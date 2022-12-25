You are here

  • Home
  • Red Sea Global continues to achieve milestones in transparency, accountability

Red Sea Global continues to achieve milestones in transparency, accountability

The multi-project developer behind two of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, continues to be internationally lauded for its leadership in the field of sustainable development. Supplied
The multi-project developer behind two of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, continues to be internationally lauded for its leadership in the field of sustainable development. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/pat96

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Global continues to achieve milestones in transparency, accountability

Red Sea Global continues to achieve milestones in transparency, accountability
  • The report details the company’s pioneering approach to sustainable development
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea Global continued its march in 2022 toward becoming a global leader in the field of sustainable development, according to its second annual sustainability report issued on Sunday.

The report gave details of the company’s key achievements and its commitment to transparency and accountability.

The multi-project developer behind two of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, continues to be internationally lauded for its leadership in the field of sustainable development, as it works toward the completion of critical milestones in the construction of its two existing giga-projects.

Both are projected to contribute some SR33 billion ($8.8 billion) annually to the Kingdom’s economy upon completion.

“As one of the world’s most visionary multi-project developers and a leader in sustainable development, we know how important transparency is to our business. Fundamentally, we believe that accountability is the essential currency of sustainable business in today’s world,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG.

“We hope our pioneering approach to development, which sees us act first and foremost as global corporate citizens, can provide a clear blueprint for like-minded organizations to follow. The report this year demonstrates that we are committed to more than pledges and our progress is rooted in tangible actions.”

External appraisals of ESG performance have led to the company becoming the first development in the Middle East to secure platinum certification under the globally-recognized standard for green construction, LEED for Cities; and recognition as the Kingdom’s winner in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards.

“Our approach to development prioritizes people and the planet, and as an organization, we are not only committed to delivering a positive impact on the environment and for our local communities but to actively reporting on our successes and challenges, demonstrating good governance to bolster our ESG credentials,” added Dr. Maryam Ficociello, Group Chief Governance Officer at RSG.

Furthermore, this year, RSG was awarded a 5-star rating across areas such as policies, materials, water use, and waste management for ESG criteria under the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark. This included decoration as a Regional Sector Leader — one of the highest-scoring entities in the Middle East — in recognition of RSG’s strong governance structure and commitment to transparency.

More recently, Red Sea Global become the first Saudi company to achieve the ISO 37000 certification for good governance, being recognized for operating ethically and effectively at an enterprise-wide level to fulfill its purpose as a business.

“These achievements are the result of the shared ambition, drive, and passion of employees across our business. Sustainability and the desire to set new global standards in the industries in which we operate sits at the heart of each and every one of us at Red Sea Global, and ripples across our many partners who collectively contributed to our success,” said Raed Albasseet, Group Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer, RSG.

RSG’s flagship project, The Red Sea, is on track to welcome its first guests in 2023 when the international airport and the first hotels will open. Amaala will be opened to visitors soon after in 2024.

Topics: rsg sustainability tourism SaudiVision2030

Related

Red Sea rebrands itself as it takes on more vibrant hues
Business & Economy
Red Sea rebrands itself as it takes on more vibrant hues

Red Sea rebrands itself as it takes on more vibrant hues

Red Sea rebrands itself as it takes on more vibrant hues
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea rebrands itself as it takes on more vibrant hues

Red Sea rebrands itself as it takes on more vibrant hues
  • Promotes the concept of regenerative tourism and contributes to the national economy
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ever since its inception five years ago, Red Sea Global was set to become a tourism project that provides responsible tourism while developing pristine islands that were untouched for centuries.

It introduced the concept of regenerative tourism, where the developers and operators should focus on preserving what is there and adding to it.

RSG announced this year that it plans to contribute, upon completion, up to SR33 billion ($8.78 billion) to the Kingdom’s economy each year.

In May 2022, during the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, RSG inked three new hotel management agreements with international hotel brands to operate resorts in the first phase of development at The Red Sea Project.

The Ritz-Carlton Reserve is situated at the destination’s idyllic Ummahat Islands, while Miraval and Rosewood are located on Shura Island, the main hub for the resort. The new collection of hospitality brands collectively features nearly 500 hotel keys of the 3,000 planned in the first phase.

