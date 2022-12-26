You are here

Star-studded Sharjah goes top of table in ADNOC Pro League

Updated 26 December 2022

Matt Monaghan
Baniyas snapped Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club’s six-match winning streak with a 2-1 away victory. (Twitter:@BaniyasClub)
Updated 26 December 2022
Matt Monaghan

Star-studded Sharjah goes top of table in ADNOC Pro League

Star-studded Sharjah goes top of table in ADNOC Pro League
  • Heavyweights lose points in weekend plot twists
  • Shabab Al-Ahli has 6-game win streak snapped by Baniyas
Updated 26 December 2022
Matt Monaghan

Star-studded Sharjah regained the ADNOC Pro League’s lead in a hectic final round before another lengthy break which featured Miralem Pjanic’s dismissal, lost points for several heavyweights and late twists past the 100-minute mark.

Former Barcelona midfielder Pjanic’s 17th-minute red card for kicking out could not prevent The King from prevailing 2-0 at second-from-bottom Dibba Al-Fujairah, who reacted by dismissing head coach Gregory Dufrennes. Their ascension back to top spot was aided by mid-table Baniyas surprisingly snapping then-leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club’s six-match winning streak with a 2-1 away victory; and Al-Wahda being downed 1-0 by third-placed dark-horses Ajman, courtesy of Slovenia veteran Miral Samardzic’s 75th-minute header.

Holders Al-Ain recorded a third-successive draw in the 1-1 home stalemate with Al-Wasl, but UAE icon Ali Mabkhout’s hand in all three Al-Jazira goals was decisive in their hard-earned 3-2 triumph against bottom-placed Al-Dhafra.

Floundering heavyweights Al-Nasr remain deep in the relegation mire — and new boss Goran Tomic without top-flight victory in three attempts — after a rollercoaster 2-2 draw with promoted Al-Bataeh. Portuguese forward Aylton Boa Morte’s 102nd-minute rebound gave Khor Fakkan a dramatic 2-1 victory against Al-Ittihad Kalba.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and talking points from the latest action.

Player of the week — Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Where there is Mabkhout, there is hope.

Al-Jazira have, largely, flattered to deceive since a dispiriting October checked enthusiasm generated by an electric start to the campaign and ambitious summer business headlined by Zamalek’s Morocco forward Achraf Bencharki.

Yet because of Mabkhout’s enduring lethality — his brace and assist moved him onto an unmatched 16-goal contribution — they have hung on in the title scrap, just three points off Sharjah in fifth.

This contest was a microcosm of their 2022/23 campaign. The competition’s leading pass makers registered 71 percent possession against lowly Dhafra, yet were indebted to a pair of Mabkhout set-pieces and an ingenious assist to Bencharki in a run-out from which they trailed after 24 minutes, plus conceded in the 94th minute to enact a nervous finish.

Ex-Ajax boss Marcel Keizer reflected on his charges’ lack of killer instinct post-match. But a concertina top six separated by only four points is emblematic of an inability of any side to, truly, grasp the title mettle.

A month-long stoppage for the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup provides opportunity for reflection, influential Serbia center back Milos Kosanovic to gain sharpness on the training pitch after serious injury and for potential forays into the winter transfer market.

Even Mabkhout’s inimitable attacking threat still requires solid foundations.

Goal of the week — Aylton Boa Morte (Khor Fakkan)

Goals of superior aesthetic quality were found in Nasr winger Omar Jumaa’s poised lob, Bencharki’s delicately crafted leveler for Al-Jazira and Ahmed Amer’s swirling, 35-yard free-kick for Kalba.

But matchweek 11’s grandest moment came almost half an hour post the aforementioned, 73rd-minute dead ball.

A stirring finale at Saqr bin Mohammad Al-Qassimi Stadium witnessed hosts Khor Fakkan net in the 90th and 102nd minutes to down Kalba.

Boa Morte — a relative of ex-Portugal, Arsenal and Fulham forward Luis — was in the right place to prod home Algeria midfielder Mehdi Abeid’s fumbled free-kick. Cue bedlam.

It was also the fifth goal of his increasingly impressive campaign and gave Khor Fakkan 10 points from the last available 15.

Abdulaziz Al-Anbari’s squad were slow out the starting blocks. But October’s hires of Abeid and Greece center midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis, plus the return of ceaseless Brazilian forward Ramon Lopes, have made all the difference.

