Saudi Arabia allocates $267m to Intellectual Property Strategy

Saudi Arabia allocates $267m to Intellectual Property Strategy
The budget of the NIPS, which was launched last week by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been agreed to be distributed over a five-year period until 2028. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia allocates $267m to Intellectual Property Strategy

Saudi Arabia allocates $267m to Intellectual Property Strategy
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated a budget of SR1 billion ($267 million) for its recently launched National Intellectual Property Strategy to support inventors in the Kingdom and diversify its economy.

The budget of the NIPS, which was launched last week by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been agreed to be distributed over a five-year period until 2028.

This strategy will be implemented through 12 initiatives which include 54 projects, according to Sami AlSudais, the vice president for Intellectual Property Policies and Partnerships at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

He further noted that the national strategy proposals are being executed by 37 governmental and private agencies.

Al-Sudais added that the NIPS intends to significantly increase inventors’ quantity in the coming period.

“The number of inventors in Saudi Arabia today is about a thousand, and we look forward to reaching this number to 13,000 in 2028,” he stated in an interview with Asharq Business on the sidelines of a press conference in Riyadh.

This strategy takes Saudi Arabia one step closer to its Vision 2030 goal of enhancing its position as one of the top ten countries on the Global Competitiveness Index by 2030, from its current ranking of 24.

In addition, it will also help uplift the Kingdom’s position on the International Institute for Administrative Development index in the field of intellectual property protection, from 34th place to reach the top 20 countries in this field in five years.

Al-Sudais added: “Today, Saudi Arabia is witnessing applications for intellectual property rights at a rate of 95 trademarks per million inhabitants, and our goal is to reach this number to 200 trademarks within five years.”

The NIPS is centered around four pillars — IP creation, IP administration, IP commercialization and IP protection — which will only be reached through enhancing cooperation and integration between the different national entities involved, as stated by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The adoption of NIPST supports the empowerment of innovators in various fields to build an ambitious country and a diversified and prosperous economy for the Kingdom and attracts interested researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators from Saudi Arabia and around the world towards innovation, creativity and respect of IP rights,” said SPA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia property

Saudi Arabia aims to boost tourism sector through 10 new regulations   

Saudi Arabia aims to boost tourism sector through 10 new regulations   
Updated 56 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia aims to boost tourism sector through 10 new regulations   

Saudi Arabia aims to boost tourism sector through 10 new regulations   
Updated 56 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has initiated 10 new policies aimed at expanding the tourism sector and protecting tourists, according to the Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb.   

The issued policies included laws for the sector, as well as regulations for quality control and monitoring of services.   

Al-Khateeb described the new laws as “a promising step towards a prosperous tourism future” in a tweet. 

The latest regulations ensure that the tourism sector keeps up with the renaissance that Saudi Arabia is undergoing, and mirror the ministry’s efforts to achieve the goals of the development strategy for tourism in the Kingdom.   

“These regulations would allow the ministry to strengthen cooperation with the private sector, and to offer job opportunities for the national competencies in the tourism sector,” Al-Khateeb said.  

The regulations intend to contribute to making the Kingdom more attractive for investors, as well as develop the quality of services, protect the rights of tourists, and, in addition, boost job opportunities for the younger generations. This also emphasizes Saudi Arabia’s objective to build a competitive tourism sector at a global scale.  

Al-Khateeb noted that regulations issued under the tourism law were planned in accordance with the international best practices chosen based on the index of the top 10 countries in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness issued by the World Economic Forum.  

The ministry has granted agencies and operators in the tourism sector up to 90 days to accommodate the latest conditions and standards.   

It also requested that these organizations take these regulations into account to preserve the rights of tourists, and the quality of the services offered to keep away from being subjected to legal penalties and fines.  

“The adoption of NIPST (National Intellectual Property Strategy) supports the empowerment of innovators in various fields to build an ambitious country and a diversified and prosperous economy for the Kingdom and attracts interested researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators from Saudi Arabia and around the world towards innovation, creativity and respect of IP rights,” stated the Saudi Press Agency.  

