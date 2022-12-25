Fashion Commission to launch costume design training program in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Fashion Commission announced on Sunday that it is accepting applications for its costume design training program in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The program, which will run from January to March, will train 15 Saudi fashion designers to create film and theatrical clothing. It aims to give participants historical and cultural awareness, as well as practical, technical and technological skills for researching, designing and creating costumes for film and theater.
The program also includes training modules on a variety of topics, including the history of Saudi fashion, textiles and accessories.
Students will be able to design and develop show costumes with reference to style, historical period and setting and select the appropriate materials and techniques for their realization by the end of the program.
Saudi Arabia expresses regret over fuel tanker blast in South Africa
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday expressed its regret over a fuel tanker explosion east of Johannesburg in South Africa that killed and injured several people a day earlier, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Saudi Arabia offered its condolences to the government and people of South Africa, and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the ministry added in a statement.
The death toll has risen to 15, with dozens more wounded, the health minister said Sunday.
The truck was carrying liquefied petroleum gas when it got stuck under a low-lying bridge in the town of Boksburg on Saturday, sparking flames. As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames the tanker exploded, according to emergency services officials.
The UAE and Egypt also expressed their condolences and sympathy to South Africa and affirmed they stand with the government and people against this horrific incident.
Partnership to transform holy cities into financial hubs of Islamic world
Tripartite agreement will be signed on Wednesday in presence of 57 OIC member states
RIYADH: Three commerce chambers are partnering to transform Makkah and Madinah into financial and business hubs of the Islamic world.
The Makkah Chamber of Commerce, Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture will sign the tripartite partnership agreement on Wednesday in the presence of representatives from 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the board of directors for the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, said the agreement aims to provide logistical support on the ground in both holy cities through investment and integrated planning for global events.
Kamel added that the partnership will also benefit business sectors in the holy cities by hosting a number of exhibitions, forums, workshops and dialogues with decision-makers from the Islamic world.
Munir Mohammed Nasser, chairman of Madinah’s Chamber of Commerce, noted that the agreement is in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to highlight the role of the two holy cities in promoting Islamic values while encouraging social and economic development.
Second batch of new Saudi oil derivatives grant arrives in Yemen’s Al-Mahra
RIYADH: The second batch of a new Saudi oil derivatives grant has been delivered to Al-Mahra in Yemen, the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen announced on Saturday.
The grant, which included 4,491,000 liters of diesel, comes as part of the Kingdom’s support for the Yemeni people, under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to help provide oil derivatives to operate more than 70 power plants, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
“It also comes as an affirmation of the Kingdom’s keenness to achieve security, stability and development for the Yemeni people, the latest of which was a grant of $422 million and was completed over a full year,” the SPA statement said.
That contributed toward economic stability, strengthening the Yemeni government’s budget, raising the purchasing power of citizens, improving the security situation and the service sector, and increasing the average daily operational hours of power stations.
The previous oil derivatives grant provided by the SDRPY contributed to doubling the production capacity and reaching the 3,119 gigawatt-hours target during the stations’ operating periods.
It also helped cover the needs of power stations in Yemen, and increased the percentage of electric power sales by 20 percent compared to previous years, while the total increase in collection amounted to 41 percent compared to previous years.
It also contributed to limiting the depletion of the Central Bank of Yemen in foreign currency reserves to purchase oil derivatives to generate electricity from global markets, by reducing fuel selling prices from international prices for electricity generation by 79 percent for diesel fuel, and 94 percent for kerosene.
Moreover, the previous oil derivatives grant provided electric power to the 760,000 subscribers of the General Electricity Corp., with an average consumption of 37 kilowatt-hours per subscriber, benefiting 9,800,000 people.
The new Saudi oil derivatives grant will contribute to operating 70 power plants that directly operate hospitals, medical centers, roads, schools, government facilities, airports and ports.
It will also enhance commercial and economic movement, which contributes to improving all aspects of life throughout Yemen.
The Saudi oil derivatives grant is part of the support provided by the SDRPY, which has offered 224 development projects and initiatives across Yemeni governorates to serve citizens in seven main sectors, including education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fishing.
It also aims to build the capacity of government institutions, in addition to helping aid other development programs.
Christians in Saudi Arabia get their Christmas fix in era of religious tolerance
Move toward an ‘open and moderate Islam’ created an atmosphere welcoming to other faiths
Changes allowed local retailers and e-commerce platforms to sell broader range of products
Nada Hameed Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH/RIYADH: Christmas shopping in Saudi Arabia is unrecognizable compared to just a few short years ago, reflecting both the growing culture of religious tolerance and the speed and scope of the social transformation underway in the Kingdom.
Nowadays, festive gifts and decorations can be found easily in many of the Kingdom’s markets and malls, with Christmas trees in the capital Riyadh, snowmen in Jeddah, and even Santa Claus putting in an appearance in Al-Khobar.
As more foreign expatriates choose to make Saudi Arabia their home, the government’s efforts to move the country toward an “open and moderate Islam” has created an atmosphere that is welcoming to other faiths and traditions.
The transformation has also allowed local retailers and e-commerce platforms to sell a broader range of products to those keen to join in with the festivities.
Wejdan Al-Khatabi, a Saudi marketing professional who works at Napco National in Jeddah, told Arab News that Christmas items are selling well this year and are in high demand in Saudi Arabia.
“I work in an environment where 70 percent of the employees are Christian,” said Al-Khatabi.
“Some of them celebrate in their home countries and some of them celebrate here. They used to complain that they could not celebrate here as there were no Christmas celebration vibes or products. However, today they can celebrate with the full winter set.”
