Saudi library exhibits ancient Islamic coins, manuscripts in Morocco
The exhibition contains around 50 rare coins from across the Islamic world, including gold, silver, and bronze coins that date back to the Umayyad, Abbasid, Andalusian, Fatimid, Ayyubid, Atabeg, Seljuk, and Mamluk eras
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Public Library (KAPL) launched a four-day exhibition of Islamic coins and manuscripts on Wednesday, on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization in the Moroccan capital of Rabat.
The exhibition is being staged in partnership with the Saudi Libraries Authority, the National Committee for Education, Science and Culture, and ICESCO.
The exhibition, patronized by Saudi Minister of Culture and NCESC chairman Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, was inaugurated by Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, ICESCO director general. The ceremony was attended by 58 heads of delegations from Islamic countries participating in the ICESCO meeting.
KAPL director Dr. Bandar Al-Mubarak said that the library is exhibiting its “most important manuscripts and coins, revealing aspects of the ancient history of many Islamic countries.”
Two of the most notable exhibits are a gold dinar produced during the reign of Caliph Abdul Malik bin Marwan in the late 7th century CE and a Makkah dinar — one of the earliest examples of an Arab-produced currency.
In addition to the KAPL exhibition, there was also an event highlighting Saudi Coffee — as part of the ongoing Saudi Year of Coffee.
The aim of the ministerial meeting in Rabat is to discuss ways of improving the performance of Islamic countries in the Global Knowledge Index and related indicators, and to share ideas about education, scientific research, technology, and innovation.
Riyadh’s Boulevard World presents planet’s rich cultural diversity
Food, clothing, customs of Asia, Africa, Europe, US
Spotlight on music, theater and folklore at event
Updated 23 December 2022
Afshan Aziz
RIYADH: Boulevard World, the largest zone of Riyadh Season 2022, is showcasing some of the globe’s rich cultural diversity from Asia, Africa, Europe and the US in 10 specially designed areas.
There are striking designs, adventures, games and restaurants. Visitors can experience a new lineup of some of the best shows featuring local costumes and social customs.
Each subzone expresses the heritage and culture of a particular country. The Italian subzone features various theatrical performances and flying pizza shows.
In the American area, visitors can watch live Hollywood shows while being served the country’s signature dishes.
Visitors can also take a journey through the Morocco subzone, which features some of the nation’s ancient history and culture, including a detailed traditional Moroccan wedding, and a puppet show depicting local customs.
• The Italian subzone features various theatrical performances and flying pizza shows.
• In the American area, visitors can watch live Hollywood shows while being served the country’s signature dishes.
• The Indian subzone offers mouth-watering food, and a marketplace to buy curry and biryani spices, flowers, aromatic plants, nuts, famous Indian teas, traditional artifacts and clothes.
Abdullah Nasir, a Jeddah resident, travelled to Riyadh with his family to experience the festival. “I was completely captivated by the level of entertainment activities the city had to offer. Visiting Boulevard World was one-of-a-kind experience that I have never seen before. My kids loved taking a tour of the floating city of Venice by boat in the middle of the lake.” He hoped a similar event could be organized in Jeddah.
China’s subzone offers the country’s lion show, multi-face dance, dragon display, and folk music that offers a glimpse of the nation’s storied history.
Filled with color and traditional decorations, the Japanese and Spanish subzones feature each country’s music and culture through theater.
The French zone honors the country’s rich and diverse legacy, and inspiring architecture with dance and music. The are several highlights, including the silent show, the Eiffel Tower Piano, and a cartoon, that makes it one of the most attractive zones in Boulevard World.
The Greece subzone features a performance of the Human Fountain in addition to its popular music and dance shows, while in the Mexico area, the highlights include an El Mariachi band and representations of Mayan culture. El Mariachi music has been recognized by UNESCO.
The Indian subzone has been created to lure guests with its diverse sights, sounds and smells. Visitors can experience dances and music, including clips of the most striking arts and architecture of the country, including the Taj Mahal.
The Indian subzone offers mouth-watering food, and a marketplace to buy curry and biryani spices, flowers, aromatic plants, nuts, famous Indian teas, traditional artifacts and clothes.
Sayeda Fatima, a Riyadh resident, said: “This is the first time (we) have something this big in the Kingdom and every smallest detail from parking spaces to safety standards has been considered really well, allowing the guests to have full(y) fledge(d) entertainment under one roof.”
The celebrations are part of Saudi Arabia’s tradition and heritage
Updated 24 December 2022
Nada Hameed
ALULA: The fourth annual Winter at Tantora Festival opened on Thursday, with visitors from all over the world witnessing a live vocal performance by more than 200 performers to mark the beginning of planting season in AlUla.