Topics: tourism Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s investments in Egypt amount to $6.12bn: Egyptian trade minister 

Saudi Arabia’s investments in Egypt amount to $6.12bn: Egyptian trade minister 
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s investments in Egypt amount to $6.12bn: Egyptian trade minister 

Saudi Arabia’s investments in Egypt amount to $6.12bn: Egyptian trade minister 
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is the second largest investor in Egypt, with $6.1 billion poured into 6,017 projects, according to the north African country’s Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir. 

The trade minister announced the investment figure during his visit to Riyadh on Dec. 25, where he met Saudi ministers and senior officials to boost bilateral ties between the two countries. 

According to Samir, Saudi Arabia’s investments in Egypt span across various sectors including industry, construction, tourism, agriculture, services, finance, communications and information technology.

The trade minister also added that trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia surged 41.3 percent year-on-year to $4.572 billion in 2021, compared to $3.236 billion in 2020. 

Back in August, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund launched the Saudi Egyptian Investment Company, aimed at investing in promising Egyptian sectors and widening PIF’s investment footprints in Africa. 

A statement by the Egyptian ministry noted that Samir had meetings with the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud and Minister of Trade Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi. 

During the meeting, ministers discussed ways to enhance investment cooperation between the two countries, and the talks also tackled ways to launch Egyptian-Saudi industrial partnerships in various production domains. 

Saudi Arabia is the top exporter among Arab Nations with exports worth $6.4 billion, followed by Kuwait, the UAE and Oman with exports worth $2.4 billion, $2.2 billion and $625.7million respectively, according to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. 

In November, Saudi Press Agency reported that the Kingdom is exploring investment opportunities in Egypt’s improving real estate landscape following the recent move of the African nation to remove restrictions on foreign ownership of land. 

The report further noted that Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate National Committee has met with the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association to discuss potential real estate investments.

Earlier in June, during a meeting of the Egyptian-Saudi Business Council, Al-Qasabi noted that Saudi Arabia and Egypt signed investment agreements worth $7.7 billion under 14 deals.

Topics: Saudi Egypt Investment PIF

UAE’s Al Habtoor Group plans 3 mega residential projects in 2023 worth $2.58bn

UAE’s Al Habtoor Group plans 3 mega residential projects in 2023 worth $2.58bn
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Al Habtoor Group plans 3 mega residential projects in 2023 worth $2.58bn

UAE’s Al Habtoor Group plans 3 mega residential projects in 2023 worth $2.58bn
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based conglomerate Al Habtoor Group will build three mega residential projects worth an estimated 9.5 billion dirhams ($2.58 billion) across Dubai in 2023, according to a statement.

“The strong economic recovery in Dubai in 2022 and the high development levels that have reached new heights not even witnessed before the COVID-19 crisis, were encouraging factors to be involved again in the real estate sector and increase investments in new quality projects," the statement said, citing founding Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor.

Located in Al Habtoor City, the first project is set to entail a number of residential towers, one of which is set to be the largest worldwide in terms of size and number of apartments.

Serving the hospitality and entertainment sectors, the complex aims to cater to all lifestyles. The construction costs for this complex have amounted to 4.5 billion dirhams.

The second project – worth an accumulated 2.5 billion dirhams - poses a unique residential development that will be located in Habtoor Grand Resort in Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Meanwhile, the third project will work on revamping the Habtoor Tower in Marina at a cost amounting to 2.5 billion dirhams.

Under the third project, the current Habtoor Tower will be replaced by an ultra-luxurious residential tower in the heart of the Dubai Marina with extraordinary views.

“The expanded portfolio will be financed internally. AHG considers that these expansion projects are a necessity and a clear reflection of the Nation’s Leadership and vision resulting in a growth of the UAE economy at an unmatched pace by any other country,” according to the statement from AHG.

In September, company CEO Mohammed Al-Habtoor said that AHG is set to list on the Dubai Financial Market within two years, depending on market conditions.

The group’s allocations amount to approximately 3 billion dirhams, and approximately $3.5 billion are invested in Habtoor City, which is a Dubai mixed-use development with three hotels. 

AHG was founded as an engineering company in the UAE in the 1970s, and today it operates in hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, and publishing.

