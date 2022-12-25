1st Fakeeh Care Annual Congress concludes in Jeddah

The 1st Fakeeh Care Annual Congress, the largest medical conference organized by a private healthcare provider in the Makkah region, took place from Dec. 17-22 at The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah.
The six-day event included a number of activities. Day 1 comprised the grand opening ceremony of the congress and the announcement of winners of the various competitions organized by Fakeeh Care Group.
There were also booths displaying all the entities of Fakeeh Care Group, namely Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Jeddah, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Riyadh, Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Medical Centers, Fakeeh College of Medical Sciences, KAUST Health, the Academic and Training Affairs, Advanced Horizon Contracting Company, MedE Ambulance Services, Fakeeh Technologies, Fakeeh Complementary Healthcare Company, Watch Me Grow Daycare and Fakeeh Vision.
The remaining five days of the annual congress consisted of a number of lectures, workshops and presentations on healthcare research and management, and communication skills. Topics included: Fakeeh Medical Symposium and Advances in Medical Care, The Emergence in Mental Health Issues and Rise in Addiction, Quality and Operations Efficiency in the Age of Disruption, The Effectiveness in Healthcare and Leadership, and The Fakeeh Home Healthcare Symposium.
The winners of the competitions are:
Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Award for Medical Research:
- First Prize: Dr. Norah Alharbi — SR175,000 ($46,530)
- Second Prize: Dr. Khalid Alsulaiman and Dr. Sarah Almazidi — SR62,500 each
- Third Prize: Dr. Mai Alalawi and Dr. Khalid Alhabib — SR37,500 each
Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Award for Innovation:
- First Prize: Dr. Tariq Altokhais — SR175,000
- Second Prize: Dr. Maha Alqahtani — SR125,000
- Third Prize: Dr. Khalid Almalki — SR75,000
Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Award for Health Promotion for students:
- First Prize: Eyas Farran — SR50,000
- Second Prize: Ola Zahran — SR40,000
- Third Prize: Mohammed Dowedri — SR30,000
- Fourth Prize: Nouf Almatrafi — SR20,000
- Fifth Prize: Mohammed Alamoudi — SR10,000
Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Award for Academic Program Director:
- First Prize: Dr. Ibrahim Alotaibi — SR20,000
- Second Prize: Dr. Hazem Fawzi — SR15,000
- Third Prize: Dr. Amr Keera — SR10,000
Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Award for Residents (Senior):
- First Prize: Dr. Amira Baradhwan — SR15,000
- Second Prize: Dr. Salwan Albakri — SR7,500
- Third Prize: Dr. Asim bin Salman — SR5,000
Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Award for Residents (Junior):
- First Prize: Dr. Abdulrahman Bahatheq — SR15,000
- Second Prize: Dr. Ahmad Khutri — SR7,500
- Third Prize: Dr. Ahmad Elyas — SR5,000