“Together with our collection of globally recognized and respected partners, we are excited to play our part in opening up this unique and undiscovered part of the world, setting new benchmarks for sustainable development along the way,” John Pagano, CEO of RSG, said.

In June, the company revealed a rich diversity of habitats, flora and fauna in one of the world’s most extensive environmental surveys of wildlife ecosystems, carried along the Saudi coastline.

The 11-month study has included several endangered species, such as the halavi guitarfish, hawksbill sea turtle and sooty falcon.

Released at the UN World Ocean Conference in Lisbon, the research also included an 8-meter-high single coral colony estimated to be around 600 years old.

Conducted from January to November 2021, it revealed that many threatened and endangered species inhabit the area, which shows the region’s environmental protection and regeneration efforts.

“We want to prove to the world and our peers in the tourism industry that creating world-class destinations can go hand in hand with protecting and enhancing the environment,” Pagano said.

In the lap of hospitality

Another deal the RSG announced in July is its first joint venture investment with Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co., valued at over SR1.5 billion.

Together, they will develop Jumeirah The Red Sea, a luxury resort situated on Shura Island, currently under construction and expected to open in early 2024.

AREIC, a master developer in Saudi Arabia, has strong confidence in TRSP as it eyes further collaboration with RSG.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdullah Almazrou, CEO of AREIC, said that the group’s association with RSG would benefit the firm and enrich the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia.

Under the joint venture agreement, the two companies will develop the Jumeirah Red Sea, a 159-key luxury resort situated on Shura Island.

It followed another significant development as RSG reached a financial close on an SR14.12 billion term loan facility and revolving credit facility with Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank and Saudi National Bank. It represents the first-ever riyal-denominated green finance credit facility.

Hot on hydrogen

In July, RSG signed a memorandum of understanding with ZeroAvia, a British-American hydrogen-electric aviation firm, to test and develop zero-emission travel across its new luxury tourism destination focusing on environmental sustainability and regeneration.

Signed during the Farnborough International Airshow in London, the deal will explore options to retrofit a fleet of around 30 seaplane variants of the Cessna Caravan using ZeroAvia hydrogen-electric propulsion technology to fly without emissions.

RSG and ZeroAvia will work together to develop the technology, including collaborating on a roadmap for delivering the production, supply and infrastructure necessary to support hydrogen-powered air travel in Saudi Arabia, said ZeroAvia in a statement.

The aviation company aims to install a 600-kilowatt system in the Cessna Caravan, which is expected to start flying by 2024.

“Trialing ZeroAvia’s 600kW hydrogen-electric powertrains for the Caravan means tourists could be taking these zero-emission flights to the destination by the middle of this decade,” said James Peck, vice president of business development at ZeroAvia.

The partnership is part of RSG’s plan to offer fully sustainable connectivity across its destination, including TRSP and the recently acquired AMAALA project, located further north on the Red Sea coast.

Flight testing held on July 20-21 at the Red Sea International Airport, which is under construction at TRSP, marks the beginning of a new era of tourism and travel in the Kingdom.

With over a five-hour drive from the nearest existing major international airports of Jeddah or Madinah and over two hours from the nearest regional international airports of Yanbu or AlUla, RSG airport will bring domestic and international guests to the doorstep of this new global tourism destination.

Another world’s first achievement during these five years is becoming the global asset owner to achieve the prestigious Building Information Modeling Project Kitemark for its digital project delivery and development of physical and functional characteristics of spaces.

Similar certifications include becoming one of the first developments in the Middle East to achieve accreditation for excellent quality management systems through ISO 9001: 2015 and the first regionally to secure the first stage of LEED Platinum certification for the destination’s plans and designs.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is the rating system used by the US Green Building Council to measure a building’s sustainability and resource efficiency.

The Red Sea Development Co. rebranded to RSG on Oct. 25. It is currently overseeing the creation of two luxury tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea and AMAALA. The developments will support the country’s ambitions to become a global tourism hub, in line with the goals set out in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

According to a press release, The Red Sea destination is expected to welcome its first visitors in early 2023. RSG’s mandate has expanded to oversee upward of a dozen projects stretching the length of the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.