Winter at Tantora has its roots in a generations-old annual cultural event to mark the start of the season. ‘Tantora’ refers to a sundial in the form of an obelisk located in the southeastern part of AlUla, the main function of which is to determine the beginning of the seasons, and to enable regulation of the distribution of spring water to farms.
AlUla native Ruqayyah Muhammad Musa said that Tantora celebrations are part of local cultural heritage.
“We have inherited it from our ancestors and we will pass it to generation after generation,” he said.
• Locally harvested produce was available and the celebration also included a live orchestra performing a blend of local and regional music.
• The smell of Saudi coffee permeated the area, as dozens of traditional Saudi coffee pots decorated the entrance, partly to mark the Saudi Year of Coffee.
The opening-day events included traditional folkloric performances and a multimedia exhibition of Tantora history displayed on the walls of old buildings and narrated in Arabic and English.
Locally harvested produce was available and the celebration also included a live orchestra performing a blend of local and regional music.
The smell of Saudi coffee permeated the area, as dozens of traditional Saudi coffee pots decorated the entrance, partly to mark the Saudi Year of Coffee.
Katie Johnson, who came over from Los Angeles for the festival in AlUla, told Arab News, “I saw it on Instagram two years ago, and as soon as I saw it, I knew it was somewhere that I needed to visit. It’s so stunning. I think it’s just one of the most mesmerizing places I have ever seen: the landscape, the nature, the desert. It’s just truly beautiful.”
Johnson continued: “I’m excited to see some of the rocks, the carvings, and the Hegra. I’m excited that Saudi has opened up for tourism and that people are going to see the beauty that’s in this country.”
The festival’s opening night concluded with an outdoor performance of “Shurfat AlJadidah” by the Saudi National Music Band, which included members of the Saudi Choir singing cover versions of songs by Saudi music legends of the Nineties and a selection of other classic Arabic songs, as well as some operatic numbers.
Emad Zarea, the conductor of the Saudi National Band, told Arab News, “Today’s performance was a new idea that we presented for the first time, in cooperation with the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Music Commission.”
Zarea added, “We presented 10 music pieces resampling Saudi heritage. We added three songs from different Arab countries, to offer diversity to the listeners.”
Saudi artist serves hot-off-the-press culinary designs at Kingdom’s food festival
Ethar Balkhair’s distinctive work printed in 10 minutes
Dishes from across the nation represented
Updated 24 December 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Visitors to the first-ever Saudi Feast Food Festival in Riyadh are in for a special treat as they have a chance to purchase freshly-created merch by Jeddah-based artist Ethar Balkhair.
Balkhair is no stranger to representing Saudi culture in her work. The Dar Al-Hekma University graduate has collaborated with international brands for years including Sephora and Nivea, and TUMI and TUDOR, while always maintaining her Saudi-centric esthetic and contemporary style.
Her illustrations use saturated color and bold forms to convey a story and a narrative that transcends the page. Her digital drawings usually include men and women without clear facial features so that the illustrations become more inclusive and a better representation of the diversity of the Kingdom and its people.
“The Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Culinary Arts Commission contacted me to collaborate on the first Saudi Feast Food Festival event — which is a big deal. I started creating a concept based on their event, which includes foods from northern and southern Saudi — basically foods from all over the country. My illustrations were all inspired by Saudi foods from the different regions.”
Ethar Balkhair's distinctive work printed in 10 minutes.
“They told me ‘we want you to do the merch with your illustrations.’ The idea was to then place them anywhere — on t-shirts, anything. Usually, my art presents cultural elements but in a very contemporary way. The ministry is now going in a more contemporary direction,” Balkhair told Arab News.
Aprons, notebooks, hoodies and t-shirts are available at the shop at the festival.
While Balkhair admits to being a “better eater than cook,” she appreciated how the festival allowed her to make customers feel like each batch was fresh to order and made by hand.
“A printing company is there at the festival with a silkscreen and they will print my illustration in front of you. You pick your size and the colors you want and in 10 minutes, you’ll get it,” Balkhair told Arab News.
Although she is active on Instagram @ethartariq_art, her account is fully dedicated to her art and thus she was able to stealthily lurk in the background and witness the whole scene unfold, undetected.
Witnessing customers giddy with excitement with their freshly-printed t-shirt inspired her to make a shift.
In the coming year, the soft-spoken Balkhair hopes to do more in-person collaborations and engage more with art lovers to expand her scope beyond her digital screen.
“I loved seeing people reacting to my work. I was honestly so happy when I attended the first day, people were happy and reacting like ‘ooh!’ It was my first time to get a reaction without them knowing I was there and nobody was trying to flatter me. Nobody even knew I was watching them from afar. It was very nice and it gave me so much confidence,” Balkhair said.
The items are only currently available hot off the press at the festival, which ends on Dec. 29.