Al-Khatabi says that she and her daughter enjoyed decorating a Christmas tree at her Christian friend’s home in Jeddah.
“We ordered the tree from Amazon and the rest of the decorations from Noon and Mumzworld and it took a week to arrive, as related items are more acceptable nowadays and are being shipped smoothly without any restrictions compared to how it used to be before.”
The growth of e-commerce has made it far easier for Christian households in the Kingdom to access gifts and decorations, and to openly share their traditions with Muslim friends and neighbors.
“We brought everything online and we enjoyed the preparation vibe,” said Al-Khatabi. “I love it. And for me, it is a sample of a cozy winter, and it is really enlightening to be surrounded by people with different perspectives.”
Alain Karam, a Lebanese expatriate living in Saudi Arabia, confirms that finding Christmas decorations in the Kingdom’s stores is much easier than it had been in previous years.
“Decorations were previously available in Saudi Arabia in specific hidden locations because it was not permitted, but they are now available in malls or nearby shops,” Karam told Arab News. “I used to go to Christmas markets in embassies where people used to buy Christmas decorations.”
These days, some cafes and restaurants in Saudi towns and cities are transformed into winter wonderlands, encrusted with decorations and imported ornaments, and offering holiday beverages in Christmas-themed cups and glasses.
At one of Riyadh’s best-known shopping centers, Kingdom Mall, several shops are now selling Christmas decorations and gifts, including the French beauty retailer L’Occitane.
“We have a variety of Christmas packages at L’Occitane, including skin care, perfumes, and small giveaway packages,” Wedad Al-Malki, a sales representative, told Arab News.
“Businesses that celebrate Christmas often place special orders with us ahead of time. There is a high demand for Christmas packages, particularly from businesses that celebrate Christmas with their employees.”
Bateel, a cafe and store that sells organic Saudi dates and luxury gifts, has launched a new collection of elegant tree- and star-shaped gift boxes containing chocolates or stuffed dates, decorated in red, green, white, and gold.
Lily’s Bakery and coffee shop in Jeddah is also offering Christmas products and a winter ambiance, with cups of rich hot chocolate decorated with gingerbread men.
Advertising agencies have also caught on to the Christmas theme, releasing new commercials filled with festive scenes and cozy winter iconography.
Neama Al-Sabea, a Jordanian based in Jeddah, told Arab News she is welcoming Christmas this year with a full winter-themed setup, including an electric chimney, snowmen, a traditional tree, and glittering ornaments.
“Special related items can be found via Instagram accounts, especially the ones based in Riyadh,” said Al-Sabea.
“This year I have a collection from seven different places including red winter candles, wooden deer, and tiny snowmen, and I also added artificial berry tree branches from Shein next to pine cones, which is one of the key winter elements.”
“One of the dearest items to my heart is the handmade wooden rocking chair, which I placed next to the chimney with a throw blanket over it.”
How Saudi chef Hatun Madani came up with Christmas turkey with an Arabic twist
Madani has been preparing the unique dish every year since the idea occurred to her while studying in the US
Mulokhia is a stew made from leafy greens that has been a favorite on Arab dinner tables for thousands of years
Jasmine Bager
MADINAH: When Hatun Madani moved to the US from her native Saudi Arabia for college in the 1990s, she found herself craving food from home. Every Christmas in her college town, the city shut down for the holiday period. To create a sense of community and to overcome her homesickness, she joined with friends to concoct their own version of Christmas.
Madani decided to improve on the traditional turkey with all the trimmings and came up with her now-famous turkey mulokhia dish.
She told Arab News: “I was young, and I am still young. But when I was a teenager, it was new to me; the turkey and all of that. Everything closed during Christmas. So, we used to gather together, friends who used to live in the same building, and my siblings.
“For some reason, we didn’t want it to be pure Christmas. We had to make some changes. I tried it in their traditional way, and it didn’t suit me, so I made my own twist. Mulokhia is my comfort food, so why not use turkey?” she said.
She started making her fusion dish for Christmas every year while there, and when she became a mother, she taught her children to associate turkey with mulokhia.
Mulokhia is made from the leaves of the jute mallow plant and has been a staple of Arabic cuisine since ancient times. Though it is prepared in many ways — as a soup, stew, with beef or chicken, or without meat — it is enjoyed throughout the Arab world and Africa.
Self-taught chef Madani now owns a restaurant in Dubai focused on Saudi cuisine. She measures ingredients with her eyes and can tell what is missing from a dish using her sense of smell and intuition. Her late mother taught her to cook with her heart and to be calm while in the kitchen.
As a college student in America, she recalls having to buy frozen mulokhia and even in Dubai today, fresh mulokhia is only available in summer. However, fresh mulokhia leaves can be bought all-year-round in Saudi Arabia.
Madani is a specialist in Hijazi food and wants to show the world that there is more to Saudi food than just kabsa, chicken, and rice.
She said: “When you travel to a hotel and ask about restaurants, there are Chinese, Japanese, French, Italian. But you never hear of Saudi restaurants. Why not? We have a cuisine and it’s very rich and very yummy. And it’s because it is a melting pot from all around.”
Food, she added, was more than just fuel for the body, it was how she connected people to each other and to themselves.
This Christmas, she is reminding people to break bread with those from all faiths and backgrounds because, “it is how we all can co-exist and have a divine feast.”
Madani said: “One thing I want the young generation to understand is not to lose their heritage, the culture, the cuisine. And the love.
“People laugh at me when I say, ‘oh, I cook with love,’ but I do. If you are what you eat, and your food is made with love, then you are love.
“I’m happy to bring back the turkey mulokhia and hope you try it, too,” she added.