“With The Red Sea and AMAALA, we’ve proven our ability to realize mega-scale responsible developments that positively shape the futures of both the people who we welcome and employ and the places in which we operate,” said Pagano

According to the release, through the Red Sea and AMAALA projects, the company has awarded more than 1,300 contracts worth nearly SR32 billion, with some 70 percent of the total value awarded to Saudi companies.

HIGHLIGHTS

RSG announced this year that it plans to contribute, upon completion, up to SR33 billion ($8.78 billion) to the Kingdom’s economy each year.

In May 2022, during the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, RSG inked three new hotel management agreements with international hotel brands to operate resorts in the first phase of development at The Red Sea Project.

Another deal the RSG announced in July is its first joint venture investment with Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co., valued at over SR1.5 billion.

The company today sees itself as more than just a project developer, eyeing more tourist projects in addition to the Red Sea and AMAALA.

Amjaad Alangari, senior marketing manager, RSG, told Arab News: “We have a new mandate. We have an ambition that grew with us from the past and is still growing, which is to build for the people and the planet.

“We are visionaries; we are innovators… And we have more projects to come with an ambition to protect and to enhance the environment around us.”

In late November, RSG announced a partnership with The Ocean Race for the subsequent two race editions. In addition, RSG has also partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery which will amplify their stories around the world.

Known as “sailing’s greatest round-the-world challenge,” TOR has provided the ultimate test for sailing teams since 1973.

Beyond the race itself, TOR acts as a global platform to raise awareness of the environmental challenges facing the world’s marine environment and drive positive change.

The RSG is set to make history next year, as it plans to welcome its first guests.

Topics: Year in Review 2022 Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) rsg Red Sea Global tourism Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030

Related

Update TRSDC rebrands to Red Sea Global as it eyes expansion beyond the Kingdom
Business & Economy
TRSDC rebrands to Red Sea Global as it eyes expansion beyond the Kingdom
TRSDC’s pioneers quietly turn a master plan into a mega brand video
Business & Economy
TRSDC’s pioneers quietly turn a master plan into a mega brand

With launch of SGI, Saudi Arabia steadily moves to a green future

With launch of SGI, Saudi Arabia steadily moves to a green future
Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

With launch of SGI, Saudi Arabia steadily moves to a green future

With launch of SGI, Saudi Arabia steadily moves to a green future
Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: When NASA’s Voyager 1 captured the mesmerizing photograph of earth from a distance of 6 billion km in 1990, the planet looked like a pale blue dot which was so beautiful and captivating.  

But the harsh reality is that this “pale blue dot” in which humanity thrives may seem beautiful only from space and, what’s worse, the future seems increasingly uncertain as global warming and climate change stares us in the face.  

The heat waves in Europe killed over 26,000 people in 2022 causing approximate losses amounting to a whopping $16 billion. On the other side, African countries that are meager contributors of carbon emissions are also facing the fallout of climate change.  

FASTFACTS

  • Since the launch of the SGI, Saudi Arabia has planted 18 million trees within the Kingdom and of those 13 million are mangroves.  
  • Along with its wider Middle East Green Initiative, SGI forum in Sharm El-Sheikh presented a roadmap for the Kingdom’s climate action, and the way in which it is planning to achieve net-zero goals by 2060.  
  • NEOM, the $500-billion megacity which is under construction in the Kingdom, has pledged that 1.5 million hectares of land would be rehabilitated and 100 million native trees, shrubs and grasses planted by 2030.  
  • Regionally, SGI plans to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle East and restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land, which will in turn reduce global carbon levels by 2.5 percent.  
  • The PIF plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2026 in qualified green projects, including renewable energy, clean transportation and sustainable water management.  

Climate-related issues are slowly pulling the earth to the verge of a tipping point where there could be no reversal to the past where the planet was green and blue.  

Climate change is affecting humans beyond geographical boundaries, and the UN is urging countries around the world to reduce their emissions to ensure a brighter future for the coming generations.  

For its part Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest oil producers in the world, is spearheading climate change initiatives by setting new green goals. 

