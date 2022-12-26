You are here

Saudi Arabia gears up for hundreds of new agreements at Hajj Expo 2023

Saudi Arabia gears up for hundreds of new agreements at Hajj Expo 2023
Muslim pilgrims from all around the world doing tawaf, praying around the kabah, during Hajj (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
RIYADH: Some 400 agreements are set to be reached at the Hajj Expo 2023 being held in Jeddah in January, according to Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah.

The conference and exhibition of Hajj and Umrah services will be held from Jan. 9-12, 2023 under the patronage of Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, and the four-day event aims to build a thriving digital ecosystem that will help pilgrims have better experiences.  

It brings together influential people from all over the world to discuss and plan technical advancements based on scientific foundations, to anticipate the future needs of pilgrims, and to create chances for partnerships, agreements, and initiatives on a local and global scale.

There will be over 200 speakers and participants at the event, and according to Al-Rabiah, the conference will present the projects and initiatives that are provided by Saudi Arabia for all pilgrims. 

He also emphasized the great role of the Kingdom to facilitate performing Hajj and Umrah, and referred to the unique opportunity for creative thinkers to come together and share their knowledge, achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. 

“We look forward to concluding more agreements and business partnerships at this conference, and we expect the number of agreements to reach 400,” Al-Rabiah said, noting that the conference attracts widespread international attention and will feature the attendance of delegations representing more than 56 countries, including ministers, ambassadors and consuls. 

“Expo Hajj” will play host to 10 keynote sessions, 13 panels and Hajj talks, and 36 workshops, in addition to many events and activities associated with promoting a culture of quality in providing Hajj and Umrah services, such as the Islamic exhibition, the Hajj hackathon and the startups area. 

The conference will discuss and highlight a wide range of themes relevant to the development of services for guests, including logistics, transportation, crowd management operations, housing and hospitality services, catering services, facility and service management, safety and health care, and enriching pilgrims’ experiences. 

The ministry works to improve their journeys to the Two Holy Mosques and enrich their religious and cultural experiences in order to fulfill the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: hajj Hajj Expo 2023 Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power signs $2.4bn wind energy PPA with Uzbekistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed a power purchase agreement with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to build three wind power plants in the Central Asian country.  

The $2.4 billion Kungrad wind farm project will be executed through special-purpose vehicles in the north-western Karakalpakstan region of Uzbekistan, ACWA Power said in a bourse filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.  

According to the statement, the wind farm, upon completion, is expected to offset 2.4 million tons of carbon emissions per year and power 1.65 million homes.  

ACWA Power further noted that the power purchase agreement covers three wind power plants at the site, each developing 500 megawatts of wind power.  

The bourse filing added that the deal covers the development, construction and operation of the project, and the contract has a duration of 25 years upon the completion of the project.  

“The financial impact of the contracted revenues is expected once the project achieves project commercial operating date on the third quarter of 2027,” said ACWA Power in the filing.  

Formerly known as Karakalpakstan Wind Independent Power Producer, the Kungrad wind facility is touted to be the largest single-site wind farm in Central Asia and one of the biggest worldwide.  

ACWA Power has been steadily expanding its global footprint over the years and is now one of the biggest names in the energy sector globally.  

Earlier in November, ACWA Power signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia’s state-owned electricity provider to develop battery storage for renewable energy facilities and green hydrogen development in the Asian country.  

In September, during an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Desalination Forum, ACWA Power’s CEO Paddy Padmanathan said that the company is planning to expand its water desalination plants in the Middle East and Africa within the next few years, especially in Egypt and Morocco.  

During the UN Climate Change Conference in November, ACWA Power’s Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan said that the company intends to save up to 9.5 million tons of carbon per year by 2025.  

Abunayyan also noted that the firm is planning to supply green hydrogen to the world and it has many projects in its pipeline dispersed from Oman to Egypt to Thailand and even Morocco. 

