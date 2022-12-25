Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report

NEW YORK: Twitter Inc. has restored a feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.
Reuters reported on Friday that the feature was taken down a few days ago, citing two people familiar with the matter, who said the removal was ordered by the social media platform’s new owner Elon Musk.
After publication of the story, Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin confirmed the removal and called it temporary.
Twitter was “fixing relevance, optimizing the size of the message prompts and correcting outdated prompts,” Irwin said in an email to Reuters. “We know they are useful and our intent was not to have them down permanently.”
About 15 hours after the initial report, Musk, who did not initially respond to requests for comment, tweeted “False, it is still there.” In response to criticism by Twitter users, he also tweeted “Twitter doesn’t prevent suicide.”
The feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, places a banner at the top of search results for certain topics. It has listed contacts for support organizations in many countries related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19, gender-based violence, natural disasters and freedom of expression.
By Saturday, the banner returned to searches about suicide and domestic violence in multiple countries under terms like “shtwt,” shorthand for “self-harm Twitter.”
Whether the feature had been restored for other categories was not clear. The feature was not appearing for some search queries that Twitter has previously said triggered it, such as “#HIV.”
Irwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
Twitter bans users from encouraging self-harm, though consumer safety groups have criticized the company for allowing posts that they say violate the policy.
On Saturday, tweets showing graphic imagery of people cutting their arms appeared beneath banners on searches for self-harm.
The disappearance of #ThereIsHelp had led some consumer safety groups and Twitter users to express concerns about the well-being of vulnerable users of the platform.
In part due to pressure from such groups, Internet services including Twitter, Alphabet’s Google and Meta’s Facebook have for years tried to direct users to well-known resource providers for safety issues.
In her email on Friday, Twitter’s Irwin said, “Google does really well with these in their search results and (we) are actually mirroring some of their approach with the changes we are making.”
She added, “Google provides highly relevant message prompts based on search terms, they are always current and are optimized appropriately for both mobile and web.”
Eirliani Abdul Rahman, who had been on a recently dissolved Twitter content advisory group, said the disappearance of #ThereIsHelp was “extremely disconcerting” and that completely removing a feature to revamp it was unusual.
Harry, Meghan brand UK tabloid apology for column ‘PR stunt’
The Sun, which removed the December 16 article from its website three days later at the request of Clarkson, said in its Friday apology that it would also now be removed from its archives
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Saturday accused The Sun of a “PR stunt” after the British tabloid apologized and said it regretted publishing a much-criticized column about the couple.
The piece, in which former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson said he “hated” Meghan, sparked a big backlash and became the UK Independent Press Standards Organization’s (IPSO) most complained-about article.
In it, Clarkson said he dreamed of the day when Meghan “is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”
IPSO received more than 20,000 complaints and many high-profile figures criticized the comments, including author Philip Pullman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
The Sun, which removed the December 16 article from its website three days later at the request of Clarkson, said in its Friday apology that it would also now be removed from its archives.
“We are sincerely sorry,” the tabloid said in a statement on its website.
“Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realize that with free expression comes responsibility.”
But in a biting response, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — as they are formally known — criticized it for failing to contact Meghan to apologize directly.
“The fact that The Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologize shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt,” the spokesperson said.
“While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny.
“A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.”
The article had been written in response to the couple’s recent Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” in which they were highly critical of the voracious UK tabloid press.
In his own response earlier this week, Clarkson said on Twitter he made “a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.”
He added: “I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”
In one of the most famous scenes in “Game of Thrones,” a woman character makes a “walk of shame” where she is forced to walk down the streets naked as people throw rubbish at her.
Arab News publishes a special Christmas edition for first time in Saudi Arabia
Annual supplement in line with the kingdom’s religious, social reforms, writes Editor in Chief
Updated 42 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Arab News, the Riyadh-based regional leading English-language daily, has put out a special Christmas edition, making it the first time ever a Saudi newspaper to ever do so.
“While of course this is not a new tradition in most countries around the world, it is a first in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the ancient proverb does say: better late than never”, wrote Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas.
“In fact, this symbolic edition — as simple of an idea it is — couldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the remarkable reforms the kingdom has been living under our leadership which has clearly ushered in a new era of more religious tolerance and coexistence,” he added vowing to make the special supplement an annual tradition.
The special edition also features a range of features that look into how the Christmas spirit is embodied within the kingdom’s wide ranging social transformation. The features detail how the occasion was frowned upon and celebrated in secret in the past, and how this festivity has now been tolerated and respected. (All found here: https://www.arabnews.com/Xmas2022)
“Where to order the best Christmas meal” and “Christmas turkey with an Arab twist brought to you by a Saudi chef” are only a couple of the headlines lined up for the season.
Other features include a look into celebrating Christmas in crises-ridden Lebanon and how Palestinians in Bethlehem are celebrating in caution as they anticipate a new ultra right wing government in Israel.
While Saudi Arabia does not officially celebrate Christmas, cafes have now been offering Christmas dinners and brunches, while hotels are offering private catering to expat households.
The Christmas spirit is felt throughout the kingdom through novelty-themed drinks and products.
