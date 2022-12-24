You are here

  • Home
  • Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson — presidential office
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson — presidential office

Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson — presidential office
A man examines laying bodies of civilian people after Russian shelling. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwpcr

Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson — presidential office

Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson — presidential office
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks as an act of “terror”
Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

KYIV: At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the center of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.
Shortly after, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks as an act of “terror.”
“These are not military facilities,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram, adding that the attacks were “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
World
US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban
  • Around 150 women took part in the protest, moving in small groups from different parts of the city toward a central meeting point
  • Taliban government’s minister of higher education says the ban is necessary to prevent the mixing of genders
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

KABUL: Taliban security forces used a water cannon to disperse women protesting the ban on university education for women on Saturday, eyewitnesses said, as the decision from the Taliban-led government continues to cause outrage and opposition in Afghanistan and beyond.
The development came after Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately. Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban, a rare sign of domestic protest since the Taliban seized power last year.
According to eyewitnesses in the western city of Herat, about two dozen women on Saturday were heading to the provincial governor’s house to protest the ban, chanting: “Education is our right,” when they were pushed back by security forces firing the water cannon.
A Video shared shows women screaming and hiding in a side street to escape the water cannon. They then resume their protest, with chants of “Disgraceful!”
One of the protest organizers, Maryam, said between 100 and 150 women took part in the protest, moving in small groups from different parts of the city toward a central meeting point. She did not give her last name for fear of reprisals.
“There was security on every street, every square, armored vehicles and armed men,” she said. “When we started our protest, in Tariqi Park, the Taliban took branches from the trees and beat us. But we continued our protest. They increased their security presence. Around 11a.m they brought out the water cannon.”
A spokesman for the provincial governor, Hamidullah Mutawakil, claimed there were only four-five protesters. “They had no agenda, they just came here to make a film,” he said, without mentioning the violence against the women or the use of the water cannon.
There has been widespread international condemnation of the university ban, including from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as warnings from the United States and the G-7 group of major industrial nations that the policy will have consequences for the Taliban.
An official in the Taliban government, Minister of Higher Education Nida Mohammad Nadim, spoke about the ban for the first time on Thursday in an interview with the Afghan state television. He said the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He said the ban would be in place until further notice.
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.
They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. At the same time Afghan society, while largely traditional, has increasingly embraced the education of girls and women over the past two decades.
Also Saturday, in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, dozens of Afghan refugee students protested against the ban on female higher education in their homeland and demanded the immediate reopening of campuses for women.
One of them, Bibi Haseena, read a poem depicting the grim situation for Afghan girls seeking an education. She said was unhappy about graduating outside her country when hundreds of thousands of her Afghan sisters were being deprived of an education.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’

Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’

Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’
  • Shooter, named as William M. in the French media, is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offenses
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

PARIS: A 69-year-old white French gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris killing three people told investigators he was racist, a source close to the case said Saturday.
The shots at the center and a nearby hairdressing salon shortly before midday on Friday caused panic in the trendy 10th district of the French capital, a bustling area of shops and restaurants that is home to a large Kurdish population.
Three others were wounded in the attack that the gunman attributed to his being “racist,” the source said.
He was found with a case loaded with a box of at least 25 cartridges and “two or three loaded magazines,” the source added.
The weapon was a “much-used” US Army Colt 1911 pistol.
French President Emmanuel Macron said “the Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris” and ordered the Paris police chief to meet with leaders of the Kurdish community on Saturday.
The gunman, who has a history of racist violence, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural center before entering a hairdressing salon where he was arrested.
Of the three wounded people, one was being given intensive care in hospital and two were treated for serious injuries.
According to the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F), the dead included one woman and two men.
Emine Kara was a leader of the Kurdish Women’s Movement in France, the organization’s spokesman Agit Polat said. Her claim for political asylum in France had been rejected.
The other victims were Abdulrahman Kizil and Mir Perwer, a political refugee and artist, according to the CDK-F.
A police source confirmed that Kara and Kizil were among the victims.
The Kurdish community center, called Center Ahmet Kaya, is used by a charity that organizes concerts and exhibitions, and helps the Kurdish diaspora in the Paris region.
The Kurdish community is due to hold a demonstration in Paris on Saturday afternoon.
Within hours of the attack, Kurdish protesters clashed with police, who used tear gas in an attempt to disperse them as they tried to break through a police cordon deployed to protect Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had arrived at the scene.
Demonstrators threw objects at police while voicing fury over an attack they saw as deliberate, and which they said French security services had done too little to prevent.
Several cars parked in the area as well as police vehicles had their windows smashed as protesters threw bricks.
The shooter — named as William M. in the French media — is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offenses who had been released on bail earlier this month.
The retired train driver was convicted for armed violence in 2016 by a court in the multicultural Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, but appealed.
A year later he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm.
Last year, he was charged with racist violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris.
“He is crazy, he’s an idiot,” his father was quoted as saying by the M6 television channel.
Often described as the world’s largest people without a state, the Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkiye, Iraq and Iran.

