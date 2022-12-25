You are here

  • Home
  • Arab football is the winner in a truly global game
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Arab football is the winner in a truly global game

Arab football is the winner in a truly global game
Clearly, the most positive legacy for Arab football was provided by the Moroccans, led by the impressive Walid Regragui, their Paris-born manager. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmt5g

Updated 22 sec ago
Richard Foster

Arab football is the winner in a truly global game

Arab football is the winner in a truly global game
  • From Morocco’s history-making run to the enthusiasm of Mideast fans, this was a World Cup like no other
Updated 22 sec ago
Richard Foster

And so the dust begins to settle, and the analysis begins.
Looking back, Morocco’s opening match at the very first World Cup to be held in the Arab world did not live long in the memory. A goalless draw with Croatia hardly captured the attention of the football world and a fair few observers would have written off the Atlas Lions’ chances of getting out of their group — especially as their next match was against Belgium, a country ranked by FIFA as second in the world behind Brazil. However, not only did they progress (unlike the Belgians), they topped their group and went further in the tournament than Brazil and Germany, who between them had previously won nine World Cups.
It was truly remarkable.
By becoming the first-ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals and then the semifinals, they also eclipsed the previous achievement of any side from the African continent. Only three African sides —Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 — had reached the last eight, so this was not only unprecedented but also a fully-merited achievement.
In their first five matches they conceded only a single goal, an unlucky deflection off Nayef Aguerd in their 2-1 win over Canada; none of the other seven quarterfinalists could point to such a strong defensive record, all letting in at least two. In the last 16 they saw off Spain who had been responsible for the biggest win in Qatar, a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica; then in the quarterfinals they dispatched another European giant, Portugal, who had just beaten Switzerland 6-1 in the previous round. 
There was something fitting about their efforts given the location. Yet there was something interesting in how they were viewed against the backdrop of the hosts as well.
For, as soon as Qatar was selected back in 2010, this competition was mired in controversy and complaints. There were concerns from the Western world over the motivation of choosing a land that had never qualified for a World Cup, had what was perceived as little tradition of football, and would have to stage the matches during the northern hemisphere’s winter. Additionally, in the run-up, human rights issues were raised especially in the treatment of migrant workers involved in the vast construction projects, and the attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community.
The counter was that there was a sense of hypocrisy in Western criticism, if you bear in mind when England were hosts in 1966 homosexuality was a criminal offence and Qatar only gained independence from the British in 1971.  Still, that outside view remained highly negative. But did the tournament win over any hearts and minds of those that traveled?
England fan Jono Vernon-Powell was attending his 10th consecutive World Cup, and said: “In addition to experiencing another country’s culture and 21st century way of life, the most exciting element was being able to attend games at different stadia, daily — all within 40 miles of each other. This was particularly appreciated considering the next World Cup will be shared between the USA, Mexico and Canada. But the overriding memory will be of so many Middle Eastern and Asian fans enthusiastically embracing it. Whether migrants or regional visitors, their exuberance in the spirit and carnival atmosphere was infectious. I hope that in time it will be seen as a watershed moment for not only football in the region, but more importantly paving a way to acceptance. And that the country, and whole region, will welcome people regardless of their social, cultural and economic background”.
Whether that constitutes success is hard to say.
For the Arab nations back on the field, outside of Morocco, there was frustratingly little, even if Saudi Arabia, who were ranked the second lowest side in Qatar, did spring the first major surprise and arguably the greatest in history.
The Saudis came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 with two goals in quick succession to stun the side that would go on to become champions in what was their only defeat. The winning strike from the Saudi
captain ,Salem Al-Dawsari, was one of the goals of the tournament, swiftly followed by one of the most impressive celebrations as he cartwheeled away in delight. Such was the excitement generated at home by this unexpected victory that a national holiday was declared, as they ended the Argentines’ 36-match unbeaten run.
That was the dizzying high. A lasting low will be that the Green Falcons were not able to build on that, losing their two other group matches and failing to progress.
Others will be left with the same mish-mash of contradictory feelings. Take Tunisia who, while finishing third in their group, did record a 1-0 win over France. And then there was Qatar, who became only the second World Cup hosts in 22 tournaments to fail to get out of their group after South Africa in 2010. The Maroons did not manage to secure even a point in their three matches, with this performance coming despite the long-term investment in the Aspire Academy and the solid foundations laid down by Spanish manager Felix Sanchez.
But if World Cup legacy was about hosting, rather than playing, what is that legacy? Off the pitch, having invested an estimated $220 billion (including $48 billion on the construction of seven brand new stadia, $50 billion on infrastructure projects, and $77 billion on facilities) it is difficult to envisage Qatar generating anything close to the level of income to cover it.
Football finance expert and University of Liverpool academic Kieran Maguire highlights the limitations. “The issue for Qatar was it had to pretty much start from scratch in terms of tourism, transport and infrastructure so the long-term return is questionable,” he says. “Two of the stadiums have been built in such a way that they have been sold to Egypt and Morocco for use after the World Cup is over. But the value of those is limited, bringing in only a few million.”
Clearly, the most positive legacy for Arab football then was provided by the Moroccans, led by the impressive Walid Regragui. The Paris-born manager only took over the national side in late August, leaving him just a few months to prepare. In that limited time, he moulded a side that went further than much more vaunted teams.
They were a group that benefited from the investment made in their national training centre Complexe Mohammed VI Maamoura in Rabat which opened in 2009. Like the celebrated Clairefontaine Academy in France which produced players of the calibre of the 2022 Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry, the idea is to hone the skills of elite players at a young age to give them the best opportunity to succeed at the top level of the game. Of the current side, graduates include Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored the winner against Portugal in the quarterfinal and became the first Moroccan to score at two World Cups, alongside Azzedine Ounahi and Aguerd who were both very impressive.
Osian Roberts, who is now the assistant manager of Premier League club Crystal Palace, joined the Moroccan FA as technical director in 2019 and recently spoke about the impressive ambitions of the country. “It wasn’t just a wish or a dream. There was a plan behind it in order to achieve success. For me it was just a wonderful opportunity to develop football further in Morocco and become one of the leading nations in Africa that everybody could aspire to work towards.”
During their run to the semifinals the Moroccans drew inspiration from the supporters who traveled in their thousands. It was not just the excellence of their football that made the world sit up and take notice but also the many heart-warming, emotional scenes the players enjoyed with their relatives after their victories, showing how close-knit a group this was as well as underlining the importance of family values.
They deserve the many accolades that they received from all corners of the globe.
The final words are from Regragui himself in the aftermath of their semifinal defeat to France, as he pointed towards the legacy for his side and the rise of Arab football.
“We wanted to rewrite the history books and you can’t do that with a miracle; it takes hard work. We have given a good account of African football and that mattered because we represent our country and our continent. People respected us before and maybe they will respect us even more now. We have to do even better in the future.”

