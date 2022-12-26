You are here

  • Home
  • Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office

Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office

Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office
The French man suspected of killing three Kurds in a Paris shooting has confessed to a pathological’ hatred for foreigners. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p96tu

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office

Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office
  • Under French law, being put under formal investigation means there is serious or consistent evidence pointing to implication of a suspect in a crime
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: The man suspected of shooting dead three Kurdish people in Paris last week has been placed under formal investigation, the city prosecutor’s office said on Monday.
The 69-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been disclosed, was arrested on Friday after two men and a woman were shot dead at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish cafe in Paris’ busy central 10th district.
The killings stunned a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists and prompted protests that led to clashes with police over the weekend.
Under French law, being put under formal investigation means there is serious or consistent evidence pointing to implication of a suspect in a crime.
The investigation carried out by a dedicated judge will look into charges of murder, attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a weapon, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
It added that it suspected there was a racist motive behind the shootings.
Kurdish representatives have called for the shooting to be considered a terrorist attack. They have also called for a silent protest on Monday afternoon where the shootings took place.

Topics: France Paris

Related

Paris shooting suspect admits ‘pathological’ hatred of foreigners
World
Paris shooting suspect admits ‘pathological’ hatred of foreigners
Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’
World
Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’

Suspected militants kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria

Suspected militants kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Suspected militants kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria

Suspected militants kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria
  • Militants attack herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district
  • Boko Haram and ISWAP have increasingly been targeting civilians, particularly loggers, farmers and herders
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram militants killed 17 herders and stole their cattle following clashes in the troubled northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, self-defense militia said Monday.
The militants on Saturday attacked herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district, the militiamen said.
“Seventeen herders were killed in the fight and all their cattle taken away,” militia leader Babakura Kolo said.
“The herders put (up) resistance but were outgunned and outnumbered by the attackers, who had better weapons,” said Kolo.
Another militiaman, Ibrahim Liman, gave the same toll.
He said the militants launched the attack from camps in nearby Gajiganna forest, where they relocated after being partially forced out from their stronghold in Sambisa forest by militant rivals ISWAP and the Nigerian army.
ISWAP — Islamic State West Africa Province — split from Boko Haram in 2016 and rose to become the dominant group in the region’s long-running militant turmoil.
It seized swathes of territory under Boko Haram control after leader Abubakar Shekau was killed in clashes with ISWAP in May last year.
Boko Haram and ISWAP have increasingly been targeting civilians, particularly loggers, farmers and herders, accusing them of spying on them for the military and the local anti-militant militia.
But herders who pay a levy to the militants are usually allowed to let their cattle graze safely in territory under militant control.
Militant violence in the northeast has killed over 40,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes since 2009, according to the United Nations.
The conflict has spilled into neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting the creation of a regional military force to fight the militants.
The killings, abductions and looting in the northeast are part of an overall security crisis in Nigeria.
Voters go to the polls on February 25 to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after two terms, the constitutional limit.

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drone incursion: Seoul’s military

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drone incursion: Seoul’s military
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drone incursion: Seoul’s military

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drone incursion: Seoul’s military
  • North Korean drones violated South Korea airspace
  • Flights were suspended following a request from the military.
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea accused North Korea of flying “several” drones across their border on Monday, prompting Seoul’s military to deploy warplanes and fire warning shots to ward them off.

“Our military first detected a North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle around the Gimpo airspace at 10:25 am,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

“Several North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles invaded our airspace” in the border areas around Gyeonggi province, it added.

The incursion prompted Seoul to fire warning shots and deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters.

One of the warplanes, a KA-1 light attack aircraft, later crashed in Hoengseong County, Yonhap news agency reported.

Flights were temporarily suspended at Gimpo and Incheon international airports near the capital for about an hour at the request of the JCS, according to Yonhap, which cited an official from South Korea’s transport ministry.

The incursion is the first time in five years that North Korean drones have invaded South Korean airspace and comes as Pyongyang raises tensions with an unprecedented blitz of weapons tests this year.

Topics: North Korea South Korea

Related

Update North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid
World
North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid
World
North Korea says sanctions won’t stop its missile development -KCNA

Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies

Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies

Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies
  • This is the second attack on the Engels base this month
  • Russia has blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its territory and on annexed Crimea before
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian air defense troops downed a Ukrainian drone as it approached an air base in southern Russia and three people died after being struck by debris, Russian news agencies said Monday.
It was the second attack on the Engels base this month. Engels, in the southern Saratov region, lies more than 600 kilometers from Ukraine.
“On December 26, at around 01:35 Moscow time (2235 GMT), a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region,” the TASS news agency reported, quoting the defense ministry.
“As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian technical servicemen who were at the airfield were fatally injured.”
The defense ministry said no planes were damaged.
Saratov governor Roman Busargin said there was “absolutely no threat” to local residents, adding that no civilian infrastructure had been damaged.
He warned locals against spreading “fake information,” citing Russia’s strict laws adopted in the wake of its Ukraine offensive at the end of February.
“All stories about the evacuation from the city are blatant lies, created far from the borders of our country,” he said.
On December 5, Moscow said Ukrainian drones had caused explosions at the Engels airfield and another base in the Ryazan region.
Kyiv had not yet commented on the incident.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its territory and on Moscow-annexed Crimea before.
In late October, Russia blamed Ukraine for a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.
But the Engels attack was the deepest reported strike into Russian territory since fighting began.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has used the concept of “historical Russia” to argue that Ukrainians and Russians are one people — undermining Kyiv’s sovereignty and justifying his 10-month offensive in Ukraine.
He said Russia’s “geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine to call for Russia’s removal from UN Security Council
World
Ukraine to call for Russia’s removal from UN Security Council
Only Russia’s nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war — Putin ally
World
Only Russia’s nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war — Putin ally