Even though the Kingdom’s economy has been dependent on oil for several decades, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has understood the necessity of going green in the future and has rolled out several initiatives to ensure sustainability, both regionally and globally.  


The Saudi Green Initiative 

The Saudi Green Initiative was launched by the crown prince last year with the motto, “climate action, energy security and economic prosperity must be treated equally.”  

Since the launch of the SGI, Saudi Arabia has planted 18 million trees within the Kingdom and of those 13 million are mangroves.  

The second edition of the SGI was organized in November on the sidelines of the UN climate change summit COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.  

Along with its wider Middle East Green Initiative, the SGI forum at Sharm El-Sheikh presented a roadmap for the Kingdom’s climate action, and the way in which it is planning to achieve net-zero goals by 2060.  

During the event, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the Kingdom is supporting climate initiatives within the Kingdom, as well as in developing countries that need a helping hand to ensure sustainability.  

Under the goals outlined in SGI, Saudi Arabia aims to achieve the target of placing 30 percent of its land and sea territory under protection by 2030. The Kingdom will also plant more than 600 million trees by the end of this decade — an increase of more than 150 million over the initial aim. 

“Saudi Arabia is taking environmental action on a national, regional and international level,” said Environment Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli during the SGI 2022.  

The giga-projects in Saudi Arabia are also putting sustainability first, and they are also contributing to the Kingdom’s journey to ensure a greener future.  

NEOM, the $500-billion megacity which is under construction in the Kingdom, has pledged that 1.5 million hectares of land would be rehabilitated and 100 million native trees, shrubs and grasses planted by 2030.  

Regionally, SGI plans to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle East and restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land, which will in turn reduce global carbon levels by 2.5 percent.  
 

The future is green 

Saudi Arabia’s SGI is not just working to achieve climate targets, but it is also steadily steering the Kingdom to become a global leader in espousing a green future.  

From embracing renewable energy to adopting carbon capture technologies, along with a vision to become the world’s largest exporter of hydrogen, the Kingdom has a long road ahead of it to ensure sustainability in all sectors.  

Earlier in October, during the Future Investment Initiative, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed its first-ever green bond issuance at a value of $3 billion, auctioning 1.4 million tons of carbon.  

The PIF also plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2026 in qualified green projects, including renewable energy, clean transportation and sustainable water management.  

In November, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco to develop one of the largest planned carbon capture and storage hubs in the world. 

The plant, scheduled to open in 2027 in Jubail Industrial City, will extract and store 9 million tons of carbon dioxide a year in its initial phase. The Kingdom aims to store 44 million tons a year by 2035.
What’s more, during COP27, Saudi Arabia also announced three more carbon capture pilot projects involving King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the NEOM smart city, the Saudi Electricity Company, Alsafwa Cement Company, Ma’aden and Gulf Cryo.  

As Saudi Arabia moves toward a sustainable future, more nations are expected to follow the Kingdom’s path, helping planet earth regain some of its lost beauty.

Topics: Year in Review 2022 Saudi Arabia green initiative SGI

Related

SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
UN praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘bold and courageous’ climate change plans revealed at SGI 2021
Business & Economy
UN praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘bold and courageous’ climate change plans revealed at SGI 2021

Key legislation helps attract more investments to Saudi Arabia

Key legislation helps attract more investments to Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Key legislation helps attract more investments to Saudi Arabia

Key legislation helps attract more investments to Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia is focused on ‘providing a safe and competitive investment environment’
Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been continuously implementing and enhancing a complex infrastructure to foster its growing investment sector, further building its revenues and stimulating the economy.  

The Kingdom’s efforts were a diverse assembly of critical legislation led by the Ministry of Investment to work its way up to the goals of its Vision 2030.  

In February 2020, MISA was established to improve the Kingdom’s investment environment and fuel its development.  

The ministry focused on “providing a safe and competitive investment environment, as well as developing investment laws and procedures with its partners from government entities, to complement the legislative and regulatory structure,” as stated in the most recent periodic report Economic Investment Monitor.  

In April, the ministry announced that a new investment law was being drafted to provide equal treatment of local and foreign investors concerned with direct investments.  

HIGHLIGHTS

In February 2020, MISA was established to improve the Kingdom’s investment environment and fuel its development.  