Topics: World Cup 2022

Related

Kane’s state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain
Sport
Kane’s state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain
FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’
Sport
FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’

Al-Kaser tops Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses

Al-Kaser tops Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

Al-Kaser tops Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses

Al-Kaser tops Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses
  • Horse owned by Meshal Al-Metieri shines in debut 
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Kaser, owned and trained by Kuwaiti Meshal Mohsen Al-Metieri, claimed the 1800m Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses event, its first title under rider Ahmed Al-Azhari.

The promising horse won in 2:06.09 minutes, beating Niara into second place, with Faker De Boy third.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia Competitions Director, Salem bin Mahfouz, handed the winners prizes of SR900,000 ($240,000), distributed among the top three races, which took place at King Abdul Aziz Square circuit in Janadriyah.

The preparatory tournament introduces likely competitors in the Fields Championship final race to be held on Feb. 3, 2023, as well as horses due to feature in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup on Jan. 28.

Sana, a three-year-old owned by Mohamed Al-Marzuki and trained by Luis Moralis of Panama, won the first set of the 1800m Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses race in 1:55.52 minutes, pushing nominated winner Force into second, while Tabae finished third in the ranking.

Modhar, ridden by Saudi rider Mohammed El Nafazi, topped the final set of the open race in 2:08.40 minutes.

The three-year-old beat second-placed Bar Al-Olya, with nominated champion Eigabi third in the ranking.

The Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses race ceremony featured eight sets for different ages and categories, with prizes totaling SR595,000.

Topics: A-Kaser Meshal Mohsen Al-Metieri Arabian horses

Related

Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Saudi Sport
Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Riyadh’s Arabian Horse Festival kicks off with top breeders
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh’s Arabian Horse Festival kicks off with top breeders

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: At least 27 people were injured after a metal stand full of spectators collapsed during a basketball game held Saturday on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital.
Al-Ahly and Ittihad of Alexandria were up against each other at in the Hassan Mostafa Halls Complex in Cairo last night when, during the game’s third quarter, Ittihad fans were seen falling off when the metal platform collapsed.
Photos and videos posted on social media showed some fans screaming in pain, according to Ahram Online. 
The Egyptian Health ministry dispatched 21 ambulances to venue, the website said. The ministry later said the injuries were not life-threatening and no deaths were reported. 
In an update Sunday morning the ministry said all those injured have been dismissed from hospital, except for two cases who remained to receive treatment.
A sports ministry spokesman quoted by local television said the collapse occurred due to a crowd rush.
“The stage collapsed because of a crowd rush,” Mohamed Fawzi, the ministry spokesman, told Sada El-Balad.

