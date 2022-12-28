You are here

BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022

BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022
On beIN’s official YouTube channel, the final match drew in a cumulative viewership of 25 million with viewership peaking at 4.44 million during the penalty shootouts. (BeIN)
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022

BeIN Sports records 5.4 billion views during FIFA World Cup 2022
  • The total number of viewers across the 24 MENA countries increased by 135 percent from 2018 when beIN broadcasted the FIFA World Cup in Russia
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: BeIN Media Group has recorded more than 5.4 billion cumulative views throughout the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on its flagship channel beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as 1.1 billion views on its official social media channels.

The final match, which ended with Argentina winning, was watched by 242.8 million viewers — or 68 percent of MENA’s adult population — on beIN Sports’ free-to-air channel.

Viewership was particularly strong in Qatar where 93 percent of the adult population tuned in followed by Morocco (91 percent), Lebanon (89 percent), Algeria (79 percent), and Egypt (72 percent).

On beIN’s official YouTube channel, the final match drew in a cumulative viewership of 25 million with viewership peaking at 4.44 million during the penalty shootouts.

Throughout the tournament, the overall viewership for beIN’s 24-country coverage across the MENA saw a 135 percent increase compared with the network’s broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

The final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 attracted 88 million more viewers on beIN Sports than the final of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. Average TV viewership per match throughout the tournament saw a significant rise in 2022 reaching 80.6 million, compared with 36.2 million during the 2018 World Cup.

“It’s incredibly special for us that the first World Cup in the Middle East has broken regional viewership records with more than 5.4 billion cumulative views across the month-long tournament,” said Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA.

The semifinal game, which saw Morocco lose out on a spot in the final to France, saw a record viewership of 186.1 million on beIN Sports. A massive 99 percent of adults in Morocco watched the historic match live on beIN Sports while 82 percent in Qatar watched the match on beIN Sports, followed by 78 percent in Algeria, 75 percent in Tunisia, 67 percent in Lebanon and 63 percent in Saudi Arabia.

The semifinal decider between Argentina and Croatia drew in 166.3 million viewers across the region.

The network’s social media channels also posted record numbers with online video views reaching 1.1 billion compared to 121 million in 2018, and 5.5 billion impressions resulting in 400 million interactions (excluding Snapchat), compared with 235 million impressions in 2018 that resulted in 40 million interactions.

“This is evidence of the appetite for football and similar tournaments across the Arab World and we are honored to have been the exclusive rights holder,” Al-Subaie said.

Topics: beIN Media Group World Cup 2022

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA
  • Nearly half the winners of the award are from Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MIT Technology Review Arabia, a Majarra platform, has announced the winners of the fifth Innovators Under 35 MENA Award, which honors leading innovators with “superb technical expertise, whose inventions or research promise to change the way people live for the better, and make a quantum leap around the world,” the company said.

This year there was an unprecedented number of nominees, with innovations in fields including technology, biotechnology, computer science, medicine and materials science.

The jury panel comprised 22 distinguished and independent judges, including technical experts, entrepreneurs, and academics affiliated with research centers, leading technology companies, and prestigious universities around the world.

They include Ashraf Khalil, a professor of computer science in the College of Technological Innovation at Zayed University in the UAE; Malak Abed Al-Thagafi, a professor at Emory School of Medicine and the founder and chief strategy officer of prenatal genetic testing company Shomool; Maha Albalushi, managing director of Oman Tech Fund; Fares Ghandour, a partner at Wamda Capital and CEO of mental-wellness company Tuhoon; Nidhal Guessoum, a professor of astrophysics at the University of California at San Diego; and Bashar Kilani, managing director of IT company Accenture.

The jury members awarded 15 innovators from the Middle East and North Africa.

Nearly half the winners this year were from Saudi Arabia, including Ahmad Alabdulkareem, CEO of Technology, Intelmatics Corporation; Alaa Alahmadi, assistant professor of Computer Science at Taibah University; Wedyan Babatain, postdoctoral fellow at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Fahd Al-Qureshah, assistant research professor at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and a postdoctoral fellow at Rockefeller University.

Introduced to the region in 2018, the contest is the regional version of a global awards scheme launched by MIT Technology Review in 1999. 