In April, the ministry announced that a new investment law was being drafted to provide equal treatment of local and foreign investors concerned with direct investments.  

As of the start of 2018, the government had changed Saudi Aramco’s status to a joint-stock company allowing it to issue shares and be regulated like other firms. 

Other measures included the Premium Residency Center established in 2019.

MISA has also updated its regulatory regime for telecommunications with the approval of the new Communications and Information Technology Law.

The law also aims to protect intellectual property, confidential commercial information and personal data and provide access to the competent courts or arbitration centers in Saudi Arabia.  

“By legally enforcing the principle of competitive neutrality to public and private investors, this removes any previous commercial barriers to entry. Whether you’re looking to expand your company’s presence or launch your brand for the first time, if you have a contract in hand, it has never been a better time to enter and invest in the Saudi market,” noted Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia, a corporate services provider based in Riyadh.  

Legislative leap 

Another legislative leap was the Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s announcement and its bylaws.  

As of the start of 2018, the government had changed Saudi Aramco’s status to a joint-stock company allowing it to issue shares and be regulated like other firms. 

“This establishes the framework to allow future investors to hold shares in the company alongside its shareholder, the government,” a senior Aramco source, who declined to be named, told Reuters. 

The Saudi government would remain “solely responsible” for the Kingdom’s production levels and had the “exclusive right” to make output decisions based on economic development, national security and foreign policy, noted the announcement made at the time.  

Other measures included the Premium Residency Center established in 2019, which empowers Saudi nationals through developing competitive products, services and businesses for premium residency.  

In an interview with Al Arabia TV, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the new system will not undermine citizens’ rights. Rather, it will serve their interests. 

He affirmed that the premium residency would be an important source of revenue to boost the Saudi economy and contribute to creating jobs for the public. 

Analysts say the program will primarily benefit wealthy individuals who have lived in the Kingdom for years without permanent residency or multinational companies seeking to do long-term business in the Kingdom. 

Judicial costs system 

The judicial costs system was also set up in full effect in March 2022, which entails the imposition of fees when filing civil, commercial and criminal lawsuits borne by the convicted party or the party who loses the case. 

Waleed bin Naif, a lawyer, told Arab News: “The judicial costs system objective is to reduce the overgrowth of malicious lawsuits, urge the documentation and proof of transactions and contracts, as well as directing litigants to resolve their dispute amicably.”

He added: “Judicial costs are imposed on the lawsuit in an amount not exceeding 5 percent of the value of the claim, with a maximum amount of SR1 million ($266,596), with defined regulations and criteria for estimating judicial costs.” 

In addition, the Real Estate Registration Law was enacted to achieve Vision 2030 goals regarding real estate wealth development and the attractiveness of investment in the real estate sector.  

Updating regulatory regime 

MISA has also updated its regulatory regime for telecommunications with the approval of the new Communications and Information Technology Law, which integrates the community in the digital revolution, and the Companies’ Law, which boosts the value of companies and stimulates investment.  

As for the Kingdom’s health sector, amendments to the executive regulations of the Health Institutions Law have been applied to effectively regulate the licensing provisions for health and private institutions and better manage health-related establishments.  

MISA produced additional legislative regulations to develop the investment sector in the country – these include the Mining Investment Law, the executive regulation for Meteorology Law, and the Tourism Law 2022.  

The ministry also developed regulations for foreign law firms’ licensing, adopted the new Custom Land Ports Storage Charges Rules and regulated Real Estate Transaction Tax.  

Saudi Arabia is blossoming under Vision 2030 — the transformative economic and social reform blueprint launched by the crown prince in 2016.  

Not surprisingly, it is becoming an unrivaled, fast-growing entrepreneurial landscape and a clear destination of choice, especially for businesses, as the government continues implementing reforms and regulations to attract more talent and operations to the Kingdom.  

