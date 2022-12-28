Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority takes action in 18 criminal cases

You are here

Updated 28 December 2022
  • Cases involve wide range of alleged crimes carried out by public-sector officials and other workers, including municipality employees, police officers and medics
  • Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority said guilty parties can be caught and be held accountable even after retirement, as crimes of this kind have no statute of limitations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority said on Tuesday that legal proceedings have begun in 18 criminal cases.

One case involves two consultants arrested for preparing medical reports stating they performed 18,953 operations they did not carry out. Instead they paid unauthorized doctors to perform the surgeries, and demanded payments of more than SR87.3 million ($23.2 million) from hospitals.

In another, a retired municipality employee was arrested for allegedly accepting money in exchange for approving plans for land use while he was employed by the city planning department, and of having deposits in his bank accounts totaling more than SR81 million with no legitimate explanation for the sources of the deposits.

A former employee of a sub-municipality was arrested for illegally awarding projects worth almost SR11 million to a commercial business he owns, and a lieutenant colonel in a police department was arrested for stealing SR755,900.

In the fifth case, the general manager and head of the accounting department at an equestrian club, and the manager of the human resources department, were arrested for stealing SR579,072 from the club’s accounts.

A worker responsible for overseeing the use of safe deposit boxes at a medical complex affiliated with the Ministry of Health was arrested for stealing SR276,333 from boxes used by patients.

Meanwhile a municipality worker and an employee of the National Water Company were charged with allegedly receiving SR200,000 from a businessman, who was also arrested, in exchange for illegally processing paperwork.

An employee at Civil Affairs was arrested for allegedly accepting SR149,150 from a citizen in return for illegally issuing three IDs for his children. The citizen, who was also arrested, was said to have sold the IDs for SR300,000 each.

In another case, two citizens were arrested for offering SR1.2 million in return for dropping a case against a relative that had been filed at the Directorate of Narcotics Control.

A resident was arrested after allegedly being caught paying SR50,000 in exchange for lifting a travel ban and suspension of services imposed on a relative. And an assistant to the head of a Ministry of Commerce office was allegedly caught receiving SR20,000 of a promised payment of SR80,000 in exchange for dropping a commercial concealment case.

In the twelfth case, two employees of a health department were arrested for accepting SR15,000 in return for a promise to employ a citizen. Meanwhile, an employee of the Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company, the operating company of the Kingdom’s Saher traffic enforcement system, was arrested for receiving SR11,000 from a citizen in exchange for reducing the man’s traffic fines.

A resident and his wife were arrested for receiving SR8,450 in exchange for illegally issuing health certificates required for residents to work in a restaurant.

A high-ranking official in a municipality land department was arrested for paying another employee at the municipality, who was also arrested, SR2,000 to issue a technical report so he could change the location of four parcels of land and transfer ownership to himself.

In another case, a police colonel, an employee of an operating company at an airport, and the manager of a hotel were arrested for collaborating with a citizen, also arrested, to allow 89 people to reside illegally and attempt to enter the holy sites during this year’s Hajj season.

An employee at the Public Prosecution was arrested for disclosing confidential information about a case and the related investigation in return for personal gain.

And a citizen and a resident were arrested for illegally issuing medical exam certificates for the renewal of driving licenses in exchange for cash.

The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority said that it will continue to investigate and pursue anyone who exploits public office for personal gain or harms the public interest in any way. It added that guilty parties can be caught and be held accountable long after retirement, as crimes of this kind have no statute of limitations.

“The authority will continue to apply the law, with zero tolerance of corruption,” it added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha)

Gourmets savor the flavor at Riyadh food festival

Gourmets savor the flavor at Riyadh food festival
  • The event features recreational, cultural and educational activities from all regions
RIYADH: The Saudi Feast Food Festival in Riyadh, held until Dec. 29, is showcasing authentic cuisines from around the Kingdom.

Organized by the Culinary Arts Authority, the festival also features recreational, cultural and educational activities from all of the Kingdom’s regions.

More than 200 restaurants are serving a range of food and drinks at the event.

Local and international chefs are also demonstrating their skills through the Sofra Competition.

Um Mohammed Al-Taimani from Al-Jouf is proudly showcasing flavors from the northern region.

“We have in Al-Jouf a deep heritage of different foods, such as Al-Samh food, the plate of Tammaj, Al-Malehi, Asidah Al-Samh and citrus tea, which is a tea that is prepared from citrus fruits.

“If you want the best foods, they are with us such as the finest olives and honey products … and I am happy to be in Riyadh to spread our culture,” she said.

