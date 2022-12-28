You are here

JICA provides medical equipment to Abou El Reesh Japanese hospital

JICA provides medical equipment to Abou El Reesh Japanese hospital
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News Japan

JICA provides medical equipment to Abou El Reesh Japanese hospital

JICA provides medical equipment to Abou El Reesh Japanese hospital
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: The Japan International Cooperation Agency provided new medical equipment to Abou El Reesh Japanese hospital in Cairo.

A new medical building along with new medical equipment were provided to enhance the out- patient services for Cairo university specialized pediatric hospital; know as abou el reesh Japanese hospital.

This helps in giving a great boost to building and improving the children’s’ out-patient services in the children’s specialist hospital by Cairo university.

Philippine rescuers race to find survivors of deadly Christmas floods

Philippine rescuers race to find survivors of deadly Christmas floods
Updated 28 December 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippine rescuers race to find survivors of deadly Christmas floods

Philippine rescuers race to find survivors of deadly Christmas floods
  • Christmas floods were one of the deadliest weather-related disasters this year
  • At least 25 people have died, mostly in the Northern Mindanao region
Updated 28 December 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Rescuers raced on Wednesday to find dozens of people that were still missing after deadly floods and landslides hit the Philippines over the weekend.

Nearly 400,000 people have been affected by what has been one of the deadliest weather-related events in the country this year, as rain-induced flash floods swept across 10 provinces as Filipinos celebrated Christmas.

Disaster response authorities said casualties reported so far have increased to 25 from 17 on Tuesday, with most deaths caused by drowning from flash floods in the Northern Mindanao region, in the country’s south.

“As of today, we have 25 reported dead, mostly due to drowning. Then we have nine injured and 26 missing,” Diego Agustin Mariano, information officer at the Office of Civil Defense, told Arab News.

“As for the missing, the majority are fishermen from coastal villages in Catanduanes and Eastern Samar. They are now the subject of a search and rescue operation led by the Philippines Coast Guard.”  

Over 81,400 people in the central southern provinces of Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao remained at evacuation centers.

“The others have returned to their respective homes as the situation improved,” Mariano said.

Unlike other deadly weather-related incidents in the country, the floods were not triggered by the tropical storms that regularly hit the Philippines.

The Christmas rains were caused by a shear line, an area where warm and cold winds meet, forming in the country’s south.

Multiple reports rank the Philippines as one of the countries most affected by and vulnerable to climate change. The archipelago nation has been experiencing an increase in highly destructive weather events for the past decade, as the world gets warmer.

'Government row delays release of UK anti-extremism report'

‘Government row delays release of UK anti-extremism report’
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

‘Government row delays release of UK anti-extremism report’

‘Government row delays release of UK anti-extremism report’
  • Ministers “at loggerheads over redaction of names accused of promoting extreme Islamist ideology”
  • Report expected to say Prevent strategy has focused too much on far right and not enough on religious extremism
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The publication of a review of the UK’s anti-extremism Prevent program has reportedly been delayed because of a row between senior government ministers. 

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Michael Gove, secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, are reportedly at loggerheads over the presentation of the report, written by William Shawcross, because the names of a number of people and organizations, accused of spreading extremist Islamist ideology in the UK whilst receiving funding from the government, have been redacted. 

The Home Office wants to implement all the recommendations in the report but to keep the names redacted to avoid being sued for libel. Gove wants the report published in its entirety to give the most accurate depiction possible to the public, it has been reported. 

The report was completed in the summer and was due to be signed off by Braverman’s predecessor, Priti Patel, but it was delayed following the collapse of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. 

A source told the Times: “Gove wants to take over the review and wants it to just focus on Islamist groups.” 

Another source said: “There is a hold-up, he (Gove) is looking to make certain changes to it because he wasn’t entirely 100 percent behind the report as it was. He’s gone back to the Home Office with his views because he’s keen that the government’s response is right.” 

Gove is thought to have a particular desire for transparency in uncovering Islamist extremism following the 2014 Trojan Horse scandal, where it was discovered that a number of individuals and organizations had attempted to introduce hardline Islamist ideology at schools in the English city of Birmingham. 

The first source added: “(Gove’s) view is that too much focus is now on the extreme right. Shawcross took a structured approach based upon what the agencies experienced with their caseloads. This point was reflected in his review and it matters because all operational work and caseloads go through.” 