 

Topics: Year in Review 2022 Saudi Arabia Investment laws SaudiVision2030

Related

International tourist arrivals in Saudi Arabia up 575% to 3.6m in Q2: MISA
Business & Economy
International tourist arrivals in Saudi Arabia up 575% to 3.6m in Q2: MISA
Saudi Arabia inks 53 new deals in Q3 as trade diplomacy improves: MISA
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia inks 53 new deals in Q3 as trade diplomacy improves: MISA

NEOM empowers 600 students for future career opportunities

NEOM empowers 600 students for future career opportunities
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

NEOM empowers 600 students for future career opportunities

NEOM empowers 600 students for future career opportunities
  • Initiative was launched to enable students in NEOM and the Tabuk region to reach their full potential
  • Students in the program will be guided to the most relevant and sought-after majors that align with the future job market
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM CSR, the corporate social responsibility department of the “land of the future” taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, recently launched a training program to empower a new generation of students.

Organized in partnership with the Knowledge Exchange for Youth Supporting Society Project and in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the National Program for Community Development and nongovernmental organizations, the initiative was launched to enable students in NEOM and the Tabuk region to reach their full potential.

Targeting 600 male and female students, including high school students from the NEOM and Tabuk area and freshman students from the University of Tabuk, the eight-week program aims to enable young people to pursue a college education with confidence and prepare them for impactful careers post-graduation.

With the support of 50 teachers and advisers, the students in the program will be guided to the most relevant and sought-after majors that align with the future job market and will be encouraged to explore their personal strengths through interactive meetings that foster self-learning. As part of the initiative, a guidebook on tactical decision-making at the professional, academic and personal levels will be distributed to participants.

Empowering a new generation through education is at the heart of NEOM’s social responsibility efforts, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Human Capability Development Program. NEOM has launched several educational initiatives since its inception, including a scholarship program with 379 beneficiaries to date, English language programs and career-building opportunities.

Topics: NEOM students

Related

NEOM firm signs credit facility deals with banks for green hydrogen plant 
Business & Economy
NEOM firm signs credit facility deals with banks for green hydrogen plant 
Arabian oryx return to NEOM Nature Reserve
Saudi Arabia
Arabian oryx return to NEOM Nature Reserve

The year of the fintech is just getting started

Updated 25 December 2022
Nour El-Shaeri

The year of the fintech is just getting started

  • Saudi Arabia is encouraging financial technology like never
Updated 25 December 2022
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The rise of technological advancements in the Middle East has spun across all sectors, with financial technology becoming a trademark for innovation.

The fintech sector has become one of the most important industries in the world, gaining the attention of entrepreneurs, investors and governments.

Every year the industry witnesses unprecedented growth by doubling the number of investments and players participating in the sector.

This year, the region experienced startup funding in millions, innovation programs for the masses, and development strategies at national levels.

Saudi Arabia is one of the most active countries in the Middle East and the world, as it is encouraging financial technology like never before.

The country has determined its fintech goals to position itself as a regional financial technology hub in coordination with Saudi Vision 2030. It is already halfway there after the Saudi Cabinet approved the Financial Sector Development Program, which is set to reshape the country’s entire industry.

FASTFACTS

• SAMA’s regulated environment sandbox licensed over a dozen fintech companies in 2022, with over 80 still in the pipeline.

• The country also licensed D360 Bank, its third digital bank, in February 2022, further accelerating the Kingdom’s digital transformation.

• SAMA’s Fintech Saudi initiative has played an important role in the transformation of the ecosystem, launching multiple innovation programs and accelerators.

• The Kingdom witnessed a 79 percent increase in fintech firms compared to last year, with currently 147 active companies.

• Companies have also set a record for funding in 2022, raising around $400 million, an 11 percent increase from the year before, with 20 funding deals in Saudi-based startups.

“Fintech development will harness a more globally connected Saudi economy, with a wider range of international financial products and services being offered by companies and enjoyed by citizens,” the development plan stated.

The strategy aspires to increase the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom to 525, create 18,000 jobs, increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to $3.5 billion, and increase venture capital investments to $3.2 billion by 2030.

In the open

The Kingdom’s ambitious goals are becoming a reality, as the plan also indicated the launch of an open banking program in the sector by 2023.

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, issued the regulatory framework for open banking while announcing that all banks and financial institutions in the Kingdom will be ready to launch it in the first quarter of 2023.