The full list of winners can be found here

Topics: MIT Technology Review Arabia

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns
  • Authorities, public institutions told to activate cyberdefense systems, raise public awareness
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned of the increased possibility of cyberattacks, especially during the New Year celebrations and the holiday season, and has told the public to “stay alert.”

Authorities and public institutions were told Monday to activate their cyberdefense systems and urged organizations to raise awareness of cyberattacks.

The council also invited anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a cyberattack to inform the authorities and collaborate with them.

According to cybersecurity company Group-IB, the number of cyberattacks in the Gulf region grew by 85 percent in 2021, compared to the previous year. 

Experts say that the rise in digitalization of services and online activities in the Middle East is one of the major reasons behind this spike and have warned of the potential risk of cyberattacks in several key sectors, including water, gas and electricity.

As hacking tools have become easier to use, making it possible for hackers to profit from the holiday season, the council stressed the importance of adopting cybersecurity policies and protection mechanisms.

Over the last few years, policymakers have emphasized the need to improve public knowledge about online safety, as well as enhance the awareness of public and private organizations and individuals, which will play a critical role in defending the community from hostile cyberattacks.

The UAE Cybersecurity Council was established in November 2020. Earlier this year, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Cisco to strengthen cybersecurity strategies and efforts in the country.

Topics: Cybersecurity cyberattacks UAE Cybersecurity Council

Molotov cocktail hurled at Lebanese TV station in response to satire show

Molotov cocktail hurled at Lebanese TV station in response to satire show
Updated 27 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Molotov cocktail hurled at Lebanese TV station in response to satire show

Molotov cocktail hurled at Lebanese TV station in response to satire show
  • Hezbollah supporters took offense at the clip and launched a fierce online campaign against NewTV
  • The incident escalated into a sectarian crisis with the intervention of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council
Updated 27 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Unidentified persons hurled a Molotov cocktail at the NewTV station building in Beirut Tuesday morning.

Security forces are currently inspecting the station’s surveillance cameras and looking into the incident to prosecute the perpetrators.

About a week ago, NewTV broadcast a satirical clip within a weekly political show. The clip referenced the attack on the UNIFIL vehicle in southern Lebanon and the death of an Irish peacekeeper.

Hezbollah supporters took offense at the clip and launched a fierce online campaign against NewTV, the station’s news editor Maryam Al-Bassam, the show’s host Dalia Ahmed and comedian Joanna Karaki.

Jawad Hassan Nasrallah, son of Hezbollah’s secretary-general, participated in the campaign.

Karaki, who played a southern Lebanese woman, said in the clip that “when the UNIFIL peacekeepers first came to southern Lebanon, they took Lebanese wives, so the majority of southerners now have blue or green eyes with blond hair, with some who look more Italian and British than Lebanese,” referring to intermarriage between residents and peacekeepers operating in the south since 1978.

Hezbollah supporters said this clip offends the honor of women in the south of Lebanon.

Karaki refused to apologize for what she said, stressing that she is also from the south and is not accusing the women there of doing anything wrong.

The incident escalated into a sectarian crisis with the intervention of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, which denounced “slander, misinformation and defamation targeting the Shiite Islamic community…under the guise of satirical shows.”

The council said it would hold the NewTV team accountable through legal and judicial means because they are hiding behind the slogan of freedom of speech to offend people’s dignity and honor.

Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi called on authorities to take legal measures to ensure that all channels adhere to the laws as well as moral and national obligations.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora denounced the attack on the NewTV building. “Some have adopted such means to intimidate media institutions, and the security forces must expose the perpetrators and hold them accountable, and not allow such an attack to be repeated,” he said.

NewTV was previously subjected to attacks by supporters of the Amal movement after the channel criticized the performance of the movement’s head, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, during protests in 2019. The channel did not spare Hezbollah, as it also criticized both the movement and Berri for being involved in corruption issues, although it was a fierce defender of the party before 2019.

In its news intro on Monday evening, NewTV said that the smear campaign it has been subject to has only succeeded in stirring up strife.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

Sky may lose $181m a year as Ofcom revises ad limits on PSB channels

Sky may lose $181m a year as Ofcom revises ad limits on PSB channels
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

Sky may lose $181m a year as Ofcom revises ad limits on PSB channels

Sky may lose $181m a year as Ofcom revises ad limits on PSB channels
  • Ofcom is considering allowing ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 to increase the number of evening ads from 40 to 60 minutes
  • The decision on the potential ad rule changes is expected to be published in early 2023
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Sky’s pay-TV service could be braced for annual losses of about $181 million in advertising revenue owing to proposals to allow Britain’s major free-to-air broadcasters to run as much advertising as rivals are permitted.

Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, announced that it is revising rules that prevent public service broadcasters ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 from profiting as much as non-PSB channels from advertising, The Guardian reported.

The rules, introduced in 1991, supported UK pay-TV and cable companies, including Sky, through allowing their channels to air more minutes of ads per day and enjoy unlimited ad-break durations.

Ofcom is considering allowing the PSBs’ main channels – ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 – to increase the number of evening ads (airing between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.) from 40 to 60 minutes, and the total for the day from 168 to 216 minutes, in addition to scrapping the regulation restricting individual ad breaks to a maximum length of 3 minutes, 50 seconds.

This, according to Ofcom, would level the playing field for all broadcasters.

The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers, which represents most of the UK’s advertisers, said if the rules are reviewed, Sky could find up to £150 million ($181 million) of advertising per year is lost to ITV — given its current market share.

“We would anticipate that the proposed changes will simply move ad-spend away from smaller broadcasters towards the largest commercial public service broadcasters,” said Paramount, the US TV giant that owns Channel 5, MTV, and Comedy Central, in a proposal to Ofcom.

Channel 5 said that it was against any regulation change. However, ITV and Channel 4 argued that with the significant rise in TV ad costs, which have increased by 30 percent in the last year alone, boosting the supply by hundreds of hours annually would make commercial airtime cheaper compared to shifting budgets to online media companies.

“This should help reduce the inflationary pressures and so make the commercial TV ad market overall more competitive with the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook,” ITV said.

Channel 4 added that with more than 480 non-PSB channels thriving in the UK, the scheme designed to support the early survival of the then-fledglings is no longer needed.

Ofcom, which has reviewed the rules in 2011 and 2015 but each time decided against any amendments, said that this time it was taking into account “sustaining our traditional broadcasters, which includes helping them compete with American streaming platforms.”

Coba, the association for commercial broadcasters and on-demand services, whose members include Sky, Discovery, and Walt Disney, argued that adding about 850 hours of new advertising space a year will not only be bad for viewers, but will significantly reduce ad prices, and that the UK TV market could ultimately lose as much as £300 million.

However, ITV said: “Audiences are unlikely to be negatively impacted by a small increase in peak-time advertising on PSB channels.

“The wider commercial market is unlikely to be significantly affected, and commercial television as a whole may benefit by becoming more competitive versus the global streamers.”

Ofcom is expected to publish its decision on the potential ad rule changes early next year.

ITV’s advertising sales operation makes about £2 billion annually, while Channel 4, which also sells ads on third-party channels including BT Sport and Dave for the Gold owner UKTV, makes about £1.2 billion.

In addition to Sky’s multibillion pound pay-TV, broadband and mobile business, the company’s ad sales department makes about £1.4 billion in revenues annually.

Topics: Sky TV Ofcom

Russia places Bellingcat journalist on wanted list

Russia places Bellingcat journalist on wanted list
Updated 26 December 2022
(AFP)

Russia places Bellingcat journalist on wanted list

Russia places Bellingcat journalist on wanted list
  • Russia's Interior Ministry did not specify the criminal offense of Grozev
Updated 26 December 2022
(AFP)

MOSCOW: Agence France Presse: Russia on Monday placed a senior journalist with the Bellingcat investigative website on a wanted list, following his extensive reporting on Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.
Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev’s name was added to a list of wanted people on Russia’s interior ministry website.
The ministry did not specify what crime he was wanted for.
But the RIA Novosti news agency quoted a source as saying that a criminal case had been opened against Grozev for “spreading fakes about the Russian army” — legislation adopted after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February.
Russia’s FSB domestic security agency had accused Grozev of helping Ukrainian intelligence.
Grozev is Bellingcat’s chief Russia investigator, and has led investigations into the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
This year he has focused on Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.
Moscow branded Bellingcat as an “undesirable” organization in July, saying it posed a security threat to the country.
Bellingcat had already been branded a “foreign agent” in Russia last year.
Since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February, Bellingcat has largely focused on using open-source material and social media to document alleged Russian war crimes.