Topics: ACWA Power wind ppa Uzbekistan

Oil Updates — Crude up; Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel  

Oil Updates — Crude up; Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel  
RIYADH: Oil prices remain unchanged on Monday, as most markets were closed for holidays due to Christmas and New Year celebrations.  

Oil prices settled about $3 per barrel higher on Friday for a second straight week of gains after Moscow said it could cut crude output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports. 

Brent crude settled at $83.92, up by $2.94 or 3.6 percent, while US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $79.56 a barrel, up $2.07, or 2.7 percent. Both benchmarks recorded their biggest weekly gains since October.

Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023-2025 

Algeria has set the reference price for crude oil at $60 a barrel through 2023-2025, state news agency APS said on Sunday, citing the 2023 budget approved earlier in the day by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. 

The budget set the market price for crude oil at $70 a barrel during the same period. 

The North African country expects inflation to reach 5.1 percent and sees economic growth at 4.1 percent in 2023, APS said. 

The president stressed the importance of raising gas output in order to boost exports, APS added. 

Mexico’s newest oil refinery now seen working at half capacity in mid-2023 

Mexican state oil company Pemex’s newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project’s operations. 

The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is set to be Pemex’s eighth when it comes online. It is key to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plan to make the country self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel, ending longstanding heavy dependence on imports, mainly from US refiners. 

Describing the construction of the refinery in his home state, Tabasco, as having happened in “world record time,” Lopez Obrador said, “on July 1, it will begin to process 170,000 barrels per day of crude oil.” 

By September 15, the day before Mexican Independence Day, it would process its full capacity of 340,000 bpd and yield 280,000 bpd of gasoline and diesel, Lopez Obrador said, posting on Twitter. 

The president did not specify whether the refinery would produce gasoline or diesel before July 1 or whether the date would mark the first barrels of crude processed there. 

(With input from Reuters)  
 

Topics: Oil OPEC

Red Sea Global continues to achieve milestones in transparency, accountability

Red Sea Global continues to achieve milestones in transparency, accountability
RIYADH: Red Sea Global continued its march in 2022 toward becoming a global leader in the field of sustainable development, according to its second annual sustainability report issued on Sunday.

The report gave details of the company’s key achievements and its commitment to transparency and accountability.

The multi-project developer behind two of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, continues to be internationally lauded for its leadership in the field of sustainable development, as it works toward the completion of critical milestones in the construction of its two existing giga-projects.

Both are projected to contribute some SR33 billion ($8.8 billion) annually to the Kingdom’s economy upon completion.

“As one of the world’s most visionary multi-project developers and a leader in sustainable development, we know how important transparency is to our business. Fundamentally, we believe that accountability is the essential currency of sustainable business in today’s world,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG.

“We hope our pioneering approach to development, which sees us act first and foremost as global corporate citizens, can provide a clear blueprint for like-minded organizations to follow. The report this year demonstrates that we are committed to more than pledges and our progress is rooted in tangible actions.”

External appraisals of ESG performance have led to the company becoming the first development in the Middle East to secure platinum certification under the globally-recognized standard for green construction, LEED for Cities; and recognition as the Kingdom’s winner in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards.

“Our approach to development prioritizes people and the planet, and as an organization, we are not only committed to delivering a positive impact on the environment and for our local communities but to actively reporting on our successes and challenges, demonstrating good governance to bolster our ESG credentials,” added Dr. Maryam Ficociello, Group Chief Governance Officer at RSG.

Furthermore, this year, RSG was awarded a 5-star rating across areas such as policies, materials, water use, and waste management for ESG criteria under the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark. This included decoration as a Regional Sector Leader — one of the highest-scoring entities in the Middle East — in recognition of RSG’s strong governance structure and commitment to transparency.

More recently, Red Sea Global become the first Saudi company to achieve the ISO 37000 certification for good governance, being recognized for operating ethically and effectively at an enterprise-wide level to fulfill its purpose as a business.

“These achievements are the result of the shared ambition, drive, and passion of employees across our business. Sustainability and the desire to set new global standards in the industries in which we operate sits at the heart of each and every one of us at Red Sea Global, and ripples across our many partners who collectively contributed to our success,” said Raed Albasseet, Group Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer, RSG.