A source close to Shawcross, a former head of the Charity Commission who was asked to compile the report by Johnson, said: “There is widespread unhappiness to the approach of the Home Office, saying ‘we can’t say this or that about organizations,’ redacting and removing certain bits about certain organizations and individuals. He’s frustrated and not buying the excuses.” 

The Prevent program has come under fire in recent years both over claims that it has failed to prevent terrorist attacks and that it has been used excessively by schoolteachers in the UK to effectively discipline children for “trivial” reasons. 

In one case, an 11-year-old boy was referred after saying during a fire drill that he wished his school would burn down, and in another, an 11-year-old boy was referred after a teacher misunderstood him saying he wished to give “alms” to poor people as meaning weapons. 

The program has an annual budget of £40 million ($48.27 million), and the Shawcross report is expected to say that it has also focused too much on the threat of far-right extremism and not enough on Islamist extremism. 

The likely recommendations are for the program to be repositioned to tackle radicalization, and that MI5 and counterterrorism police should be given greater influence in deciding which individuals referred to it should be pursued. 

A government spokesperson said it was “currently reviewing the recommendations of the independent review and will publish the report and our response in due course. It is only right that the government takes the time to prepare and deliver a considered response.” 

A Home Office source said: “The home secretary and levelling up secretary have never even discussed the Prevent report, so there is no row or clash.” 

Italy minister cautious on supplying air defense systems to Ukraine

Italy minister cautious on supplying air defense systems to Ukraine
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters

Italy minister cautious on supplying air defense systems to Ukraine

Italy minister cautious on supplying air defense systems to Ukraine
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters

ROME: Italy’s defense minister struck a cautious tone on whether Italy would be able to supply Ukraine with air defense systems, as requested by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The systems would be provided “if possible,” Guido Crosetto told Il Messaggero newspaper in an article published on Wednesday.
However, “if we give air defense missiles to Ukraine, we must take them from our stocks and we have to do that without depleting them, and being sure about the quality,” he added.
Crosetto told Reuters this month that the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system was among the military aid that Kyiv had requested from Rome.
His remarks to Il Messaggero follow a Tuesday call between Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after which Zelensky tweeted that Rome was considering supplying air defenses.
He is pressing Ukraine’s Western allies to step up military aid to help counter three months of Russian missile and drone strikes on civilian infrastructure.
Under former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy sent five aid packages to Kyiv including military supplies, and Meloni’s government is working on a possible sixth delivery.
Meloni, who took office in October, has been a firm supporter of Kyiv, despite friction on the issue within her rightist ruling coalition and a strong pacifist element among domestic public opinion.

US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50

US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50
Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50

US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50
Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