Coach of the week — Daniel Isaila (Baniyas)

Shabab Al-Ahli appeared unstoppable.

This was unsurprising with Monaco’s Champions League-conductor Leonardo Jardim at the helm, a bedrock of UAE internationals and Belgium center back Jason Denayer anchoring their defense.

Recent scalps of Al-Jazira, Al-Ain and Al-Wasl added to this sense of inevitability. Their seventh seemed assured when experienced defender Walid Abbas opened the scoring early on at Rashid Stadium.

But Baniyas would be bold in the face of this gargantuan challenge. There was no retort from the celebrated hosts after Gaston Suarez and Suhail Al-Noubi struck in quick succession, just shy of the 30-minute mark.

Baniyas’ ex-Romania under-21 tactician Daniel Isaila saw his committed troops win the attempts count 14/11, despite seeing only 34 percent of the ball. A sizable 22 fouls showcased a determination to halt attacking threats at source, vital with wingers Yahya Al-Ghassani and Harib Abdalla devastating at full pelt.

Consistency is now key for the Sky Blues — 2020/21’s eye-raising runners-up last won consecutive league games in March.

More unavoidable checking of momentum

And now a juddering halt, after the briefest of restarts.

Just two matchweeks were sandwiched between the five-week cessation for World Cup 2022 and a month-long pause for January’s Gulf Cup.

Disruption which is heightened by the decision to take a full-strength squad to Iraq where The Whites will hunt for their first success in a decade.

World Cup entrants Saudi Arabia and Qatar, in contrast, have selected shadow squads. Their domestic leagues will play on throughout the month.

These are decisions both understandable and beyond the remit of the UAE Pro League.

Yet the unavoidable by-product is another loss of momentum at a juncture of genuine optimism.

Packed stands across the division were sparked by a dynamic summer recruitment drive, effective outreach programs and impactful coverage.

It will be intriguing to see what the coming weeks deliver.

A successful Gulf Cup for the UAE would propel the season into its second half, while further market moves cannot be discounted.

Topics: football ADNOC Pro League UAE

Updated 26 December 2022
Ali Khaled

Football’s influential role in boosting Britain’s tourism sector

Football’s influential role in boosting Britain’s tourism sector
  • Fans from the GCC, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, increasingly plan UK holidays around Premier League and other matches
Updated 26 December 2022
Ali Khaled

The World Cup is over, the champions have been anointed, the king crowned.

The celebrations from Argentina’s stunning victory over France may still be raging on in Buenos Aires, but club football waits for no one.

On Monday, the English Premier League returns to action after a six-week break, an unprecedented mid-season sabbatical thanks to the first-ever wintertime World Cup in Qatar.

Football supporters from the GCC and the wider Middle East spectacularly rose to the occasion at the World Cup, and while many will now get back to domestic matters, a good number will revert to following the fortunes of the Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and the team threatening to crash the “Big Six” party, Newcastle United.

Throughout Qatar 2022, VisitBritain took the opportunity to promote “Destination Britain” and inspire travel from the GCC during the World Cup and beyond, for the return of Premier League action.

It is not, however, a new trend. The GCC is Britain’s second-most valuable inbound market when all the GCC countries are combined: there were 1.2 million trips from the Gulf nations to the UK in 2019, with these visitors spending $3.14 billion (£2.6 billion).

“The GCC is a very important tourism market for Britain,” said VisitBritain’s Interim Deputy Director Carol Maddison. “With the UK Government’s The Garden of GREAT and program of events for the World Cup we have a timely and valuable opportunity to highlight our outstanding tourism offer and the amazing experiences that GCC visitors — including football fans — can only have in Britain.”

With football taking center-stage, VisitBritain highlights Britain’s standing as the “home of football” across its digital and social channels, inspiring visitors to explore its vibrant football cities and associated attractions and experiences.

While London has historically been a favored destination for many GCC travelers, more cities across the country have been attracting visitors, in many cases thanks to their football clubs and the rising popularity of the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have huge fanbases in the region, as they do around the world, while Manchester City, and more recently Newcastle, have the benefit of being, respectively, UAE- and Saudi-owned, as they look to capture a bigger share of the supporter market.