RSG’s flagship project, The Red Sea, is on track to welcome its first guests in 2023 when the international airport and the first hotels will open. Amaala will be opened to visitors soon after in 2024.

Topics: rsg sustainability tourism SaudiVision2030

Red Sea rebrands itself as it takes on more vibrant hues

RIYADH: Ever since its inception five years ago, Red Sea Global was set to become a tourism project that provides responsible tourism while developing pristine islands that were untouched for centuries.

It introduced the concept of regenerative tourism, where the developers and operators should focus on preserving what is there and adding to it.

RSG announced this year that it plans to contribute, upon completion, up to SR33 billion ($8.78 billion) to the Kingdom’s economy each year.

In May 2022, during the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, RSG inked three new hotel management agreements with international hotel brands to operate resorts in the first phase of development at The Red Sea Project.

The Ritz-Carlton Reserve is situated at the destination’s idyllic Ummahat Islands, while Miraval and Rosewood are located on Shura Island, the main hub for the resort. The new collection of hospitality brands collectively features nearly 500 hotel keys of the 3,000 planned in the first phase.

“Together with our collection of globally recognized and respected partners, we are excited to play our part in opening up this unique and undiscovered part of the world, setting new benchmarks for sustainable development along the way,” John Pagano, CEO of RSG, said.

In June, the company revealed a rich diversity of habitats, flora and fauna in one of the world’s most extensive environmental surveys of wildlife ecosystems, carried along the Saudi coastline.

The 11-month study has included several endangered species, such as the halavi guitarfish, hawksbill sea turtle and sooty falcon.

Released at the UN World Ocean Conference in Lisbon, the research also included an 8-meter-high single coral colony estimated to be around 600 years old.

Conducted from January to November 2021, it revealed that many threatened and endangered species inhabit the area, which shows the region’s environmental protection and regeneration efforts.

“We want to prove to the world and our peers in the tourism industry that creating world-class destinations can go hand in hand with protecting and enhancing the environment,” Pagano said.

In the lap of hospitality

Another deal the RSG announced in July is its first joint venture investment with Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co., valued at over SR1.5 billion.

Together, they will develop Jumeirah The Red Sea, a luxury resort situated on Shura Island, currently under construction and expected to open in early 2024.

AREIC, a master developer in Saudi Arabia, has strong confidence in TRSP as it eyes further collaboration with RSG.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdullah Almazrou, CEO of AREIC, said that the group’s association with RSG would benefit the firm and enrich the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia.

Under the joint venture agreement, the two companies will develop the Jumeirah Red Sea, a 159-key luxury resort situated on Shura Island.

It followed another significant development as RSG reached a financial close on an SR14.12 billion term loan facility and revolving credit facility with Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank and Saudi National Bank. It represents the first-ever riyal-denominated green finance credit facility.

Hot on hydrogen

In July, RSG signed a memorandum of understanding with ZeroAvia, a British-American hydrogen-electric aviation firm, to test and develop zero-emission travel across its new luxury tourism destination focusing on environmental sustainability and regeneration.

Signed during the Farnborough International Airshow in London, the deal will explore options to retrofit a fleet of around 30 seaplane variants of the Cessna Caravan using ZeroAvia hydrogen-electric propulsion technology to fly without emissions.

RSG and ZeroAvia will work together to develop the technology, including collaborating on a roadmap for delivering the production, supply and infrastructure necessary to support hydrogen-powered air travel in Saudi Arabia, said ZeroAvia in a statement.

The aviation company aims to install a 600-kilowatt system in the Cessna Caravan, which is expected to start flying by 2024.

“Trialing ZeroAvia’s 600kW hydrogen-electric powertrains for the Caravan means tourists could be taking these zero-emission flights to the destination by the middle of this decade,” said James Peck, vice president of business development at ZeroAvia.

