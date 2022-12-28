Saudi Cabinet issues regulations governing energy supplies

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet approved a bylaw for energy supplies, along with a number of other key decisions, during its weekly meeting on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

At the start of the session, which was chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, ministers were briefed on talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Irakli Garibashvili, the prime minister of Georgia, during his official visit to the Kingdom last week, during which they reviewed the close, friendly relationship between their countries, discussed ways in which it might be developed in a number of fields, and exchanged views on recent developments in the region and internationally.

The cabinet then considered the “overall work of the Kingdom’s foreign policy during the past week, in light of Saudi Arabia’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries and continue to support international action in a way that contributes to the development and prosperity and building a better future for the region,” according to the SPA.

Acting Minister of Media Majed Al-Qasabi said that ministers reiterated what the Kingdom had affirmed during its participation in the Baghdad II Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, which took place last week in Jordan.

“Saudi Arabia stressed its support for Iraq in maintaining its stability, preserving its sovereignty, supporting its development efforts, restoring its historical status, and advancing it to a new stage, while making sure that the national interest tops all other considerations,” Al-Qasabi said.

Cabinet members welcomed the recent adoption of the Makkah Convention by the first ministerial meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Agencies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States, which was presided over by Saudi Arabia. The convention aims to enhance cooperation in anti-corruption efforts between nations, help prevent corruption-related crime, and deny those guilty of such crimes safe haven.

Ministers also hailed the Kingdom’s top-ranking position on a list of official humanitarian and development assistance provided by donor countries in 2021 — based on data published by the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development — as a reflection of the “approach that the state has taken throughout its history as a giving country and a supporter for the needy, wherever they are.”

In addition to the bylaw for energy supplies, cabinet members issued a number of decisions, including approval of a memorandum of understanding with Tunisia in the fields of renewable energy and its use, and energy efficiency.

The Council of Ministers similarly approved a MoU with Greece for cooperation in the energy field, and an agreement between the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for cooperation in sports.

It also approved a MoU for the establishment of a Saudi-Thai Coordination Council, and another for cooperation in the field of news between the Saudi Press Agency and the Ministry of Information of Oman, represented by the Oman News Agency.

Cabinet members authorized the minister of health to sign a draft MoU for cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health in Cuba, and gave the green light to a cooperation agreement with Djibouti in the field of maritime transport.

Further agreements were approved with the Czech Republic in relation to air services, and between the Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security and the National Directorate for Documentation and State Protection of the Comoros for cooperation in efforts to combat terrorism and its financing.