BUFFALO, USA: The monster storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travelers nationwide Tuesday, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the “blizzard of the century.”
The number of deaths attributed to the winter storm rose to more than 50 after officials confirmed three more fatalities in western New York’s Erie County, the epicenter of the crisis.
The police department “expects that number to rise,” tweeted Byron Brown, mayor of the lakeside county’s biggest city Buffalo — which has been paralyzed for five days by chest-deep snow banks and power outages.
Kathy Hochul, New York state’s governor and a Buffalo native, described the storm aftermath as resembling “a war zone.”
“Certainly it is the blizzard of the century,” Hochul told reporters Monday.
As temperatures plummeted, commuters and some residents fleeing their freezing homes became trapped on highways, unable to be rescued.
The problem was compounded when some areas were rendered inaccessible to ambulances for dozens of hours and snowplows were unable to perform their job due to the ferocity of the storm — necessitating rescuers being rescued in certain cases.
The family of one 22-year-old Buffalo resident, Anndel Taylor, said she died in her car after getting stuck on her way home from work.
A video sent by Taylor and posted by her sister shows her vehicle covered up to its windows in snow.
Emergency responders, who themselves became stuck attempting to rescue her, found her dead 18 hours later, possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning, her family in North Carolina told local TV station WSOC-TV.
One father described being trapped in his vehicle on the streets of Buffalo with his four young children for 11 hours before being rescued, according to The New York Times.
Zila Santiago, 30, said he kept his engine running to provide some warmth and fed his children some juice found in his trunk.
They were finally rescued at dawn by a passing snowplow.
In a city well-accustomed to snowstorms, some residents were blaming a travel ban they said was enacted too late on Friday morning as contributing to the mayhem.
Buffalo resident Mark Eguliar remained at his workplace, where he was stuck for more than 40 hours.
“Too many people were driving, too many people were not listening to the ban, so the cars were blocking all the roads, making it a lot harder to get home,” he said.
The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancelation of thousands of flights in recent days, including around 5,900 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to tracking site FlightAware.com.
Most of the cancelations on Tuesday and Wednesday were at Southwest Airlines, which pulled more than 60 percent of its flights due to cascading logistics issues, earning it a rebuke from the US government.
The Department of Transportation tweeted that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancelations” and would examine if the company was “complying with its customer service plan,” while the US Senate committee overseeing aviation said it would look into causes that “go beyond weather.”
In a video statement on Tuesday, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said he was “truly sorry” for the disruptions and that a “massive effort to stabilize the airline” was under way.
He also noted that he had spoken with transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg about the issues, and pledged to “double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what’s happening right now.”
US President Joe Biden on Monday approved an emergency declaration for New York state, freeing up funds to help it recover from the disaster.
Buffalo’s international airport remains closed until Wednesday morning and a driving ban remained in effect for the city.
“You can absolutely go out and walk to check on neighbors, go to open stores, etc. But do not drive,” tweeted the county executive, Mark Poloncarz.
Longtime Buffalo resident Bill Sherlock told AFP that his home had received about four feet of snow, but that he was lucky to have had functioning electricity and food.
Those less fortunate “probably had the worst Christmas of their lives,” said the 38-year-old attorney — mindful that some homes in his neighborhood have had no power since Friday.
Sherlock said he may wait another day before leaving home for the first time in nearly a week: “We’re not going anywhere unless we have to.”
Mayor Brown told CNN that multiple looting incidents were reported in the city over Christmas weekend and eight arrests had been made.
The National Weather Service forecast a respite of warmer temperatures around 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) by the weekend, although officials warned that melting snow could result in minor flooding.
The extreme weather over the weekend sent temperatures to below freezing in all mainland US states, including in Texas along the Mexico border where some arriving migrants have struggled to find shelter.
At one point on Saturday, nearly 1.7 million customers were without electricity in the biting cold, according to tracker PowerOutage.us.
Road ice and whiteout conditions also led to the temporary closure of some of the nation’s busiest transport routes, including part of the cross-country Interstate 70 highway.

Pakistan court frees rapist after deal to marry victim

Pakistan court frees rapist after deal to marry victim
Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

Pakistan court frees rapist after deal to marry victim

Pakistan court frees rapist after deal to marry victim
Updated 28 December 2022
AFP

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan court freed a rapist after he married his victim in a settlement brokered by a council of elders in the northwest of the country, his lawyer said Wednesday.
The decision has outraged rights activists, who say it legitimizes sexual violence against women in a country where a majority of rape goes unreported.
Dawlat Khan, 25, was sentenced in May to life imprisonment by a lower court in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for raping a deaf woman.
He was released from prison on Monday after the Peshawar High Court accepted an out-of-court settlement agreed by the rape survivor’s family.
“The rapist and the victim are from the same extended family,” Amjad Ali, Khan’s lawyer, told AFP.
“Both families have patched up after an agreement was reached with the help of local jirga (traditional council),” he added.
Khan was arrested after his unmarried victim delivered a baby earlier this year, and a paternity test proved he was the child’s biological father.
Rape is notoriously difficult to prosecute in Pakistan, where women are often treated as second-class citizens.
According to the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell — a group providing legal assistance to vulnerable women — the conviction rate is lower than three percent of cases that go to trial.
Few cases are reported because of the associated social stigma, while lapses during investigations, shoddy prosecutorial practices, and out-of-court settlements also contribute toward abysmal conviction rates.
“This is effectively the court’s approval of rape and facilitation of rapists and rape mentality,” Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a lawyer and human rights activist, said of the Peshawar court decision.
“It is against the basic principles of justice and the law of the land which does not recognize such an arrangement,” she told AFP.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said it was “appalled” by the ruling.
“Rape is a non-compoundable offense that cannot be resolved through a feeble ‘compromise’ marriage,” the group tweeted.
In rural Pakistan, village councils known as jirgas or panchayats are formed of local elders who bypass the justice system, although their decisions have no legal value.