Ukraine to call for Russia’s removal from UN Security Council

Ukraine to call for Russia’s removal from UN Security Council
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Ukraine to call for Russia’s removal from UN Security Council

Ukraine to call for Russia’s removal from UN Security Council
  • Question of Russia’s permanent seat in the UN Security Council already being discussed around diplomacy circles
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine is planning to call for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
“Tomorrow we will officially express our position. We have a very simple question: Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations at all?” he said, speaking late Sunday during a national television marathon.
“We have a convincing and reasoned answer — no, it does not.”
Kuleba said the question of Russia’s veto-wielding permanent seat in the UN Security Council — also held by the United States, Britain, France and China — was already being discussed around diplomacy circles.
“These issues are not yet discussed at press conferences and in public statements by the leaders of states and governments, but at a lower level, people are already asking the question — what Russia should become like in order not to pose a threat to peace and security,” he said.
The powerful Security Council consists of 15 members tasked with tackling global crises by enacting sanctions, authorizing military action, and approving changes to the UN charter.
But the permanent five — who all carry veto power that can block any resolution — reflect the power dynamics at the end of World War II.
Countries have long pleaded for reform of the Security Council, with some criticizing the lack of representation when it comes to permanent seats for African and Latin American countries.
The body can also be rendered impotent by a single veto-wielding member — as was shown in February when diplomats carried on reading pre-written statements just as Russia started bombarding Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden in September said he supported an expansion of the Security Council and for it to “become more inclusive” — a rare call for action from Washington, given that it famously bypassed the Council to invade Iraq during George W. Bush’s administration.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Western powers have pored through UN procedural rules to ensure Russia not block Security Council meetings.
They have turned to another UN body — the 193-member General Assembly — to seek condemnation of the Kremlin’s actions.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine UN Security Council

Related

Only Russia’s nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war — Putin ally
World
Only Russia’s nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war — Putin ally
Update
World
Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Putin says he is open to talks

Myanmar junta court verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi trial set for Friday

Myanmar junta court verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi trial set for Friday
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Myanmar junta court verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi trial set for Friday

Myanmar junta court verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi trial set for Friday
  • Democracy leader has been a prisoner since military toppled her government in February 2021
  • Nobel laureate already found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court will give its verdicts on five remaining charges in the 18-month trial of jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, a legal source told AFP.

Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the military toppled her government in February last year, ending the Southeast Asian nation’s brief period of democracy.

The Nobel laureate, 77, has already been found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act, and has been jailed for 26 years.

“Both sides gave final arguments today at court,” said a source with knowledge of the case on Monday who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

“There will be a verdict on coming Friday (30th) December.”

Suu Kyi appeared in good health, the source added.

Rights groups have slammed the trial as a sham, and on Wednesday the UN Security Council called on the junta to release Suu Kyi in its first resolution on the situation in Myanmar since the coup.

The resolution marked a moment of relative council unity after permanent members and close junta allies China and Russia abstained, opting not to wield vetoes following amendments to the wording.

The remaining five corruption charges Suu Kyi faces relate to the rental of a helicopter for a government minister, a case in which she had allegedly not followed regulations and caused “a loss to the state.”

Each carries a maximum jail term of 15 years. In previous corruption cases, the court has generally sentenced Suu Kyi to three years per charge.

Suu Kyi is currently imprisoned in a compound in the capital Naypyidaw, close to the courthouse where her trial is being held, and has been deprived of her household staff and pet dog Taichido.

Since the coup, she has largely disappeared from view, seen only in grainy state media photos from the bare courtroom.

The country has been plunged into turmoil, with some established ethnic rebel groups renewing fighting with the military in border areas, and the economy in tatters.

Dozens of “People’s Defense Forces” eschewing Suu Kyi’s strict policy of non-violence have also sprung up to battle the junta and have surprised the military with their effectiveness, analysts say.

There are almost daily killings of low-level junta officials or anti-coup fighters, with details murky and reprisals often following quickly.

Analysts say the junta may allow Suu Kyi to serve some of her sentence under house arrest while it prepares for elections it has said it will hold next year.

The military alleged there was widespread voter fraud during 2020 elections won resoundingly by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, although international observers said the poll was largely free and fair.

More than 2,600 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Rights groups have accused the military of extrajudicial killings and launching air strikes on civilians that amount to war crimes.

The latest civilian death toll issued by the junta stands at over 4,000.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi convicted again, Australian economist gets 3 years
World
Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi convicted again, Australian economist gets 3 years
Myanmar court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of vote fraud, adds jail time
World
Myanmar court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of vote fraud, adds jail time

Latest updates

Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office
Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office
Suspected militants kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria
Suspected militants kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria
Saudi Top Trading Co. to build $27m factory at Petro Rabigh plastic facility 
Saudi Top Trading Co. to build $27m factory at Petro Rabigh plastic facility 
Saudi Arabia allocates $267m to Intellectual Property Strategy
Saudi Arabia allocates $267m to Intellectual Property Strategy
‘Sandman’ star Razane Jammal drops poster for new Arabic show
‘Sandman’ star Razane Jammal drops poster for new Arabic show

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.