The partnership is part of RSG’s plan to offer fully sustainable connectivity across its destination, including TRSP and the recently acquired AMAALA project, located further north on the Red Sea coast.

Flight testing held on July 20-21 at the Red Sea International Airport, which is under construction at TRSP, marks the beginning of a new era of tourism and travel in the Kingdom.

With over a five-hour drive from the nearest existing major international airports of Jeddah or Madinah and over two hours from the nearest regional international airports of Yanbu or AlUla, RSG airport will bring domestic and international guests to the doorstep of this new global tourism destination.

Another world’s first achievement during these five years is becoming the global asset owner to achieve the prestigious Building Information Modeling Project Kitemark for its digital project delivery and development of physical and functional characteristics of spaces.

Similar certifications include becoming one of the first developments in the Middle East to achieve accreditation for excellent quality management systems through ISO 9001: 2015 and the first regionally to secure the first stage of LEED Platinum certification for the destination’s plans and designs.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is the rating system used by the US Green Building Council to measure a building’s sustainability and resource efficiency.

The Red Sea Development Co. rebranded to RSG on Oct. 25. It is currently overseeing the creation of two luxury tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea and AMAALA. The developments will support the country’s ambitions to become a global tourism hub, in line with the goals set out in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

According to a press release, The Red Sea destination is expected to welcome its first visitors in early 2023. RSG’s mandate has expanded to oversee upward of a dozen projects stretching the length of the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.

“With The Red Sea and AMAALA, we’ve proven our ability to realize mega-scale responsible developments that positively shape the futures of both the people who we welcome and employ and the places in which we operate,” said Pagano

According to the release, through the Red Sea and AMAALA projects, the company has awarded more than 1,300 contracts worth nearly SR32 billion, with some 70 percent of the total value awarded to Saudi companies.

RSG announced this year that it plans to contribute, upon completion, up to SR33 billion ($8.78 billion) to the Kingdom’s economy each year.

In May 2022, during the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, RSG inked three new hotel management agreements with international hotel brands to operate resorts in the first phase of development at The Red Sea Project.

Another deal the RSG announced in July is its first joint venture investment with Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co., valued at over SR1.5 billion.

The company today sees itself as more than just a project developer, eyeing more tourist projects in addition to the Red Sea and AMAALA.

Amjaad Alangari, senior marketing manager, RSG, told Arab News: “We have a new mandate. We have an ambition that grew with us from the past and is still growing, which is to build for the people and the planet.

“We are visionaries; we are innovators… And we have more projects to come with an ambition to protect and to enhance the environment around us.”

In late November, RSG announced a partnership with The Ocean Race for the subsequent two race editions. In addition, RSG has also partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery which will amplify their stories around the world.

Known as “sailing’s greatest round-the-world challenge,” TOR has provided the ultimate test for sailing teams since 1973.

Beyond the race itself, TOR acts as a global platform to raise awareness of the environmental challenges facing the world’s marine environment and drive positive change.

The RSG is set to make history next year, as it plans to welcome its first guests.

Topics: Year in Review 2022 Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) rsg Red Sea Global tourism Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030

With launch of SGI, Saudi Arabia steadily moves to a green future

With launch of SGI, Saudi Arabia steadily moves to a green future
RIYADH: When NASA’s Voyager 1 captured the mesmerizing photograph of earth from a distance of 6 billion km in 1990, the planet looked like a pale blue dot which was so beautiful and captivating.  

But the harsh reality is that this “pale blue dot” in which humanity thrives may seem beautiful only from space and, what’s worse, the future seems increasingly uncertain as global warming and climate change stares us in the face.  

The heat waves in Europe killed over 26,000 people in 2022 causing approximate losses amounting to a whopping $16 billion. On the other side, African countries that are meager contributors of carbon emissions are also facing the fallout of climate change.  