Helped by a significant choice of regional carriers and relatively comfortable flight times (Riyadh or Dubai to London takes just over seven hours), many football fans now see it as a viable option to build their holidays around watching football matches across Britain and mainland Europe.

Research by VisitBritain demonstrates the pivotal role that football increasingly plays in driving tourism to the UK.

In 2019, 1.5 million visits to the UK included watching a live football match, up 66 percent compared to 2011 when there were 909,000 visits, with football taking the top spot that year as the most popular live sporting event for international visitors.

Those visitors who attended football matches spent $1.7 billion (£1.4 billion) across the UK in total, up 84 percent on the $895 million (£742 million) spent in 2011 when the research was last conducted.

The announcement from the UK government in June 2022 that it would remove the visa requirement for nationals of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and move onto the Electronic Travel Authorization scheme when it rolls out in 2023, will encourage more visitors to watch more football on their travels.

“We know there is pent-up demand for travel from the GCC and we want Britain to be the destination of choice,” Maddison added. “We also want to deliver a world-class welcome. The introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorization scheme for GCC visitors in 2023, alongside our strong airline and route connectivity, will make it even easier to visit the UK, boosting our competitive tourism offer to the region.”

“We’re also very excited to be launching a new marketing campaign across the GCC early next year, showcasing the great reasons to choose Britain in a year of landmark events, set to be global tourism draws. We also continue to work closely with travel trade and partners in market to convert the inspiration to visit Britain into bookings, highlighting messages of reassurance and welcome, as part of the World Cup and beyond.”

The knock-on effect on the UK economy from football tourism is significant.

Football tourists, many of whom travel from Saudi and the UAE, tend to stay longer in Britain, 10 nights compared to all-market average of seven.

During that time they spend $1,100 (£909) per visit on average, 31 percent more than the global visitor average of $840 (£696) in 2019.

Football tourism benefits the entire visitor economy, supporting hospitality and attractions, as well as providing obvious income for individual clubs through their megastores which sell everything from the latest replica kits and training gear to scarves, toys, mugs and other merchandise.

Matchday experiences are not the only activities on offer. Stadium tours and football museums are increasingly popular with fans on non-match days.

Wembley Stadium, for one, showcases the facilities of the relatively new version of the stadium (completed in 2007) alongside artefacts and memorabilia from the old one’s unique history. Highlights include the history of the world’s oldest competition, the FA Cup, as well as England’s World Cup win in 1966.

Most Premier League clubs have similar tours, with Chelsea also providing its own accommodation at Stamford Bridge in the form of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

Visitors spend money at stadiums but also at the 200,000 small and medium enterprises which make up the tourism sector.

Many of those are related to football, such as pubs and restaurants outlets that show football matches, while others, such as TOCA Social at the O2 in London is sports-themed which provides interactive football games.

According to VisitBritain’s statistics, more than 50 percent of visitors who watched football during their trips also take time to see the UK’s cultural monuments and buildings, and almost three-quarters included a restaurant meal. They were also more likely than other international visitors to undertake these activities, once again highlighting the additional value football visitors bring to the economy.

The return of club football after the World Cup will be welcomed by far more than just action-hungry supporters.

Topics: football tourism Britain

Tatum leads NBA-best Celtics to big win over Bucks while 76ers, Mavs triumph

Tatum leads NBA-best Celtics to big win over Bucks while 76ers, Mavs triumph
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Tatum leads NBA-best Celtics to big win over Bucks while 76ers, Mavs triumph

Updated 26 December 2022

AFP

Tatum leads NBA-best Celtics to big win over Bucks while 76ers, Mavs triumph
  • Joel Embiid and James Harden combined to spark Philadelphia’s 119-112 victory at New York
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Boston’s Jayson Tatum scored 41 points to power the NBA-best Celtics over Milwaukee 139-118 on Sunday in a Christmas showdown of the league’s two top teams.

Jaylen Brown added 29 points for the Celtics, who improved to 24-10 and stretched their Eastern Conference lead over the Bucks, who fell to 22-11 but still own the NBA’s second-best record.

“They are one of the best teams in the league and it’s always special to play on Christmas,” Tatum said. “We just wanted to give our fans a present today and come out of here with a victory.”

