Iran top court accepts rapper Yasin’s appeal against death sentence

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

  The public relations of the Supreme Court of Iran has corrected its news: 'The appeal of Mohammad Qobadloo has not been accepted ... Saman Seydi's appeal has been accepted by the Supreme Court," the agency said
TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted an appeal by rapper Saman Seydi Yasin against his death sentence even as it confirmed the same sentence against another protester, the judiciary said on Saturday.
Yasin, a Kurd who raps about inequality, oppression and unemployment, had been accused of attempting to kill security forces, setting a rubbish bin on fire and shooting three times into the air during anti-government protests, charges which he denied.
Yasin’s mother last week pleaded in a video for help to save her son. “Where in the world have you seen a loved one’s life is taken for a trash bin?” she said in the video posted on social media.
The court had initially said it had accepted the appeals of Yasin and another protester, but in a subsequent statement the judiciary’s Mizan news agency said only Yasin’s appeal had been accepted.
“The public relations of the Supreme Court of Iran has corrected its news: ‘The appeal of Mohammad Qobadloo has not been accepted ... Saman Seydi’s appeal has been accepted by the Supreme Court,” the agency said.
Explaining the decision in its original statement, it cited flaws in investigating the case and said it had been referred back to the court for re-examination.
Qobadloo had been charged with killing a police agent and injuring five others with his car during the protests.
Unrest erupted across Iran in mid-September after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.
Late on Saturday, the 100th day of the protests, videos posted on social media showed night demonstrations said to be in areas including the capital Tehran, the northeastern city of Mashhad, Karaj west of Tehran, and Sanandaj, the center of Kurdistan province in the northwest.
Dozens of protesters were seen braving rain and snow to chant slogans including “Death to the dictator” and “Death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei!” Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.
DEATH PENALTY
Saturday’s announcement follows the Supreme Court’s suspension of protester Mahan Sadrat’s death sentence 10 days ago. He had been charged with various alleged offenses such as stabbing a security officer and setting fire to a motorcycle.
Iran hanged two protesters earlier this month: Mohsen Shekari, 23, who was accused of blocking a main road in September and wounding a member of the paramilitary Basij force with a knife, and Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, who was accused of stabbing to death two Basij members, and publicly hanged from a construction crane.
Amnesty International called on the international community to pressure Iran to halt Qobadloo’s execution and “not allow Iran’s machinery of death to claim another victim while (the) world’s attention is on celebrating the festive season.”
Amnesty has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 people in what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran.”
It said all of those facing death sentences had been denied the right to adequate defense and access to lawyers of their choosing. Rights groups say defendants have instead to rely on state-appointed attorneys who do little to defend them.
Rights group HRANA said that, as of Friday, 506 protesters had been killed, including 69 minors. It said 66 members of the security forces had also been killed. As many as 18,516 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.
Officials have said that up to 300 people, including members of the security forces, had lost their lives in the unrest.

 

Baghdad clears streets flooded after heavy rains hit Iraq

Baghdad clears streets flooded after heavy rains hit Iraq
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

Baghdad clears streets flooded after heavy rains hit Iraq

Baghdad clears streets flooded after heavy rains hit Iraq
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Municipality workers in Baghdad on Saturday worked to pump water out of flooded roads after torrential rains hit several areas in Iraq, the state-run Iraq News Agency reported.

The municipality said it has fully mobilized all its workers and was working at maximum capacity to drain the rainwater throughout the capital, in joint cooperation with a government team, the Ministry of Interior, and the Civil Defense.

Municipality spokesman Mohammed Al-Rubaie said the intensity of the rain has doubled in the last 45 days and the meteorology directorate announced that it is falling at a rate of 70 millimeters per hour.

“It is rare for the capital, Baghdad, to be exposed to such an amount of rain,” he said.

Al-Rubaie added that “the emergency room, headed by the Baghdad mayor, the Ministry of Electricity, Baghdad operations, and the heads of 15 municipalities, have closely monitored the situation to facilitate the movement of vehicles and citizens.

He said the water has been controlled since the morning, with the exception of some areas where they will continue to work for the coming hours.

He added that the municipality is working to clear the four main public transport lines in Baghdad; two lines east of the canal and two lines west of the capital, as the lines flow into the river and the main stations.

He also said that “the main stations have stopped working, due to being drowned from the excessive rains,” adding that “they will return to work to drain the water, but that takes a certain amount of time.”

He noted that “some areas have run out of water, while others will run out.”