Topics: Al Habtoor Group (AHG)

Global economy heading toward recession but Saudi Arabia forecast to grow: CEBR report 

Global economy heading toward recession but Saudi Arabia forecast to grow: CEBR report 
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

Global economy heading toward recession but Saudi Arabia forecast to grow: CEBR report 

Global economy heading toward recession but Saudi Arabia forecast to grow: CEBR report 
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

 RIYADH: The world is heading towards a recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation are set to push a number of economics into contraction, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research. 

While the global economy surpassed $100 trillion for the first time in 2022, the British consultancy firm noted that the growth is going to stall in 2023, as the world continues its fight against soaring prices.  

“It’s likely that the world economy will face recession next year as a result of the rises in interest rates in response to higher inflation,” Kay Daniel Neufeld, director and head of forecasting at CEBR, said. 

The report added that “the battle against inflation is not won yet” as central banks across the world will have to continue to “stick to their guns in 2023 despite the economic costs.”  

“The cost of bringing inflation down to more comfortable levels is a poorer growth outlook for a number of years to come,” it added. 

CEBR’s findings are more pessimistic than the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fundm which warned in October that there is a 25 percent chance of global GDP growing by less than 2 percent in 2023. IMF defines this as a global recession. 

Despite the gloomy global outlook, Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to grow strongly in 2022, with its output set to be 4.8 percent higher than in 2021, as the recovery from the pandemic continues, CEBR noted. 

The British firm, which released its annual World Economic League Table, said the Kingdom is forecasted to witness an average annual growth rate of 2.2 percent between 2023 and 2036. “This will see Saudi Arabia climb from 19th place in the World Economic League Table in 2021 to 17th place by the end of that period,” it added. 

CEBR pointed out that Middle East’s second-largest economy is heavily dependent on natural resources, with oil accounting for 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total exports and 42 percent of the national gross domestic product, according to the CIA World Factbook. 

It stressed that the diversification efforts undertaken by the Kingdom will be key to its future prosperity.  

With the Saudi Government taking active steps towards this goal via strategic frameworks such as Saudi Vision 2030, the report said this framework will seek to increase non-oil international trade, promote investment opportunities and strengthen the public sector.

Topics: economy recession

Saudi Top Trading Co. to build $27m factory at Petro Rabigh plastic facility 

Saudi Top Trading Co. to build $27m factory at Petro Rabigh plastic facility 
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Top Trading Co. to build $27m factory at Petro Rabigh plastic facility 

Saudi Top Trading Co. to build $27m factory at Petro Rabigh plastic facility 
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A new SR100 million ($26.59 million) plastics factory is set to be built in the Rabigh Plastics Technology Complex after  Saudi Top Trading Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., also known as Petro Rabigh.

The factory will be built in two phases, the first costing SR60 million while the second will cost SR40 million, according to a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The facility will cover an area of 34,000 square meters and annually produce 50,000 tons of polymer compounds, rubber and industrial waxes in Rabigh Plastic Technology Complex for 30 years. 

The statement further pointed out that Petro Rabigh will be the supplier of polymer scrap materials, rubber and industrial wax for the new factory. 

The financial impact of this project will be determined later upon the completion of all agreements related to this MoU, it stated. 

Meanwhile, STTC, on Dec. 25, announced on Tadawul that its board of directors has recommended distributing cash dividends of 120 percent or SR12 per share to its shareholders, excluding its chairman Abdullah Muhammad Al-Ajmi, who waived his profits for 2022. 

The number of eligible shares is 1.2 million, and the company will distribute SR14 million in cash dividends. 

At 11:40 a.m. Riyadh time on Dec. 26, STTC share price was up 7.75 percent at SR116.8. 

Founded in 2005, Petro Rabigh produces and markets refined hydrocarbon and petrochemicals. It is a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical. 

The Japanese firm currently runs Rabigh Plastic Technical Center, which provides technical support and training in plastic processing technology, warehousing, plug-and-use utilities and feedstock supply agreement opportunities for competitive prices. 

Besides the technical center, the company offers investment opportunities through Petro Rabigh industrial complex, also known as the Rabigh PlusTech Park, the first private Industrial Park for conversion industries in Saudi Arabia, designed to accommodate polymer compounding third-party projects.

Topics: Saudi Top Trading Co Petro Rabigh