Tatum connected on 14-of-22 shots from the floor and added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

He scored 20 points in the third quarter of 7-of-10 shooting as the Celtics boosted their 62-61 halftime lead to 100-86 entering the fourth quarter.

“We wanted to come out in the second half, especially at the start of that third quarter, with some pace and some energy,” Tatum said.

His effort was bolstered by points from all 11 other players who took the court for Boston, notably Brown, whose 11-of-19 shooting effort included 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

“He was aggressive. He came up big when we needed him most, especially at the beginning of the fourth,” Tatum said. “We always believe in him.”

Tatum delivered the most spectacular hoop of the game with a slam dunk over Milwaukee star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 27 points and nine rebounds but no blocked shots.

“You’ve got to attack the rim,” Tatum said. “If you go in there and lay it up, he’s going to send it to the parking lot.”

Reigning NBA champion Golden State, missing top scorer Stephen Curry for at least two more weeks with a shoulder injury, defeated Western Conference co-leader Memphis 123-109.

Jordan Poole scored 32 points to lead Golden State before getting his second technical foul and being ejected with 9:20 remaining and the Warriors leading 106-89.

Golden State, which incurred six technical fouls in all, improved to 13-2 at home and 16-18 overall.

Ja Morant had 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to lead the Grizzlies, who fell to 20-12. He shot 15-of-29 from the floor but only 2-of-10 from 3-point range.

Klay Thompson added 24 points for the Warriors while Draymond Green had season highs of 13 rebounds and 13 assists with only three points.

Denver (20-11) will have sole possession of the West lead with a home victory later over Phoenix.

Joel Embiid and James Harden combined to spark Philadelphia’s 119-112 victory at New York, the eighth win in a row for the 76ers.

Cameroonian star Embiid struck for 35 points and eight rebounds while Harden contributed 29 points and 13 assists.

Philadelphia improved to 20-12, fifth in the East, and stretched the margin over the sixth-place Knicks (18-16) despite Julius Randle’s 35 points as New York suffered a third straight loss.

The Knicks led by as many as 14 points in the first half but the Sixers stayed close and Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help ignite Philadelphia’s fightback.

New York’s Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and added 11 assists before leaving with an apparent right hip injury in the fourth quarter.

At Dallas, the host Mavericks got 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists from Slovenian star Luka Doncic in downing the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 while Christian Wood added 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Mavericks were down 54-43 at halftime before outscoring the Lakers 51-21 in the third quarter.

LeBron James scored a game-high 38 points with six rebounds and five assists but the Lakers (13-20) dropped their fourth game in a row since Anthony Davis was sidelined with a right foot injury.

The Mavericks unveiled a statue of former Dallas great Dirk Nowitzki, the German playmaker’s bronze image captured making a fadeaway jumper.

Nowitzki led Dallas to the 2011 NBA crown and was the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2007.

Topics: basketball

Haaland can score 800 goals, says Man City teammate De Bruyne

Haaland can score 800 goals, says Man City teammate De Bruyne
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Haaland can score 800 goals, says Man City teammate De Bruyne

Haaland can score 800 goals, says Man City teammate De Bruyne
  • The Belgian international has played with a host of top strikers in his career and is well-placed when it comes to 22-year-old Haaland’s place in the pecking order
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland can go on and score 800 goals before his career ends.

Haaland, who will return to the city of his birth when the champions resume their Premier League title defense at Leeds on Wednesday, has scored 24 goals in just 19 appearances since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

“He already has about 200 goals, so he can probably go to 600, 700 or 800 if he stays fit and does the things that he does,” said De Bruyne.

The Belgian international has played with a host of top strikers in his career and is well-placed when it comes to 22-year-old Haaland’s place in the pecking order.

De Bruyne enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the club’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero before the Argentinian left the Etihad Stadium in 2021.

He has also combined with Romelu Lukaku on international duty, former City teammate Gabriel Jesus and new World Cup-winner Julian Alvarez, a current fellow City player.

“It is very hard to compare because they are all totally different,” said De Bruyne.

“They have all scored 300 or 400 goals. Erling is so obsessed with goals he can maybe go beyond that.”

He added: “He is still a young boy enjoying his life and he takes his football very seriously. He loves scoring goals, so I think that is the most unique thing he has.”