 

 

 

Topics: Egypt basketball

Related

Saudi crown prince, UAE president led mediation in US basketball star Griner, Russia’s Viktor Bout prisoner swap
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, UAE president led mediation in US basketball star Griner, Russia’s Viktor Bout prisoner swap
Jeddah United fulfills basketball dream 20 years in the making
Sport
Jeddah United fulfills basketball dream 20 years in the making

Newcastle boss Howe lauds Saint-Maximin’s abilities

Newcastle boss Howe lauds Saint-Maximin’s abilities
Updated 25 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Howe lauds Saint-Maximin’s abilities

Newcastle boss Howe lauds Saint-Maximin’s abilities
  • Howe believes the Frenchman is the best in the business when it comes to dribblers in the Premier League
Updated 25 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Allan Saint-Maximin is a whole lot more than just a Newcastle United impact sub to head coach Eddie Howe.

In fact, Howe has declared he believes the Frenchman is the best in the business when it comes to dribblers in the Premier League.

Saint-Maximin has endured a difficult season. After kicking off the campaign with a glittering performance against Manchester City and a goal-of-the-season contender at Wolverhampton Wanderers, injury saw the player sit out weeks of action.

And since his return to full fitness, Newcastle’s form has meant the 25-year-old former Nice and Monaco man has been left warming the United bench.

However, that does not mean Howe sees the player as purely a “Plan B.”

Howe said: “He’s absolutely not in that role. He’s a key player from the off, when he’s 100 percent fit.

“For me, if he is unavailable at any time it is a disaster because he’s unique and he’s got those skills that any defender doesn’t want to play against.

“Now, the team has performed really, really well in his absence, which has been a great thing because I just think it adds strength to the team and to the squad.

“Ideally you don’t want to become reliant on any one player. I think if you are, then you’re putting yourself in a very difficult position – and our aim is to try to build the squad strong enough and robust enough that we can cope with any absence.”

Howe continued: “Maxi, along with all the other players, you have to manage.

“He’s a real character and we love him for that. He’s got a really nice personality, he’s really good to work with, but like every player, he’ll want to play, I’ve got no doubt about that, and he’ll be pushing to play, but that’s a great thing for us.

“We want a squad that is competitive with everyone desperate to play, but then respecting those decisions you make at certain times when you don’t get that wish.”

The Magpies tomorrow travel to the East Midlands to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

It is a trip that holds bad memories for Howe and United, as they were beaten 4-0 there on Dec. 12, 2021.

United will again have to deal with the player who was the catalyst for that Leicester win 12 months ago, James Maddison.

It is understood Howe is a huge fan of the player, but he would not be drawn on any potential move for him.

“Full respect for him and his abilities,” he said.

“I’ve seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. I think he’s been brilliant and a great advert for the Premier League.

“He’s a Leicester City player and I fully respect that. I’d never talk about another contracted player coming here. He’s a player I do respect.”

While January is unlikely to see a huge net spend for the Magpies, unlike the last two windows, Howe admits exits could be on the agenda.

He said: “I think there could be one or two departures but certainly, from my side, I’d love to keep everyone together.

“I wouldn’t want to necessarily lose anyone at this moment in time but you have to understand the player’s perspective as well. That’s something we’ll try to think about at all times.”

Topics: football Newcastle United Newcastle

Related

Newcastle stay in Carabao Cup mix after Bournemouth victory
Sport
Newcastle stay in Carabao Cup mix after Bournemouth victory
Newcastle fans can help Bruno Guimaraes put World Cup disappointment behind him, says Eddie Howe
Sport
Newcastle fans can help Bruno Guimaraes put World Cup disappointment behind him, says Eddie Howe

Pelé’s family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo

Pelé’s family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

Pelé’s family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo

Pelé’s family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo
  • Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pelé's sons and known as Edinho, arrived
  • Saturday Hours later, Edinho, a former Santos goalkeeper, posted a picture showing his hand holding his father's
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