Al-Rubaie said that the municipality is facing a challenge when it comes to the houses located in the widespread agricultural areas in Baghdad, and they will only be able to access them after clearing the main areas.

He stressed that by Saturday evening, “all areas of Baghdad will be completely cleared, even the agricultural areas,” adding that “the efforts will continue until tomorrow, and the emergency room has been open for the past 45 days.”

Lebanese create Christmas holiday spirit defying crippling economic crisis

Lebanese create Christmas holiday spirit defying crippling economic crisis
Updated 25 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese create Christmas holiday spirit defying crippling economic crisis

Lebanese create Christmas holiday spirit defying crippling economic crisis
  • UN says some 1.5 million Lebanese live below the poverty line, subsisting on less than $2.15 per day
  • Christmas gifts and decorations have become unaffordable for many since the 2019 currency collapse
Updated 25 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese are getting ready to welcome the holidays, but their joy is only as deep as their pockets.

Some commercial streets in Beirut and major coastal cities such as Jounieh, Jbeil and Batroun were decorated with Christmas lights, powered either by solar panels or private electricity generators, in an attempt to lighten up the holidays in cities that had plunged into darkness months ago.

Malls are packed with shoppers, between whom the social differences are clearly visible. One toy store owner told Arab News: “Some shoppers buy expensive toys without even asking about the price first, while others go around the shop comparing prices and settle for the cheapest ones.”

The differences are even starker in clothing shops. Purchases are very limited in luxury stores, while the cheaper outlet stores, which have become more popular in recent years, are filled with shoppers.

However, supermarkets and grocery stores attract the most shoppers, who face the struggle of choosing between high-priced items and local, cheaper ones of lower quality.

Temporary Christmas markets were held in public squares to create an atmosphere of joy, especially for children. One visitor told Arab News: “Such activities really make us feel the holiday spirit. It’s nice to see so many people out. The circumstances are difficult but we are trying to overcome them.”

Claudine, a bank employee, told Arab News: “Everyone is preparing to celebrate the holidays in their own way. I did not decorate my Christmas tree this year. Decorations are too expensive. A Christmas tree costs 4,000,000 LBP to 15,000,000 LBP; that’s more than my salary. A pack of six ornaments is at least 500,000 LBP.”

The owner of a decoration shop in Furn El-Chebbak said: “The cost of Christmas tree decorations has reached 25,000,000 LBP ($545 based on the black market rate of 45,800 LBP/USD).

“It all depends on the person’s salary and purchasing power. For instance, private-sector employees now receive parts of their salaries in dollars, which allows them to spend more than others.”

May, a mother of two and a teacher, told Arab News: “The priority this year is for the Christmas Eve dinner. People want to be happy, regardless of the circumstances, and the dinner table, be it simple or luxurious, brings the whole family together.”

Christmas dishes cost millions of Lebanese pounds. The cost of a holiday turkey is no less than $150 (6,870,000 LBP) and the price of 250g of cheese is no less than 300,000 LBP, while the Buche de Noel cake is at least 900,000 LBP.

Faced with these prices, families have avoided exchanging expensive gifts such as new cell phones and gold jewelry.

Nohad, a Lebanese citizen, told Arab News that she would rather have someone cover the cost of her medicines instead of getting a Christmas gift.

A study by the American University of Beirut this year on the cost of living concluded that “a Lebanese family needs at least five times the minimum wage to secure food.”

Seba, a young woman from the Bekaa region, told Arab News: “People are no longer able to buy fuel for heating, and they may spend the cold nights of the holidays wrapped in blankets or burning clothes and shoes in heaters instead of firewood and diesel.”

The financial collapse of 2019 has caused poverty to rise across Lebanon. According to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, there are no less than 1.5 million Lebanese living below the poverty line, subsisting on less than $2.15 per day (about 114,000 LBP). The local currency has lost more than 95 percent of its value against the dollar.

Dozens of planes loaded with expatriates wishing to spend the holidays with their families arrive daily at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

Walid Nassar, Lebanon’s minister of tourism, had expected about 500,000 expatriates to arrive over the holidays as part of a campaign launched by the ministry dubbed “Come Back in Winter,” potentially generating revenues of up to $2 billion.

Several hotels have recently reopened after being badly damaged in the August 2020 Beirut port blast. Pierre Al-Ashqar, head of the Hotel Owners Syndicate, says he expects a lot of bookings at hotels and ski chalets over the holidays.

