Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq
A woman walks by an unlicensed Starbucks cafe in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Real Starbucks merchandise is imported from neighboring countries to stock the three cafes in the city, but all are unlicensed. (AP)
AP

Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq
AP

BAGHDAD: Everything from the signboard outside down to the napkins bears the official emblem of the top international coffee chain. But in Baghdad, looks are deceiving: The “Starbucks” in the Iraqi capital is unlicensed.
Real Starbucks merchandise is imported from neighboring countries to stock the three cafes in the city, but all are operating illegally. Starbucks filed a lawsuit in an attempt to shut down the trademark violation, but the case was halted after the owner allegedly threatened lawyers hired by the coffee house.
Be careful, he told them — and boasted of ties to militias and powerful political figures, according to US officials and Iraqi legal sources.
“I am a businessman,” Amin Makhsusi, the owner of the fake branches, said in a rare interview in September. He denied making the threats. “I had this ambition to open Starbucks in Iraq.”
After his requests to obtain a license from Starbucks’ official agent in the Middle East were denied, “I decided to do it anyway, and bear the consequences.” In October, he said he sold the business; the cafes continued to operate.
Starbucks is “evaluating next steps,” a spokesman wrote Wednesday, in response to a request for comment by The Associated Press. “We have an obligation to protect our intellectual property from infringement to retain our exclusive rights to it.”
The Starbucks saga is just one example of what US officials and companies believe is a growing problem. Iraq has emerged as a hub for trademark violation and piracy that cuts across sectors, from retail to broadcasting and pharmaceuticals. Regulation is weak, they say, while perpetrators of intellectual property violations can continue doing business largely because they enjoy cover by powerful groups.
Counterfeiting is compromising well-known brands, costing companies billions in lost revenue and even putting lives at risk, according to businesses affected by the violations and US officials following their cases.
Iraq is seeking foreign investment away from its oil-based economy, and intellectual property will likely take center stage in negotiations with companies. Yet working to enforce laws and clamp down on the vast web of violations has historically been derailed by more urgent developments in the crisis-hit country or thwarted by well-connected business people.
“As Iraq endeavors to diversify its economy beyond the energy sector and attract foreign investment in knowledge-based sectors, it is critical that companies know their patents and intellectual property will be respected and protected by the government,” said Steve Lutes, vice president of Middle East Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce.
Makhsusi insists he tried the legal route but was denied a license from Starbucks’ regional agent based in Kuwait. He also said he attempted to reach Starbucks through contacts in the United States, but that these were also unsuccessful.
He depicts his decision to open a branch anyway as a triumph over adversity.
Cups, stir sticks and other Starbucks merchandise are obtained in Turkiye and Europe, using his contacts, he said. “The coffee, everything is authentic Starbucks,” Makhususi added.
Makhsusi said he “had a session” with a lawyer in Baghdad to come to an understanding with the coffee company, “but so far we have not reached a solution.”
The law firm recounts a different version of events.
Confidentiality agreements prevent the firm from divulging details of the case to third parties, but the AP spoke to three Iraqi legal sources close to the case. They spoke on condition of anonymity in order to provide details. They also asked the name of the firm not be mentioned for security reasons.
They said that in early 2020, the firm was hired by Starbucks and sent a cease-and-desist notice to Makhsusi. They said that the businessman then told one of the lawyers on the case that he ought to be careful, warning that he had backing from a prominent Iranian-backed armed group and support from Iraqi political parties.
“They decided it was too risky, and they stopped the case,” the Iraqi legal source said. Makhsusi denied that he threatened Starbucks’ lawyers.
Makhsusi said doing business in Iraq requires good relations with armed groups, the bulk of whom are part of the official state security apparatus.
“I have friendly relations with everyone in Iraq, including the armed factions,” he said. “I am a working man, I need these relationships to avoid problems, especially given that the situation in Iraq is not stable for business.”
He did not name particular armed groups he was in contact with. The AP contacted two groups known to have business dealings in the areas where the cafes are located, and both said they had not worked with Makhsusi.

Beloved ‘Hollywood Cat’ mountain lion euthanized in Los Angeles

Beloved ‘Hollywood Cat’ mountain lion euthanized in Los Angeles
AFP

Beloved ‘Hollywood Cat’ mountain lion euthanized in Los Angeles

  • State and federal wildlife officers decided earlier this month to capture it due to its erratic behavior
  • Veterinarians found ‘significant trauma’ to its head, right eye and internal organs
AFP