Topics: France Paris

Related

Three dead, four injured after shooting at Kurdish center in Paris
World
Three dead, four injured after shooting at Kurdish center in Paris
Update Serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in Paris after release
World
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in Paris after release

Twenty killed in a fire at a nursing home in Russia

Twenty killed in a fire at a nursing home in Russia
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

Twenty killed in a fire at a nursing home in Russia

Twenty killed in a fire at a nursing home in Russia
  • Russia’s emergencies said Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home
  • The cause was not immediately determined
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

MOSCOW: Russia’s emergencies ministry said Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.
The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.
The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves.
It was not clear how many people lived at the privately run facility or how many were in the building when the fire started.

Topics: Russia

Related

Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
Middle-East
Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
German intel employee held for passing information to Russia
World
German intel employee held for passing information to Russia

Ukraine official urges ‘liquidation’ of Iranian weapon factories

Ukraine official urges ‘liquidation’ of Iranian weapon factories
Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

Ukraine official urges ‘liquidation’ of Iranian weapon factories

Ukraine official urges ‘liquidation’ of Iranian weapon factories
Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

KYIV: A top Ukrainian presidential aide called for the “liquidation” of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accused Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia.
Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran “blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions,” before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapon factories in response.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Chinese city seeing half a million COVID-19 cases a day: Official

Chinese city seeing half a million COVID-19 cases a day: Official
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

Chinese city seeing half a million COVID-19 cases a day: Official

Chinese city seeing half a million COVID-19 cases a day: Official
  • Shanghai asks residents to stay in on Christmas as China COVID-19 surges
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Half a million people in a single Chinese city are being infected with COVID-19 every day, a senior health official has said, in a rare and quickly censored acknowledgement that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics.
China this month has rapidly dismantled key pillars of its zero-COVID-19 strategy, doing away with snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and travel curbs in a jarring reversal of its hallmark containment strategy.
Cities across the country have struggled to cope as surging infections have emptied pharmacy shelves, filled hospital wards and appeared to cause backlogs at crematoriums and funeral homes.
But the end of strict testing mandates has made caseloads virtually impossible to track, while authorities have narrowed the medical definition of a COVID-19 death in a move experts have said will suppress the number of fatalities attributable to the virus.
A news outlet operated by the ruling Communist Party in Qingdao on Friday reported the municipal health chief as saying that the eastern city was seeing “between 490,000 and 530,000” new COVID-19 cases a day.
The coastal city of around 10 million people was “in a period of rapid transmission ahead of an approaching peak,” Bo Tao reportedly said, adding that the infection rate would accelerate by another 10 percent over the weekend.
The report was shared by several other news outlets but appeared to have been edited by Saturday morning to remove the case figures.
China’s National Health Commission said Saturday that 4,103 new domestic infections were recorded nationwide the previous day, with no new deaths.
In Shandong, the province where Qingdao is located, authorities officially logged just 31 new domestic cases.
China’s government keeps a tight leash on the country’s media, with legions of online censors on hand to scrub out content deemed politically sensitive.
Most government-run publications have downplayed the severity of the country’s exit wave, instead depicting the policy reversal as logical and controlled.
But some outlets have hinted at shortages of medicine and hospitals under strain, though estimates of actual case numbers remain rare.
The government of eastern Jiangxi province said in a Friday social media post that 80 percent of its population — equivalent to around 36 million people — would be infected by March.
More than 18,000 COVID-19 patients had been admitted to major medical institutions in the province in the two weeks up to Thursday, including nearly 500 severe cases but no deaths, the statement said.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 China

Related

China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
World
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near
World
China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near

Latest updates

Kurds clash with police in Paris for second day after killings
Kurds clash with police in Paris for second day after killings
Where We Are Going Today: Khawaja Yanni Restaurant
Where We Are Going Today: Khawaja Yanni Restaurant
CNN Academy director on first breaking-news simulation and future of journalism in a tech-driven world
CNN Academy director on first breaking-news simulation and future of journalism in a tech-driven world
Iran women protesters sexually assaulted in prison, activist tells BBC
Iran women protesters sexually assaulted in prison, activist tells BBC
Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban
Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.