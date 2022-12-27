You are here

Bahrain’s trade deficit widens to $69m as exports fall against imports in November 

Bahrain recorded a fall of 14 percent in the value of its exports of national origin to 350 million Bahraini dinars. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain recorded a fall of 14 percent in the value of its exports of national origin to 350 million Bahraini dinars ($928 million) during November 2022, compared to 406 million dinars for the same month of the previous year, the latest government data showed. 

This comes after Bahrain’s third-quarter gross domestic product increased to 4.2 percent year-on-year, according to the finance ministry. 

Its non-oil sector has grown by 4.9 percent, the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among foreign destinations, recording 75 million dinars worth of Bahraini exports, according to data released by the Information & eGovernment Authority. 

The US was second with 47 million dinars while the UAE came third with 31 million dinars worth of Bahrani exports in November. 

The top exported product was unwrought aluminum alloys, valued at 92 million dinars. 

This was followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of 54 million dinars. Urea, whether or not in aqueous solution, came third with 28 million dinars. 

The total value of re-exports, however, increased by 30 percent to reach 64 million dinars during November over 49 million dinars recorded during the same month last year. 

The top 10 countries accounted for 90 percent of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for 10 percent. The UAE ranked first with 14.1 million dinars, Saudi Arabia came second with 14 million dinars, and Singapore was in the third position with 7 million dinars. 

In the re-exports category, parts for airplanes were the top product from Bahrain – valued at 10 million dinars, while wristwatch non-precious metal came in second place with 4 million dinars. Other mountings, fittings and the like for vehicles came third with 3 million dinars. 

In regards to the value of imports, it decreased by 3 percent, reaching 440 million dinars during November in comparison to 453 million dinars for the same month last year. The top 10 countries accounted for 70 percent of the value of imports, while the remaining countries accounted for 30 percent. 

China ranked first when it came to imports with a total value of 57 million dinars. It was followed by the UAE and Brazil with 45 million dinars and 44 million dinars worth of exports, putting them in the second and third positions, respectively. 

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of 50 million dinars, while aluminum oxide was second with 34 million dinars. Gold ingots came third with 18 million dinars worth of imports. 

As for the trade balance, which is considered as the difference between exports and imports, Bahrain recorded a deficit of 26 million dinars in November of 2022, compared to a surplus of 2 million dinars, iGA data showed.

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Updated 9 sec ago

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Updated 9 sec ago
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that impose the cap.
The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.
The decree, published on a government portal and the Kremlin website, was presented as a direct response to “actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the United States and foreign states and international organizations joining them.”
“Deliveries of Russian oil and oil products to foreign entities and individuals are banned, on the condition that in the contracts for these supplies, the use of a maximum price fixing mechanism is directly or indirectly envisaged,” the decree stated, referring specifically to the United States and other foreign states that have imposed the price cap.
The decree, which includes a clause that allows for Putin to overrule the ban in special cases, stated: “This...comes into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023.”
Crude oil exports will be banned from Feb. 1, but the date for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian government and could be after Feb. 1.
The price cap, unseen even in the times of the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Union, is aimed at crippling Russian state coffers and Moscow’s military efforts in Ukraine.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2 percent of GDP in 2023, with the oil price cap squeezing export income, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.
However, some analysts have said that the cap will have little immediate impact on the oil revenues that Moscow is currently earning.

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Stock Index gained 130.62 points — or 1.28 percent — on Tuesday to close at 10,359.26 as China announced its plan to scrap quarantine requirements for inbound travelers from Jan. 8.

The news spread a ripple of excitement across the markets worldwide as it marked the easing of the three-year border control that had choked international trade and the global supply chain.

“The announcement that China will remove the last remaining COVID-19 restrictions created hopes of reducing pressure on the global supply chain and hence hopes of lowering inflation and boosting demand recovery in oil,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday scaled 78 percent to SR3.45 billion ($920 million) from Monday’s SR1.92 billion, which was the lowest value traded on the exchange in three years. The market breadth clearly reflected the spectacle as 107 stocks of the listed 222 gained while 83 trailed.

“The gain in Saudi Arabia was broad-based, with 17 out of the 21 sectors seeing gains while decliners were marginal. The trading activity also recovered from yesterday’s multi-year low levels indicating investor optimism,” said Ansari.