Meanwhile, on the administative front, political differences are still impeding the election of a new president. This has angered citizens who have become frustrated with the situation, especially amid the increasing security concerns in a lawless state.

The Central Security Council has taken measures to prevent unrest. A security source told Arab News: “The measures include conducting security patrols, setting up checkpoints in various regions, and stationing security forces in front of churches and places of worship.

“About 90 percent of the military personnel will be on call, and all these measures aim to reassure people that security is maintained and all matters are under the control of the security services.”

The Lebanese Motorcycle Club, the YASA Association, and the Freedom Rider Association, with the support of the Internal Security Forces, organized an awareness campaign on traffic safety during the holidays.
 

How Turkiye’s Antiochian Christians are preserving Christmas traditions in their native Arabic tongue

How Turkiye’s Antiochian Christians are preserving Christmas traditions in their native Arabic tongue
Updated 24 December 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

How Turkiye’s Antiochian Christians are preserving Christmas traditions in their native Arabic tongue

How Turkiye’s Antiochian Christians are preserving Christmas traditions in their native Arabic tongue
  • The community, also known as Arab Orthodox, has lived in the country’s south for two thousand years
  • Religious minority makes up just 0.5 percent of the population, with millions more in the diaspora
Updated 24 December 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Although Christmas is not officially celebrated in Turkiye, the streets of its towns and cities are already aglow with festive lights, decorated trees and even the occasional Santa Claus. And while Christians make up just 0.5 percent of the population, Christmas traditions have been absorbed into cultural life.

In a land populated by many ethnic and religious communities, the Arabic-speaking Christian community living in southern Turkiye has sought to preserve its Christmas traditions by conducting worship and rituals in its members’ native Arabic tongue on Dec. 25.

There are thought to be around 9,000 Antiochian Christians — commonly known as “Arab Orthodox” — living in Turkiye today, mostly concentrated in the southern province of Antakya, one of the most important spiritual hubs in the Christian world.

Previously known as Antioch, Christians have been living there for two millennia.

There is also a significant Antiochian community in Istanbul, as well as other areas of the Levant, while the community has a large diaspora in Europe, Australia and the Americas.

Like Christian communities throughout the world, the Christians of Antioch listen to Christmas carols, exchange gifts with family and serve traditional Christmas food, but always with a local touch. Christmas trees in Antiochian Christian homes are only taken down after the Epiphany on January 6.

Anna Maria Beylunioglu was born into an Antiochian Orthodox family in Antakya. She is also among the founders and editors of Nehna, an online platform to exchange socio-cultural information and articles on the history and culture of the Antiochian community of Antakya.

For her, December and January festivities have a sacred and special place. She decorates her Christmas tree on Dec. 6, the Feast of Saint Nicholas — the predecessor to Santa Claus — who was born in present-day Turkiye, and prepares small gifts for her family.

Although she is married to a Muslim man from Istanbul, Beylunioglu observes Antiochian Orthodox traditions. Her academic background, focused on the links between politics and food, has given her an additional outlet through which to transmit her cultural heritage to her children and the wider community.

However, she raises her children in a strictly secular way, without imposing any religious identity on them, so they may choose their own beliefs in the future.

“Christmas means to me a time of togetherness with my beloved ones,” Beylunioglu told Arab News. “I do really love the calm it gives me amid all the chaos of our daily life. There is always something magical about being together during these religious occasions with my friends and relatives — be they Muslim or Christian.”

The Antiochian community in Turkiye typically forgoes the traditional turkey roast for the Christmas table, instead serving a special soup for the occasion.

“I prepare the traditional kishk soup made from salted yogurt, cabbage, tarhana, stuffed meatballs, and chickpeas, which is a special taste for those who come from Samandag district of Antakya,” she said.

“Some other members of our community prepare lebeniye soup with rice, chickpeas, beef and yogurt or borani soup. To remember Jesus Christ’s birth, as described in the Bible, I also prepare Helavet Isa, made of semolina, walnut, mastic and sugar.”

The Antiochian community in Turkiye observes a fast from Nov. 15 to Dec. 24 by avoiding all meat and animal products. At the end, they all gather at the St. Paul Orthodox Church in Antakya for a festive meal at Christmas mass, where the Antiochian diaspora from Antakya join their relatives in their native city.

Fireworks are set off in the churchyard, where attendees sing hymns and wish peace, tranquility, abundance and happiness to the whole world.