WASHINGTON: Hollywood Cat is no longer.
The Los Angeles area’s most famous mountain lion, an aged wild male feline sighted around the city’s Griffith Park, was euthanized Saturday, wildlife officials said.
For years, it was known to prowl around the hillside “Hollywood” sign visible around much of Los Angeles, a fitting setting for a celebrity cat.
It earned the nickname Hollywood Cat, but the mountain lion — estimated to be around 11 years old — is officially called P-22.
State and federal wildlife officers decided earlier this month to capture it due to its erratic behavior, perhaps associated with being struck by a vehicle.
Veterinarians found “significant trauma” to its head, right eye and internal organs, California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement.
The experts also found underlying health issues, including “irreversible kidney disease, chronic weight loss, extensive parasitic skin infection over his entire body and localized arthritis.”
“The most difficult, but compassionate choice was to respectfully minimize his suffering and stress by humanely ending his journey,” the statement said.
“Mountain lion P-22 has had an extraordinary life and captured the hearts of the people of Los Angeles and beyond.”
Euthanizing the cougar was a punch to the gut for game experts who had grown to love the animal.
“This really hurts,” said Chuck Bonham, director of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, when he announced P-22’s death, according to USA Today.
“It’s been an incredibly difficult several days.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom praised P-22’s “incredible journey” in a statement.
“P-22’s survival on an island of wilderness in the heart of Los Angeles captivated people around the world,” Newsom said.
Griffith Park, where P-22 lived for perhaps a decade, is hemmed in by freeways and urban sprawl. It is a nine-square-mile (23-square-kilometer) isolated patch of nature.
Experts marveled at how the wild cat got across either of two major Los Angeles freeways — the 405 and 101 — to get to Griffith Park as early as 2012.
In a profile of P-22 done long before its death, the National Park Service lamented that Griffith Park is too small for a second cougar, and “it’s unlikely he will ever find love with a female lion.”
The cat’s renown was due to frequent sightings, video doorbell cameras and physical encounters.
A Facebook page in honor of the cougar has over 20,000 followers.

Temperature rising on Soyuz, crew not in danger

Temperature rising on Soyuz, crew not in danger
AFP

Temperature rising on Soyuz, crew not in danger

  • Roscosmos said that a number of tests had been conducted on Soyuz on Friday, and the temperature in the capsule increased to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit)
AFP

MOSCOW: The temperature in the Soyuz capsule docked with the International Space Station has risen but the crew was not in danger, the Russian space agency said on Friday.
On Thursday, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos and the US space agency NASA said a coolant leak had been detected on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft. The leak forced the last-minute cancelation of a spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts on Wednesday.
Roscosmos said that a number of tests had been conducted on Soyuz on Friday, and the temperature in the capsule increased to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).
“This is a slight change in temperature,” the space agency said in a statement.
The development was for now “not critical” for the operation of the equipment and the comfort of the crew, Roscosmos said.
The coolant leak could potentially affect a return flight to Earth by three crew members.
Sergei Krikalev, a former cosmonaut who heads the crewed space flight program for Roscosmos, said the leak may have been caused by a tiny meteorite striking Soyuz.
Space has been a rare avenue of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the start of Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine in February and ensuing Western sanctions on Russia that shredded ties between the two countries.

 

No evidence of space aliens so far in the Pentagon’s UFO deep-dive

No evidence of space aliens so far in the Pentagon’s UFO deep-dive
Reuters

No evidence of space aliens so far in the Pentagon’s UFO deep-dive

  • A government report last year documented more than 140 cases of what the US military officially calls “unidentified aerial phenomena,” or UAPs, observed since 2004
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon’s new push to investigate reports of UFOs has so far not yielded any evidence to suggest that aliens have visited Earth or crash-landed here, senior military leaders said on Friday.
However, the Pentagon’s effort to investigate anomalous, unidentified objects — whether they are in space, the skies or even underwater — led to hundreds of new reports that are now being investigated, they say.
But so far they have seen nothing that indicates intelligent alien life.
“I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation, an alien crash or anything like that,” said Ronald Moultrie, under secretary of defense for intelligence and security.
Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s newly formed All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), did not rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial life and said he was taking a scientific approach to the research.
“I would just say that we are structuring our analysis to be very thorough and rigorous. We will go through it all,” Kirkpatrick said, speaking at the first news conference since AARO was established in July.
“And as a physicist, I have to adhere to the scientific method, and I will follow that data and science wherever it goes.”
AARO’s mission focuses on unexplained activity around military installations, restricted airspace and “other areas of interest” and is aimed at helping identify possible threats to the safety of US military operations and to national security.
A government report last year documented more than 140 cases of what the US military officially calls “unidentified aerial phenomena,” or UAPs, observed since 2004.
All but one of the listed sightings — an instance attributed to a large, deflating balloon — remain unexplained, subject to further analysis, the report said.
For the other 143 cases, the report found that too little data exists to conclude whether they represent some exotic aerial system developed either by a US government or commercial entity, or by a foreign power such as China or Russia.
The 2021 report included some UAPs revealed in previously released Pentagon video of enigmatic objects exhibiting speed and maneuverability exceeding known aviation technology and lacking any visible means of propulsion or flight-control surfaces.
Kirkpatrick said several hundred more cases have been documented since then. The exact figure will be disclosed soon, but a senior Navy official said in May the total number of reported cases had already reached 400.
Congress focused on the new Pentagon push in its annual defense policy bill, which it passed this week. The legislation, which has not yet been signed by President Joe Biden, calls for the Pentagon to prepare a report looking at the historical record of the US government related to UFOs, or unidentified flying objects, going back to 1945.
“That is going to be quite a research project,” Kirkpatrick said, acknowledging that Congress sought to ensure that AARO researches all records — even ones so highly classified that few people know about them.
The Air Force conducted a previous investigation called Project Blue Book, ended in 1969, that compiled a list of 12,618 sightings, 701 of which involved objects that officially remained “unidentified.”
In 1994, the Air Force said it had completed a study to locate records relating to the 1947 “Roswell incident” in New Mexico. It said materials recovered near Roswell were consistent with a crashed balloon, the military’s long-standing explanation, and that no records indicated that there had been the recovery of alien bodies or extraterrestrial materials.