SAO PAULO: Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pelé are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November.
Doctors said earlier this week that Pelé’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World Cup winner is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” No other hospital statements have been published since.
Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pelé’s sons and known as Edinho, arrived Saturday, one day after he gave a news conference to deny he would visit his father in hospital. Edinho, who works for a soccer club in southern Brazil, had said then that only doctors could help his father.
“He (Edson) is here,” Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, said in a posting on Instagram with a picture showing her sitting next to Edinho and two of his children at the hospital. “I am not leaving, no one will take me out of here.”
Hours later, Edinho, a former Santos goalkeeper, posted a picture showing his hand holding his father’s.
“Dad... my strength is yours,” Pelé’s son said.
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who is globally known as Pelé, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs.
Kely Nascimento and her sister Flavia Arantes do Nascimento used their social media channels Friday night to post an undated picture of Pelé apparently holding Kely with one hand as he lay on his hospital bed and Flavia slept on a couch.
“We continue to be here, in this fight and with faith. Another night together,” Kely Nascimento wrote.
The hospital has not mentioned any signs of Pelé’s recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19.
Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported last weekend that Pelé’s chemotherapy was not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. Pelé’s family denied that report.
Pelé led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during the latest World Cup.

Topics: Pele Brazil cancer

Related

‘One more night together’: Pele’s daughter shares photo with father
Offbeat
‘One more night together’: Pele’s daughter shares photo with father
Brazil football star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
Sport
Brazil football star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return

Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return

Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return
  • A nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, Djokovic was deported from Australia over fears he would incite anti-vax sentiment
  • As a result of his deportation, Djokovic was banned from entering Australia again but that decision has been reversed
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

DUBAI: Novak Djokovic is hoping he will receive a warm welcome from the public when he returns to the Australian Open next month, now that the drama surrounding his vaccination status and deportation is officially behind him.
A nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, Djokovic was unable to compete in the opening Grand Slam of the season in 2022 after he was deported from Australia over fears he would incite anti-vax sentiment.
As a result of his deportation, Djokovic was banned from entering Australia again but that decision has been reversed and the world number five is pleased he will get the chance to vie for a 10th title in Melbourne and a men’s record-equalling 22nd major crown overall.
“I always ask the best from myself so let’s see. Over the years I’ve been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there,” Djokovic told reporters at the World Tennis League in Dubai on Friday.
“After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis.”
The 35-year-old Djokovic was unable to compete in two of the four majors this year as his vaccination stance meant he was also forced to sit out the US Open.
However, he finished his 2022 campaign with a bang, winning titles in Tel Aviv, Astana and the ATP Finals in Turin, as well as reaching the final of the Paris Masters.
He also picked up trophies in Rome and Wimbledon and tallied up a 42-7 win-loss record throughout the season.
The Serb had mentioned in the past he would like to play into his 40s.
Asked if he still felt that way, Djokovic said: “I would like to play as long as I possibly can. I don’t have really any number in my head. Things are progressing so far pretty well for me. I can’t complain. So as long as I play at this level, as long as I have the fire, I’ll keep going.”
Meanwhile, world number one Iga Swiatek was happy to see herself land in the fifth spot on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest-paid female athletes.
However, the 21-year-old Pole admits she hopes to expand her endorsement portfolio so her earnings aren’t just dependent on her performances on court.
According to Forbes, Swiatek has made $14.9 million over the past year, $9.9 million of which came from tournament prize money.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams — who have spent significantly less time competing on tour in 2022 — are the top two athletes on the list, with the former reportedly earning $51.1 million and the latter making $41.3 million.
“It’s not my motivation. The most fun I have on court is when I actually don’t think about things like that,” assured Swiatek, who won eight titles in 2022, including two Grand Slams.
“I’m pretty happy that my life changed so much that I can compete at the highest level and earn so much money from it because this is also something that is really helping us appreciate the sport we have.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australian Open

Related

Djokovic sweeps past Ruud to win sixth ATP Finals crown
Sport
Djokovic sweeps past Ruud to win sixth ATP Finals crown
Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals
Sport
Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals

follow us

Latest updates

Riyadh Season 2022 sees an explosion of art, culture and entertainment
Riyadh Season 2022 sees an explosion of art, culture and entertainment
Arab football is the winner in a truly global game
Arab football is the winner in a truly global game
COFE-SCC partnership propels coffee industry into digital era
COFE-SCC partnership propels coffee industry into digital era
Bidaya launches new commercial real estate finance product
Bidaya launches new commercial real estate finance product
What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village
What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.