Cartier’s designs featured natural pearls. This was largely made possible through a trip taken by Jacques Cartier, the youngest of the three Cartier brothers, in 1912 to Bahrain, which had earned the nickname “The land of pearls.”
At the time, the Cartier company had three major boutiques in Paris, London and New York, split between the three brothers. Brickell found their old letters in a trunk at her grandfather’s residence, and was moved by the brothers’ evident ambition and determination.
“The bond of the brothers was really striking to read,” she said. “They had this dream from a young age to build the leading jewelry firm in the world. It’s remarkable to have young boys turning their dream into reality. It feels like a fairytale, but it is actually the way it happened.”
Pierre and Louis are remembered as the design and business geniuses of the brand, while Jacques — a gemstones expert running the London branch — is lesser-known. He was reportedly a wise and spiritual man; he actually wanted to become a Catholic priest, not a jeweler. He also risked his life fighting at the Front during the First World War, despite having tuberculosis.
Jacques was an avid traveler, and his trips were vital for Cartier’s growth and innovation. He went to Egypt, where he bought little ornaments. In Sri Lanka, he visited mines and secured sapphires. India was another important destination, Cartier maintained close ties with various maharajas and the Indian love of bright colors would inspire Cartier’s jewels in the Twenties and Thirties, combining rubies, sapphires and emeralds together.
With the help of a translator, Jacques immersed himself in the places he visited.
“When he gets to the sapphire mines, he wants to check that they’re well-timbered and that the men are really safe inside,” explained Brickell. “He’s not just going in and going out and trying to get the jewels or get the best trade — he’s genuinely interested in people.”
When Jacques visited the Middle East, he was inspired by its unique architecture, drawing sketches in his diaries. “He’s looking at it with the eye of an artist,” said Brickell. “This is the thing about Jacques, when he visited a place, he didn’t just visit it and eat the food and meet the people. His library is full of books on the religions, cultures and costumes. He really wanted to understand the culture from the inside.” Eventually, architectural motifs from the region were integrated into Cartier’s clocks and cigarette boxes.
Jacques’ trip to Bahrain was triggered by competition from the Parisian Rosenthal brothers, who had already struck an exclusive agreement to purchase pearls directly from the source. Jacques agreed with Louis that he should stop in Bahrain on his way back from India to get some of the action too. “The best pearls came from the Gulf,” Brickell said.
It was Jacques’ first time in Bahrain, where pearl diving formed the backbone of the economy. He rode in pearl-fishing boats and spoke with divers, and apparently experienced some culture shock, particularly when eating while sat on the floor. There is a rare black-and-white photograph of him, dressed in a dapper suit and holding a cigarette, seated between four prominent Bahraini pearl merchants.
Jacques sealed the deal, and for many years after pearls generated a significant amount of Cartier’s income — the brand was promoted as “importers of pearls.” However, things went south when, years later, cultured pearls torpedoed the market and sent the value of natural pearls plummeting. “It was terrible for Cartier,” noted Brickell. “My grandfather thought that was worse than the Great Depression.”
Over a century later, Brickell embarked on the same journey to Bahrain, following the footsteps of her great-grandfather and using his intimate diary as a guide. It was also her first visit to the Gulf island. Asides from giving talks, she went pearl diving, and learned just what a difficult profession it is.
“The pearls come from the seabed. It’s not necessarily a glamorous start, compared to where they end up. It’s grounding to remember that,” she said.
Brickell had been in touch with some of the descendants of the pearl merchants in Jacques’ photograph, and eventually met up with them to recreate their ancestors’ image from 1912. “It was unexpectedly moving,” recalled Brickell. “I was quite teary, because all their families were there. It was just amazing to think that all of our ancestors knew each other. There’s this connection that survives through the generations.”
Described once as the “Jeweler of Kings and King of Jewelers,” Cartier has been famously worn by the likes of Jackie Onassis, Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Diana. Brickell believes that one of the key secrets to Cartier’s long-lasting success is the firm’s family values.
“They ended up building a loyal following of clients slowly, but also of employees,” she added. “They took care of their employees. They were so proud of working for Cartier.”
Brickell gave up her career as a financial analyst to write a book about her family’s remarkable history. Cartier was founded as a modest start-up with little money 175 years ago and it has survived pandemics, political revolutions, two world wars, and global financial recessions.
“It’s a story of resilience and ambition. It’s not all perfect. There’s family arguments and heartbreak,” said Brickell. “I wanted to share the story. I felt like I owed it to them.”