As she lives in Istanbul, Beylunioglu has not been able to attend the service at Antakya church every Christmas, but she embraces traditional Arabic carols, brightly wrapped gifts and festive foods to express her roots.

“Christmas is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our presence in this geography with all the distinctive characteristics,” she said.

Each year, Istanbul’s Istiklal Street traditionally hosts crowds to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Eve, with people playing accordions, singing hymns, lighting candles with prayers, and offering presents.

The ceremony ends with a commemoration in St. Antoine Church in Taksim.
 

A tale of two Christmases in crisis-stricken Lebanon

A tale of two Christmases in crisis-stricken Lebanon
Updated 24 December 2022
TAREK ALI AHMAD

A tale of two Christmases in crisis-stricken Lebanon

A tale of two Christmases in crisis-stricken Lebanon
  • As the wealth gap widens, the rich enjoy lavish Christmas parties while the poor sit in darkness
  • The rising poverty rate has forced many of the poorest households to forego traditional festive meal
Updated 24 December 2022
TAREK ALI AHMAD

BEIRUT: Lavish lunches in mountain-top restaurants overlooking Lebanon’s valleys. Engagement parties at high-end clubs. The joyous Christmas dinner with family and loved ones. Mark Maher is going all out for the Christmas season in Beirut — so much so that he and his friends made a shared calendar to keep track of all his plans.

Friday kicks off with sunset drinks at the swanky Hotel Albergo rooftop, followed by pub-hopping through Badaro’s bar-lined streets and capping the night off with a table at the ever-packed seaside AHM club.

Maher, a finance analyst at a well-known bank, lives in Paris. His friends are spread throughout the French capital, London, New York, and Dubai. Each of them earns a generous salary in their respective local currencies, and Christmas is the rare time of year that brings them all together again, with gifts for loved ones back home taking up most of the space in their suitcases.

Jocelyn, a barista in one of Beirut’s hip cafes, has no shared calendar or lavish plans. Every Lebanese pound she earns is accounted for. There will be no grandiose turkeys with rice and stuffing, nor will there be gadgets galore underneath a glowing tree.

Mark and Jocelyn’s contrasting Christmases lay bare Lebanon’s 2019 economic collapse that has held residents’ bank accounts hostage. Jocelyn, who earns her monthly salary and tips in Lebanese pounds, follows the ever-changing currency rate like clockwork.

What started off as a monthly wage that would amount to $1,500 has now dropped to around $200.

“It’s been a very rough couple of Christmases,” Jocelyn, who did not want to give her full name out of fear of retribution from employers, told Arab News.

FASTFACTS

• $112 Median monthly income for a household in Beirut.

• 82% Poverty rate in Lebanon.

• 79,134 Emigrants from Lebanon in 2021.

“First, we had the protests, and the economy wasn’t doing well, then the coronavirus pandemic, and then the explosion,” the mother-of-two said, referring to the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast that left more than 300 people dead and struck another crippling blow to the Lebanese economy. “We hoped this year we could have a dinner that’s close to what we had before, but I don’t think it is possible.”

According to a Human Rights Watch report, the median monthly income for a household in Beirut as of 2022 stands at $112. In the more impoverished Bekaa region, it is $78.

Maher, on the other hand, has benefitted from the currency collapse. A regular night out on the town, wining and dining with friends, would have cost at least $70 per person. Now, with the fluctuation of the lira against the dollar, the bill for a top-shelf Lebanese meal and drink comes to $30 at most.

“Before, we used to go out twice a week as it was too expensive; now we live like kings when we come back with fresh dollars,” Maher said.

With many citizens’ hard-earned savings stuck in banks, the term “lollar” was coined to reference US dollars stuck in the banking system. The system, which was set by banks to prevent a run on the banks, has driven multiple people to literally hold banks hostage in order to withdraw a few hundred dollars from their own accounts.

The poverty rate in Lebanon doubled from 42 percent in 2019 to 82 percent of the total population in 2021, with nearly 4 million people living in multidimensional poverty.

The country itself seems to be turning a blind eye to the wide chasm in wealth among classes, making for surreal, paradoxical moments. A tall Christmas tree made of luxury, designer-made handbags towers over scattered shoppers in a quiet shopping center.

Restaurant meals and products across the capital are sold in US dollars. A billboard advertises investment opportunities in Cyprus and Portugal that could lead to a passport — for those who can spare $100,000.