Open banking enables third-party developers to link applications and services to financial institutions by creating data transparency.

SAMA’s regulated environment sandbox licensed over a dozen fintech companies in 2022, with over 80 still in the pipeline.

The country also licensed D360 Bank, its third digital bank, in February 2022, further accelerating the Kingdom’s digital transformation.

SAMA’s Fintech Saudi initiative has also played an important role in the transformation of the ecosystem, launching multiple innovation programs and accelerators.

According to Fintech Saudi’s 2022 annual report, the Kingdom witnessed a 79 percent increase in fintech firms compared to last year, with currently 147 active companies, just three figures down from the target of 150 set by the development plan.

“This year has been a significant year for the development of the Fintech industry in the Kingdom with the launch of the Fintech Strategy, which will drive Saudi Arabia to become a global fintech hub,” Nezar Alhaidar, director of Fintech Saudi, stated in the report.

The report also stated that fintech companies in the infrastructure segment saw a 600 percent increase as the Kingdom prepares for its open banking launch.

Swinging into action

Companies have also set a record for funding in 2022, raising around $400 million, an 11 percent increase from the year before, with 20 funding deals in Saudi–based startups.

Two of the largest funding rounds in the region in 2022 included Tamara raising $100 million in August and Foodics’ $170 million in April.

Regional players have recognized the Kingdom’s efforts as fintech companies are opening offices and expanding into the market.

UAE fintech companies YAP, Qashio, Pyypl and baraka have all announced plans to expand into the Saudi market in 2022.

“The Kingdom has adopted the world’s leading standards for equity investing, and we look forward to being a long-term partner to investors here in the future,” Feras Jalbout, CEO and founder of baraka, told Arab News.

Tarabut Gateway has also widened its Saudi presence by opening an office in the Kingdom and hiring a local team. In addition, India’s fintech enabler M2P has also dedicated its regional expansion efforts to support Saudi Arabia’s financial institutions.

Fintech firms Zywa and FOO raised funds in 2022 to boost their entry into Saudi Arabia, while Egypt’s ValU entered the market through a local partnership with Alhokair.

These companies have been keen to enable economic and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia in support of Vision 2030.

Ahmed Coucha, the co-founder of fintech company FlapKap, told Arab News as he announced the company’s plans to enter the Saudi market that the Kingdom provides 10 times the potential to grow compared to Egypt and five times compared to the UAE.

Jordan-based fintech HyperPay’s founder, Muhannad Ebwini, stated, “Saudi Arabia is now ready to adopt digital payments. And that is why they are way ahead of anyone in the region.”

Other companies like Egypt’s Paymob and UAE’s Pemo have announced their plans to launch officially in the Kingdom by 2023.

“We feel incredibly welcomed and very encouraged by the remarkable effort that Saudi Arabia has demonstrated toward boosting the fintech sector,” CEO and Founder of Pemo, Ayham Gorani, told Arab News.

Moreover, global giants Visa and Mastercard stated that Saudi Arabia had witnessed one of the biggest digital transformation curves in history, with over a 90 percent penetration rate in digital payments.

International and regional recognition is a significant milestone for the Kingdom as more fintech players are heading to the market to become part of the historical transition.

As 2022 ends, the Kingdom’s fintech sector is still warming up with its ambitious plans to create financial literacy and technological advancement for its people in line with Vision 2030.

 

Topics: fintech

Related

How Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund created a nation of opportunities
Business & Economy
How Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund created a nation of opportunities
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes issuance of sukuk worth $1.25bn in December 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes issuance of sukuk worth $1.25bn in December 

Latest updates

Red Sea Global continues to achieve milestones in transparency, accountability
Red Sea Global continues to achieve milestones in transparency, accountability
Dozens of Rohingya refugees come ashore in north Indonesia
Dozens of Rohingya refugees come ashore in north Indonesia
Demonstration for Belgian held in Iran calls for his release
Demonstration for Belgian held in Iran calls for his release
Red Sea rebrands itself as it takes on more vibrant hues
Red Sea rebrands itself as it takes on more vibrant hues
Saudi Yoga Committee holds introductory workshop in Jeddah
Saudi Yoga Committee holds introductory workshop in Jeddah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.