The Energy Index led the sectoral rally, finishing 99.55 points higher at 5,411.15.

Parallel market Nomu also rode the wave of optimism as it closed 294.29 points up at 19,182.04.

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, except Qatar, were northbound, ending a gloomy streak that had engulfed the area in the recent past.

The day’s top performer was Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. which wound up 8.42 percent higher at SR15.20.

In contrast, the worst performer was AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co., also known as AlSaif Gallery, which debuted on Tuesday on Tadawul at SR115. The share price slipped 14.78 percent to close at SR98 despite the company announcing cash dividends immediately after its launch.

The electric appliance retailer informed Tadawul it would distribute a 10 percent cash dividend, or SR1 per share, for the third quarter of 2022 on Jan. 12.

Academy of Learning Co. on Dec. 27 also recommended a cash dividend of 20 percent of capital, or SR2 a share, for the second half of 2022, totaling SR12 million.

Glass manufacturing company Raoom Trading Co also declared the distribution of cash dividends at SR1 per share for the second half of 2022, according to a statement to Tadawul.

At the end of the day, Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Al Rajhi Takaful, communicated that it signed a contract with Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. to provide health insurance services to the latter’s employees and their families.

In a statement to Tadawul, the insurer said the contract is effective for one year, adding that the contract revenues are expected to be 5 percent higher than 2021 annual gross written premiums.

The contract will likely reflect positively on 2023 financial results, the company said in the statement.

Saudi insurance sector shakes off volatility to see premiums sector grow: KPMG 

Saudi insurance sector shakes off volatility to see premiums sector grow: KPMG 
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi insurance sector shakes off volatility to see premiums sector grow: KPMG 

Saudi insurance sector shakes off volatility to see premiums sector grow: KPMG 
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Insurance companies in Saudi Arabia continued their topline growth momentum in 2022 with aggregate Gross Written Premiums up 26.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to KPMG. 

The global accounting firm puts the Kingdom’s GWP figure at SR39.28 billion ($10.45 billion) for the three months to the end of September, with motor and medical segments topping the growth list with 78 percent and 66 percent respectively. 

KPMG forecast a similar trend for the entire year of 2022, as the volatility in the insurance market comparative results, which were visible until the first half of the year, have settled now in terms of the loss ratios and the net profit after zakat and tax.  

The industry-wide loss ratios and net profit after zakat and tax stand at 81.79 percent and SR566.12 million as of the end of the third quarter of the year, compared to 81.36 percent and SR 533.84 million over the same period of 2021. 

The total assets of the insurance industry stood at SR79.02 billion, up 20 percent compared to the end of 2021. 

Equity came in at 4.8 percent higher, at SR19.08 billion. 

This represented an annualized return on equity of 3.96 percent in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.91 percent as of Dec. 31, 2021. 

The annualized return on assets was 0.96 percent, compared to 1.08 percent as of the end of 2021. 

Financial reporting in Saudi Arabia is set to change from Jan. 1 2023, as International Financial Reporting Standard 17 is rolled out – a measure that will see insurance contract liabilities calculated as the expected present value of future insurance cash flows with a provision for non-financial risk. 

Insurance companies are currently in the implementation and audit phase of the dry runs for the Saudi Central Bank submission, and, according to KPMG, a common challenge for insurance firms is the extraction of data from the current systems for input into IFRS 17 models.

Salman Chaudhry, senior director and insurance lead at KPMG in Saudi Arabia, said: “The results of these dry-runs, related audit observations and learnings will lay the foundation of the quantitative disclosures relating to the impacts of adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 in the annual financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, as required under IAS 8, and the successful implementation of IFRS 17 in the Kingdom from January 1, 2023.” 

The boost in the digital transformation in the last two-and-a-half years in the insurance sector has been most visible in the way companies now interact with their customers through digital channels, he added.

“Digitalization has become the norm, with its benefits now widely recognized by the industry. Companies will have to increase their focus on enhancing their cybersecurity and data privacy infrastructure to protect sensitive customer data,” Chaudhry said. 