FASTFACTS

  • Since the launch of the SGI, Saudi Arabia has planted 18 million trees within the Kingdom and of those 13 million are mangroves.  
  • Along with its wider Middle East Green Initiative, SGI forum in Sharm El-Sheikh presented a roadmap for the Kingdom’s climate action, and the way in which it is planning to achieve net-zero goals by 2060.  
  • NEOM, the $500-billion megacity which is under construction in the Kingdom, has pledged that 1.5 million hectares of land would be rehabilitated and 100 million native trees, shrubs and grasses planted by 2030.  
  • Regionally, SGI plans to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle East and restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land, which will in turn reduce global carbon levels by 2.5 percent.  
  • The PIF plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2026 in qualified green projects, including renewable energy, clean transportation and sustainable water management.  

Climate-related issues are slowly pulling the earth to the verge of a tipping point where there could be no reversal to the past where the planet was green and blue.  

Climate change is affecting humans beyond geographical boundaries, and the UN is urging countries around the world to reduce their emissions to ensure a brighter future for the coming generations.  

For its part Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest oil producers in the world, is spearheading climate change initiatives by setting new green goals. 

Even though the Kingdom’s economy has been dependent on oil for several decades, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has understood the necessity of going green in the future and has rolled out several initiatives to ensure sustainability, both regionally and globally.  


The Saudi Green Initiative 

The Saudi Green Initiative was launched by the crown prince last year with the motto, “climate action, energy security and economic prosperity must be treated equally.”  

Since the launch of the SGI, Saudi Arabia has planted 18 million trees within the Kingdom and of those 13 million are mangroves.  

The second edition of the SGI was organized in November on the sidelines of the UN climate change summit COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.  

Along with its wider Middle East Green Initiative, the SGI forum at Sharm El-Sheikh presented a roadmap for the Kingdom’s climate action, and the way in which it is planning to achieve net-zero goals by 2060.  

During the event, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the Kingdom is supporting climate initiatives within the Kingdom, as well as in developing countries that need a helping hand to ensure sustainability.  

Under the goals outlined in SGI, Saudi Arabia aims to achieve the target of placing 30 percent of its land and sea territory under protection by 2030. The Kingdom will also plant more than 600 million trees by the end of this decade — an increase of more than 150 million over the initial aim. 

“Saudi Arabia is taking environmental action on a national, regional and international level,” said Environment Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli during the SGI 2022.  

The giga-projects in Saudi Arabia are also putting sustainability first, and they are also contributing to the Kingdom’s journey to ensure a greener future.  

NEOM, the $500-billion megacity which is under construction in the Kingdom, has pledged that 1.5 million hectares of land would be rehabilitated and 100 million native trees, shrubs and grasses planted by 2030.  

Regionally, SGI plans to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle East and restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land, which will in turn reduce global carbon levels by 2.5 percent.  
 

The future is green 

Saudi Arabia’s SGI is not just working to achieve climate targets, but it is also steadily steering the Kingdom to become a global leader in espousing a green future.  

From embracing renewable energy to adopting carbon capture technologies, along with a vision to become the world’s largest exporter of hydrogen, the Kingdom has a long road ahead of it to ensure sustainability in all sectors.  

Earlier in October, during the Future Investment Initiative, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed its first-ever green bond issuance at a value of $3 billion, auctioning 1.4 million tons of carbon.  

The PIF also plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2026 in qualified green projects, including renewable energy, clean transportation and sustainable water management.  

In November, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco to develop one of the largest planned carbon capture and storage hubs in the world. 

The plant, scheduled to open in 2027 in Jubail Industrial City, will extract and store 9 million tons of carbon dioxide a year in its initial phase. The Kingdom aims to store 44 million tons a year by 2035.
What’s more, during COP27, Saudi Arabia also announced three more carbon capture pilot projects involving King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the NEOM smart city, the Saudi Electricity Company, Alsafwa Cement Company, Ma’aden and Gulf Cryo.  

As Saudi Arabia moves toward a sustainable future, more nations are expected to follow the Kingdom’s path, helping planet earth regain some of its lost beauty.

Topics: Year in Review 2022 Saudi Arabia green initiative SGI