 

Couple whose siblings died in Beirut blast turn tragedy into romance

Couple whose siblings died in Beirut blast turn tragedy into romance
Bassam Zaazaa

Couple whose siblings died in Beirut blast turn tragedy into romance

  • William Noun, Maria Fares plan to name their children after their siblings
  • The Lebanese couple tell Arab News how their romance blossomed within four months
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: William Noun and Maria Fares were left heartbroken by the devastating Beirut Port explosion of August 2020, with both of them losing a sibling as a result of the blast.
Noun’s brother Joe and Fares’ sister Sahar were both volunteers at the Beirut Firefighting Brigade. Joe was a firefighter and Sahar was a paramedic. They were killed in the line of duty outside Hangar 12 at the Beirut Port when over 2,500 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded. Noun also lost his cousin and uncle who were in another fire truck that had been dispatched to the same location.
But from those losses, romance has bloomed. Noun and Fares announced their engagement on Sunday.
Noun told Arab News on Friday that their “unforeseen love story” began just four months ago, although “tragedy and pain” meant they have known each other for more than two years.
Noun, a 28-year-old restaurant owner, said he has been friends with Fares since they first met during protests and memorial services conducted by families of victims of the explosion.
It was not until September, however, that he finally opened up and expressed his true feelings to Fares, also 28, and was surprised and relieved to hear that she shared those same feelings.
Fares, a brand manager, told Arab News: “He told me that he had been having feelings for me, but that didn’t surprise me as I had also started having feelings for him. It’s pretty amazing. I’m so happy.”
“I was attracted by her personality and charm. She is so special and a wonderful person,” Noun said of his fiancée. “To be honest, I’ve always played hard to get with girls until I met Maria. It was like something hit me on the head!”
The couple believe that their engagement has brought “something positive to this massive group of heartbroken families” who have suffered similar losses.
“They were genuinely happy for us, probably more than our parents,” said Noun. “The news of our engagement spread like wildfire among them, and they rushed to congratulate us.”
Fares said the pair are convinced their siblings would bless their love story “and are happy for us.” She added: “We both believe that had we not been meant for each other then things wouldn’t have progressed so smoothly.”
The couple revealed that the proposal took place in Noun’s home village, Mechmech, situated in the mountains 62 kilometers away from Beirut, and they plan to get married next summer. They hope to have children and intend to name them after their late siblings, they added.

4 chimps loose in monkey house in Swedish zoo, 3 shot dead

4 chimps loose in monkey house in Swedish zoo, 3 shot dead
AP

4 chimps loose in monkey house in Swedish zoo, 3 shot dead

  • Swedish officials and media said the wounded animal has not received veterinary attention because no one can get inside the building at the Furuvik Zoo safely
  • The wounded animal returned to its enclosure on its own
AP

STOCKHOLM: Four chimpanzees, one of which is wounded, were on the loose inside a building in a Swedish zoo on Thursday, a day after they escaped from their enclosure. Three others have been shot dead.
Swedish officials and media said the wounded animal has not received veterinary attention because no one can get inside the building at the Furuvik Zoo safely.
The chimps are inside the monkey house, but the staff have not been able to get the three uninjured ones back into their enclosure, the animal park management said in a statement. The wounded animal returned to its enclosure on its own.
“This means that we cannot yet allow people to move freely in the park and we are still on full alert,” the zoo said.
The situation is “extremely serious and tragic, both for our animals and our employees,” the animal park said, adding it did not know how the primates got out.
The animals got out of their enclosure on Wednesday, prompting the zoo to alert the authorities. Three chimps were shot dead by local staff, while the fourth was wounded. The zoo told Swedish media that the animals had to be killed because there was not enough tranquilizer for all of them.
“Our focus right now is to get an overview of where the four are now so that we can start working on getting them back to their enclosures in a safe way,” Annika Troselius, a spokeswoman for the group operating the zoo, told Swedish broadcaster SVT.
“We have to think about people’s lives and safety in the first place. No employees are allowed to work in close contact with animals like this.”
The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 165 kilometers (100 miles) north of Stockholm. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park’s web page, it is also the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.
It is not the first time in recent months that animals have briefly escaped from Swedish zoos. In October, a venomous king cobra escaped from its terrarium at a zoo in Sweden but returned by itself after a week. Daniel Roth of the Swedish Zoo Association told Swedish news wire TT that he sees no connection between the events.