The palm and date section at the festival features interactive displays of products from around the Kingdom.

The festival is also welcoming children with a designated area for interactive activities, including a section housing farm animals such as rabbits and sheep.

Badriya Al-Mutairi is a certified trainer taking part in the festival to teach children about traditional crafts such as Al-Sadu weaving, customs and traditions.

“We teach children etiquette, such as kissing the head of an adult and how to pour Arabic coffee, because life is not only about mobile phones and technology but the child must learn Arab customs so that the Arab foundations are not lost. To be honest, I am surprised by some of the children who arrive knowing the traditions and I know that they have a grandfather or grandmother living with them at home,” Al-Mutairi said.

Four workshops were also held at the festival where experts demonstrated innovative cooking methods while mixologists showed beverage-making techniques.

The Saudi Business Center, a government facility that assists the business sector in a number of areas, is taking part in the Saudi Feast Food Festival. It seeks to help cooks turn their passion into economic opportunities.

“We participated in the festival in order to help the investor, and our goal is for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be a leader in the smoothness of government services provided in the business sector. We help the individual start a business and help them with a feasibility study, trade costs, licenses and which entities they should register with,” Abdullah Saleh, director of the Dammam branch of the Saudi Business Center, said.

One of the companies that took part in the festival is 9/10, which helps local families start work in the industry.

“Our participation in the festival is to provide six booths for productive families to sell their products, and we do not take any benefits. Rather, this is an initiative provided by the Human Resources Fund, and we are here in case any productive family would like to participate with us,” Amer Al-Assaf, product manager of 9/10, said.

VIPs with special tickets have access to a special hospitality area that offers dates and a feast prepared by a group of international and local chefs using local ingredients inspired by the cultures of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Feast Food festival

Saudi authorities warn of severe weather, including heavy rain and hail, into the weekend and beyond

Saudi authorities warn of severe weather, including heavy rain and hail, into the weekend and beyond
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News
  • The National Center of Meteorology said it expects the bad weather to begin on Thursday and get worse on Friday and Saturday
  • Looking further ahead, preliminary forecasts suggest the chance of rain will persist in most regions until the end of next week
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning, with moderate to heavy rain forecast to begin on Thursday and continue until at least Tuesday, potentially accompanied by hail, dust clouds, low visibility, and high waves along coastlines.

“It is expected that the effect of the situation will begin Thursday evening and its intensity will increase on Friday and Saturday, with rains from medium to heavy, with the flow of torrential rains in the regions of Makkah, Jeddah, Rabigh, Taif, Jamum, Al-Kamil, Bahra, Khulais, Al-Laith, Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Ardiyat, Adham Al-Baha (Al-Baha, Baljurashi, Al-Mandaq, Al-Qura, Qilwa, Al-Makhwah, Al-Aqiq, Bani Hassan, Al-Hajjrah and Ghamid Al-Zanad), and Asir (Al-Namas, Balqarn, Al-Majardah, Muhail, Bariq, Tanumah, Al-Barak and Bisha),” the center said.

The areas expected to be affected by heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday include the regions of Madinah (Al-Mahd, Wadi Al-Fara’), Al-Qassim (Buraidah, Unaizah, Al-Rass and most of the region’s governorates), and Riyadh (Riyadh, Al-Kharj, Al-Muzahimiyah, Al-Quwa’iyah, Al-Majma’ah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Shaqra, Ramah, Al-Dawadmi, Afif, Al-Aflaj, Wadi Al-Dawasir and Laila).

Forecasters said moderate rain is likely in the Eastern Province, including Dammam, Dhahran, Khobar, Abqaiq, Al-Ahsa and Al-Qatif.

They also expect thunderclouds to form in the coming days over parts of Jazan, including Jazan itself, Farasan, Fifa, Al-Khouba, Al-Ardah, Haroub, Al-Harth, Al-Da’ir, Al-Shaqiq and Baish, and in Najran, affecting Habbouna and Badr Al-Janoub.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by moderate and possibly heavy rain leading to floods, will continue from Sunday until Tuesday in these areas, and the effects may extend to the regions of Madinah; the Eastern Province; the Northern Border Province, including Rafha, Arar and Tarif; Al-Jawf, including Sakaka, Dumat Al-Jandal, Al-Qurayyat and Tabarjal; Hail; and Tabuk.

Preliminary forecasts indicate the chance of rain will persist in most regions until the end of next week.