As Lebanon inevitably enters the new year without a president, its politicians are not worried. Expats continue to fly home in droves to spend the holiday with their family and friends, all while pumping fresh dollars into the economy.

As for those who cannot leave, they endure yet another candle-lit Christmas as they wait for the electricity to come back on.
 

In Gaza, Christian and Muslim Palestinians celebrate Christmas together

In Gaza, Christian and Muslim Palestinians celebrate Christmas together
Updated 24 December 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

In Gaza, Christian and Muslim Palestinians celebrate Christmas together

In Gaza, Christian and Muslim Palestinians celebrate Christmas together
  • About 1,300 Christians, both Greek Orthodox and Latin Catholic, live in the Gaza Strip
  • Early Christmas mass this year was presided over by Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa
Updated 24 December 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY, PALESTINE: In Gaza City, the small but tight-knit Catholic Christian community gathered at the Holy Family Church for Christmas mass earlier this month, presided over by Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.
As Israel has prevented many Christians in Gaza from traveling to Bethlehem to attend midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity, they celebrated the holiday early.
“For years, I have been coming to Gaza to celebrate with the Christian community, to get close to them and support them,” Pizzaballa told Arab News.
The Patriarch spent three days in Gaza City, during which he visited the educational and medical institutions of the Latin Patriarchate.
“Not all Christians in Gaza have been granted permits, so it is necessary to share Christmas with them. I feel so warm here in Gaza,” he said.
Israel initially agreed to issue 645 permits to Palestinian Christians, submitted by the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs. The Israeli government decided earlier to grant Christians in Gaza 500 permits, not including children, to visit Bethlehem and Jerusalem during Christmas.
The Israeli Gisha organization, which specializes in freedom of movement for Palestinians, said that as of Dec. 6, a total of 996 requests for permits had been submitted, of which 781 were for individuals above the age of 16. Of those, 514 were approved, in addition to 131 permits for children.
Some Christians in Gaza bemoan their inability to gather all family members in one place to celebrate Christmas due to restrictions on movement.
“Christmas is a joy for us as Christians, and an opportunity for the whole family to gather on this occasion, but the current circumstances prevent us from gathering together,” Gaza resident Sana’a Tarazi told Arab News.
“Part of the family lives in the West Bank and another part in Europe.”
Christmas trees decorate the entrance of Christian institutions and homes in Gaza, in addition to some Muslim homes. At a ceremony attended by thousands, the YMCA lit a Christmas tree in its yard as part of a series of activities for the holidays.
“The lighting of the Christmas tree spreads joy to our Christian community as well as to the general Palestinian community in Gaza,” Hati Farah, secretary general of the YMCA in Gaza, told Arab News.
“We need to celebrate and make the celebrants in Gaza feel the existence of activities that make them feel like a holiday. This is a special holiday for us as Christians, but it is a message of peace toward all religions.”
About 1,300 Christians live in the Gaza Strip, most of whom follow the Greek Orthodox Church and celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, while a small Catholic community (which numbers about 133, according to the National Catholic Reporter) celebrates Christmas according to the Western calendar.
The Rosary Sisters School, one of four Christian schools in Gaza, has been beautifully decorated for the holidays. A tree covered in lights and colorful ornaments sits in the schoolyard, and decorations and lights hang in the center of the main building and on the doors of classrooms.
“Christmas is a special occasion. We celebrate it every year and everyone here in the school, staff and students, is very happy with these decorations,” Sister Nabila Saleh, principal of the Rosary Sisters School, told Arab News.
To mark the holiday season, Santa Claus visits Christian schools and other institutions to distribute sweets.
Although the Islamist group Hamas controls Gaza, and forbids the public observance of Christmas, it has allowed private celebrations in Christian homes and institutions.
An official delegation from Hamas congratulated Christian communities in Gaza and visited the churches of the Latin Monastery and the Greek Orthodox Church.
Dec. 25 and Jan. 7 are considered official holidays in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in all public and private institutions.
Christmas trees are available in some shops, as well as decorations, which are bought by Christians and Muslims alike. “Most of my customers for Christmas decorations are Muslims,” shop owner Mahmoud Al-Hajj told Arab News.
“My children love the Christmas tree and the lights on it,” one customer told Arab News. “We are Muslims, but this time is a time of joy and I want my children to feel it as it is the case in many countries of the world.
“I have Christian friends in my workplace. We celebrate Christmas together, as well as Eid Al-Fitr, and Eid Al-Adha. We are one people.”