Arab News has also previously celebrated Jewish holidays, launched the “Minority Report” series to shed light on religious minorities in the region and dedicated a whole team to track and shame hate preachers of all religions, including in Saudi Arabia.
CNN Academy director on first breaking-news simulation and future of journalism in a tech-driven world
The simulation saw 88 students from the network’s various academy programs participate to refine and use their skills at the twofour54 Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi
Participants worked in teams to explore a fictional scenario that allowed them to act as reporters, news writers and content producers
Updated 24 December 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Earlier this month, CNN added a simulation to its academy training program for the first time.
Held over five days, the simulation saw 88 students from the network’s various academy programs participate to refine and use their skills at the twofour54 Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi.
Arab News spoke to CNN Academy director Alireza Hajjihosseini to learn more about the initiative and how this and other CNN Academy programs are designed to prepare students for journalism in an increasingly tech-driven environment.
“At CNN Academy, we’re always thinking of new ways to enable our students to apply the journalism skills we empower them within a real-life setting,” Hajjihosseini said.
In the past, the academy has sent out students with CNN photojournalists to shoot and edit a story or allowed a select few to shadow CNN teams as they put a news broadcast together.
“This year, we wanted to take that experience one step further and tapped into CNN’s legacy of innovation to create an industry-first opportunity that allows every single one of our program participants to refine and test their skills as journalists and storytellers,” he said.
During the five days, participants worked in teams to explore a fictional scenario that allowed them to act as reporters, news writers and content producers.
They were required to verify sources, attend mock press conferences, conduct mock interviews, respond to email updates, and decipher documents.
There were multiple factors to be considered when designing the fictional simulation to ensure that the scenario “was rich enough and complex enough to provide participants with multiple alternative angles they could pursue,” Hajjihosseini said.
It was also critical that the mock press conferences, interviews, etc were inter-connected to fill out the story as it developed.
“Above all, we had to recreate the pressures of a real-life breaking news environment while building in ethical and storytelling challenges with the narrative to achieve our pedagogical objectives,” he said.
To ensure this, CNN journalists partnered with Prof. Rex Brynen, from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and Jim Wallman, director of game design company Stone Paper Scissors.
Both are “thought leaders in their field and have worked with global organizations and governments across the world to design and deliver simulations that help players map out strategies and get a real-life sense of the impact of their decision-making,” Hajjihosseini said.
But for him, there was also a personal reason, having studied at McGill University where he took some of Brynen’s courses. He remembers one in particular, peacebuilding simulation, which was one of the “most memorable and intense learning experiences” of his academic career.
“So, when we started thinking about designing an industry-first journalism simulation I knew I had to reach out to Rex and see if we could collaborate together, as I wanted to recreate that experience for CNN Academy participants,” he said.
The program is aimed at helping students walk away with journalism as well as life experiences, but also developing soft skills that only come with experience. The best-performing teams, said Hajjihosseini, weren’t necessarily the ones with the sharpest journalistic members, but they “knew how to read an interviewee and the way in which they should conduct themselves in the field or in a press conference to unlock more information.”
“Those are skills that you can only pick up when you do something and cannot be developed by simply sitting in a workshop or in a lecture theater,” he said.
Participants also had to navigate a custom-made social media platform, which was updated throughout and included evidence, bots, decoys and news.
Hajjihosseini explained: “When news breaks today, it often breaks on social media and platforms like Twitter. So, we wanted to recreate a platform that emulates that, and which combines text and multimedia content.”
Prior to the simulation, CNN had created fictional characters on its social media platform, with backstories and a pre-set series of posts. Some of these were helpful to the overall scenario and some were just noise.
The platform also featured accounts for the role players the participants met in real-life as well as troll accounts that were designed to flood the space with noise in a breaking news setting.
“Throughout the five days, the social media (platform) was updated with pre-written posts as well as posts that we wrote and content we produced to feed the scenario as it developed,” he said.
The inclusion of the custom social media platform is critical at a time when social media is the primary news source for many people.
“The past 15 years have seen a profound change in the way newsrooms operate, and social media has played a central role in that,” Hajjihosseini said.
Much has changed in that period, from the rise of citizen journalism to the establishment of social discovery teams, to forensic open-source analysis that plays a key role in many investigations now, he said.
What has not changed is the need for accuracy, especially when social media is pervaded by false news and misinformation.
False or misleading stories have become “an enormously problematic aspect of not only the media but also society in general,” which is worsened by the social media platforms encouraging the spread of such stories and creating echo chambers, Hajjihosseini said.
“The difficulty in this area for journalists and news organizations is not only to push back on these false narratives, but also to break through to people who receive their news from unreliable or deliberately misleading sources,” he said.
“Fake news,” on the other hand, is used by certain people or organizations, particularly governments and politicians, to try and discredit reporting that is true but which they don’t like, Hajjihosseini said.
“This is particularly dangerous and challenging; it undermines the vitally important role of journalism in holding the powerful to account and can even present safety issues for journalists who are going about important work legitimately,” he said.
His vision for CNN Academy is to help “seed professional skills and ethics in more new journalists, all of whom we hope will ultimately help to address this issue in the real world.”