Topics: Manchester city Erling Haaland Kevin De Bruyne

Struggling Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan

Struggling Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Struggling Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan

Struggling Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan
  • Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 subject to work permit approval with a permanent deal — reportedly worth a club-record £43million (€48.5 million) – an option
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha on Sunday agreed a loan deal with rock-bottom English Premier League side Wolves, the Spanish club announced.

The 23-year-old Brazilian moved to Spain from Hertha Berlin in Germany in 2021 for a fee of &euro;26 million but struggled to make any significant impact with the Madrid club.

He scored seven goals last season but hasn’t found the net in 17 appearances in the current campaign.

“From Atletico Madrid we wish Matheus Cunha the best of success,” said the Spanish club.

Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 subject to work permit approval with a permanent deal — reportedly worth a club-record £43million (&euro;48.5 million) – an option.

“Matheus Cunha will become Julen Lopetegui’s first signing as Wolves head coach, joining on loan from 1st January, subject to work permit,” said a Wolves statement.

“The Brazilian international flew to the UK and completed his medical earlier in the week, finalizing a loan move which will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered.”

Cunha helped Brazil win gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and has since won eight senior caps, but missed out on the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Matheus Cunha

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
Updated 26 December 2022
AP

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
  •  Whitworth won the first of her 88 titles in the Kelly Girls Opens in July 1962
Updated 26 December 2022
AP

NEW YOR: Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour.

Whitworth, whose LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century and who became the first woman to earn $1 million on the LPGA, died on Christmas Eve, her longtime partner said. She was 83.

Bettye Odle did not disclose a cause of death, saying only that Whitworth died suddenly Saturday night while celebrating with family and friends.

“Kathy left this worth the way she lived her life — loving, laugh and creating memories,” Odle said in a statement released by the LPGA Tour.

Whitworth won the first of her 88 titles in the Kelly Girls Opens in July 1962. She won six majors during her career and broke Mickey Wright’s record of 82 career wins when Whitworth captured the Lady Michelob in the summer of 1982.

Her final victory came in 1985 at the United Virginia Bank Classic.

“Winning never got old,” Whitworth once said.

All that was missing from her career was the US Women’s Open, the biggest of the women’s majors. Upon being the first woman to surpass $1 million in career earnings in 1981, she said, “I would have swapped being the first to make a million for winning the Open, but it was a consolation which took some of the sting out of not winning.”

Whitworth was the AP Female Athlete of the Year in 1965 and in 1967, when she easily beat out Wimbledon singles champion Billie Jean King. Whitworth was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1982.

She was the LPGA player of the year seven times in an eight-year span (1966 through 1973). She won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average seven times and she was the leading money winner in eight seasons.

But she was identified by one number — 88.

Snead was credited with a record 82 wins on the PGA Tour, a total Woods has since matched. Wright won 82 times on the LPGA Tour, while Sorenstam had 72 wins when she retired after the 2006 season at age 36.

“I think Mickey had the best swing, and was probably the greatest golfer,” Betsy Rawls once told Golf Digest. “But Kathy was the best player of the game that I have ever seen.”

Whitworth was born in Monahans, a small West Texas town, and learned to play golf in New Mexico. She started at age 15 in Jal, New Mexico, on the nine-hole course built for the El Paso Natural Gas employees.

She soon was a two-time winner of the New Mexico State Amateur. After briefly attending Odessa (Texas) College, she turned pro at age 19 and joined the LPGA Tour in December 1958.

“I was really fortunate in that I knew what I wanted to do,” Whitworth once told Golf Digest. “Golf just grabbed me by the throat. I can’t tell you how much I loved it. I used to think everyone knew what they wanted to do when they were 15 years old.”

Wright had the more aesthetically pleasing swing. Whitworth was all about grinding, and about winning.

Whitworth won eight times in 1963 and 1965, and she had 11 victories in 1968. In none of those years did she earn more than $50,000. All these years later, the LPGA Tour total prize fund for 2023 will top $100 million.

Whitworth continued to conduct junior clinics and stay active in the game.

“I don’t think about the legacy of 88 tournaments,” she once said. “I did it because I wanted to win, not to set a record or a goal that no one else could surpass. I’m not some great oddity. I was just fortunate to be so successful. What I did in being a better player does not make me a better person.

“When I’m asked how I would like to be remembered, I feel that if people remember me at all, it will be good enough.”

Topics: Kathy Whitworth