Saudi investment firm Jadwa plans $532m private equity deals and more listings 

Saudi investment firm Jadwa plans $532m private equity deals and more listings 
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi investment firm Jadwa plans $532m private equity deals and more listings 

Saudi investment firm Jadwa plans $532m private equity deals and more listings 
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to take advantage of the booming economic growth in the Gulf region, Saudi private equity firm Jadwa Investment Co. is seeking to up the ante by investing SR2 billion ($532 million) in new private equity deals and listing stakes in three of its portfolio companies by 2025. 

The Riyadh-based Saudi closed joint stock company offers wide-ranging investment services with all its investments and financial services adhering to the high standards of Sharia compliance. 

The private equity firm is in advanced talks to complete two private equity deals in the next 12 months and is focusing on consumer and healthcare industries, Bloomberg reported citing the company’s managing director and CEO Tariq Al-Sudairy.  

The decision comes close on the heels of the investment bank fully divesting its 30 percent stake in Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s refining unit Saudi Aramco Base Oil, known as Luberef, following an initial public offering in Riyadh that raised SR4.95 billion. 

The divestment marked Jadwa’s eighth private equity exit, bringing its total private equity distributions to customers to SR11 billion, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing a press release. 

Luberef is the latest billion-dollar-plus IPO in the oil-rich Gulf region, bucking a global slowdown in share sales. The deal comes late in the year when many investors typically shy away from taking on risk. High oil prices have benefited Gulf economies, markets and companies’ balance sheets, helping drive a flurry of listings. 

The IPO would take the proceeds of Gulf listings this year to over $20 billion, an amount that would be an annual record if it were not for 2019, when Aramco went public, raising almost $30 billion. 

The region now accounts for about half of all IPO proceeds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, data compiled by Bloomberg show. 

Luberef presently operates two production facilities on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, producing various base oils and byproducts, including asphalt, marine heavy fuel oil and naphtha. 

The company’s base oil production capacity of 1.3 million metric tons per annum positions it as the second largest producer by capacity in the Middle East in 2021, leveraging its long-term agreements with Saudi Aramco for the provision of its high-quality Arab-light feedstock. 

Its production assets have a competitive scale globally, with the Yanbu facility ranking among the largest 10 refining facilities in terms of capacity when including the planned Yanbu Growth II expansion project.

Saudi Arabia’s recruitment market set for bumper year in 2023: report

Saudi Arabia’s recruitment market set for bumper year in 2023: report
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s recruitment market set for bumper year in 2023: report

Saudi Arabia’s recruitment market set for bumper year in 2023: report
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s recruitment market is set to surge with 57 percent of firms planning to expand their workforces during 2023, according to a new report.

Research by Dubai-based recruitment specialist Cooper Fitch shows that over the next twelve months, a third of the companies surveyed intend to increase their workforce by up to 9 percent, while almost a quarter said they are looking at increasing employee numbers by over 10 percent.  

The firm reported that 43 percent are planning salary adjustments in 2023, with wages increasing by just over 3 percent.

However, 22 percent of the businesses reported plans to reduce salaries over the coming 12 months.  

“This figure is based not only on the data we have gathered through our survey but also on broader recruitment trends witnessed in the market during the past year,” said Trefor Murphy, Cooper Fitch’s founder and CEO.  

To achieve its Vision 2030 employment goals, authorities and ministries throughout the Kingdom are implementing Saudization initiatives.  

Saudi Arabia is not only encouraging the recruitment of nationals to private sector jobs but is also encouraging adequate investment in their future to ensure their retention by employers as well as their contribution to a vibrant and diverse economy.  

Speaking of the localization of sectors and professions in October, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that these decisions have contributed to raising the number of Saudi workers in the private sector to over 2.12 million.  

Additionally, the decisions contributed to reducing the unemployment rate of Saudi citizens to 9.7 percent, as well as increasing the women’s economic participation rate to 35.6 percent.  

Al-Rajhi added that private sector establishments’ compliance rate with the labor system and its regulations has reached 98 percent during this year.  

The Kingdom's efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030 are showing fruition with the country coming first in the labor force growth rate among the Group of 20 countries during the period 2012 - 2021, according to a recent report launched by the National Labor Observatory.  

According to Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics and Information, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom decreased to 5.80 percent in the second quarter of 2022, from 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.    