For more information on the Culinary Arts Commission, visit their official website at culinary.com.gov.sa. For more on Balkhair’s work, visit her website at https://byethar.com.
Saudi authorities prepare for more rain, urge caution
Civil defense and emergency medical teams braced for the rainy season and began implementing plans
Municipalities continued to drain and clear the excess water
Updated 24 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia on Friday issued a number of weather warnings across several regions and urged the public to take precautions as more rain was expected on Saturday.
The Kingdom’s Civil Defense and emergency medical teams braced for the rainy season and began implementing plans, while municipalities continued to drain and clear the excess water.
The National Center of Meteorology issued an alert for the western city of Madinah and its surrounding governorates, with forecasts of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy and torrential rain, surface winds, hail, and lack of visibility.
Moderate to heavy rainfall was also recorded in Jeddah, Qassim, Al-Jawf, Taif, Al-Wajh, Yanbu, Tabuk, Arar, Hail, Al-Baha and Makkah.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Makkah, Tabuk and the Northern Borders Province raised their readiness and alert levels in their first aid centers, in alignment with reports of rainfall from Friday to Saturday.
Readiness has been raised in 98 centers in the Makkah region, including 24 centers in Taif, 36 in Jeddah, and 38 in the holy capital, equipped with crews of doctors, specialists and emergency medical technicians, as well as 114 vehicles, including ambulances and disaster and crisis vehicles.
Pictures and videos posted on social media showed rainwater flooding buildings in Makkah and washing away cars.
In Tabuk, 27 emergency centers have been set up.
Authorities called on citizens and residents to comply with the civil defense’s instructions published on different media outlets, to take precautionary measures against weather fluctuations and while driving on highways, and to avoid areas prone to potential flooding, as well as electricity poles and trees.
The authority said that emergency assistance can be requested by dialing 997 and via the Asefni application around the clock.
The Riyadh Municipality issued 10 alerts and guidelines to direct people to ensure their safety, and provided an alternative “940” emergency contact number.
People have also been warned to take care so as to avoid traffic accidents, not to drive at high speeds, or get distracted while driving.
The civil defense has set up committees to evaluate the damage caused by the rain in Makkah, which will begin receiving requests for compensation from those affected by torrential rains and flooding that struck the holy city.
“We didn’t record any deaths or injuries as a result of the torrential rains,” it added.
Meanwhile, the NCM issued a bulletin on the amounts of rain that fell on the Northern Borders Province during the past 24 hours, with Arar recording the highest, followed by Rafha airport and Turaif airport.
Why Al-Baha is emerging as one of Saudi Arabia’s favorite tourist destinations
New tourism and hospitality ventures are flourishing in Al-Baha thanks to Vision 2030
Gulf visitors flock to Al-Baha for its mild climate, ancient settlements and proud heritage
Updated 23 December 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
AL-BAHA: Located in the Hejaz region of western Saudi Arabia, Al-Baha region is home to a wealth of natural wonders and ancient heritage sites, making it one of the Kingdom’s most attractive up-and-coming tourist destinations.
The bare, granite slopes of the Shada Al-Asfal mountains provide an awe-inspiring backdrop to an area rich in the distinctive culture and traditions of the Hejaz.
Dotted with ancient fortresses, villages and agricultural terraces dating back hundreds, if not thousands, of years, Al-Baha reflects Saudi Arabia’s long history and captivating natural beauty.
Situated about 310 kilometers from the pristine coastline of the Red Sea, and 2,270 meters above sea level, Al-Baha enjoys a mild climate all year round. Yet, despite its appealing location and many attractions, the area has remained largely unexplored by foreign visitors.
That is about to change. A new development was recently completed in Al-Baha as part of the Kingdom’s drive to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons into sectors such as leisure, tourism and hospitality.
In September, the Heritage Commission of the Ministry of Culture unveiled the Dhee Ayn Museum. As the name suggests, it can be found at the 400-year-old stone settlement of Dhee Ayn, the name of which translates as “of spring,” a reference to the water source that runs through it.
Built atop a hill of marble, the village is surrounded by a breathtaking mountain range and the lush vegetation of Wadi Rash, where banana trees flourish and the scent of wild herbs and seasonal blossoms fills the air.
The multi-story homes in Dhee Ayn, which are built from large, flat stones, offer a window into the history of domestic life in the Arabian Peninsula long before the rise of nation states. From afar, the abandoned settlement almost appears to glow as sunlight reflects off its bright marble facades.
The village sits in an area known as the “region of 1001 towers.” The mountainside is littered with stone fortresses that once protected communities, plantations and travelers from bandits and rival tribes.
Situated along an ancient trade route, Al-Baha was long a popular destination for merchants and nomadic hunters, and offered one of the principal routes through the southern Arabian Peninsula to Makkah. Remnants of the ancient road can still be seen in the form of fragmented black-and-gray slabs.