The center urged the public to check its website and its social media accounts for the latest information about the severe weather and the areas likely to be worst affected. It also called on everyone to heed weather-related warnings and follow any instructions issued by the authorities.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia weather

King Abdulaziz Festival boosts Saudi Arabia’s camel-related heritage, says UK envoy

King Abdulaziz Festival boosts Saudi Arabia's camel-related heritage, says UK envoy
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News
  • During a visit to the festival’s HQ, Neil Crompton urged tourists ‘to visit the Kingdom and attend the festival to learn more about this wonderful cultural heritage’
RIYADH: The seventh King Abdulaziz Camel Festival enhances the camel-related cultural heritage of the Kingdom, according to British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton.

His comments came as he visited the festival’s headquarters in Sayahid, about 100 kilometers west of Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

“I read a lot about the significance of camels in the Arab culture, whether in terms of culture or economy, and I was amazed at what I saw of the wonderful organization in the festival and this remarkable presence of fans of camel competitions,” he said.

“I invite all tourists in general, and the British in particular, to visit the Kingdom and to attend the festival to learn more about this wonderful cultural heritage.”

The ambassador’s visit included a tour of the pavilions at the festival and an exhibition at the Weapons Museum, and he watched the final stages of Al-Safar and Al-Shaal competitions.

Topics: United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton Britain King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Saudi, Egyptian chiefs of staff discuss defense and military cooperation

Saudi, Egyptian chiefs of staff discuss defense and military cooperation
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili and his Egyptian counterpart Lt. Gen. Osama Askar on Tuesday held talks on expanding defense and military cooperation relations.

The head of the Egyptian Armed Forces was received with an official reception ceremony upon his arrival in the capital, Riyadh, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said.

The two sides reviewed their “strategic relations, especially in the field of defense and military cooperation, and ways to enhance it,” the ministry statement said.

“The two sides also discussed a number of issues and topics of common concern,” it added.

The meeting was attended by a number of Saudi and Egyptian armed forces officers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt

Saudi Cabinet issues regulations governing energy supplies

Saudi Cabinet issues regulations governing energy supplies
  • Ministers approved agreements covering various sectors, reiterated the Kingdom’s support for Iraq’s stability
  • Cabinet briefed on talks between crown prince and Georgian prime minister during his visit to the Kingdom last week
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet approved a bylaw for energy supplies, along with a number of other key decisions, during its weekly meeting on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

At the start of the session, which was chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, ministers were briefed on talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Irakli Garibashvili, the prime minister of Georgia, during his official visit to the Kingdom last week, during which they reviewed the close, friendly relationship between their countries, discussed ways in which it might be developed in a number of fields, and exchanged views on recent developments in the region and internationally.

The cabinet then considered the “overall work of the Kingdom’s foreign policy during the past week, in light of Saudi Arabia’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries and continue to support international action in a way that contributes to the development and prosperity and building a better future for the region,” according to the SPA.

Acting Minister of Media Majed Al-Qasabi said that ministers reiterated what the Kingdom had affirmed during its participation in the Baghdad II Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, which took place last week in Jordan.

“Saudi Arabia stressed its support for Iraq in maintaining its stability, preserving its sovereignty, supporting its development efforts, restoring its historical status, and advancing it to a new stage, while making sure that the national interest tops all other considerations,” Al-Qasabi said.

Cabinet members welcomed the recent adoption of the Makkah Convention by the first ministerial meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Agencies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States, which was presided over by Saudi Arabia. The convention aims to enhance cooperation in anti-corruption efforts between nations, help prevent corruption-related crime, and deny those guilty of such crimes safe haven.

Ministers also hailed the Kingdom’s top-ranking position on a list of official humanitarian and development assistance provided by donor countries in 2021 — based on data published by the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development — as a reflection of the “approach that the state has taken throughout its history as a giving country and a supporter for the needy, wherever they are.”

In addition to the bylaw for energy supplies, cabinet members issued a number of decisions, including approval of a memorandum of understanding with Tunisia in the fields of renewable energy and its use, and energy efficiency.

The Council of Ministers similarly approved a MoU with Greece for cooperation in the energy field, and an agreement between the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for cooperation in sports.

It also approved a MoU for the establishment of a Saudi-Thai Coordination Council, and another for cooperation in the field of news between the Saudi Press Agency and the Ministry of Information of Oman, represented by the Oman News Agency.

Cabinet members authorized the minister of health to sign a draft MoU for cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health in Cuba, and gave the green light to a cooperation agreement with Djibouti in the field of maritime transport.

Further agreements were approved with the Czech Republic in relation to air services, and between the Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security and the National Directorate for Documentation and State Protection of the Comoros for cooperation in efforts to combat terrorism and its financing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet King Salman Saudi Council of Ministers