Established as an administrative region in 1964, Al-Baha now includes six towns, of which the most important are the capital, Al-Baha City, Al-Mikhwah, Baljorashi and Al-Mandaq. The region is the ancestral home of Al-Ghamdi and Al-Zahrani tribes, and as of 2020 its population numbered 506,866.
Abundant in fertile soil, fresh water, forest and lush pasture, the region remains ideal for human settlement and has long been considered one of the most attractive parts of the Arabian Gulf.
In villages throughout the area, homes, businesses and places of worship are built from regionally sourced granite and basalt, decorated with quartz, and with roofs made of juniper wood covered with mud.
Construction methods are not the only traditions still celebrated by the region’s inhabitants. Al-Aqiq Museum, for example, contains a treasure trove of artifacts, jewelry, fashions and perfumes collected over the years by its owner, Sahla Al-Ghamdi.
Visitors to the museum are greeted with dates and a cup of Arabic coffee, along with a performance of Ardah, the traditional Saudi sword dance. Female visitors can have their hands decorated with henna and try on some of the traditional robes and abayas that reflect the evolution of fashion in the region.
Other interesting attractions for visitors include Al-Malad, or Two Brothers, Museum, named after the siblings who built the two imposing towers that still stand there, originally to protect the village and store its food.
Museum owner Mohammed Mosfir Almahfoz Al-Ghamdi salutes visitors to the museum, which opened in 2020, with a volley of gunfire from a collection of antique rifles. The exhibits include photographs, books, weapons such as rifles and swords, traditional garments and cutlery that he collected over several decades, which offer visitors a glimpse of the region’s past and its cultural heritage.
In the nearby town of Baljurashi, another gem awaits visitors: A stunning rural lodge owned by Sharifa Al-Ghamdi, a local woman who after years of teaching mathematics in Jeddah decided to return to Al-Baha and turn her home into a boutique hotel.
The property, which has been carefully refurbished to retain its traditional character and heritage, is decorated with colorful objects from across the region that she collected over the years. She said her thriving hospitality business would not have been possible but for the government’s national reforms in recent years.
“I wouldn’t have been able to decorate and refurbish this home had it not been for Vision 2030 and the increased freedoms given to women,” Al-Ghamdi told Arab News.
The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reforms agenda is designed to transform social and economic life in Saudi Arabia. Among other things, it aims to make it easier to establish a businesses in a host of new sectors, and increase the empowerment and participation of women and young people in civic and commercial life.
Al-Ghamdi said the reforms, including the easing of guardianship laws that previously required women to be accompanied by a male relative in public, allowed her to hire workmen, purchase the materials to repair and refurbish her property, and to welcome guests.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Kingdom aims to increase the sector’s annual contribution to national gross domestic product from the current 3 percent to at least 10 percent by 2030.
Over the past year, the Saudi government has launched several investment schemes designed to help bolster tourism in Al-Baha. In September 2021, the Kingdom’s Tourism Development Fund signed a deal with travel services provider Seera Group to develop a 200-room luxury resort in the region, featuring shops, restaurants and facilities for outdoor activities. The Raghadan Tourist Resort, the first sustainable tourism project in the region, is one of the key investment destinations identified by the National Tourism Strategy.
“Al-Baha’s rich history, cultural heritage, climate, topography and geographic location in the southwest of Saudi Arabia make it an attractive area for tourism and one that will further diversify the country’s offering,” a TDF spokesperson said when the plans were officially launched.
At the inauguration of the project in July, Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, the Saudi environment minister, said local authorities in Al-Baha had spent more than $152.5 million on various initiatives, including seven projects to construct dams and wells to secure drinking water supplies. There are also plans designed to promote afforestation and to protect vegetation.
Since the beginning of this year’s summer season, Al-Baha has welcomed a growing number of visitors from across the Kingdom who are keen to take advantage of the region’s picturesque landscapes and temperate climate.
One attraction that has proved especially popular is a lavender garden that is located in the middle of the Raghadan Forest Park in the cool Sarawat Mountains west of Al-Baha City.
To reach it, visitors follow a path of natural stone surrounded by waterfalls. It is illuminated by 270 decorative lamps and the flowerbeds are complemented by seating and kiosks, all of which provides an idyllic and peaceful oasis of calm.
The investment in Al-Baha certainly seems to be paying off. Like the many of the giga-projects taking shape along the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, Al-Baha looks likely to become a must-visit destination for Saudi and foreign travelers in the decades to come.
Much of its initial success is thanks not only to state investment, the region’s natural beauty and its ancient settlements steeped in history, but also to the commendable efforts of the local population to preserve and share their heritage, culture and traditions.
Thanks to them, Al-Baha clearly has the potential to become one of the Kingdom’s most celebrated attractions.